Agile methods part - 4

Agile Methods Change Enablement
Estimation Techniques
Private and Confidential 3 Estimating Size They would both be big projects to deliver, their scope, complexity, dimensions...
Private and Confidential 4 Estimating Size (Contd.) • It’s important to manage expectations with estimates. • They are nev...
Private and Confidential 5 Story Point Story points are a unit of measure that expresses the overall size of a user story....
Private and Confidential 6 Story Point In the product backlog and release backlogs, the development team estimates and ass...
Private and Confidential 7 Ideal Days It removes the concept of overheads such as interruptions, Agile planning activities...
Private and Confidential 8 Ideal Days (Contd.) When estimating at a high level when we know least about a project, we woul...
Private and Confidential 9 Techniques for Estimating 1. Shared Estimates 2. Analogous Estimates
Private and Confidential 10 1. Shared Estimates • Estimates are not carried out in isolation. • They are performed collabo...
Private and Confidential 11 2. Analogous Estimates • This is where we consider two discrete features and decide that one i...
Private and Confidential 12 Planning Poker “Planning Poker is a consensus-based estimation technique for estimating, mostl...
Private and Confidential 13 Planning Poker (Contd.) Baselining is done by selecting a fairly small and well- understood ta...
Private and Confidential 14 Prioritizing the Work User Story Value Effort Value / Effort Priority User Story 1 8 13 0,615 ...
Private and Confidential 15 Flow Chart Serialization strategy for small projects One team, multiple systems 1 2 3 W 0 4 0 ...
Private and Confidential 16 Flow Chart (Contd.) 0 0 00 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 41 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 0 W WW W 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 41 2 3 4 1 2 ...
Private and Confidential 17 Velocity Velocity is a measure of a team’s capacity to get work done in a given iteration (or ...
Private and Confidential 18 Velocity (Contd.) Forecasting a velocity involves taking a sprints worth of stories and splitt...
Private and Confidential 19 Velocity (Contd.) A capacity of 70 percent for an unencumbered team is a good baseline. So, in...
Private and Confidential 20 Scrum Best Practices Scrum Best Practices • Time zones • Language • Culture • Non verbal commu...
Private and Confidential 21 Scrum Videos Scrum at Microsoft https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UUrLxNBK_g
Useful Tools Chat Simple Language Readability 01 02 Conference Calls 03 Eye Catcher for Standup Meetings Video Conferencin...
Private and Confidential 23 Principles for Successful Change Enablement There are five key principles for successful chang...
Private and Confidential 24 Tricks of Change Enablement Conduct early and regular Showcases Involve the client and stakeho...
Private and Confidential 25 What Can Go Wrong in Agile Change Enablement? Change team in a silo and not engrossed in scrum...
Private and Confidential 26 What Can Go Wrong in Agile Change Enablement? Change team too focused on delivery and not nurt...
Private and Confidential 27 Success Factors • Energetically engaged senior management sponsors to communication change, st...
Private and Confidential 28 Impacts on the Workforce of Switching to Agile Ref Area Considerations Required 1 Leadership •...
Private and Confidential 29 Process Flow for Adopting Agile 1 How to align business and IT to achieve business goals colla...
Private and Confidential 30 Organizations Moving to Agile Project Communications Agile Coach Hierarchy Delivery Lead Agile...
Private and Confidential 31 Organizations Moving to Agile In Agile, Issue resolution and decision management are pushed do...
Private and Confidential 32 Organizations Moving to Agile Governance Body Governance Responsibility Interaction Delivery/Q...
Private and Confidential 33 Suggested Literature
  1. 1. Agile Methods Change Enablement
  2. 2. Estimation Techniques
  3. 3. Private and Confidential 3 Estimating Size They would both be big projects to deliver, their scope, complexity, dimensions, magnitude and therefore size are different. The size of the project is really an appreciation of its scope, complexity, dimensions, risk and magnitude. Eiffel tower The Great Wall of China The Eiffel tower is a tall, heavy, complex structure built in a tight urban environment. The Great Wall of China is a relatively simple, but long and sturdy structure spanning many miles of undulating terrain.
