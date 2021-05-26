Successfully reported this slideshow.
Page 1 RESEARCH PROJECT REPORT On A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON WORK LIFE BALANCE IN PRIVATE BANKING SECTOR IN LUCKNOW
Page 2 BBD UNIVERSITY LUCKNOW Certificate Dated: 20,05,2021 This is to certify that Mr. Himanshu Shukla, University Roll N...
Page 3 DECLARATION I hereby declare that the research report entitled “A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON WORK LIFE BALANCE IN PRIVA...
Page 4 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT It is by way of immense pleasure that I take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to my re...
Page 5 PREFACE A work life balance is a broad concept that encompasses appropriate priorities between “work” (work as well...
Page 8 INTRODUCTION Winning the hearts and minds of talent is of key importance in the current context. Employee’s dedicat...
Page 9 be stated that without human beings, there would be no material assets accessible by any means. However, it is in v...
Page 10 Quality Management (TQM), quickly evolving socioeconomics, and changes in health insurance and government and stat...
Page 11 the mid-70s HRD divisions were begun with a view to advance capability building and work inspiration. The need was...
Page 12 cotton individually) in pre-independent India. The repercussions of the Second World War and the nation's politica...
Page 13 necessary to create a supportive work environment, which promotes productivity and enables human resources to resp...
Page 14 The Genesis of Work Life Balance: A condition of harmony in which the requests of both individuals’ job and person...
Page 15 obligations, way of life and their work. It is likewise perceived that Work Life Balance can lead by profitability...
Page 16 Work/family: a term frequently utilized as a part of the past than today. The present trend is to utilize titles t...
Page 17 shared parenting, single parent families and an extensive variety of social and support networks and communities. ...
Page 18 feel they have a "decent" blend and mix of work and non-work parts, they may encounter negative or conflicting out...
Page 19 Approaches to Work Life Balance Traditional approaches There is vast research literature on the relationship betwe...
Page 20 Cooper, 1995). Additionally, positive work-family culture in the organization may influence both work life (e.g., ...
Page 21 and family (Kossek, Noe and DeMarr, 1999 and Rothbard, Phillips and Dumas, 2005). 5. Integration The Integration a...
Page 22 constrained (Goode, 1960). In reality, the role enhancement or role accumulation theory proposes that there are fo...
Page 23 Therefore, there is a need to more detailed propositions about the nature, causes and outcomes of spillover. Compe...
Page 24 Decade of the 1970s The principal fillip to work and family investigate inside the Indian setting came amid the mi...
Page 25 and investigated gender differences in attitude towards enactment of work and family roles. This incorporated spou...
Page 26 Technology segment was intended to empower working women to adjust work and family duties, in reality, IT associat...
Page 27 children’s education, employee’s participation in volunteer work or even encouraging phased retirement. Flexi-Time...
Page 28 statements on the off chance that they see them as prompting to more prominent confinement of employees, lessen jo...
Page 29 utilization of HR and increment operational flexibility, by giving extra scope amid pinnacle periods. Low maintena...
Page 30 significant quantities of administrative, maintenance or customer confronting employees, offering flexible working...
Page 31 EAPs does not simply confine on counseling services and may incorporate life skill programs and fitness programs. ...
Page 32 LITERATURE REVIEW
Page 34 LITERATURE REVIEW The researcher has carried out a review of literature relating to “A Comparative Study of Work L...
Page 35 Balance initiatives had noteworthy impact on employee measures of organizational commitment and reducing job stres...
Page 36 for debate and intervention by organized groups, especially by the social partners, for the creation of a targeted...
Page 37 Voydinoff (2004) recognized that there was a positive association between the Time and Strain based demands. It wa...
Page 38 INDUSTRY PROFILE
Page 39 Indian Banking A sound money related framework is key for a solid and energetic economy. The banking sector consti...
Page 40 been several challenges on the road to the transformational journey in the pursuit of making the banks stronger an...
Page 41 The Indian Financial system consists of: Commercial Banks 1. Public Sector 2. Private sector 3. Foreign banks 4. C...
Page 42 Development Banks 1. Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) 2. Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)...
Page 43 under its group. The Public sector in the Indian banking got augmented with two rounds of nationalization-first in...
Page 44 Private sector banks have been working in India since the earliest reference point of the banking system. At first...
Page 45 these banks are that, they incline intensely on service and innovation and they were likely to draw in more busine...
Page 46 COMPANY PROFILE
Page 47 WE UNDERSTAND YOUR WORLD Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) is the first cell to receive ‘offi...
Page 48 we are on the path to that goal. HDFC bank ltd offers a variety of economic products and services. It operates in ...
Page 49 2009 HDFC bank had a network of 1,142 branches and 3,295 automated reporting machines in 528 Indian cities. The co...
Page 50 The major portfolio as of March 31, 2008 has remained healthy with 1.3% partial assets and 0.4% of total non-perfo...
Page 51 the final regulatory approval in this regard. The shareholders of the Bank have also received an increase in the a...
Page 52 ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian business and financial services company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra with its regi...
Page 53 • ICICI Trusteeship Services Limited International • ICICI Bank Canada • ICICI Bank USA • ICICI Bank UK PLC • ICIC...
Page 54 Axis Bank is India's third-largest provider of cash-generating funds. The financial group has its headquarters in ...
Page 55 to customers in modern accounting regions, finance services, financial market services, exchanges, foreign exchang...
Page 56 OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY
Page 58 OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY  Know the consequences of coordinating professional and private life in the banking sector...
Page 59 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 1. The purpose of this study is to highlight the various practices of equity in the workplace a...
Page 60 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Page 61 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Do the same with research. One can likewise present an investigation as a logical investigati...
Page 62 SECOND DETAILS: 1. By the Annual Reports of the organization, from the Manual and from the records available to th...
Page 63 LIMITATIONS Whether adequate care has been used or is a developmental burden. All research is done under a few cri...
Page 64 DATA ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION
Page 65 Since how many years you have been working for PVT BANK? (a) 0-5 years (b) 6-10 years (c) 11-15 years (d) above 15...
Page 66 The safety and health conditions in your organization are good? (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) Str...
Page 67 How often do you find your work stressful? (a)Always (b) Often (c) Sometimes (d) Never Always Often Sometimes Neve...
Page 68 Are you satisfied with the working conditions? (a)Yes (b)No Yes No 85 15 85% 15% Table 4 Yes No
Page 69 Do the other departments in the co-ordinate each other? (a)Yes (b) No Yes No 75 25 75% 25% Table 5 Yes No
Page 70 How for training program helps an employee to achieve the required skill for performing the job efficiently? (a) T...
Page 71 In your organization salary is paid by considering responsibilities at work? (a)Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis a...
Page 72 Do you feel comfortable and satisfied with your job? (a)Satisfied (b) Neither satisfied or nor dissatisfied (c) Di...
Page 73 Do you agree organization provides an opportunity for growth and security of your job? (a) Agree (b) Strongly agre...
Page 74 My job lets me use my skills and abilities. (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Disagree (d) Strongly Disagree Agree ...
Page 75 FINDINGS
Page 76 FINDINGS  Table 1 shows most of employees working 0-5 years’ experience holder.  Table 2 shows 85% employee agr...
Page 77 opportunities to create a work-life balance.  Employees provide excellent training programs for organizations to...
Page 78 RECOMMENDATIONS
Page 79 RECOMMENDATIONS According to the organizational analysis that follows the recommendations made in the organization...
Page 80 • Regular system reviews, company policy reviews and appropriate accountability channels are critical to the succe...
Page 81 CONCLUSION
Page 82 CONCLUSIONS Managing the quality of workplace health is considered another way to manage people. People who accept...
Page 87 (7) In your organization salary is paid by considering responsibilities at work? [ ] (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree ...
  1. 1. Page 1 RESEARCH PROJECT REPORT On A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON WORK LIFE BALANCE IN PRIVATE BANKING SECTOR IN LUCKNOW Towards partial fulfillment of Master of Business Administration (MBA) School of Management, Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow Guided by Submitted by (Dr.Bhawana Pande) (Himanshu Shukla) Assistant Professor MBA-4th Sem. Roll No.:1190672085 Session 2020-2021 School of Management Babu Banarasi Das University Sector I, Dr, Akhilesh Das Nagar, Faizabad Road, Lucknow (U,P,) India
  2. 2. Page 2 BBD UNIVERSITY LUCKNOW Certificate Dated: 20,05,2021 This is to certify that Mr. Himanshu Shukla, University Roll No: 1190672085 students of MBA-IV Semester, Session 2020 – 2021, of Babu Banarasi Das University, has successfully completed the Research Project in the area of HR (major specialization), under the guidance of Dr. Bhawana Pande. His topic of the Research study is “A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON WORK LIFE BALANCE IN PRIVATE BANKING SECTOR IN LUCKNOW”, Dr. Bhawana Pande Dr. Sushil Pandey Guide -SOM Dean/Incharge -SOM BABU BANARASI DAS UNIVERSITY BBD City, Faizabad Road, Lucknow - 226028U,P, (INDIA) Website: www,bbdu,ac,in
  3. 3. Page 3 DECLARATION I hereby declare that the research report entitled “A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON WORK LIFE BALANCE IN PRIVATE BANKING SECTOR IN LUCKNOW,” submitted to the Babu Banarasi Das University Lucknow, is a record of an original work done by HIMANSHU SHUKLA, under the guidance of Dr. Bhawana Pande, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of the degree of Master in Business Administration, The results embodied in this research have not been submitted to any other University or Institute for the award of any degree or diploma. HIMANSHU SHUKLA MBA-IVth Sem, Roll no: 1190672085
  4. 4. Page 4 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT It is by way of immense pleasure that I take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to my respective lecturers plus report guide Dr. Bhawana Pande of Babu Banarasi Das University Lucknow, under whose guidance this entire research report was done, I express my profound sense of gratitude for his encouragement, observations, suggestions plus kind co- operation in designing plus bringing out this dissertation work successfully. My sincere thanks to our dean Mr. Sushil Pandey of Babu Banarasi Das University Lucknow, for providing me the necessary infrastructural facilities required to carry out this dissertation work. Finally, I am very grateful to my parents, friends plus well-wishers who has beenconstant inspiration which enable me to reach this exuberant of my life.
