Reviste biologji

JETA & SHENDETI Ilvana Dedja Sara Zaka Stiv Curraj Ornest Koci Justi Qinami Igli Pacani
Sëmundje kardiova- skulare (SKV) është një term i gjerë dhe përf- shin një sërë sëmundjesh që ndikojnë në zemër dhe në enë...
Rekoman- dime dhe kEshilla 1. Humbisni peshën e tepërt Mungesa e peshës është një hap tepër i rëndë- sishëm në normalizimi...
DIETA USHQIMORE DHE ZHVILLIMI MENDOR Ne e dimë që ushqimi ndikon tek trupi ynë, por a ka një impakt të fuqishëm edhe në me...
MUNGESA E BARASPESHES USHQIMORE Të ushqyerit ka ndikim të madh në shën- detin e individit dhe grupit. Në fakt, orga- nizmi...
SEMUNDJE TE NDRYSHME TE SHKAKTUARA NGA DIETA USHQIMORE PLAKJA E FYTYRES Përdorimi i dieteave drastike është një nga shqetë...
ANEMIA FERRIPRIVE Defiçiti i hekurit në organizmin e njeriut, është rasti më i shpeshtë i defiçitit të një elementi kimik ...
DIABETI Të gjithë flasim për sëmund- jen e diabetit, por a është në të vërtetë një sëmundje diabeti, apo është një mos- fu...
HIPERTENSIONI DHE HIPOTENSIONI Hipertensioni ose shtypja e lartë e gjakut është një së- mundje në të cilën shtypja e gjaku...
CRREGULLIMET E SJELLJEVE USHQIMORE Justi Qinami ANOREKSIA NERVORE Shenjat e para paral- ameruese Ne nje person qe po zh- v...
ALKOOLI APARATI TRETES DHE SISTEMI NERVOR Ornest Koci Sëmundja alkoolike përbën një nga sh- kaqet madhore të së- mundshmër...
DIETA USHQIMORE Demi ishkaktuar nga ngrënia jo e shëndetshme mund të zgjasë gjatë gjithë jetës, edhe pasi ka mba- jtur die...
Kurimi në tryezë, ushqimet që parandalojnë sëmundjet Janë shtatë ushqimet, të cilat parandalojnë sëmundje të ndryshme në t...
Ja si mund të na dëmtojnë ushqimet Ushqimi renditet nga ekspertët e mjekësisë si një ndër armiqtë më të rrezikshëm që po k...
Fakt Studimet tregojnë se personat që konsumojnë ushqime të varfra me yndyra dhe të pasura me fruta zarzavate dhe produkte...
  1. 1. JETA & SHENDETI Ilvana Dedja Sara Zaka Stiv Curraj Ornest Koci Justi Qinami Igli Pacani
  2. 2. Sëmundje kardiova- skulare (SKV) është një term i gjerë dhe përf- shin një sërë sëmundjesh që ndikojnë në zemër dhe në enët e gjakut. Një atak në zemër ose goditje në tru mund të jetë para- lajmërimi i parë i një sëmundje kryesore. Ka shumë lloje të ndryshme të sëmundjeve që mund të japin ose goditje në zemër ose goditje në tru dhe për lehtësi i nda- jmë këto sëmundje në tre grupe të mëdha: në sëmundje që ndikojnë drejtpërdrejtë në zemër, në tru dhe në sistemin periferik të qarkullimit të gjakut, prej të cilave marrin edhe emrin. Çfarë i shkakton këto sëmundje Sëmundjet kardiova- skulare shkaktohen në përgjithësi nga kombin- imi i një sërë shkaqesh të përbashkëta e të shumta, duke filluar me karak- teristikat social-biolog- jike, si presioni i lartë i gjakut, kolesteroli i lartë, mbipesha e obeziteti, diabeti, apo faktorët e mënyrës së jetesës,si dieta jo e shëndetshme, duhanpirja, mungesa e aktivitetit fizik, konsum i shtuar i alkoolit, të cilat rrisin probabilitetin për të pësuar një problem të enëve koronare apo aksi- denteve erebrovaskulare, që njihen ndryshe edhe si goditjet apo hemor- ragjitë në tru. 8 sëmundje që kërcënojnë shënde- tin Autoritetet shëndetësore vënë në dukje se 61 për qind e shkaktarëve janë faktorët që i kemi ne vetë në dorë, si kontrolli apo trajtimi i rregullt i hipertensionit, shmangia e duhanpirjes, ushqyerja me fruta e perime, të qenit më aktiv,etj. Në vendit tonë, përsa i për- ket barrës së vdekjeve, faktor kryesor rreziku janë presioni i lartë i gjakut që prek rreth 17.2 %, duhanpirja 10,8 %, mbipesha e obeziteti 6,7 %, mungesa e aktivitetit fizik 6,6 %, alkoolpirja 6,4, sheqeri i lartë në gjak 6,3 %, kolesteroli i lartë në gjak 5,2 %, mar- rja e pakët e fruta-peri- meve 3.9 %,etj. Rreziku i sëmund- jeve të zemrës tek fëmijët Fëmijët janë gjithashtu shumë të prekshëm. Rreziku për sëmundje kardiovaskulare mund të fillojë që para lindjes, gjatë zhvillimit të fetusit, dhe të rritet më tej gjatë fëmijërisë me ek- spozimin ndaj dietave jo të shëndetshme, mung- esës së aktivitetit fizik dhe pirjes së duhanit. Sëmundjet kardiovasku- lare, si të gjitha sëmund- jet kronike, fillojnë që në barkun e nënës dhe shtohen me moshën, për shembull është provuar se pesha e ulët në lindje është e lidhur me një risk të shtuar për hiperten- sion, sëmundje zemre, cerebrovaskulare dhe diabet gjatë rritjes. Semundjet kardiovaskulare
