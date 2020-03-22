Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESAIN MEDIA PEMBELAJARAN NAMA:IMAMTANTOWI GINTING NIM:5163311010 EMAIL:imamd3v1@gmail.com
PENGGUNAAN TEAMVIEWER DALAM PEMBELAJARAN PRAKTIK MONITORING LANGSUNG P E N G E R T I A N T E A M V I E W E R TeamViewer ad...
CARA DOWNLOAD APLIKASI TEAMVIEWER Langkah-langkahnya yaitu : 1. Akses web berikut ini : KLIK DISINI BRAY untuk mendownload...
C A R A M E M A S A N G T E A M V I E W E R D I L A P T O P AT A U K O M P U T E R Langkah-langkahnya yaitu Buka aplikasi ...
C a r a P e n g g u n a a n T e a m v i e w e r Cara nya yaitu : Nanti tinggal masukkan ID teman yang ingin di mentor lang...
Tampilan yang terlihat akan seperti foto di bawah ini Sekian dan terimakasih
Tugas Desain Media Pembelajaran
Nama : Imam Tantowi Ginting
NIM : 5163311010