  5. 5. Page 5 PREFACE A work life balance is a broad concept that encompasses appropriate priorities between “work” (work as well desire) on the other hand "life" (health, happiness, recreation, family and spiritual growth) on the other hand. Related to, or broadly, are words that include “lifestyle balance” and “health balance”. Twenty-five years ago, there was a significant increase in employment that is felt should, in part, information technology and a strong, competitive workplace. Long-term credibility and the "concept of social cohesion" have been undermined a culture that expects more and more from its employees but offers less security in return. Today there are many girls who do not want to stay home and do housework, but they want to get their jobs. In fact, women can lose their self-confidence and identity there they live at home; young women hope that in their lives there will be a strong commitment to work. Men know that working alone may not give their lives meaning. Guys can lose the purpose of life; they want a balance between paid work and personal attachment outside harassment at work.
  6. 6. Page 6 TABLE OF CONTENT CHAPTERS Index Page No. Guide Certificate Declaration 3 Acknowledgement 4 Preface 5 Introduction Industry Profile 7-31 37-44 Literature Review 31-37 Company Profile 45-54 Objective 55-56 Scope Of Study 57 ResearchMethodology Limitation 58-60 61 Data Analysis 62-72 Findings 73-75 Recommendations 76-78 Conclusion 79-80 Bibliography 81-82 Questionnaire 83-85
  7. 7. Page 7
  8. 8. Page 8 INTRODUCTION Winning the hearts and minds of talent is of key importance in the current context. Employee’s dedication is towards their own professional growth and careers. Motivation for an employee no longer comes from a well-paid pay package. The companies therefore need to walk an extra mile to make the employee feel unique in order to ensure that the employee doesn’t walk out bent on to the arms of competition. India has witnessed a kind of revolution in the field of Human Resource, initially from a support function to being a strategic partner via the increase in business. The HR function of 21st century India has made a transition from being ‘behind the scenes’ support accessory to becoming the critical differentiation in business arena. The rapid globalization has made the companies to realize that people are the solution to growth being the only strategic source that any enterprise actually needs. Companies now recognize that a ‘highly engaged employee’ is the key to triumph across business sectors. The reason for HRM is to augment the profitability of an association by advancing the adequacy of its representatives. This order is probably not going to change in any basic route, notwithstanding the always expanding pace of progress in the business world. As Edward L. Gubman saw in the Journal of Business Strategy, noticed in the Journal of Business Strategy, "the basic mission of human resources will always be to acquire, develop, and retain talent; align the workforce with the business; and be an excellent contributor to the business. Those three challenges will never change." Human Resources are animated ones however material assets are lifeless. It ought to be noticed that in the first instance, it is individuals that make or accumulate vital material assets that are made accessible for the working of the concerned organization. Hence it might
  9. 9. Page 9 be stated that without human beings, there would be no material assets accessible by any means. However, it is in vain to utilize overqualified people to perform a simple job employment. Then again, it isn't right to utilize under-qualified people for employments requiring high abilities and obligations. Recently, a few business patterns have significantly affected the broad field of Human Resource Management, undoubtedly vital among them were everchanging technological innovations. These new advancements, especially in the ranges of electronic correspondence and information dissemination and retrieval, have drastically changed the business scene. Satellite correspondences, Personal Computers and systems administration frameworks, fax machines, and different gadgets have all encouraged change in the routes in which organizations connect with each other and them employees. Working from home, for example, has turned into an exceptionally well-known choice for some employees and HRM experts have indeed ventured new rules for this rising subset of employees. Changes in hierarchical structure have additionally impacted the changing face of human resource management. Continuous attrition in manufacturing industries in the United States and different countries, combined with the ascent in service industries in those nations, have changed the working environment, as has the decrease in union representation in numerous businesses. Many organizations have balanced their conventional; various leveled hierarchical structures for compliment administration structures. Human Resource Management specialists note that this shift in responsibilities conveyed a need to reassess job descriptions, evaluation frameworks, and different components of work force administration. Change Management empowered a few organizations to demand higher performances from their representatives while holding the line on compensation. Different components that have changed the way of Human Resource Management lately incorporate new administration and operational speculations like Total
  10. 10. Page 10 Quality Management (TQM), quickly evolving socioeconomics, and changes in health insurance and government and state work enactment The Evolution of Human Resource Management Human Resource has evolved from many terms and functions such as human capital, laborers, personnel and currently human resources. The few changes in these terms also mean changes in the way human resource managers plan their strategies in managing employees. The evolution of Human Resource Management has proceeded through the eternities from times when people were ill-treated in slavery working conditions to the modern setting where people are appreciated and respected and viewed as strategic partners to business. Human Resource Managements’ origin is dated back to 1800 BC., when wage and incentive plans were included in the Babylonian code of Hammurabi. The world’s first management book, titled“Arthashastra” written by Kautilya, in 400 BC, codified many aspects of human resource practices in ancient India. Human Resource development has gone through metamorphic stages. The initially committed Human Resource Development department began in 1975 at L&T. UdayPareek and T.V Rao in 1975 laid out logic for the new Human Resource Development System. After L&T acknowledged and began actualizing their proposals in full the State Bank of India the single biggest bank and its partners chosen to execute the Integrated HRD System approach and chose to make another HRD department. By the mid 80's a large number of associations in India had set up completely fledged HRD divisions. In 1979, the primary workshop on HRD was led by Dr. T.V.Rao, where the draft of the book Designing and managing Human Resource System was displayed and tested. After that a large number of organizations began showing enthusiasm for having HRD departments. However, over the timeframe HRD as an idea and practice have experienced diverse phases of transformation. In
  11. 11. Page 11 the mid-70s HRD divisions were begun with a view to advance capability building and work inspiration. The need was satisfied to a huge extent by the late 80's. By the mid 90's, the concentration of HRD changed from HR for its own particular purpose to HR for business. Today in globally competitive market its role is clearly known. Human Resource Management a generally new term developed amid the 1970s. Many individuals keep on referring to the discipline by its more conventional titles like personnel management or personnel administration. The trend is evolving. The term these days utilized as a part of industry circles is Human Resource Management working towards the welfare of workers? Kautilya's Arthashastra states that there existed a sound base for precise management of resources as early as fourth century BC. The government then went up against dynamic enthusiasm for the regulation of public and private sector endeavors and provided systematic procedures to manage employer-employee relationships. Elsewhere, Human Resource in organizations received the administration consideration much earlier. As right on time as in 18000 B.C. it, the minimum wage rate and incentive wage plan were incorporated into the Babylonian code of Hammurabi. Specialists of HRM in our nation have attempted to account the development of the subject just since the 1920s. This was the period when state intercession to secure the interests of laborers were felt fundamental due to the troublesome conditions which took after the main world war, and the development of trade unions. The Royal commission (1931) prescribed the appointment of welfare officers to appoint the workers and to settle them grievances. The Factories Act 1948, made arrangement of welfare officers obligatory in modern foundations employing at least 500 or more workers each. In course of time, two professional bodies, the Indian Institute of Personnel management (IIPM) and the National Institute of Labor Management (NILM) were set up. IIPM had its headquarters at Kolkata and NILM at Mumbai. These two spots were the premier centers of conventional industry (jute and
  12. 12. Page 12 cotton individually) in pre-independent India. The repercussions of the Second World War and the nation's political freedom saw expanded awareness a desire of laborers. Amid the 1960s, the work force work started to grow past the welfare perspective, with labor welfare, Industrial Relations and personnel administration coordinating into the rising profession called Personnel Management. At the same time, the huge push given to the overwhelming business with regards to planned economic development, especially since the second five-year plan and the accelerated development of the public sector in the national economy brought about a shift in focus towards professionalism of management. By the 1970s a move in professional values was detectable. It moved from a concern of welfare towards an emphasis on effectiveness. In the 1980's professionals started to discuss new technologies along with Human resource challenges and Human Resource development. The two expert bodies, IIPM and NILM, converged in 1980 to frame the National Institute of Personnel Management. (NIPM). In the 1990s the accentuation moved to human potentials and efficiency through people. Reflecting this pattern, the American culture for work force Administration (ASPA) was renamed as the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). Accordingly, stream of HRM has developed into a matured profession. HRM Reforms It is the process of maintenance of the highest standards of corporate efficiency, competence and reliability within the agenda of the organization’s particular edifice and personality. It is the key to improve further the capacity of organizations to fulfill their corporate social responsibility effectively and efficiently. Since human resource management operates today in more complex and diverse environment human resource reform is necessary to professionalize and develop strategies to change the organization’s culture and management style. Also, it is
  13. 13. Page 13 necessary to create a supportive work environment, which promotes productivity and enables human resources to respond to the pressures of work and family life with ease. The Work Life Evolution Study (2007) reveals that challenge of working across cultures and nations that have emerged from globalization was distinguished as the second most vital pattern since Work Life combination is characterized and treated diversely in various societies and nations (e.g., socially, lawfully, logically, and so forth.) which presents a tremendous challenge to the HR professional. Another pattern that scored exceptionally on the review was working in a24/7 environment. This address both the difficulties of working comprehensively furthermore, add to the issue of substantial workload and intemperate work hours. Work Life Today Harrington and Ladge (2009) commented that since the beginning of the field when the emphasis was basically on dependent care and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), Work Life has extended to address about each part of a man's working life. Employee recruitment, benefits and total reward programs, job design, approaches to career advancement and leadership development, employee relocation and travel policies, leave taking, the structure of work groups, corporate social responsibility and changing corporate culture can all be recorded among the bunch of areas that are incorporated under the umbrella of corporate Work Life programs. Correspondently, Work Life initiatives are housed in various regions inside human resource departments, contingent upon the association's point of view on Work Life and the essential concentration of their effort. President Kalam has highlighted that India has the best preferred standpoint of its capable workable force. In India, 540 million individuals underneath the age of twenty-five years which no other nation has such a major bank of workable people who can work wonders?