  3. 3. Rekoman- dime dhe kEshilla 1. Humbisni peshën e tepërt Mungesa e peshës është një hap tepër i rëndë- sishëm në normalizimin e hipertensionit. Madje nuk është e rastit që shpesh personat që vuajnë nga hiperten- sioni përfshihen në kategorinë e njerëzve me mbipeshë. Rreziku nga kilogramët e tepërt është më i madh kur mbipe- sha është grumbulluar në disa pjesë të trupit, konkretisht në bark dhe kraharor. Të mirat e mungesës së mbipeshës janë të shumta. Përveç se ajo ndikon në uljen e tensionit të lartë arterial, vepron edhe në rënien e nivelit të kolesterolit, etj. Gjithashtu ndihmon në rregullim e niveleve të sheqerit në gjak në rast diabeti. Mos harroni se kombinimi i tensionit të lartë, i kolesterolit në rritje dhe diabetit përbën një faktor tepër rëndues për funksionimin normal të sistemit kardiologjik. 2. Shëtisni Specialistët u këshillojnë të sëmurëve me tension të lartë që të ecin të paktën 2-3 herë në javë për 45 minuta (është kjo koha që nevojitet mesa- tarisht për të përshkuar një distancë prej 4 kilo- metrash). Përkundrazi, ata ndalojnë ushtrimet me peshë pasi në këtë mënyrë rritet shumë presioni arterial dhe vonon që të vijë në nivele fiziologjike. Ndërkaq, nuk përjashtohet që një i sëmurë me hiperten- sion të kryejë ushtrime me pesha, por kjo do të realizohet vetëm pasi ai të ketë nisur tashmë një program aerobik, sipas këshillave të mje- kut të tij dhe në bazë të rezultateve të analizave të domosdoshme si për shembull, test i lodhjes etj. 3. Lini duhanin Duhani shkakton çarjen e kapilareve dhe ndikon në humbjen e elasticitetit të tyre. Është provuar se edhe një cigare është e aftë të shkaktojë çarje dhe kjo sepse presioni i gjakut që qarkullon në brendësi të kapilarëve rritet. Përveç tensionit të gjakut, shpeshtohen edhe rrahjet e zemrës pasi kjo e fundit është e detyruar të punojë më tepër me qëllim që të mbulojë nevojat e organizmit me oksigjen. Me ndërprerjen e duhanit muret e kapi- lareve bëhen më elastike, ndërsa zemra punon me ritëm normal dhe nuk lodhet. 4. Kontrolloni stresin Megjithëse kjo këshillë është e vështirë që të zbatohet, pasi stresi është i pranishëm në jetën tonë të përditshme, e vërteta është se nëse dëshironi ta përballoni me sukses hipertensionin duhet të kontrolloni stresin. Me fjalë të tjera, stresi funk- sionon sikurse duhani, duke çuar në rritjen e tensionit të gjakut. Per- sonat e brezit të tretë janë më të prekur nga hiper- tensioni pasi kapilarët e tyre janë më të fortë, më shumë pak elasticitet, për shkak të moshës. 5. Regjimi ushqimor Preferoni peshkun. Peshqit (si sardelet, salmoni, etj.) përmbajnë tre përbërje yndyrore, të cilat është provuar se ndihmojnë në uljen e tensionit të gjakut. Studi- met rreth kësaj çështjeje janë realizuar në popuj të cilët konsumojnë shumë peshk, si për shembull, eskimezët. Natyrisht që efekti i këtyre përbërjeve tek ju varet nga shpe- shtësia e konsumimit të peshkut. Mirë është që të preferoni të hani peshk dy herë në javë dhe të kufizoni konsumin e mishit të viçit, derrit, pulës etj., deri në një herë në javë. 6. Frutat dhe zarzavatet Frutat dhe zarzavatet kanë në përbërjen e tyre lëndë të cilat ndihmojnë në ruajtjen e kapilarëve në gjendje sa më të mirë. Pjesa e brendshme e tyre “sulmohet” nga tensioni i lartë i gjakut, kolester- oli dhe diabeti. Në sajë të lëndëve të vlefshme që përmbajnë frutat dhe zarzavatet, kapilarët qëndrojnë hapur duke lehtësuar qarkullimin sa më normal të gjakut. Specialistët propozojnë që vaktet tuaja të kenë në përbërjen e tyre fruta, zarzavate dhe pak yndyrë mishi. 7. Rregulloni tempera- turën e shtëpisë I ftohti është një faktor rëndues për hiperten- sionin, megjithëse shumë e injorojnë. Nuk është e rastit që në verë kardi- ologët zvogëlojnë sasinë e ilaçeve kundër hiper- tensionit, për shkak se nxehtësia ul tensionin. Përkundrazi, ndenja në të ftohtë rrit presionin arterial. Ndaj është e rëndësishme që ju të tregoheni të kujdesshëm që shtëpia juaj të jetë e ngrohtë.