  4. 4. Private and Confidential 4 Estimating Size (Contd.) • It’s important to manage expectations with estimates. • They are never predictions, commitments or guarantees. • When discussing total size, total duration and total cost, we always work within ranges, so as to mitigate risk, uncertainty and unknowns. • Stories that represent features of your product are individually sized and estimated using story points or ideal days. • The total number of these units defines the total size of the project.
  5. 5. Private and Confidential 5 Story Point Story points are a unit of measure that expresses the overall size of a user story. The size of a story, when estimated, includes all aspects of: Design Engineering Testing Code review Integration Each size of a story is relative to another story. Story A may be sized as one point, Story B as two points and Story C as three points. Story C is at least three times the size of Story A and at least half as big again as story B. Story Size A 1 B 5 C 3 D 1 E 2 If the following stories in our product backlog have the associated sizes: The total size of the project is 12 story points.
  6. 6. Private and Confidential 6 Story Point In the product backlog and release backlogs, the development team estimates and assigns story points to each user story. The main reason is that in the early stages of development, you don't know how much work you really have for a story. If you do all the analysis and design up front, you may be preventing the design from evolving as you know more about the feature. Another reason to use story points versus units of time is that the ideal time from one person to another can vary. If the person doing the estimate is not the person doing the work, the estimate may be wrong. Another reason to use story points is that what was originally an ideal-time estimate may be misinterpreted as an elapsed-time estimate. Elapsed time is the time it actually takes to do the work after factoring in all of the interruptions the employee has in a normal workday. A task estimated at five days may actually take eight to nine days to complete once the daily meetings, e-mails, phone calls, and reviews are taken into account.
  7. 7. Private and Confidential 7 Ideal Days It removes the concept of overheads such as interruptions, Agile planning activities, reading emails and other non-project activities. This is a measure of size expressed in days. It only concentrates on how long it would take if you were to work on something continuously without interruption, rather than the elapsed time from start to finish.
  8. 8. Private and Confidential 8 Ideal Days (Contd.) When estimating at a high level when we know least about a project, we would estimate in ideal days as this is an easier concept to correlate with past history and experience than an abstract number such as a story point. When stories at a high level are more epics in nature with little detail and possibly containing additional elements when broken down at a later date. When estimating at a more granular level, say a story in an established product backlog, either approach may be used and would be decided upon by the engineering team. There are benefits to both approaches and each team will have it’s preference.
  9. 9. Private and Confidential 9 Techniques for Estimating 1. Shared Estimates 2. Analogous Estimates
  10. 10. Private and Confidential 10 1. Shared Estimates • Estimates are not carried out in isolation. • They are performed collaboratively by the whole engineering team together and include design, database, server, front end UI, QA and other cross functional experts. • This avoids problems of not considering all aspects of the work involved to complete a feature, and ensures that no one person has the burden or misfortune of over or underestimating the size of a feature. • The combined team will all have a view that can be discussed and agreed upon.
  11. 11. Private and Confidential 11 2. Analogous Estimates • This is where we consider two discrete features and decide that one is relatively smaller or bigger than the other. • We can look at a given story and agree that it is small in size, and if using story points we might give it a size of two. • The next story might be considered as large compared to the first, and we would give it a size of five. • This suggests that a large is at least twice the size of a small feature.
  12. 12. Private and Confidential 12 Planning Poker “Planning Poker is a consensus-based estimation technique for estimating, mostly used to estimate effort or relative size of tasks in software development.” Most commonly used for estimating effort, but can also be used for estimating value. • The task is described by one who understands it • Each person then selects a card he feels appropriate • The cards are shown simultanously • The person with the highest and lowest number argue their estimate – total time no more than 5 minutes – before a new round is played • If no consensus is reached after 3 rounds, the task is ”parked” In essence it combines expert opinion, analogy and team collaboration into one easy, fast and reliable process. It brings together multiple experts who are best suited to build an estimate based on technical and domain experience, a lively dialogue and sound justification.