  14. 14. Page 14 The Genesis of Work Life Balance: A condition of harmony in which the requests of both individuals’ job and personal life are equivalent is Work Life. Phrases and words serve as social signposts to clarify where we are and where we are going. The expression "Work Life Balance" was beginning in 1986, despite the fact that its use in ordinary dialect was sporadic for various years. Curiously, Work Life programs existed as right on time as the 1930s. Before World War II, the W.K. Kellogg Company made four six-hour movements to supplant the conventional three every daily eight- hour shifts, and the new moves brought about increased employee spirit and proficiency. Rosabeth Moss Kanter's original book (1977), “Work and Family in the United States: A Critical Review and Agenda for Research and Policy”, brought the issue of Work Life Balance to the forefront of research and associations. In the 1990s, organizations started to offer Work Life programs. While the primary rush of these projects was principally to support women with kids, today's Work Life programs recognize different duties and in addition those with the family domains. Work Life Balance incorporates Work / Personal life impedance and also Work / Personal life enhancement. Definitions Due to shifts in the labor market and the changing nature of work, Work Life Balance is currently at the highest point of the plan for government and business. While Work Life Balance generally centered around family-friendly workplaces – basically concerned with empowering mothers to adjust work and childcare duties – there is expanding acknowledgment from associations that Work Life Balance is about more than families, and are rather helping representatives to have entry to working courses of action that are good with their different
  15. 15. Page 15 obligations, way of life and their work. It is likewise perceived that Work Life Balance can lead by profitability gains through increased retention and helps organizations to react to customers’ needs more successfully. While Work Life Balance is an inexorably popular term, there is no evident accord on what it implies, albeit most definitions do incorporate the ideas of flexibility, juggling and sustainability. Work Life Balance is frequently used to depict the balance between duties at work and obligations outside paid work; having a Work Life Balance implies that this balance is in the right position for the individual concerned. There is no one size fit-all definition for Work Life Balance. Moreover, "balance" and "imbalance" changes for various individuals at various circumstances of their lives, making the thought of a solitary meaning of Work Life Balance unrealistic. This is intensified by contrasts in socio- economic circumstances: for those in low-paid work, longer hours might be a financial need. With this, the meaning of Work Life Balance is characterized as 'having adequate control and self-sufficiency over where, when and how you work to fulfill obligations inside and outside paid work. Work Life Balance is a complex word with an assortment of meanings. As a noun, Balance is a set of scales, a measuring device; it is additionally the regulating gear in clocks. In the event that we utilize the scales, then the Balance occurs when there is "an equivalent dispersion of weight or amount” yet this presents issues for Work Life Balance since both sides might be overwhelming or light. Moreover, the sort of Work Life Balance looked for by many may not imply equal weight on both sides. However, Balance likewise has a physical and psychological significance as "stability of body or mind". The importance of Work Life Balance has chameleon attributes. The accompanying is working meanings of terms utilized in regards to Work Life Balance; a few definitions cover and some are keeping on advancing.
  16. 16. Page 16 Work/family: a term frequently utilized as a part of the past than today. The present trend is to utilize titles that incorporate the expression Work Life, giving a more extensive Work Life implication or referring to particular regions of support (e.g., personal satisfaction, flexible work options, life balance, and so forth.) Work/family Conflict: the push and pull amongst work and family duties. Work Life Conflict from the employee perspective: The problem of overseeing work commitments and individual/family duties. Work Life Conflict from the business perspective: the test of making a steady organization culture where representatives can concentrate on their occupations while at work. Family-friendly benefits: The benefits that offer employees the scope to address their own and family duties, while in the meantime not compromising their work obligations. Work Life programs: Programs (frequently financial or time-related) set up by businesses that offer employees alternatives to address work and individual obligations. Work Life initiatives: Policies and procedures up by an association with the objective to empower employees to enable employees to accomplish their work and in the meantime provide flexibility to handle individual/family concerns. Work/family culture: the degree to which an organizations way of life recognizes and regards the family duties and commitments of its representatives and urges administration and workers to cooperate to meet their personal and work needs. It is just in the late years that the term 'Work Life Balance' has succeeded the term 'Work/Family Balance' which was being used before. The term Work Life now reaches out to incorporate other life exercises like study, exercise, group work, leisure activities, care of elderly too and not only care of dependent youngsters as was perceived under the term work- family. In the meantime, the idea of family has expanded to incorporate more distant families,
  17. 17. Page 17 shared parenting, single parent families and an extensive variety of social and support networks and communities. The term Work Life Balance has three key parts – 'work', "life" and 'balance'. In basic terms, "work" is regularly conceived as 'paid employment' while "life" incorporates activities outside work. Defining Work as 'paid employment', however, neglects to consider the additional unpaid work, driving time and the time spent on business related issues while far from work. Additionally, for those telecommuting, the boundary separating home and work is extremely permeable. Innovation is progressively assuming a part in disguising the outskirt amongst home and work and adding to stresses and strains in the life of working men and women. So also, when taking a gander at "life" most specialists limit themselves to a narrow definition whereby life comes to relate with 'family', and their examination bases on the overflow of work into the space of family or the other way around. Family is dominant part of life outside work. Life outside work would also likewise incorporate free time, self-time and the time spent with companions, community and taking part in different activities. The expression "Balance" too lends to variety of meanings. Clark (2000) alludes to Balance as "satisfaction and good functioning at work and at home with a minimum role conflict" (pg.751). A simple meaning of Balance might be "adequate time to meet duties at both home and work" (Guest, 2002, pg. 256). In this way, there is a considerable measure of subjectivity that 'Work Life Balance' consolidates in it. For an individual it might be an apparent harmony amongst work and rest of life. This apparent adjust would have distinctive meanings for various individuals, because of their own decision, career stage, family life cycle arranges, nature of work and the preferences. In this manner, for some the inclination might be to spend extend periods of time at work, either in view of the career stage or due to a constrained life outside work, while for others, the apparent balance would exist where work is subordinated to the demands of home. Therefore, implying that if people don't
  18. 18. Page 18 feel they have a "decent" blend and mix of work and non-work parts, they may encounter negative or conflicting outcomes (Frone et al, 1997). As per Greenhaus and Beutell, (1985) Work Life Balance is out of kilter when the concurrent event of (at least two) arrangements of pressure to such an extent that consistence with one would make more troublesome consistence with the other. Studies on Work Life Conflict are regarded as a bi-directional relationship where work can meddle with non-work duties and the other way around (life/work conflict). Inferring that a contention amongst work and life will drive one to renounce rewards in one circle for getting rewards in the other. The phenomena have been characterized as "a form of inter-role conflict in which work and family demands are mutually incompatible so that meeting demands in one domain makes it difficult to meet demands in the other” (Higgins et al., 2008, pg 1). Along these lines, one can recognize two sorts of Work to Family Conflict, each with its own interesting space particular indications work interfering with family and family intervening with work (Greenhaus and Beutell, 1985). Conceptual models and experimental research that supports them demonstrate that the role related causes for Work Family Conflict and Family Work Conflict dwell in the work and family spaces, separately. A similar idea, yet with the different nomenclature of 'Work Interference with Personal Life' and 'Individual Life Interference with Work' has been examined by Fisher-Mc Auley et al., (2003) while deliberating about the scale for measuring Work Life Balance. Many organizations have responded to the evolving set of issues and with the influencing elements related to Work Life Balance by facilitating extensive diverse Work Life Balance practices. These apply to aid the employees to balance both work and life correspondingly where it supports the employer to increase the retention of the employee. Some of the influencing factors include working hours and flexibility, time dilemma, Job satisfaction, Job Autonomy and Organizational Commitment
  19. 19. Page 19 Approaches to Work Life Balance Traditional approaches There is vast research literature on the relationship between Work Life for the most part named as Work - Family. Edwards and Rothbard (2000), Zedeck and Mosier (1990) and O'Driscoll (1996) have surveyed this literature and have added to the comprehension of this dynamic relationship of work and family. These scientists have noticed that there are five primaries methodologies otherwise called linking mechanisms (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000) to illustrate the relationship amongst work and family. The approaches are 1. Spillover The spillover approach suggests that the experiences in one role influence the experiences in second role. The conduct, inclination, abilities and qualities from one role can spillover to the second role. Spillover may happen in two conditions. In the first place, when there is a closeness amongst work and some other area (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000) e.g. an individual is happy with the nature of work done on a specific day; this outcomes in agreeable encounters at home. Second, spillover happens accordingly of transference (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000) e.g., worry at work environment overflow to the family space and the individual presentations displaying irritable inclination in the family. In this manner, spillover can be both positive and negative. 2. Congruence The Congruence approach is fairly like overflow. Caongruence can be accomplished through a positive linkage amongst work and family experiences; wherein consistency is a consequence of a third component that impacts both work life and family life (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000). For instance, a pessimistic impact of a third factor on work and family relationship that is contrary effect as a personality characteristic (Frone, Russell and
  20. 20. Page 20 Cooper, 1995). Additionally, positive work-family culture in the organization may influence both work life (e.g., flexibility with Work Life Balance, Work-Family Enrichment and Career Success and family life (ample leaves and child care facilities at work) positively, thus leading to possibility of balancing amongst work and family. 3. Compensation The Compensation approach alludes to an endeavor of compensating for deficit shortages in one role through higher involvement in another role (Edwards and Rothbard 2000; Zedeck, 1992 and Lambert 1990). These inadequacies could be the demands or fulfillments that can be satisfied in another role (Guest, 2002). For instance, an individual is profoundly occupied with the work life as a result of some negative experiences in the non-work life. The feeling of accomplishing something advantageous and increasing positive vitality in non-work life is accomplished through higher engagement at workplace. 4. Segmentation The Segmentation approach sets that work and family are two particular spaces and there is no relationship between the two areas, demonstrating that work and family are separate circles; which may not impact each other (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000, Zedeck, 1992, and Zedeck and Moiser, 1990). The early originations of this approach proposed a characteristic detachment of work and family spaces on the grounds that both the parts include unique importance, errands and practices; in this way, keep up a physical and a temporal separation (Blood and Wolfe, 1960). However, as the exploration developed another viewpoint with respect to segmentation approach emerged. This detachment is recently interpreted as a boundary amongst work and non-work; which is thought to be impermeable (Nippert Eng, 1995). Segmentation is additionally seen as a dynamic psychological process that might be utilized as managing with a boundary amongst work