  4. 4. DIETA USHQIMORE DHE ZHVILLIMI MENDOR Ne e dimë që ushqimi ndikon tek trupi ynë, por a ka një impakt të fuqishëm edhe në mendjen tonë? Psikiatrët kohët e fundit kanë nxjerrë studime që përveç mënyrës së jetesës, në shëndetin mendor ndikon edhe ushqimi. Një grup shkencëtarësh nga Sho- qata Ndërkombëtare e Kërkimeve Psiki- atrike, argumentojnë se dieta ushqimore është po aq e rëndësishme për psikiatrinë sa për kardiologjinë dhe gastro-enterologjinë. Me rreth 450 mln njerëz në mbarë botën që vuajnë nga çrregullimet mendore, një nga autorët e studimit dr. Drew Ramsey për- mend rëndësinë e disa lëndëve ushqyese të caktuara për shëndetin e trurit, përfshi acidin yndyror Omega-3, vitamina D, vitamina B, zinku, hekuri dhe magnezi. Dietat moderne, të dendura në kalori, kanë tendencën të kenë mangësi të këtyre lëndëve të rëndësishme ushqyese, që mund të kontribuojnë në kushtet e shëndetit mendor. Shumë studime kanë lidhur depresionin me sasi të vogla të vitaminës B, ndërsa mungesa e vitaminës D luan rol në zhvillimin e skizofrenisë tek fëmijët. •“Ka pasur prova të shumta që përsa i përket shëndetit mendor, ushqimi luan rolin e vet. Ushqimi duhet të jetë linja e parë e mburo- jës së shëndetit mendor dhe fizik. Ne duhet të jemi më të përkushtuar ndaj ushqimeve që konsumojmë dhe ushtrimeve fizike,” tha dr. Ramsey. Sigurisht që problemet e shën- detit mendor janë komplekse dhe lidhen me faktorët psikologjikë, biologjikë, emociona- lë dhe mjedisorë. Por përmirësimi i dietës ushqimore mund të mbështesë shëndetin neurologjik. Dieta ushqimore, po aq e rëndë- sishme për shëndetin mendor ndërsa mung- esa e vitaminës D luan rol në zhvillimin e skizofrenisë Sara Zaka
  5. 5. MUNGESA E BARASPESHES USHQIMORE Të ushqyerit ka ndikim të madh në shën- detin e individit dhe grupit. Në fakt, orga- nizmi përbëhet nga indet, indet përbëhet nga miliona qeliza, dhe që secila qelizë ta kryej funksionin e vet të regullut, ka nev- ojë për materie ushqyese, në të kundërtën ndalet funksionimi i drejtë. Kësisoj p.sh, kur indet që prodhojnë rru- aza të kuqe të gjakut  nuk marrin sasi të mjaftueshme të materieve ushqyese , prodhimi i këtyre rruazave zvogëlohet, që vie deri te anemia, dhe automatikisht te rënia e nivelit  të oksigjenit, që e dërgon gjakun deri te organet e tjera. Pastaj çrreg- ullohet funksionimi i këtyre organeve, dhe kjo ndikon negativisht në pjesët e tjera të organizmit në të cilat paraqiten simptomat e dobësive. Për këtë arsye organizmit të shëndoshë i është e nevojshme të ushqyerit e sigurt dhe të plotë, që do t`i jap energji dhe gjithçka që i nevojitet për zhvillim , ruajtjen e shën- detit dhe betejën kundër të gjitha llojeve të sëmundjeve.Prandaj të ushqyerit e baraspe- shuar konsiderohet faktor i rëndësishëm për përparimin e popullit, aftësinë e tij për prodhim dhe produkcion. Në traditën islame ekziston proverbi i cili thotë: “Në trup të shëndoshë mendje e shëndoshë.” Përmbajtjet e nurtririvëve që gjenden në ushqime (e ato janë: hidratet e karburëve, proteinat, yndyrërat, vitaminat, mineralet, fijet dijetare dhe uji) i mundëso- jnë organizmit që të kryej funksione të ndryshme. Të gjitha ushqimet përmba- jnë një ose më shumë përbërës në sasi të ndryshme, dhe secili përbërës e ka funk- sionin e vet të caktuar. Një ushqim duhet, gjithashtu, të përshtatet për çdo individ dhe duhen marrë parasysh faktorë të tillë, si: mosha, seksi dhe mënyra e jetesës. Për të rriturit disa këshillojnë që të hanë dy racione fruta dhe (ose) per- ime në çdo vakt e të shtojnë përdorimin e drithërave integrale dhe bishtajoreve. Disa këshillojnë që ushqimet me origjinë shtazore të merren vetëm në racione të vogla në çdo vakt, duke u dhënë përparë- si peshkut, mishit të pulës pa lëkurë dhe mishrave pa dhjamë. Gjithashtu, këshillo- het që përdorimi i yndyrnave dhe i sheqer- nave të kufizohet. Stiv Curraj
  6. 6. SEMUNDJE TE NDRYSHME TE SHKAKTUARA NGA DIETA USHQIMORE PLAKJA E FYTYRES Përdorimi i dieteave drastike është një nga shqetë- simet që ngrenë dermatologët për mplakjen e herëshme të lëkurës. Një nga gabimet më të shpe- shta, kur bëhet fjalë për dieta drastike sipas special- istëve është eliminimi i acideve yndyrore esenciale, mungesa e së cilave mund të çojë deri tek sëmundjet e lëkurës. INTERFERTILITET Gjithashtu për këto ditea dratike kanë folur edhe gjinekolog. Sipas tyre dietat drastike, si ato që vijnë në formën e produkteve dietikë shkaktojnë sëmund- jen e amenorrhea ose sic quhet ndryshe zhdukja e ciklit mestrual. Gjenekologia Mimoza Keta ndër të tjera ka theksuar se amenorrhea, është një sëmundje e cila shkakton infertilitet Koliti spastik ose sindroma e zorrës së irrituar është ndër patologjitë më të shpeshta që haset rëndom në punën e përditshme të mjekëve gastroenterologë. Kjo sëmundje përfaqëson një çrregullim të mirëfilltë të motorikës normale të zorrës, si pasojë e gjendjeve emocionale, dietës (intolerancës ndaj disa ushqi- meve si ushqimeve të skuqura, alkoolit, qumështit, çokollatave, lëngut të domates, kafesë etj.), hor- moneve të tubit tretës, toksinave të mikrobeve të ndryshme. Stresi emocional, sipas specialistëve, është një ndër faktorët kryesorë që shkakton tek personat që vuajnë nga koliti në fazën akute të sëmundjes kontraksione të zorrës, 10 herë më të fuqishme se në personat e shëndoshë. Igli Pacani
