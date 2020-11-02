Sense of color-Yellow!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sense of Color Project Ilyse Alomar
Sense of Color Project Ilyse Alomar
Sense Of Color Project for 11/2 class, Photography

  3. 3. The color I chose for my project was Yellow. The color yellow represents optimism, youth,clarity,and happiness. But, yellow can also represent cowardice,sickness, and excess. In this project, I wanted to capture the good and bad of this color.
  4. 4. For this first photo I wanted to capture the beauty and happiness of the color that is yellow so I found this beautiful bush of flowers. To get this photo, I bent down, leaned forward, and got really close to the bush to get the details of this plant.
  5. 5. For this photo, I wanted to capture the uglier side of the color yellow. This photo symbolizes sickness. For this photo I took a bunch of dirty yellow leaves and put them together then I got real up close to them to get a clear photo.
  6. 6. This photo here captures the good and bad of the symbolism of the color yellow. The park represents the youth and happiness while the rain and darkness of the sky represent the negative connotations the color has.
  7. 7. This photo represents the natural beauty of the color yellow. I took these photos while I was walking down the street and knew they would fit great with the theme. To take this photo I got really close up to get a detailed shot.
  8. 8. For this photo I wanted to capture the color yellow overcoming the darkness. In this photo I used the portrait mode on my phone to capture short dof in my photograph.