  21. 21. Page 21 and family (Kossek, Noe and DeMarr, 1999 and Rothbard, Phillips and Dumas, 2005). 5. Integration The Integration approach speculates that work and family areas can be integrated and they are nearly related as though woven together; in this way, it is difficult to separate between the two domains. This approach is additionally called as Identity r approach (Edwards and Rothbard, 2000). 6.Work-family border theory In the light of segmentation being conceived as limit boundary work and non-work, another theory that partly shares the idea is the Work Family border theory. The distinction between the border theory and the segmentation approach is that in the border theory, Clark (2000) contends, that people cross this border amongst work and non-work day by day and they move in and out of the border, while the traditional conception of the segmentation approach was that the limit of work and family is impermeable. The Work- Family border theory that such a border is permeable and that work and family can indeed impact each other (Guest, 2002). 7.Role conflict versus Role Accumulation Sieber (1974) characterizes a part as indicated by that of Merton (1957) and Gross, Ward and Mc Eachern (1958) "Pattern of desires which apply to a specific social position and which ordinarily persist independently of the personalities occupying the position" (p. 569). Tiedje et al. (1990) have recommended a typology on role involvement and they have established their typology on role conflict (Goode, 1960) and role accumulation theory (Marks, 1977 and Sieber, 1974). Role Conflict occurs when an individual takes part in numerous parts with boundless demands causing role strain and role conflict on the grounds that the requests and desires the individual needs to satisfy are scarce and
  22. 22. Page 22 constrained (Goode, 1960). In reality, the role enhancement or role accumulation theory proposes that there are four fundamental types of advantages or rewards for participating in more than one part: role- benefits; security; resources for status improvement and role performance; enrichment of the identity and self-image satisfaction (Sieber, 1974). The customary ways to deal with Work Life Balance have been put-forth the understanding mechanisms which work inside the relationship of work and non-work and it was exactly found that every one of these linkages exist and many a times, these systems act upon simultaneously (Lambert, 1990). Frone (2003) proposes that these methodologies albeit erudite, don't end up being adequate to comprehend the Work Life interface totally. The contemporary ways to deal with Work Life interfaces are prescribed that may help in further comprehension the Work-Family Balance issue. Models of Work Life Balance: There are regularly 5 models used to clarify relationship amongst Work and Life outside work. Segmentation Model: The segmentation model demonstrates conjectures that work and non-work are two different areas of life that are lived independently and have no impact on each other. This gives off an impression of being offered as a theoretical plausibility as opposed to a model with empirical support. Spillover Model: With respect to Work Life Balance, spillover alludes to constructive or contrary impacts of an individual's working life on their personal or family life and the other way around. The spillover demonstrates that one world can impact the other in either a positive or negative way. There is, obviously, abundant research to strengthen this however as a suggestion it is determined in such a general way as to have little value.
  23. 23. Page 23 Therefore, there is a need to more detailed propositions about the nature, causes and outcomes of spillover. Compensation Model: The compensation model recommends that what is lacking need in one sphere, as far as demands or fulfillments can be made up in the other. For instance, work might be normal and undemanding yet this is made up for by a noteworthy part in local community activities outside work. Instrumental Model: The instrumental model whereby activities one circle encourages achievement in the other. The traditional illustration is the instrumental worker who will seek to augment income, even at the cost of undertaking a routine job and working long hours, to accommodate with house, or a car for a young family. Conflict Model: The Conflict model recommends that with elevated amounts of interest in all spheres of life, some difficult decisions must be made and a few clashes and conceivably some noteworthy overload on an individual occur Work and Family Researchin India “When contrasted with work-family explore in developed nations that has advanced in a distinct cross-disciplinary field of inquiry, in India it has taken after two discrete and separated ways; first, by concentrating on underprivileged women that has outlined about structures of patriarchy and their contribution to subordination of women at work and home. Secondly by way of psychosocial inquire that led to a greater extent from a role theory perception that has analyzed Work Family relations within urban settings. There has been minimal cross-pollination between these two streams and constrained concentration has been kept up on the part of the organizations” (Rajadhyaksha and Smita, 2004). Trends in work-family research in India
  24. 24. Page 24 Decade of the 1970s The principal fillip to work and family investigate inside the Indian setting came amid the mid-1970s. Events, for example, the Declaration of 1975 as International Women's Year and the 1970s as the ‘Women's Decade’ prompted to building up women' studies centers’ across the nation to discharge the primary ever Report of the Committee on the Status of Women in India (Government of India, 1974). This report formally recorded the subordination of women by condensing insights of imbalanced child and adult- sex proportions, so as to connect with the women’s empowerment and development. A favorable result of this report was that this research devoted to issues identifying with women and work and family issues (Jain and Rajput, 2003). From the beginning women' studies in India embraced a basic request so as to uncover the structures that maintained subordination of women. Henceforth, a large number of studies depicted appalling working conditions for women in various segments of the economy and examined the organizations of family relations that enslaved women at home (e.g., Krishna Raj, 1983). In the meantime, psychosocial studies focused upon work and family roles of urban working women in India were led. Since working women were new to the Indian culture amid this decade, a larger part of these reviews was concerned with the status of and discernments towards working women, stresses of balancing work and home obligations and its effect on the psychological well-being of women (Bharat, 2000). Mid 1980s-1990s The following decade tended to the deficiency of male respondents in work and family studies. As the quantity of urban educated women who were still dedicated to being married increased, there was additionally a relating increment in the number of working couples in urban areas. Henceforth a huge number of studies focused after working couples
  25. 25. Page 25 and investigated gender differences in attitude towards enactment of work and family roles. This incorporated spouses' points of view to the reviews (e.g., Ramu, 1987). A few reviews likewise included points of view of underprivileged segments of the Indian culture, for example, Dalit women (Rege, 2000). Mid-1990s onwards This decade was set apart by the progression of the Indian economy. Work and family research preceded in this environment, along the two independent research directions developed previously. Research was essentially determined by the requirement for highlighting existing standards of patriarchy and structural constraints of increasing poverty, oppressive family life, developing fundamentalism and politicization of religion basic women' status in the nation (Desai, 1994). Studies likewise also extended their concentration to analyze the effect of globalization on female workforce participation (Sonpar and Kapur, 2001). Research from a psychosocial point of view proceeded with its examination of gender orientation perspective in work and family roles. Given a small but noticeable woman in professional and high-status employments, the studies distinctively, started to recognize career and job-oriented women (Parikh and Shah, 1994) and conversing about the likelihood of transitioning men's roles. Between 1995 and 2000 “Information Technology enables services (ITES), call centers and software sectors boomed in India. Numerous organizations thus adopted work practices from the west. Organizations started to offer services customarily connected with the family and non- work space inside their premises, for example, recreation centers, day care facilities, laundry facilities, canteen facilities, even futons to consider on the off chance that employee felt to take nap” (Devi, 2002). In spite of the fact that the Information
  26. 26. Page 26 Technology segment was intended to empower working women to adjust work and family duties, in reality, IT associations ended up ignoring family time. As the inspiration to offer family cordial measures was more to reflect what was done in the developed world, various incentives offered were pared down amid financially difficult circumstances (Poster and Prasad, 2005). Examining on Work and Family amid the mid-1990s and past, comprehensively took after the course of the past two decades. The beforehand specified separation between researchers of work and family in India seems to have reduced the capacity to address and resolve essential dilemmas in Indian culture, for example, diligent propagation of customary gender role stereo types and conduct regardless of economic development. It has likewise restricted the scope of mediations proposed to address the issues of Work Family Balance. For instance, women' reviews have focused after influencing policy change through state intercessions. Analysts, then again, have offered arrangements at an individual level. There have subsequently been fewer intercessions at a hierarchical level. Work Life Balance Strategies Organizations can execute different Work Life Balance initiatives that may help representatives to better balance their work and family obligations, gain improvements in prosperity and provide organizational benefits. There are a wide variety of family amicable arrangements which incorporate yet are not constrained to flexible working hours, job- sharing, part-time work, compressed work weeks, parental leave, and working from home, on-site child care facility, (Hartel et al 2007). Furthermore, employers may give a range of benefits identified with employees' wellbeing and prosperity, including extended health insurance for the worker and dependents and access to programs or services to support fitness and physical and emotional wellness. Still, different practices may support like
  27. 27. Page 27 children’s education, employee’s participation in volunteer work or even encouraging phased retirement. Flexi-Time Flexi-time permit employees, to decide begin and end times of their working day, given a specific number of hours are worked. This can permit them to meet family or individual responsibilities (empower representatives to react to both unsurprising and unusual conditions), amid the day or to diminish their starting and ending time by before and after the surge hour. Working from home It is turning out to be increasingly normal for individuals to do at least some of their consistent work from home as opposed to going into the workplace. This kind of course of action is frequently called "telecommuting" or "working from home" and can be beneficial for employees by permitting them: to arrange their work day around their personal and family needs; to diminish work-related costs; to decrease commuting time; and to work in a less distress and disruptive environment. It might also likewise suit employees who, as a result of specific inabilities, can't leave home. The way that workers who utilizes telecommuting can use this additional adaptability to gain by their own pinnacle efficiency periods which can endeavor positive impact an organization's primary concern. Regardless of these advantages and the consideration that working from home has attracted in the media, very few collective agreements contain telecommuting provisions. The lack of telecommuting provisions is halfway because of the way that not all occupations are amiable to such a plan. Besides, businesses might be worried by the underlying implementation costs, potential lawful liabilities, and challenges in managing and evaluating the performance of telecommuters. Trade-Unions may object to work-at-home