  7. 7. ANEMIA FERRIPRIVE Defiçiti i hekurit në organizmin e njeriut, është rasti më i shpeshtë i defiçitit të një elementi kimik në të gjithë botën. Është i rëndësishëm ekonomikisht, sepse pakëson mundësinë e individëve për të përballuar punën fizike dhe pakëson si rritjen dhe të mësuarin tek fëmijët.  Nga më shumë se 100 elemente kimikë që ekzistojnë në natyrë, vetëm 26 prej tyre kanë rëndësi për ndërtimin strukturor dhe funk- sionimin e organizmit të njeriut. Prej tyre 15 janë mikroelementet esenciale; janë në sasi shumë të paktë në organizëm, nuk sinteti- zohen prej tij, pra duhen marrë patjetër nga jashtë me anë të ushqimit. Njëri prej tyre është pikërisht hekuri. Anemia Ferriprive është anemia më e shpe- shtë në botë dhe shumë e shpeshtë tek fem- rat në periudhën riprodhuese për shkak të hemoragjisë së vazhdueshme të menseve gjatë ciklit menstrual. Anemia Ferriprive shpesh quhet dhe anemia nga hemoragjia. Pra në përgjithësi ka në bazë të saj humbjen e hekurit për shkaqe të ndryshme, me pasojë pakësimin e rezervave të tij në organizëm dhe pastaj shfaqet nga ana klinike dhe labo- ratorike. Kjo do të thotë se nëse hiqet shkaku dhe mbushen depot ,me anë të mjekimit që vazhdon të paktën 3 muaj, anemia shërohet dhe nuk përsëritet. Nëse shkaku persiston, pavarësisht mbushjesh së depove, anemia do të përsëritet. Pasojat klinike të defiçitit të hekurit në orga- nizëm Pasojat klinike të defiçitit të hekurit janë; hematologjike dhe jo-hematologjike.  Klinika hematologjike e defiçitit të heku- rit. Defiçiti i hekurit shprehet në radhë të parë me zhvillimin e anemisë ferriprive me klinikën e sindromit anemik: Simptomat; dobësi, lodhje, këputje, palpitaci- one, vështirësi në frymëmarje, dhimbje koke, miza para syve, zhurmë në vesh. Tek moshat e avancuara dhe kur instalohet shpejt mund të shfaqen dhe simptomat e angina pektoris etj. Shënjat e përgjithshme; zbehja e lekurës dhe e mukozave të cilat shfaqen kur Hb është më pak se 9-10 gr/dl). Anemia duket më mirë në membranat mukoze; buzët, goja, faringu, konjuktivat, në llapat e veshit, shuplakat e duarve dhe në shputat e këmbëve.
  8. 8. DIABETI Të gjithë flasim për sëmund- jen e diabetit, por a është në të vërtetë një sëmundje diabeti, apo është një mos- funksionim i organizmit? Diabeti i sheqerit (diabetes mellitus) është një çrregul- lim metabolik, që karakter- izohet me rritjen e nivelit të sheqerit në gjak dhe që shoqërohet me çrregullime të metabolizmit të karbohidrat- eve (sheqernave), yndyrave dhe proteinave. Ky çrregul- lim apo më mirë të themi, kjo sëmundje vjen si pasojë e defektit të sekretimit të in- sulinës, të veprimit të saj, të dyjave bashkë ose mungesës së plotë të sekretimit të insu- linës, i cili është një hormon, që me të drejtë konsiderohet çelës për futjen e glukozës në qelizë. Prandaj, kur mer- ren në konsideratë të gjitha këto karakteristika të këtij çrregullimi, mund të themi që organizmi tek diabetikët nuk funksionon normalisht, pikërisht për të gjitha ato që thashë më lart, rreth veprim- it të insulinës, hormon që sekretohet normalisht nga pankreasi. Personat që preken nga kjo sëmundje, kanë ndon- jë shpresë që t’i shpëtojnë, apo janë të detyruar që ta pranojnë që tashmë duhet të bashkëjetojnë pjesën tjetër të jetës, duke e mbajtur nën kontroll diabetin? Përderisa ata janë të diagnos- tikuar me sëmundjen e dia- betit, sa më herët të binden që duhet t’i përshtaten kërke- save për ndryshimin e stilit të jetës, aq më mirë. E kur jemi te ky ndryshim i stilit të jetës, mendoj për marrjen e ushqimit të shëndetshëm, aktiviteti i rregullt fizik çdo ditë ose të paktën 2-3 herë në javë (këtu e kam fjalën për aktivitete të ndryshme fizike, ose së paku ecja e 2-3 herë në javë, minimalisht 20 minuta), kontrolli i rregullt i glikemisë, si dhe marrja e vazhdueshme e terapisë së diabetit. Ndërsa, personat të cilët nuk janë të sëmurë nga diabeti, por janë në rrezik të madh për të zhvilluar së- mundjen, këtu e kam fjalën për personat me mbipeshë dhe obezë, ata me histori familjare për diabet duhet gjithashtu të kenë kujdes, duke e ndryshuar stilin e tyre të jetës, pra të marrin ushqim të shëndetshëm dhe të prak- tikojnë aktivitet të rregullt fizik, në mënyrë që të mos e fitojnë këtë sëmundje, ose të paktën të zgjasin kohën e fillimit të saj. Sa kalori duhet të marrë një person me diabet në ditë, përafërsisht? Është individuale, sepse ka- loritë ditore varen nga gjatë- sia dhe pesha trupore, mo- sha, gjinia dhe aktiviteti fizik ditor. Të gjitha këto kompo- nentë përbëjnë metabolizmin bazal individual, pra nevojat energjetike ditore. Por me- satarisht për diabetikët re- komandohet të konsumojnë diku mes 1600-2000 kcal/ ditë. Nëse të sëmurët me diabet janë obezë, rekoman- dohen të fillojnë të humbin peshë, afërsisht për një peri- udhë 6 mujore, diku 10% me pak nga pesha e tyre aktuale dhe kështu të vazhdojnë deri në peshën e tyre të rekoman- duar nga mjeku endokrino- log.