  13. 13. Private and Confidential 13 Planning Poker (Contd.) Baselining is done by selecting a fairly small and well- understood task and estimating it first, preferably to a low number, typically 2. The cards are numbered as they are to account for the fact that the higher an estimate is, the more uncertainty it contains. Estimates obtained through the Planning Poker process are shown to be less optimistic and more accurate than estimates obtained through mechanical combination of individual estimates for the same tasks.
  14. 14. Private and Confidential 14 Prioritizing the Work User Story Value Effort Value / Effort Priority User Story 1 8 13 0,615 4 User Story 2 8 5 1,6 3 User Story 3 13 3 4,33 1 User Story 4 20 8 2,5 2 User Story 5 20 ? ? N/A User Stories are prioritized according to the highest Value-to-Effort (Story-Points-to-Estimate) value. The Quick Wins get priority
  15. 15. Private and Confidential 15 Flow Chart Serialization strategy for small projects One team, multiple systems 1 2 3 W 0 4 0 1 2 3 W 4 0 1 2 3 W 4 0 1 2 3 W 4 0 • Ideal Team Size >= 5 developers • < 5 = too small: potential incomplete set of cross functional skills • “Sprint zero” time box to define initial scope and initial architecture • “Wrapper sprint” to release the software
  16. 16. Private and Confidential 16 Flow Chart (Contd.) 0 0 00 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 41 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 0 W WW W 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 41 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 Parallelization for large projects Multiple teams (2-3) • Ideal Team Size < 10 developers • 2 or more teams • Scrum of Scrums to align dependencies between teams • “Wrapper sprint” could be longer to deal with integration
  17. 17. Private and Confidential 17 Velocity Velocity is a measure of a team’s capacity to get work done in a given iteration (or sprint). We use velocity to plan our releases and adapt our plans and work packages as we progress through a project, thus enabling us to adjust our forecast for completion regularly and accurately through execution. We can run an iteration to get an idea of velocity from a team actually working on the project, but this is costly and doesn’t work if decisions are still to be made on agreeing to start a project Or, we can make a forecast. When we start out, we are forced to define a range of velocity with very little data, we can use historical values, if the team and problem space are the same, which is often least likely. It is expressed as a range, for example 23 to 32 story points per sprint, especially early on in a project’s life. This is because unless the same team has worked before on the same problem, it is hard to depict exactly what the team’s velocity will be.
  18. 18. Private and Confidential 18 Velocity (Contd.) Forecasting a velocity involves taking a sprints worth of stories and splitting them into tasks that are performed to complete the story. We would estimate the number of hours each task will take, which includes design, development, testing, and so on, and assess how much capacity the team would have in a given sprint.
  19. 19. Private and Confidential 19 Velocity (Contd.) A capacity of 70 percent for an unencumbered team is a good baseline. So, in a simple situation, if the total hours available to the team is: 4 team members * two weeks * 40hrs per week = 320 hours Multiplied by our 70 percent capacity = 224 hours • Add up all the feature tasks and stop counting at 224 • Take all the completed features, add up their story points and you get your velocity, say 36 • Apply 20 percent either side to get a range of the lowest and highest, to arrive at an estimated velocity of 29 to 43 story points. • Velocity usually varies in the first two to four iterations and then stabilises within a small range of points. • So, where our initial range before sprint one was 29 to 43, by sprint four, it may plateau to 34 to 38. • This then gives us greater confidence in forecasting our final completion date.