  28. 28. Page 28 statements on the off chance that they see them as prompting to more prominent confinement of employees, lessen job security and promotional opportunities and reduced wellbeing and safety protection. Compressed Work Weeks A compressed work week is a course of action whereby representatives work longer shifts in return for a decrease in the quantity of working days in their work cycle (e.g., on a weekly or bi-weekly basis). This can be advantageous for employees in terms of s additional days off work and lessened commuting time, though managers can develop their every-day operating hours, with less need to depend on overtime. Compressed work plans might be especially helpful for employees who wish to lessen the quantity of days every week spent at work but who cannot fiscally bear to diminish their working hours. Compressed work weeks are frequently initiated by the employee, however, sometimes by employer may initiate alternative to enhance operational proficiency, to expand production or to set up longer business hours which can upgrade customer service. Basic arrangements for forty hours work week are working ten hours for every day, four days a week; working an additional hour a day with one day off every two weeks; or working an additional half hour a day and having one day each three or four weeks off. Part –Time Work Part-time courses of action can likewise permit individuals with health issues, handicaps or constrained disposable time to participate in the labor force, develop their abilities and acquire work experience. At last, they can encourage reentry into the workforce for the individuals who have had career breaks-especially mothers who have remained at home to bring up their kids- or a gradual exit to employees nearing retirement. From the employers’ perspective, the utilization of part time workers, where achievable, can augment the
  29. 29. Page 29 utilization of HR and increment operational flexibility, by giving extra scope amid pinnacle periods. Low maintenance work can likewise be considered. The Role of Work Life Balance Practices in Order to Improve Organizational Performance is unsuitable for those employees who might prefer working longer hours to increase their salary, in this way guaranteeing a higher standard of living for their families. The European Working Conditions Survey found that eighty five percent of those working under thirty hours for each week were happy with their Work Life Balance. Moreover, part time workers and those working less than thirty-five hours a week reported the most reduced levels of both physical and psychological health issues. Part time work is one methodology every now and again utilized by employees who wish to better balance their work and family life. It ought to be promoted in more, higher – level occupations, for example, Daimler Chrysler in Germany promotes part time work in leading positions in the organization (Clarke, et.al., 2004). Job sharing It is a course of action which permits two (or in some cases more) representatives to mutually fill one fulltime work, with obligations and working time shared or separated between them. Work sharing might be proper where opportunities for part time jobs and other options are constrained. Aside from the undeniable favorable position of permitting workers more time for other obligations, including family responsibilities, job sharing additionally encourages the development of organizations, where job sharing can gain from each other while giving mutual support. It can profit managers also by enhancing staff retention, increasing productivity and joining a wide range of skills and experience in single job. At times, such an arrangement can also give extra scope amid occupied periods, while guaranteeing continuity of coverage when one partner is on leave. For business with
  30. 30. Page 30 significant quantities of administrative, maintenance or customer confronting employees, offering flexible working conditions could be difficult. Where the hours of work are customer- driven, organizations confront constraints on flexibility for employees, yet this is when family-accommodating policies like child care would be of generally advantage. A positive case of childcare support is Star City Casino in Sydney that gives a 24-hour childcare facility. Management trusts this has helped both staff and the organization, as evidenced by the lowest staff turnover rate of any casino in Australia (Australia Government Website, 2005). Contextual factors that affected the accomplishment of these work courses of action were administrative support and strong authoritative culture, the presence of formal human resource management practices regarding decreased work arrangements and implementation of such arrangements. Family Leave: Family Leave arrangements permit representatives to be far from the working environment for varying timeframe in order to manage family duties (Bond and Wise, 2003). Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) Employee Assistance Programs are expected to perceive the interaction individuals domestic and working lives and to offer confidential counseling to staff, including work related anxiety that might influence their performance (Clemmet, 1998). The nature of today EAPs vary from one organization to another. The commonly EAPs include providing assistance in the areas of personal issues, relationship issues, eldercare, childcare, parenting issues, harassment, substance abuse, job stress, balancing work and family. Some EAPs providers are additionally ready to offer different other services including retirement or lay-off help, and wellbeing and health promotion and wellness while others may offer guidance on long term sicknesses, disability issues, counseling for crisis situations. Hence,
  31. 31. Page 31 EAPs does not simply confine on counseling services and may incorporate life skill programs and fitness programs. It can help employees in managing stress and settling individual issues too. Carolyn and Cooper (1994) revealed that EAPs are critical to enhance representative mental and physical prosperity with the goal that they have improved performance at work and enhanced job satisfaction and diminished turnover intention.
  32. 32. Page 32 LITERATURE REVIEW
  33. 33. Page 33
  34. 34. Page 34 LITERATURE REVIEW The researcher has carried out a review of literature relating to “A Comparative Study of Work Life Balance of Women employees working in Public & Private Sector Banks both in India as well as abroad. An attempt has been made to summarize the important studies and works keeping in mind the relevance of the present study. Review of related literature is a determinant step in undertaking research. It paves a way to examine and define the problem, stating objective formulating hypothesis, selection of suitable research design as well as interpreting the result in the orientation of research work already undertaken. An attempt has been made to provide an indication of various aspects of this study through the review of existing literature. Shanthi Srinivas (1992) stated that a major area of concern that is unique to the banking industry is its transfer and promotion policy. The Government of India in 1986 (Bhatnagar, 1988) instituted a policy that affects public sector banks and recommended that a husband and wife be posted in the same geographic area, subject of course, to availability of job positions. Meanwhile, it does not address the problem of individuals whose spouses may not be working for the banking industry as well as those single women who might face other constraints regarding transfers to remote regions. There are several steps that can be taken to encourage greater participation of women in the managerial ranks in banks. Sarah Branch(2008) observed that failing to make use/not intending to use Work Life Balance initiatives would increase stress in job, intention to quit, family to work conflict and work to family conflict. Family-work conflict was found to decrease as use of work hours policies increase. Work-family conflict was not found to be significantly predicted from using/intending to use any of the groups of Work Life Balance initiatives; it was found that Age factor was significantly related to Work Life Balance. Intending to utilize Work Life
  35. 35. Page 35 Balance initiatives had noteworthy impact on employee measures of organizational commitment and reducing job stress. Parimender Walia (2011) explains that Work centrality was found to have significant positive correlations with dimensions of Work Interference with Personal Life (WIPL). The results indicate that higher the work centrality, lesser is the work interference with personal life, higher is the work/personal life enhancement and higher is the overall Work Life Balance. Thus, there is significant correlation between the work centrality and Work Life Balance (including its dimensions) of working professionals in IT and ITES industry is accepted for the dimensions of work interference with personal life, work/ personal life enhancement and for overall Work Life Balance. Madeleine Simard (2011) disclosed the responsibility level, workload and expectations were important contributors to stress and issues with Work Life Balance. When workers experience over demanding responsibility levels, stress was the result. The personal life suffered because of work demands. Support from supervisor, coworkers, spouse and family was also extremely important, however, the organization did not have specific Work Life Balance policies where benefits were provided but the support from family members was found to be very important to individuals to help them cope. Engaging in leisure was also found to be imperative in serving individuals accomplish their Work Life Balance, when they made the time for it. Having a manageable workload allows individuals to be able to complete their work at work and not eat away at their personal life. Most of the personal things were sacrificed for work. Mehtha(2012) indicated that a large proportion of people lack consciousness of work–life balance concerns and laws governing them. The respondents’ answers depicted that both the state and employers are in a position to enhance work–life balance by facilitating benefits and proper information in this regard. The researcher recommends that the proposals to be put forth
  36. 36. Page 36 for debate and intervention by organized groups, especially by the social partners, for the creation of a targeted policy aiming to strengthen work–life balance. In past, the boundaries between work and home were fairly clear. Today, however, work is likely to interrupt personal life and maintaining Work Life Balance is no trouble-free task. Varsha Kumara (2014) describes that career women always confronts challenges due to family obligations. In a patriarchal society like India, women have started to enter paid work working outside their homes but still need to have a long way to move culturally, socially and economically, to bring in positive attitudinal changes in the mind-set of people. It is working women who feel mentally pressurized than working Women. Single parenting is found to be even more challenging. Shalaka Sharad Shah (2014) reveals that both in India and Germany it was found that managers were found to be significantly different in purview of career advancement. The study revealed that it was male managers who advanced more than female managers. While Indian managers face higher job demands, they aspired for facilities like mentoring. The necessity of Work Life Balance was found to be more inspirational for female mangers than male as they encountered various hindrances ResearchArticles Work Life Balance in General Rajadhyaksha and Smita (2004) found that the research study confines to Work Life Balance have appeared in different phases. While Women studies focused on rural and underprivileged women, in urban settings the relations between work and family were being examined in psychological purview. Indian Government after independence had set up several policies focusing on working women. The organizations such as IT and ITES industries then inculcated family friendly measures to have harmony between Work and Family.