  9. 9. HIPERTENSIONI DHE HIPOTENSIONI Hipertensioni ose shtypja e lartë e gjakut është një së- mundje në të cilën shtypja e gjakut ka nivele të larta dhe permanente mbi arterjet. Dihet se presioni arterial nuk është konstant dhe në periu- dha të ndryshme gjatë ditës ndryshon nga vlerat më të larta gjatë sistolës në vlerat më të ulëta gjatë diastolës së zemrës. Nëse këto vlera i tejkalojnë kufijtë e përcaktu- ar për presionin ose shtypjen normale atëherë flasim për presion të lartë të gjakut ose hipertension. Sipas kritereve të përcaktuara nga OBSh (Organizata botërore e shën- detësisë) vlerat normale të presionit arterial sistolik janë rreth 140 mmHg ndërsa pre- sioni diastolik duhet ti ketë vlerat rreth 90 mmHg. Diagnostikimi i hipertension- it është i komplikuar sepse ai varet edhe nga gjendja psiki- ke e pacientit dhe ka vlera të ndryshueshme gjatë ditës. Shpesh shkaku i tij nuk është i përcaktueshëm dhe atëherë bëhet fjalë për hipertension esencial dhe mund të shfaqet edhe nga ndonjë defekt ose infeksion i ndonjë organi p.sh i veshkave atëherë kemihip- ertension sekondar (organik). Hipotensioni është një term mjekësor që përdoret për shtypjen e ulët të gjakut (nën 90/60). Shtypja e gjakut prezantohet me dy numra: i pari dhe më i larti është shtypja sistolike (ose presioni në arterie kur zemra rrah dhe i mbush ato me gjak), ndërsa numri i dytë, paraqet shtyp- jen diastolike (ose shtypjen në arterie kur zemra pushon në mes të rrahjeve) Hipotensioni postural, i cili nënkupton rënie të shtypjes së gjakut gjatë ngritjes së përnjëhershme në këmbë, mund të shfaqet te cilido për arsye të ndryshme, si dehi- drimi, mungesa e ushqimit ose lodhja e tepërt. Po ashtu, mund të ndikohet nga aspek- ti gjenetik, mosha, barnat, dieta, faktorët psikologjikë dhe ngacmuesit akutë, si infeksioni dhe alergjia. Hi- potensioni postural më së shpeshti paraqitet te njerëzit që përdorin barna për të kontrolluar shtypjen e lartë të gjakut (hipertensionin). Po ashtu, mund të lidhet me shtatzëninë, afektin emotiv, aterosklerozën dhe çrreg- ullimet në sistemin nervor autonom. Hipotensioni pas ngrënies është një shkaktar i shpeshtë i marramendjes dhe rënieve pas ngrënies. Ndodh, sidomos, pas ushqimit të pasur me karbohidrate.
  10. 10. CRREGULLIMET E SJELLJEVE USHQIMORE Justi Qinami ANOREKSIA NERVORE Shenjat e para paral- ameruese Ne nje person qe po zh- villon anoreksi nervore, dieta behet fokusi i jetes te vet. Personi mund te mendoje “e vetmja gje qe di te beje mire eshte te mbaj diete, sdi te bej gje tjeter’. Ky mendim fillestar ne dukje i pafajshem mund te coje ne perceptime shume te shtremberuara te vetes. Veprime te tjera, jane te fshehurit e ush- qimit ose duke e perha- pur ushqimin verdalle dhe duke e lene pjaten bosh qe te duket sikur ushqimi eshte ngrene komplet. Nje person anoreksik mund te gatu- aje sasi te medha ush- qimi, duke pare te tjeret qe hane dhe vete refuzon ta haje ushqimin. Efektet ne shendet te anoreksise nervore Pervec problemeve te renda psikologjike dhe emocianale qe anoreksia nervore shkakton, ajo ka pasoja shume te renda ne shendetin fizik te njeriut. Personat me anorek- si kane pamjen tipike “kocke e lekure’’. Pasha trupoure mund te shkoje deri ne 85 % me pak se pesha e tyre normale tru- pore ( kane BMI< 15 ). Kane metabolizem te ngadalesuar,rrahje te ngadalta te zemres, lekure te thate te ash- per, per shkak se jane te dehidratuar dhe mund te kene dhe shenja ne lekure, per shkak te mungeses se shtreses dhjamore poshte lekures, qe ka efekt mbrojtes. Numri i rruazave te bardha eshte shume i ulet qe rrit rrezikun per infeksione qe ne persona me anoreksi nervore de- gradojne ne problem te renda per shendetin deri ne vdekje. BULIMIA Bulimia nervosa (apo në shqip: neuroza bulim- ike) është një çregullim psikologjik i të ngrënit, që karakterizohet me intervale të të ngrënit të pakontrolluar të përc- jellur me metoda joad- ekuate për kontrollim të peshës (të vjellur). Brengosja e tepruar për formën dhe peshën janë poashtu karakteristika të bulimisë. Faza e kënaqësisë është intervali kur një indiv- id ha sasi shumë më të mëdha të ushqimit se shumica e njerëzve në situate të ngjashme. Të ngrënit me kënaqësi nuk është përgjigje ndaj urisë intenzive. Zakonisht është rezultat i depre- sionit, stresit apo çështjes së vetbesimit. Gjatë këtij intervali, individi për- jeton humbjen e kon- trollit. Sidoçoftë ndjenja e humbjes së kontrollit poashtu përcillet edhe me intervale të shkurtëra të qetësisë.e cila shpesh përcillet me neveri ndaj vetes. SHKAQET Gjer më tani nuk njihen shkaktarët e bulimisë. Hulumtuesit besojnë se bulimia fillon me mospëlqim të trupit dhe brengosje ekstreme për madhësinë e trupit dhe peshën. Zakonisht individët që vuajnë kanë vetbesim të ulët, ndjenjë të pafuqisë dhe frikë se do të bëhen të trashë KOMPLIKIMET Si pasojë e bulimisë, zakonisht vjen deri tek erodimi i zmaltit të dhëmbëve për shkak të ekspozimit të përsëri- tur ndaj përmbajtjes së acidit të stomakut. Pastaj kaviteti dental dhe ndjeshmëria ndaj ushqimit të ngrohtë apo të ftohtë. Të ënjturit dhe dhimbjet në gjëndrat e pështymës (nga të vjellu- arit e përsëritur)