  20. 20. Private and Confidential 20 Scrum Best Practices Scrum Best Practices • Time zones • Language • Culture • Non verbal communication • Speaking up by all team members • Include all team members for every meeting • Test driven development • Refactoring • Continuous integration • Test automation • Shared Code Source system • Meet in the beginning • Learn each others mannerisms • Take time to learn each others cultures • Holiday schedules • Establish common velocity Team formation Scrum master to challenge Team Useful engineering practices
  21. 21. Private and Confidential 21 Scrum Videos Scrum at Microsoft https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UUrLxNBK_g
  22. 22. Useful Tools Chat Simple Language Readability 01 02 Conference Calls 03 Eye Catcher for Standup Meetings Video Conferencing 04 05
  23. 23. Private and Confidential 23 Principles for Successful Change Enablement There are five key principles for successful change enablement: The details of the change will evolve and emerge as things progress The change should always involve all parties collaboratively The change must always meet the needs of those impacted Every sprint or time box will deliver at least a minimal change The balance of time and resources will vary according to priorities
  24. 24. Private and Confidential 24 Tricks of Change Enablement Conduct early and regular Showcases Involve the client and stakeholders in continuous dialogue Plan differently Be flexible with hybrid Waterfall/Agile approaches • Provide early mock ups of the product / change deliverables to put theory into immediate practice • Pilot the product (including surveys, training or communications) prior to full deployment • Run Agile basics and refreshers at the beginning of the project • The review process should be streamlined: present only the executive summary • Agree in sprint 0 the Agile methods and ways of working with the client/customer • Agile projects commonly incorporate waterfall practices (such as code freezes ), and change must acclimatize their models accordingly • Change planning should feature only critical path change activities • Change planning should be flexible and adaptive to changes, while keeping aligned to the overall journey
  25. 25. Private and Confidential 25 What Can Go Wrong in Agile Change Enablement? Change team in a silo and not engrossed in scrum activity • Change team members must attend daily scrums and showcases. • Change team members should adopt a major and minor role in the team. Change team not focused on critical path activities • Change activities must always focus on business value and not become custom heavy. • Change activities must be targeted on each sprint release date. Change team not adapting speedily to changes in product development • Change team should respond to changes in priorities with flexible planning. • Change team should maintain and communicate a clear view of the impact of ongoing changes.
  26. 26. Private and Confidential 26 What Can Go Wrong in Agile Change Enablement? Change team too focused on delivery and not nurturing engagement • Change team have a dynamic role to play in team well-being and recognition. • Change team should ‘step back’ each sprint to take an active and driving role in retrospectives. Change team not aligning sprints to the overall journey • Each sprint should align with the journey and business case as expressed in epic user stories. • Agile is not an ‘excuse for poor planning’ – a change plan is required to set expectations.
  27. 27. Private and Confidential 27 Success Factors • Energetically engaged senior management sponsors to communication change, strategy and direction • A sponsorship strategy that builds and sustains support throughout phases Sponsorship • Quantifiable linkage to business objectives with cross-organizational focus • Enhanced implementation approach to quickly address known challenges Implementation • Leverage of leading practices from the industry and our expertise • Focus on adopting leading practices while keeping in mind our clients’ realities, priorities, and constraints Balance • The right resources at the right time • Effective knowledge transfer throughout the project Team Compensation
  28. 28. Private and Confidential 28 Impacts on the Workforce of Switching to Agile Ref Area Considerations Required 1 Leadership • Methods for reporting status and risk differ in Agile • Aligning Agile and non-Agile status reporting methods across workgroups can be challenging • Governance must be defined in advance between scrum coaches, product owners and leadership • Agreed burn up / burndown chart reporting process • Alignment and expectations set between Agile/non-Agile streams • Clear and agreed governance structure and delivery method 2 Work Culture • Agile incorporates continuous improvement and coaching / people development initiatives through retrospectives and showcase • Agile encourages highly collaborative work practices • Development priority areas and impacts can change rapidly in Agile leading to uncertainty in direction • Leadership encouraging and taking CI initiatives to the team • Workplace practices and layout enabling scrum and collaboration • Ongoing alignment of sprint user stories with epic user stories 3 Org Structure • Roles in Agile