  37. 37. Page 37 Voydinoff (2004) recognized that there was a positive association between the Time and Strain based demands. It was examined that fostering autonomy and opportunities to learn together with psychological rewards were significantly related to work to family facilitation. Meanwhile, it was depicted that there was a negative association between Work family culture and supervisor work family support whereas positively related to work to family facilitation. Karraker & Grochowski (2005) highlights that there are several dysfunctional results due to higher work family conflict the dysfunctions may relate to individual, family issues and organization like anxiety, interpersonal conflict and absenteeism respectively. Rajgopal (2007) conveys that Work Life Balance is currently in trend among governments, organizations as well as researchers. All over the world, managers do have a similar exposure towards pressure in jobs which further blur the boundaries between Job work and has an impact on overall well-being. The Government together with organizations needs to take imperative role in this regard as the sole responsibility does not only lie on individuals themselves Gunavathy and Suganya (2007) in their study excavated the causes, impact of work life imbalance among married women employees of Business Process Outsourcing Companies . Majority of the women stressed on Work life imbalance and has expressed that the cause is due to work invasion in personal life. Burnout, poor health and less productivity were found to the consequence of imbalance in work life.
  38. 38. Page 38 INDUSTRY PROFILE
  39. 39. Page 39 Indian Banking A sound money related framework is key for a solid and energetic economy. The banking sector constitutes a transcendent part of the budgetary administration industry and the execution of any economy, to an expansive degree, is reliant on the execution of the banks. In India, the banking segment is impressively solid at present yet in the meantime, banking is thought to berisky business. “Financial institutions must opt risk, yet they should do as such with cautiously (Carey, 2001)”. Notwithstanding, it ought to be borne as a primary concern that banks are extremely delicate organizations which are based on customers' trust, image reputation or more all perilous influence. The failure elicited buy one of the banks is adequate to send stun waves directly through the economy (Rajadhyaksha, 2004). Hence, bank administration must take most extreme care in distinguishing the sort and additionally the level of its risk exposure and handle those adequately. In addition, investors must see risk management as a progressing and esteemed action. As the 21st century is characterized by rapid technological changes, blurring of geographical frontiers of countries and the revolution of rising expectations, a fundamental reorientation of the developmental strategies is necessary for high and sustained growth. Accordingly, the strategy needs to be adopted by Banking and financial institutions need to be redefined. These institutions need to adopt new practices to adopt themselves to changing circumstances and challenge of time. ‘Winds of change’ have been sweeping the Indian Banking system since the deregulation of the industry in 1991. New competitive realities have blurred industry boundaries, transformed standard management practices and rendered conventional models of strategy and growth obsolete…. The Banking sector in India has truly come of age in the contemporary Indian Financial market. There have
  40. 40. Page 40 been several challenges on the road to the transformational journey in the pursuit of making the banks stronger and vibrant. The strength of the Indian Banking Industry is clearly reflected in the successful implementation of Basel – I norms and improved earning strength. In the rapidly changing present day world, the banking Industry landscape has been witnessing sweeping changes driven by cutting edge technologies. Consequently, there has been a paradigm shift from traditional process-oriented service to customer-oriented service. The Indian Banking Sector is not quite the same as the banking system in rest of Asia, in light of the particular geographic, social and monetary characteristics of the nation. India is the second most populated country; it has manifested financial differences and large amounts of absence of education. The nation took after a socialistic approach for well more than four decades after freedom till the government initiated economic reforms through the policy of liberalization. The banking structure in India is in this way an impression of the nation’s socialistic set up. It needed to meet the objectives set by the five-year plans, particularly with respect to fair distribution of wealth, adjusted regional economic development and expelling private sector monopolies in trade and industry. The Government nationalized the banks in two distinct stages (1969 and 1980). On July 19, 1969, 14 noteworthy banks of the nation were nationalized and on fifteenth April 1980, six more commercial private sector banks were assumed control by the legislature. As a result, the banking framework in India focused on the domestic division; not many banks in India had a international presence. The nationalized banks had a social commitment of extending banking to the general population by mounting the branches and by getting more prospective individuals to open a account. It likewise needed to assume a steady part to different areas of the economy like agriculture, small scale enterprises and exports.
  41. 41. Page 41 The Indian Financial system consists of: Commercial Banks 1. Public Sector 2. Private sector 3. Foreign banks 4. Cooperative Banks 5. Development Banks Public Sector Banks  State Bank of India and its associate banks called the State Bank group.  20 nationalized banks.  Regional Rural Banks mainly sponsored by Public Sector Banks. Private sector 1. Old generation private banks · 2. New generation private banks · 3. Foreign banks in India · 4. Scheduled Co-operative Banks · 5. Non-scheduled Banks Cooperative Banks 1. State Co-operative Banks · 2. Central Co-operative Banks 3. Primary Agriculture Credit Societies · 4. Land Development Banks 5. Urban Co-operative Banks · 6. Primary Agricultural Development Banks 7. Primary Land Development Banks · 8. State Land Development Banks
  42. 42. Page 42 Development Banks 1. Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) 2. Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) 3. Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) 4. Industrial Investment Bank of India (IIBI) 5. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) 6. SCICI Ltd 7. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) 8. Export Import Bank of India 9. National Housing Bank Evolution of Public SectorBanks in India Public sector in the banking Industry developed with the nationalization of Imperial Bank of India (1921) and making the State Bank of India (1955) as a part of coordinated scheme of rural credit proposed by the All-India Rural Credit Survey Committee (1951). The Bank is novel in a few regards and it appreciates a place of transcendence as the operator of RBI wherever RBI has no branches. It is the single biggest bank in the nation with substantial universal presence, with a system of forty-eight abroad offices spread more than 28 nations covering all the time zones. One of the goals of building up the SBI was to give broad banking facilities in rural areas by opening as an initial step 400 branches within a time of 5 years from July 1, 1955. In 1959, eight banking companies working in the past princely states were gained by the SBI, which later came to be known as Associate Banks. Later, two of the subsidiary banks', viz., the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur were converged to shape the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, in this manner State Bank of India formed eight banks
  43. 43. Page 43 under its group. The Public sector in the Indian banking got augmented with two rounds of nationalization-first in July 1969 of 14 noteworthy private area banks each with deposits of Rs. 50 crore or more, and from that point in April 1980, six larger number of banks with deposits of Rs. 2 crores each. It brought about the creation of public sector banks with a market share of 76.87 percent in deposits and 72.92 percent of assets in the banking industry towards the end of March 2003. With the merger of 'New Bank of India' with 'Punjab National Bank' in 1993, the quantity of nationalized banks got to be 19 and the quantity of public sector banks being 27. The quantity of branches of public sector banks, which was 6,669 in June 1969, expanded to 41,874 by March 1990 and again to 46,752 by March 30, 2003. The public sector banks in this manner came to involve a dominating position in the Indian banking scene. It is furtherance, essential to note that there has been a consistent decrease in the share of PSB's in the aggregate resources of SCB's amid the last - half of 1990s. While their share was 84.5 for every penny toward the end of March 1996, it declined to 81.7 for percent in 1998 and further to 81 percent in 1999. Evolution of Private SectorBanks in India All those banks where larger parts of stake or value are held by the private shareholders and not by government are called as the private sector banks. These are the significant players in the banking arena and also in extension of the business exercises across India. The present private sector banks are outfitted with a wide range of contemporary developments, fiscal instruments and methods to handle the complexities are a consequence of the transformative procedure more than two centuries. They have a profoundly created authoritative structure and are professionally managed. In this way they have become quicker and stronger since recent years.
  44. 44. Page 44 Private sector banks have been working in India since the earliest reference point of the banking system. At first, amid 1921, the private banks like Bank of Bengal, Bank of Bombay and Bank of Madras were in administration, which all together shaped Imperial Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1935 turned into the focal point of each other bank taking without end every one of the duties and elements of Imperial bank. In the vicinity of 1969 and 1980 there was fast increment in the quantity of branches of the private banks. In April 1980, they represented almost 17.5 percent of bank offices in India. In 1980, after 6 more banks were nationalized, around 10 percent of the bank offices were those of private sector banks. The share of the private bank offices remained almost same in the between 1980 and 2000. From mid-1990's, with the RBI's liberalization policy and the Government offered licenses to a couple of private banks, which came to be known as new private segment banks. There are two classes of the private division banks-"old" and "new". The old private part banks have been working since quite a while and might be referred to those banks, which were in operation before 1991 and every one of those banks that had started their business after 1991 were called as new private division banks. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited was the main private bank in India to get permit from RBI as a part of the RBI's liberalization policy arrangement of the banking segment, to setup a bank in the private sector banks in India. Old Private Sector Banks The banks that were not nationalized at the season of bank nationalization that occurred amid 1969 and 1980 were known to be the old private division banks. These were not nationalized, due to their little size and territorial core interest. The greater part of the old private sector banks were firmly held by specific groups and their operations were for the most part limited to the zones in and around their place of inception. Their Board of directors mostly comprised of locally noticeable identities from trade and business circles. One of the positive purposes of
  45. 45. Page 45 these banks are that, they incline intensely on service and innovation and they were likely to draw in more business in days to accompany the rebuilding of the business round the corner. New Private Sector Banks The banks, which came in operation after 1991, with the presentation of monetary changes and money related segment changes were called as new private area banks. Banking Act was then altered in 1993, which allowed the passage of new private sector banks in the Indian banking sector. However, criteria set for the foundation of the new private area banks were: · The bank ought to have a minimum net worth of Rs.100 crores. · The promoters holding ought to be at least 25% of the paid-up capital. · Within 3 years of the beginning of the operations, the bank ought to offer shares to public.