  11. 11. ALKOOLI APARATI TRETES DHE SISTEMI NERVOR Ornest Koci Sëmundja alkoolike përbën një nga sh- kaqet madhore të së- mundshmërisë dhe vdekshmërisë sot në botë. Alkooli është shka- ku i vetëm më sinjifikativ i patologjive të mëlçisë. Ai është përgjegjës i 40- 80 për qind të rasteve me cirroze të mëlçisë. Sëmundja alkoolike e mëlçisë prek njerëz në vende të ndryshme, me gjendje social-ekono- mike të ndryshme, pa dallim feje apo race. Mjekja Gastro-hepatol- oge, Vigjilenca Demiraj, tregon në intervistë për “Shekullin” arsyet pse sëmundja alkoolike e mëlçisë është kaq e përhapur. “Është fakt se alkooli është një substancë që abuzohet shumë, e lidhur kjo me koston e lirë dhe toler- uese nga organizmi. Përveç kësaj përdorimi i alkoolit po inkurajohet shumë në shoqërinë e sotme dhe siç e shihni dhe vetë ai gjendet në shumë reklama, filma e shfaqje televizive ku e paraqesin si diçka të sofistikuar dhe zbavitëse, gjë që ka nxitur konsum- in e tij”.  Doktoreshë, cilat organe rrezikohen të dëmtohen apo preken më shumë alkooli? Dihet mirë nga të gjithë që konsumimi i tepërt i alkoolit mund të dëmtojë shume organe si: sto- makun, zorrët, pankrea- sin, sistemin nervor qen- dror dhe atë periferik, por veçanërisht mëlçinë. Por, shumica e njerëzve nuk e dinë që mëlçia është përgjegjëse në radhë të parë për mbrojt- jen e vetvetes dhe më pas të organeve të tjera, nga efekti dëmtues i alkoolit. Mëlçia e mundëson këtë funksion nëpërmjet dy rrugëve. Së pari, duke e transformuar alkoolin në një produkt më pak toksik dhe së dyti duke e shpërbërë atë me anë të sistemit të saj enzima- tik. Dëmtimi i mëlçisë ndodh kur dështon njëri ose të dy mekanizmat, si pasojë e mbishtimit të përthithjes së alkoolit nga organizmi. Një nga arsyet pse alkooli mund të dëmtojë edhe organe të tjera është fakti se ai është i tretshëm, si në yndyra ashtu edhe në ujë. Kjo e bën atë të aftë që të depërtojë në organe dhe të ndikojë negativ- isht në funksionin e tyre jetësor.  Në cilat sëmundje rrezi- kohet jeta e pacientit nëse ai përdor alkool?  Këtu mund të përmen- dim një sërë sëmundjesh dhe në rast se kon- sumojnë alkool, këta pacientë do të rrezikojnë të bëjnë komplikacione nga sëmundja bazë duke rrezikuar seriozisht jetën e tyre. Rekomandohet mospërdorimi i alkoolit nga të sëmuret diabetikë, me atakë të zemrës, me ulcera në stomak, me takiarythmi apo fibri- lacione, depresione, me hipertension të gjakut, me dëmtime të vazave të gjakut në ekstremitete, me tromboza vazale, me çrregullime të sjelljes dhe të memories, me kandidoza intestina- le, me yndyra të larta në gjak, adoleshentët (rrezikojnë vetëvrasjen) etj.  Si ndikon alkooli sipas gjinisë?  Gratë, përgjithësisht kane një risk me të lartë nga alkooli se sa burrat. Kur një grua përdor pije, alkooli në gjakun e saj arrin nivele më të larta edhe në qoftë se konsumojnë të njëjtën sasi alkooli. Kjo ndodh sepse organizmi i femrës ka më pak ujë se sa ai i meshkujve. Duke ditur që alkooli në organizëm përzihet me ujin, te fem- rat ka një koncentrim më të lartë se te meshkujt. Si të tilla, femrat janë më tepër të prekshme ndaj dëmtimeve nga alkooli në organe të ndryshme të trupit dhe sidomos në mëlçi. 
  12. 12. DIETA USHQIMORE Demi ishkaktuar nga ngrënia jo e shëndetshme mund të zgjasë gjatë gjithë jetës, edhe pasi ka mba- jtur dietë. Studimi i fundit sugjeron se ushqimet e pasura me yndyra, sheqer dhe kripë ndryshojnë mënyrën se si punojnë gjenet dhe edhe nëse më pas fillojmë të hamë peshk, fruta apo perime, dëmi nuk rikuperohet. Testet tek minjtë kanë treguar se ata që u ushqyen me “fast-food” ishin më të prirur për të pësuar dëme të arterieve edhe pas trajtimit, pasi funksioni i gjeneve, përfshirë edhe ato jetësore të sistemit imunitar, kanë kaluar në një proces të njohur si “epigjenetika”. Kërkuesi Erik van Kampen i Universitetit të Leid- enit në Holandë, thotë: “Shpresoj që ky studim të tregojë rëndësinë që ka një dietë ushqimore në ndryshimet në trup e si rrjedhojë në ADN e në sëmundje Dieta pa e dëmtuar shëndetin Që të mbahet peshë trupore stabile, nevojitet që marrja energjetike të jetë e barabartë me shpen- zimin. Nëse shpenzimi është më i madh, vjen deri te dobësimi, dhe e kundërta, nëse marrja është më e madhe se shpenzimi, vjen deri te trashja. USHQIMET ME TE MIRA PER SHENDETIN Mënyra e ushqyerjes konsiderohet si një nga shkaqet e shfaqjes së sëmundjeve të zemrës, di- abetit, disa formave tumorale, sëmundje këto që vitet e fundit po përhapen në mënyrë mjaft shqetësuese. vitet e fundit sëmundje si: diabe- ti, sëmundjet e aparatit kardiovaskular, apo dhe kanceri, po përhapen mjaft dhe për specialistët mendohet se një ndër shkaqet kryesore është një dietë jo e përshtatshme. Sot ne përdorim një dietë jo të përshtatshme me nevojat e organizmit. Dieta përmban shumë yndyrna, sheqer, kripë dhe është e varfër me fibra, minerale dhe vitamina. Ushqimet janë të përpunuara deri në atë pikë që nuk ngjajnë aspak me ushqimin natyralëRuajtja e një balance mes karbohidrateve, yndyrnave, proteinave, vita- minave kripërave minerale garanton një ushqyerje të shëndetshme. Kjo duhet bërë sipas një skeme të përcaktuar ose siç quhet një piramidë ushqimore e shëndetshme.