teams can broaden and diversify between traditional boundaries • Agile entails rapid pace and change in project delivery that can require rapid assembly of teams • Agile requires clear definition of scrum coach, product owner and team member roles • Discipline and rigor in plans to impact priority changes • Up front agreement on scrum coach / product owner and team roles (including major / minor roles in team) 4 Skills / Training • Members of an Agile team will need to understand core Agile methods and terminology • Agile commonly uses lean and rapid development • Agile team members need clear expectations set regarding Scrum, showcases and retrospectives • Knowledge transfer session in Sprint 0 on Agile basics • Industry leading rapid/lean toolkits or methods • Roles with built in Agile responsibilities
  29. 29. Private and Confidential 29 Process Flow for Adopting Agile 1 How to align business and IT to achieve business goals collaboratively The right set of stakeholders are available throughout the course of a project 2 Does the Approach Address: 3 How to gather and prioritize the most vital features preferred by the organization How to conduct frequent training and communication in a continuous release environment 4 5 How to manage stakeholders anxiety with cultural, business, social or other non-technical changes related to software implementation The potential business benefits are realized and the transition process to deployment is seamless 6
  30. 30. Private and Confidential 30 Organizations Moving to Agile Project Communications Agile Coach Hierarchy Delivery Lead Agile Coaches Agile Coaching Lead Coach Huddles Demo Coaching Delivery Update Agile Steering Committee ScrumMaster Coaching Sprint Planning Coaching Retrospective Coaching Burn-downs Velocity Change Reports Touch-points Escalations, Issues,Risks Sample Agile Communication Strategy
  31. 31. Private and Confidential 31 Organizations Moving to Agile In Agile, Issue resolution and decision management are pushed down to the lowest level possible to focus management efforts on the most important issues and decisions. Project and Functional Level Issue and Decision Resolution Level Issue and Decision Resolution Unresolved / Organizational Decisions Agile Coach Lead Agile Coach Delivery/QA Lead • Issue / decision within project • External vendor partnership and involvement • Performance and progress • Management of product backlog and sprints • Unsettled team issues • Resource availability • Explanation on Agile methods and practices • Changes in backlog with no schedule impact or budget impacts <10% • Cross Program resource availability • Issue / decision across projects • Clarification on Agile methods and practices • Escalations from Project/Functional Level: • Change in backlog that affect schedule or budget >10 – 15% • Unresolved project and functional level issues over 2-3 weeks past due • Results not achieved or sprint trend red over 2 weeks • Vision/mission • Overall strategy impact • Organization issues • Unsolved program issues Scrum Masters and Agile Teams Product Directors Agile Steering Committee
  32. 32. Private and Confidential 32 Organizations Moving to Agile Governance Body Governance Responsibility Interaction Delivery/Quality Assurance Lead • Review and approve overall Program Management and Plan Execution. • Articulate goals and expectations of the overall Program. • Resolve critical issues raised by the Team that require sponsor participation. • Collaborate with business stakeholders regarding business strategy delivery. • Review program performance – scope (backlog), budget, timelines (sprints). • Provide business insight and feedback on program execution to program management. • Resolve escalated issues (program and project) to maximize program’s business value. • Agile Steering Committee • Business Stakeholders Lead Agile Coach • Define, set and maintain Plan Management and Plan Execution and ensure they are aligned with business initiatives and objectives. • Articulate goals and expectations of the Agile coach. • Provide direction to the Agile coach as needed. • Support in the resolution of critical issues elevated by the Agile Coach. • Allocate and manage resources for Agile project delivery and execution. • Review program performance – scope (backlog), budget, timelines (sprints). • Coordinate interdependence of projects. • Manage and enable change, including ensuring business readiness, resourcing, training and recruitment are ready to meet demand. • Manage program-wide communications schedule to ensure proper alignment of program communications. • Product Owners Agile Coach • Assist teams with the adoption of Agile methods and practice. • Elevate issues as needed. • Manage the full Agile cycle – from idea conception through implementation and benefit realization. • Manage the expectations of multiple stakeholders and communicates improvement. • Manage and adhere to Program Management and Project standards and requirements. • Play consultative role in team meetings and on day-to-day basis as needed across projects, consulted on key Program decisions. • Point of contact and support for the Agile team. • Scrum Masters • Agile Teams Sample Agile Governance Roles & Responsibilities
  33. 33. Private and Confidential 33 Suggested Literature