  46. 46. Page 46 COMPANY PROFILE
  47. 47. Page 47 WE UNDERSTAND YOUR WORLD Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) is the first cell to receive ‘official’ approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a quarterly private financial institution, as part of the independence of the RBI of the Indian Banking Industry in 1994. The bank was first incorporated in August 1994 under the name 'HDFC Bank Limited', with its registered office in Mumbai, India. HDFC Bank became operational as a Commercial Bank in January 1995. HDFC is the premier housing finance company of the Prime Minister of India and enjoys a good record in India and international markets. Since its inception in 1977, the Company has maintained a steady and healthy growth in its operations in order to remain a market leader in debt consolidation. Its excellent loan portfolio covers more than a million residences. HDFC has developed a great awareness of commercial lending in various parts of the market and in addition has a large customer base of companies with its debt-related properties. With its market experience, strong market reputation, large shareholder shareholder and unique patron franchise, HDFC is well positioned to sell a financial institution in the Indian subcontinent. HDFC Bank became operational in 1995 with the simple purpose of becoming a "World Class Indian Bank." We have found that taking advantage of the single-mindedness of product quality and service efficiency can help us get there. Today, we are proud to say that
  48. 48. Page 48 we are on the path to that goal. HDFC bank ltd offers a variety of economic products and services. It operates in three categories: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury. The Retail banking section introduces a variety of cash-generating transactions, such as Savings Accounts, Edge Accounts, Fixed Deposits, and Desktop Accounts. It also offers Auto, personal, industrial, home, gold, and educational loans; loans against security, assets, and employment earnings; and physical care fees Expenditure, building materials, and receipt loans, as well as credit cards, bank cards, deposit, investment advice, debt repayment, and transactional contributions. In addition, this section sells third-party financial products, including joint ventures and insurance, as well as distributing existing and general insurance products through its affiliates with insurance companies and individual fund houses. The full banking section offers loans, non-wallet real estate, and major transaction services Businesses, small and medium enterprises, are service providers, performing government functions, key government departments and agencies, and institutional clients. Provides bank transactions, procurement financing, operating finance and time financing, agricultural loans With unpaid treasury, and forex products. The services of this category include trading offerings, Banking, and Money Market, savings, tax collection, and digital banking. In addition, It provides banking communications offerings to co-operative banks, private banks, foreign banks, and rural banks; and Bank products. For non-resident Indians. The Treasury Services Division is particularly active in Areas, such as foreign exchange, the financial market, interest rate trading, and Equities. As of March 31,
  49. 49. Page 49 2009 HDFC bank had a network of 1,142 branches and 3,295 automated reporting machines in 528 Indian cities. The company became founded in 1994 and is mainly based in Mumbai, India. March 2006 March 2007 March 2008 Citied 228 316 327 Branches 535 684 761 ATMs 1323 1605 1977 As of March 31, 2008, the Bank's distribution network will be at 761 Branches and 1977 ATMs in 327 cities as opposed to 684 Branches and 1,605 ATMs in 320 cities as of March 31, 2007. Contrary to the approval of the new branch regulation, the Bank is expected to grow the branch community through 150 million branches by June 30, 2008. During the year, the Bank increased customer purchases with deposit accounts growing from 6.2 million to 8.7 million and total issued cards (debit cards and credit cards) grow from 7 million to 9.2 million. While the increase in credit points in the banking system decreased to 22% in the last 12 months of 2007-08, the bank's growth increased by 35.1% with commercial growth growing by 38.6% and high development by 30%, which means higher market share. on both sides. The transaction banking business has also registered with healthy blooms in currencies The Bank's interest rates have increased by 80% round and other 40% transaction offers over the past year.
  50. 50. Page 50 The major portfolio as of March 31, 2008 has remained healthy with 1.3% partial assets and 0.4% of total non-performing assets. The Bank's policy of providing for loan disbursement benefits remained superior to legal requirements. BUSINESS MIX The combined business can have a national community of 1167 branches; a solid $ 1.22,000 million base and an online development of Rs. 89,000. The size of the combined business balance sheet will be more than Rs. Meeting with Centurion Bank of Punjab Limited On March 27, 2008, the shareholders of the Bank approved their approval of the merger of Centurion Bank of Punjab Limited with HDFC Bank Limited. The shareholders of the Bank have approved the issuance of one equity share of Rs.10 / - each HDFC Bank Limited owns 29 Re shares. 1 / - each is held at Centurion Bank of Punjab Limited. This is subject to the approval of the Approval from the Reserve Bank of India, the stock exchange and other statutory and regulatory authorities. Shareholders also granted them consent to issue equity shares and / or warrants converted into fair shares at a price of Rs. 1,530.13 each of HDFC Limited and / or other promotional group agents preferably, subject to
  51. 51. Page 51 the final regulatory approval in this regard. The shareholders of the Bank have also received an increase in the amount of the approved currency from the crores of Rs. 450 to R50 crores. Promoted in 1995 through Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India's leading real estate finance company, HDFC Bank is one of India's leading banking services offering a wide range of products and services to its more than 11 million customers in all major metropolitan areas. India use a few distribution channels including pan-India branch network, ATMs, mobile banking, network banking and mobile banking. In a short period of time, the financial institution has emerged as a major player in retail banks, multi- store banks and financial services, its three main business units. The competitive power of the financial institution without a doubt lies in the use of technology and the ability to provide world-class suppliers with the time to respond quickly. For the past 13 years, the financial institution has successfully secured market share in its customer franchises while maintaining a healthy profit and quality of assets. As of March 31, 2008, the Bank has a community of 761 branches and 1,977 ATMs in 327 cities. During the 12 months ended March 31, 2008, the Bank reported the INR online profit 15.90 billion (Rs. 1590.2crore), an increase of 39.3%, in the corresponding year ending March 31, 2007. As of March 31, 2008, the amount of the deposit was INR 1007.69 billion, (Rs.17,769 crore) increased by 47.5% in the corresponding 12 months ended March 31, 2007. The total length of the stability sheet also increased by 46.0% to INR 1,331.77 billion (133177 crore). It's leading Indian and international publications have recognized the bank for its performance and quality.
  52. 52. Page 52 ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian business and financial services company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra with its registered operations in Vadodara, Gujarat. It provides a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers through a wide range of delivery methods and specialized regional banking services, lifestyles, non-health coverage, capital for purposes and asset management. The financial center has a network of 5,275 branches and 15,589 ATMs on the way to India and is present in 17 countries. ICICI Bank is one of the largest banks in India. [6] The bank has services within the United Kingdom and Canada; branches in the United States, Singapore, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Qatar, Oman, Daily International Finance Center, China and South Africa; [8] and representative offices in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia. The UK-owned company has also set up branches in Belgium and Germany. • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited • ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited • ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited • ICICI Prudential Trust Limited • ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Limited [36] • ICICI Securities Limited • ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited • ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited • ICICI Home Finance Company Limited • ICICI Investment Management Company Limited
  53. 53. Page 53 • ICICI Trusteeship Services Limited International • ICICI Bank Canada • ICICI Bank USA • ICICI Bank UK PLC • ICICI Bank Germany • ICICI Bank Eurasia Limited Liability Company • ICICI International Limited
  54. 54. Page 54 Axis Bank is India's third-largest provider of cash-generating funds. The financial group has its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has 4,800 branches, 17,801 ATMs and 4,917 reusables ATMs distributed in various countries with effect from 31 March 2020 and nine internationals operations. The financial group employs more than 1,30,000 people and has a market capitalization of ₹ 2.31 trillion (US $ 32 billion) (as of 31 March 2020). It sells financial contributions to large and medium-sized companies, SMEs and sales teams. As of June 30, 2016, 30.81% of the shares are held by promoters and facilitators (United India Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Ltd, GIC, LIC and UTI). The remaining 69.19% shares are held by joint ventures, FIIs, banks, insurance companies, corporate entities and investment investors among others. Commercial banking services The financial institution provides joint venture services to individuals and small companies in terms of position, product and granularity, including credit purchases, credit card issuance, online banking, accounting services, depository, financial advisory contributions, and Non Donations for Indian President (NRI). Axis bank is a player on RBI's NEFT list that empowers the role of banks. Business banking Transaction banking: Launched in April 2015, TAX provides integrated services and products
  55. 55. Page 55 to customers in modern accounting regions, finance services, financial market services, exchanges, foreign exchange and available products, cross-border trading and related banking and collection. on behalf of the Government and the various State Governments in India. Investment banking services and authorities: The finance bank provides investment banks and trusteeship contributions through its subsidiaries. Axis Capital Limited finances bank contributions that affect equities financial markets, transactions without M&A advice. Axis Trustee Services Limited is involved in trusteeship activities, acts as a debenture trustee and as a trustee in trustees of various defenses. World Bank The financial institution maintains the provision of corporate banking, other financial, financial and disaster risk management at Singapore, Hong Kong, DIFC, Shanghai and Colombo branches, as well as commercial real estate from its Hong Kong and Colombo branches. in Dhaka it was changed and anointed sooner or later in the twelve months.
  56. 56. Page 56 OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY
  57. 57. Page 57
  58. 58. Page 58 OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY  Know the consequences of coordinating professional and private life in the banking sector.  Learn more about the challenges of working life balance for employees in the banking sector.  Identify opportunities for improved work-life and livelihoods for employees of banking companies.  Learn the concept of bank employees in the various parts of an exciting company.  Better alignment of first-class working life in banks.  To examine Work Life Balance policies towards employees working in private sector banks.  To understand the status of Work Life Balance of employees in Private Sector Banks.  To analyze the significance of demographic factors with respect to Work Life Balance of employees in Private Sector Banks.  To explore the relationship between Work Life Balance and the perception of Work Life factors between employees working Private sector banks.  To compare the perceived level of Work Life Balance between employees working in Private sector Banks on the basis of Work Life factors.  To ascertain the factors that has an influence on Work Life Balance of employees
  59. 59. Page 59 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 1. The purpose of this study is to highlight the various practices of equity in the workplace and the banking sector in which you operate and, in the country, to improve the project and to contribute to the development of the network. 2. Therefore, this study will help to inform banks in the various banking sectors about the different effects of balancing practices on employee health and employee performance in the organization. 3. The study also describes the lifelong balance practices that can be offered by its employees at banks. 4. In addition, incentives and incentives should be disclosed to bank owners in order for them to be effective. 5. As a result, it is important that this study describes the limited performance of the various employees and their implications for the organizational project.