  13. 13. Kurimi në tryezë, ushqimet që parandalojnë sëmundjet Janë shtatë ushqimet, të cilat parandalojnë sëmundje të ndryshme në trupin tuaj. Për t’u thënë jo ilaçeve, mund t’u refero- heni këshillave të mëposhtme Nëse është e vërtetë se “ne jemi ajo çfarë hamë”, atëherë kujdesi i veçantë ndaj ushqimit në tryezat tona, nuk është i rëndësishëm vetëm për të qenë në formë dhe për të shmangur kilogramët e tepërt, por edhe për t’i dhënë mundësinë trupit që të jetë sa më i shëndetshëm. Ndaj një ushqyerje e pasur me ushqimet “çelës”, të cilat janë në gjendje të parandalojnë sëmund- jet, mund t’ju ndihmojë që të qën- droni sa më larg ilaçeve. Zbuloni se çfarë nuk duhet t’ju mungojë në frigorifer ose në vendet ku ruani ushqimet tuaja. Kosi Një studim i fundit i kryer në nivel europian ka treguar se adoleshentët të cilët konsumo- jnë të paktën një porcion kos në ditë, janë më pak të rrezikuar nga zhvillimi i sëmundjeve kardio- vaskulare. Kjo sepse, substancat dhe aminoacidet të cilat gjenden te bulmeti, ndihmojnë në mbajtjen nën kontroll të peshës, paranda- lojnë mbipeshën e për rrjedhojë edhe rritjen e tensionit të gjakut dhe të kolesterolit. Molla Shprehja italiane se “një mollë në ditë heq mjekun përreth” nuk ka lindur rastësisht! Kjo frutë është një bekim në parandalimin e sëmundjeve të sistemit tretës. Falë të mirave antiinflamatore, për shembull, ajo ndihmon në luftimin e kolitit por edhe të antitrupave në sistemin imunitar. Ju këshill- ojmë ta hani bashkë me lëkurën pasi edhe ajo ka veti të mira për shëndetin. Çaji i zi Përveç të mirave diuretike dhe pastruese, përmbajtja e lartë e fla- vonoideve (substanca të fuqishme antioksidante të pranishme në këtë çaj), ndihmon në parandalimin e sëmundjeve kardiovaskulare dhe të goditjeve në tru. Konsumoni deri në tre filxhanë në ditë. Peshku Konsumi javor i mishit të kuq duhet të ulet në favor të peshkut, kjo gjë tashmë dihet pothuajse nga të gjithë e sidomos nga ata që ndjekin një dietë të caktuar apo duan të rrisin mbrojtjen imuni- tare të organizmit. Peshku është i pasur me Omega-3, e cila ul rrezikun e sëmundjeve të zemrës, por gjithashtu është edhe një ilaç më vete për trurin, duke ndaluar problemin e aftësive njohëse në të ardhmen si për shembull Alzhei- merin. Farat e lirit Është një nga ushqimet më të pa- sura me fibra, substanca të rëndë- sishme për funksionimin e duhur të zorrëve dhe të ekuilibrit të sipërfaqes së tyre. Konsumi i rreg- ullt i këtyre farave do t’ju ndihmo- jë që të mbani nën kontroll nivelin e sheqerit në gjak, ndërsa ato do të mund t’ju ndihmojnë që të ulni kolesterolin, duke parandaluar në këtë mënyrë fillimin e diabetit dhe të sëmundjeve të zemrës. Drithërat integrale Disa studime së fundmi kanë arritur në përfundimin se drithërat si thekra, elbi dhe orizi integral, përveçse janë më të asimilueshme nga organizmi ynë, ndihmojnë edhe në uljen e rrezikut me 30% të sëmundjeve kardiake dhe të disa llojeve të tumoreve. Shafrani i Indisë Kjo erzë në ngjyrë të verdhë intensive dhe me aromë të athët, njihet si “shafrani i Indisë”. Ajo përdoret gjerësisht në kuzhinën aziatike dhe është e njohur për fuqinë e madhe antioksidante, antiinflamatore dhe kundër kan- cerit. Përveçse ndihmon në eli- minimin e shqetësimeve të tilla si diarreja, të vjellat dhe ndjesinë e gojës së thatë, kjo erëz e veçantë nëse bëhet pjesë e përditshme e tavolinës suaj, redukton rrezikun e kancerit në gji.
  14. 14. Ja si mund të na dëmtojnë ushqimet Ushqimi renditet nga ekspertët e mjekësisë si një ndër armiqtë më të rrezikshëm që po kërcënon shëndetin e shqiptarëve. Fakt ky që gjatë viteve të fundit ka marrë përmasa shqetësuese edhe në ven- din tonë, pasi numri i pacientëve të prekur nga sëmundjet kronike dhe lloje të ndryshme kanceresh ka pësuar rritje të frikshme. Duke vlerësuar efektet e keqush- qyerjes, specialistët në departa- mentin e sëmundjeve kronike në Institutin e Shëndetit Publik bëjnë me dije se ky faktor po mbart rreziqe të mëdha sidomos tek të rinjtë, të cilët nëse nuk bëjnë kujdes në një të ardhme të afërt do të bien pre e komplikacioneve të shumta shëndetësore. Drejtori i departamentit të së- mundjeve kronike në ISHP, Alban Ylli, tregon se ushqimet hiperka- lorike, disbalanca mes elementeve ushqimore, si dhe mungesa e vi- taminave kanë bërë që rritja e së- mundjeve në vendin tonë të marrë përmasa alarmuese, duke ulur së tepërmi edhe treguesin moshë. Kequshqyerja e kombinuar me mungesën e aktiviteteve fizike duke shtuar nivelin e së- mundshmërisë kanë çuar edhe në rritjen e vdekshmërisë së shka- ktuar nga këto sëmundje. “Ush- qimet janë një përbërës shumë i rëndësishëm për të ndikuar tek sëmundjet kronike. Më shumë ka- lori seç duhet janë një element për të ndikuar tek sëmundjet kronike. Më shumë kalori seç duhet janë problem për sëmundjet kronike pasi rrisin obezitetin. Është fakt i provuar që për së- mundjet e zemrës e për lloje të ndryshme të sëmundjeve kancerogjene, qoftë obeziteti, qoftë mbipesha, rrisin riskun e përhapjes së tyre. Një element i dytë ka të bëjë me balancën mak- robiotike mes ushqimeve që mar- rim. Sheqernat, yndyrat, proteinat, fibrat duhet të jenë në balanca të caktuara. Është e provuar se kanceri i kolonit shtohet nga dis- balanca e fibrave me yndyrat e me proteinat”, vë në dukje Alban Ylli. Një tjetër problematikë e konstatu- ar nga ky departament, është edhe ndotja e ushqimeve nëpërmjet ki- mikateve që u hidhen bimëve gjatë spërkatjes së bimëve apo dhe të ar- ave, duke ndihmuar rritjen artifi- ciale të produkteve që konsumojnë në jetën e përditshme. E disa nga këto sipas Yllit janë të njohura për shkencërisht për dëmin që shkak- tojnë në organizëm. “Ndotja e ushqimeve me agjentë të natyrës biologjike ose edhe kimike ka efekte të shumta negative. Disa agjentë me natyrë biologjike mund të shkaktojë kancer. Aflatoksinat shkaktojnë kancer të mushkërisë. Ne i marrim nëpërmjet ushqi- meve kimikatet. Ato mund të jenë të ndotura gjatë transportit, por sidomos gjatë prodhimit të tyre”, shton Ylli. Ndaj mjekët këshillojnë që të orientohemi drejt një ushqyerje të shëndetshme që konsiston në konsumin e një larmie të madhe ushqimesh përmbajtja e të cilave duhet të jetë e orientuar drejt peri- meve, zarzavateve dhe frutave. Kur duhet të shqetësoheni Kequshqyerja është burim i mbi- peshës dhe obezitetit, të cilat çojnë në risk të lartë për sëmundje kro- nike veçanërisht atyre kardiova- skulare, sëmundjeve kancerogjene e llojeve të tjera që ndikojnë në shtimin e nivelit të vdekshmërisë. Për të treguar rreziqet që mund të rrjedhin nga kequshqyerja mjekët mund të përdorin matjen e perimetrit të belit, si një matje të dhjamosjes në bark. Burrat me perimetër më tepër se 102 cm dhe gratë me perimetër më tepër se 88 cm janë në rrezik të rritur për sëmundje kardiovasku- lare, si dhe sëmundjeve të llojeve të tjera. Mbipesha apo obeziteti sjellin disa rreziqe siç janë së- mundjet e enëve koronare, hip- ertensionin hemorragji cerebrale, DIABET tip 2, disa lloje kaceresh, çrregullime muskulore dhe skele- tike.
  15. 15. Fakt Studimet tregojnë se personat që konsumojnë ushqime të varfra me yndyra dhe të pasura me fruta zarzavate dhe produkte drithërash që përmbajnë fibra integrale, kanë përqindje më të ulët për sëmundshmëri dhe vdekshmëri nga sëmundjet koronare, tipe të ndryshme kanceresh dhe DIABET tip 2. Ushqyerja e shëndetshme kërkon: Konsumim të një varieteti sa më të madh të ushqimeve, në llojshmëri dhe sasi të përshtatshme. Konsumim të një dietë të bazuar në ushqime të ndryshme me origjinë më shumë bimore sesa shtazore Konsumim i bukës, drithërave, orizit ose patateve disa herë në ditë Konsumim të një varieti zarza- vatesh e frutash disa herë gjatë ditës (së paku 400 gram në ditë) Mbajtje nën kontroll të konsumit të yndyrave. Përdorim të qumështit dhe nën- produkteve të tij që kanë sasi të pakta yndyre dhe kripërash Zgjedhje të ushqimeve që janë me sasi të pakta të sheqerit industrial, i cili duhet përdorur me shumë kursim në pije dhe ëmbëlsira Zgjedhja e një dietë me sasi të pakta kripe. Konsumi total i kripës nuk duhet të jetë më shumë se një lugë e vogël çaji (6 gram në ditë, duke përfshirë këtu kripën në bukë dhe ushqimet e konservuara) Përdorimi i kufizuar i alkoolit veçanërisht tek gratë Përgatitje të ushqimeve në mënyrë të sigurtë dhe higjienikisht të pastër (ziejeni, piqeni apo gatuaje- ni në temperaturën e duhur) Piramida e ush- qimit, këshillat për një ushqyerje të shëndetshme ditore, javore dhe të përmua- jshme Konsum i përditshëm Ujë jo më pak se 1.5 litra në ditë Drithëra tre herë në ditë në çdo vakt si buka e zezë e grurit, misrit , makaronat, orizi Fruta perime 3-5 herë në ditë një lugë gjelle me vajra bimore (misri, ulliri apo dhe luledielli) Qumësht dhe bulmet me përmba- jtje të ulët yndyrore Aktivitet fizik Konsum i përjavshëm Peshk, 3 herë në javë Mish, 3 herë në javë Fasule dhe bishtaja, 2 herë në javë Patate, 2 herë në javë Vezë, 2-3 herë në javë Fruta të thata dhe ullinj, 3 herë në javë Dieta duhet të shoqërohet me aktivitet fizik të paktën pesë ditë të javës për 30 minuta Konsumi i përmuajshëm Duhen përdorur në sasi sa më të kufizuara : Ëmbëlsirat Pijet e gazuara Pijet alkoolike Ushqimet e kripura e të konser- vuara Ushqimet e skuqura Yndyrat shtazore si gjalpi dhe margarina