  60. 60. Page 60 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  61. 61. Page 61 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Do the same with research. One can likewise present an investigation as a logical investigation of the relevant data on a particular topic. To be honest, asking about it is a matter of rational testing. The Advanced Reader's English Degree Dictionary defines the importance of research as a "careful test or application especially for the search for new facts in any field of Knowledge" The program is evaluated and steps are taken to improve it. Information that has already been provided and taken in the form has been used to create significant system analysis. therefore a beta analysis was selected. Investigative Design Consideration of experimental research is also timely as planning research looks. The basic reason for such experiments is to find a problem of direct or indirect polling from a practical point of view with a significant focus on such investigations in the revelation of thought and experience. Therefore, when investigating the appropriate suspension of such an examination it should be flexible enough to provide an opportunity to consider the various aspects of the matter under investigation. TESTING METHODS FIRST DETAILS: Key data is collected through a questionnaire. The questionnaire is well organized so that it can cover all the information needed in the study. Precentral data was obtained by contacting officials and staff in the section the organization was also acquired through a Questionnaire which was given to people in the various departments in that category.
  62. 62. Page 62 SECOND DETAILS: 1. By the Annual Reports of the organization, from the Manual and from the records available to the organization. Further information is also collected from report registers and from books and files available from the organization. 2. Data collected from various HRM publications. SAMPLING PLAN Random sampling SAMPLE SIZE: 100 SAMPLE UNIT: Lucknow Research Tool: The research tool for this study is a list of questions. The questionnaire is a set of questions designed to gather the information needed by staff. contains the following question types. Mathematical tools: Data collected were analyzed using the following mathematical tools. • Percentage Analysis This is a statistical analysis (e.g., considering only one factor) in which the percentage of an object, calculated in different categories to help one obtain relevant ideas in relation to the sample and thus human. Percent = (Number of respondents / Total number of respondents) * 100 The simplicity of simple calculations, the general understanding of its purpose and the close use of the universal percentage have made it a widely used mathematical tool.
  63. 63. Page 63 LIMITATIONS Whether adequate care has been used or is a developmental burden. All research is done under a few criteria and this study are not. The limitations and problems that occur during the study are as follows: 1.The current state of the Global Epidemic (COVID-19) has some effect on the study due to the exclusion of 100 percent physical contact. 2.A limited amount of time was allocated for study which was not sufficient to consider all aspects. Sufficient time prevented the researcher from conducting extensive research. 3.Occupational health balance includes a wide range. Up-to-date research evaluates you as the only known and selected size. However, there may be another factor in the power not yet included in this study. 4.Several respondents did not respond well to the study; therefore, eliminating this feature the counselor and conducting a conversation with certain people. 5. The statistical figures from various sources collected for the purpose of research work may vary resulting in slight variation in the responses, analysis and interpretation. 6.Work Life Balance Policies in the genuine feeling of the word are truant from the banks which were a part of the review. Besides, open segment banks don't have Work Life Balance Policies as a piece of their Human Resource command while the private segment banks are, best case scenario giving careful consideration to the same. Despite everything they need to plan an undeniable, extensive Work Life Balance Policy which can deal with the Work Life issues of representatives. As there is a wide crevice in HRM practices of people in general division banks and private part banks, examinations may not be completely feasible because of Work Life Balance strategies
  64. 64. Page 64 DATA ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION
  65. 65. Page 65 Since how many years you have been working for PVT BANK? (a) 0-5 years (b) 6-10 years (c) 11-15 years (d) above 15 years 0-5 years 6-10 years 11-15 years above 15 years 45% 25% 18% 12% 45% 25% 18% 12% Table 1 0-5 years 06-10 years 10-15 years above 15 years
  66. 66. Page 66 The safety and health conditions in your organization are good? (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) Strongly disagree Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree 65 20 12 3 65% 20% 12% 3% Table 2 Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree
  67. 67. Page 67 How often do you find your work stressful? (a)Always (b) Often (c) Sometimes (d) Never Always Often Sometimes Never 2 5 13 80 2%5% 13% 80% Table 3 Always Often Sometimes Never
  68. 68. Page 68 Are you satisfied with the working conditions? (a)Yes (b)No Yes No 85 15 85% 15% Table 4 Yes No
  69. 69. Page 69 Do the other departments in the co-ordinate each other? (a)Yes (b) No Yes No 75 25 75% 25% Table 5 Yes No
  70. 70. Page 70 How for training program helps an employee to achieve the required skill for performing the job efficiently? (a) To great extent (b) to some extent (c) rarely Great Some Rarely 70 20 10 70% 20% 10% Table 6 Great Some Rarely
  71. 71. Page 71 In your organization salary is paid by considering responsibilities at work? (a)Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) strongly disagree Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree 55 3 40 2 55% 3% 40% 2% Table 7 1st Qtr S Agree Disagree S Disagree
  72. 72. Page 72 Do you feel comfortable and satisfied with your job? (a)Satisfied (b) Neither satisfied or nor dissatisfied (c) Dis satisfied Satisfied Neutral Dissatisfied 50 30 20 50% 30% 20% Table 8 Satisfied Neutral Dissatisfied
  73. 73. Page 73 Do you agree organization provides an opportunity for growth and security of your job? (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) strongly disagree Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree 80 8 10 2 80% 8% 10% 2% Table 9 Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree
  74. 74. Page 74 My job lets me use my skills and abilities. (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Disagree (d) Strongly Disagree Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree 20 65 13 2 20% 65% 13% 2% Table 10 Agree S Agree Disagree S Disagree
  75. 75. Page 75 FINDINGS
  76. 76. Page 76 FINDINGS  Table 1 shows most of employees working 0-5 years’ experience holder.  Table 2 shows 85% employee agree to own organization safety and health condition rule.  Table 3 shows 80% employee never take stress.  Table 4 shows 85% employee satisfied working Condition.  Table 5 shows 75% employee co-ordinate each other.  Table 7 shows 58% employee Satisfied his salary.  As a result, employees will maintain a healthy working relationship with their colleagues.   Prove that the bank recognizes employee good deeds   This shows that banks do give employees the right and the freedom to make decisions about their work  According to the data, most employees are satisfied with their work schedule, but there is room for improvement in the flexibility of their work schedule. You can add flexible hours to your organization  This table shows that employees sometimes insist on working, otherwise they prioritize work.  This table shows that the company helps employees meet their basic needs and improve their lives by offering them rewards and exceptional rewards.  Employees agree that work is not part of their personal lives, and there are many
  77. 77. Page 77 opportunities to create a work-life balance.  Employees provide excellent training programs for organizations to acquire and improve their skills. As a result, employee pride is always affected.  Company employees are safe and efficient in ensuring this security.  In general, the quality of work of the employees of the organization is excellent and reflects the growth of the organization.
  78. 78. Page 78 RECOMMENDATIONS
  79. 79. Page 79 RECOMMENDATIONS According to the organizational analysis that follows the recommendations made in the organization. • The support of WBB staff in the formulation and implementation of the WLB program must be ensured. • Before starting a program, you should carefully consider the intentions and attitudes of your employees • Work must be carefully evaluated and a work environment provided for the work itself to stimulate interest and for employees to strive for self-improvement. • Employees must be properly trained in leadership and management in order to function in a friendly and democratic manner. • Promote good governance and help young people to do their jobs • If staff is working to develop QWL, they should form a committee or WLB committee. • This program is part of a series of innovations that help companies improve the WLB of them employees. • Equipment is washed during operation. • Identifies important memorial events such as birthdays and wedding anniversary. • Health conferences on health issues, job indicators, orthopedic products, etc. • Keep an arrow behind for fun and competition • M "laughing", "moving your hands" and "pushing" can do a lot to build good relationships with your employees for the work, you do. • Competitions between "Labor Months" and "Day Competitions" can be used to motivate employees.
  80. 80. Page 80 • Regular system reviews, company policy reviews and appropriate accountability channels are critical to the success of these programs. • All of the above unions must increase workers' incomes and promote healthy competition among workers.
  81. 81. Page 81 CONCLUSION
  82. 82. Page 82 CONCLUSIONS Managing the quality of workplace health is considered another way to manage people. People who accept the "standard of living" are considered "true" by the organization and are not? considered "expensive". This means that people get better results when they get involved in their work and make decisions. This approach encourages people to respond not only to financial needs, but also to social and emotional needs. Job development organizations and trade unions must focus on responding to the next generation of workers.
  83. 83. Page 83 BIBLIOGRAPHY
  84. 84. Page 84 BIBLIOGRAPHY  INTERNET  www.google.com  www.ask.com  www.HDFC BANK .com  BOOKS  Human Resource and Personnel Bank – William Werther  ICFAI University Press – HRM Review  Human resource Bank – VSP Rao  MAGAZINE “human capital” realizing strategy through people  NEWSPAPER  Times of India  Hindustan time
  85. 85. Page 85 APPENDIX
  86. 86. Page 86 QUESTIONNAIRE NAME…………………………. AGE………………… DESIGNATION……………….... DEPARTMENT ………. (1)Since how many years you have been working for PVT BANK? [ ] (a) 0-5 years (b) 6-10 years (c) 11-15 years (d) above 15 years (2) The safety and health conditions in your organization are good? [ ] (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) Strongly disagree (3) How often do you find your work stressful? [ ] (a) Always (b) Often (c) Sometimes (d) Never (4) Are you satisfied with the working conditions? [ ] (a) Yes (b) No (5) Do the other departments in the co-ordinate each other? [ ] (a)Yes (b) No (6) How for training program helps an employee to achieve the required skill for performing the job efficiently? [ ] (a) To great extent (b) to some extent (c) rarely
  87. 87. Page 87 (7) In your organization salary is paid by considering responsibilities at work? [ ] (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) strongly disagree (8) Do you feel comfortable and satisfied with your job? [ ] (a) Satisfied (b) Neither satisfied or nor dissatisfied (c) Dis satisfied (9) Do you agree organization provides an opportunity for growth and security of your job? [ ] (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) strongly disagree (10) My job lets me use my skills and abilities? [ ] (a) Agree (b) Strongly agree (c) Dis agree (d) strongly disagree Any suggestions or remarks on your quality of work life Signature:

