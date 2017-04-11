I " Une idée est quelque chose que vous avez une idéologie est quelque chose que vous a " - Morris Berman IDEOLOGJITE NEGA...
II Tema Topic Sujet “Perhapja e totalitarizmit ne bote.” Nentema Sub-topics Sous-thèmes “Ideologjite negative” Qellimi Pur...
III Objektiva Objectives Objectifs Nxenesi/Nxenesja duhet:  Te identifikoje ideologjite negative.  Te analizoje dhe te s...
IV Anetaret Members Membres a) Irini Rafaela Ceci b) Ilvana Dedja c) Danke Tola d) Stiv Curraj Teori Theory Théorie Marksi...
V Teamwork =Travail d’équipe Ilvana Dedja •Ngjizjen e te gjitha ideve ne nje te vetme. •Pergatitjen e produktit perfundimt...
VI Ideologjia Fjala ideologji rrjedh nga gjuha frënge: idéologie, nga dy koncepte nga gjuha greke, ideja dhe logos) paraqi...
XXVI Darvinizmi social Ilvana Dedja Darvinizmi Social është një emër modern dhënë teori të ndryshme të shoqërisë që dolën ...
XXVII Publikimi i mirë-shitur Welträtsel Ernst Haeckel-it ("Riddle e Universit") në vitin 1899 solli Darvinizmit Social dh...
XXVIII Imperalizmi Imperializmi është një lloj i avokimit të perandorisë. Emri i tij origjinën nga fjala latine "Imperium"...
XXIX imperializmin afat, në mënyrë pak më diskriminuese, për të do të thotë të gjitha llojet e dominimit ose kontrollit ng...
XXX "imperializmi" është përdorur ndonjëherë Për të përshkruar ndikimin lirshme ose të tërthortë politik apo ekonomik në s...
XXXI Fashizmi dhe lenizmi analize krahasuese Teoria e prirur për të demonstruar se leninizmi dhe fashizmi kanë pasur të pë...
XXXII Teoria e një fashizmi që lind me prerogativën e luftimit të komunizmit marksist - leninist dhe socializmin real sovj...
XXXIII dokumenton kontributin e madh të dhënë nga kjo ideologji komponentëve të ndryshme të së majtës (demokratë të zhgënj...
XXXIV të kalbura, që do të kërkonte kështu të përmbyste vetë thelbin e shtetit, duke e zëvendësuar menjëherë me një shtet ...
XXXV Fashizmi - lëvizje ka qenë në pjesën më të madhe shprehje e shtresave të mesme emergjente, domethënë shtresa të mesme...
XXXVI Ernst Nolte e përkufizon kështu raportin midis Mussolinit dhe Marksit: "Marksi përkufizohet nga Mussolini si "filozo...
1 majën e piramidës sociale. Socializmi fashist do të ngjitet në pushtet për të krijuar një klasë elitare që të drejtojë k...
II industrive të transportit. " Një taksë të fortë të jashtëzakonshme mbi kapitalin me karakter progresiv, që të ketë form...
III klasave. Shteti shfaqet atje, në momentin dhe në si, kur dhe në masën në të cilën antagonizmat klasore nuk mund të jen...
IV më të mëdha u shfaqet klasave të shtypura - dhe proletariatit që është kryesuesi i tyre - armiqësie e tyre e pamposhtur...
V nga momenti që nuk identifikohet as me borgjezinë e madhe, as me proletariatin. Me formim letrar, krejtësisht të privuar...
VI totalisht i paralizuar. Mbretëron zija e bukës dhe uria. Jo vetëm, por bolshevizmi është një fenomen tipik rus. Qytetër...
VII besojnë bile as vetë". Deri kur arrihet në përplasjen finale me modelet e komunizmit sovjetik, ashpërsisht i kritikuar...
VIII Benito Mussolini! Mirëpo, ju e keni humbur dhe nuk keni qenë asnjëherë të aftë që ta rekuperonit!". Në fund të parabo...
IX qytetërim të ri, rrugë të tretë, korporativizëm. Fashizmi revolucionar është ai që nuk është i kënaqur nga marshimi mbi...
X Tri Burimet dhe Tri Pjeset Perberese te Marksizmit Filozofia e marksiznut është materializmi. Gjatë gjithë historisë mod...
XI Po Marksi nuk u ndal në materializmin e shekullit XVIII, por e çoi përpara filozofinë. Ai e pasuroi atë me fitoret e fi...
XII Ekonomia politike klasike para Marksit lindi në Angli — në vendin kapitalist më të zhvilluar. Adam Smithi dhe David Ri...
XIII Duke i bërë punëtorët gjithnjë më të varur nga kapitali, rendi kapitalist krijon fuqinë e madhe të punës së bashkuar....
XIV Gjenialiteti i Marksit është se ai diti më parë se të gjithë të nxirrte nga kjo dhe ta zbatonte në mënyrë konsekuente ...
XV Nacionalizmi -Danke Tola C’eshte nacionalizmi ? Nacionalizmi eshte I lidhur me kombin-shtet. Ai perfaqesonte dy kompone...
XVI kombëtar në Ballkan edhe u themeluan shtetet. Ballkani I shek.XIX-të ishte rajon i çlirimit të popujve nga sundimi oto...
XVII popull përmes propagandës fashiste dhe duke e nxitur për veprime të organizuara shtetërore kundër popujvë tjerë.Edhe ...
XVIII pare si hegjemonike dhe kjo sherben qe te shtremberoje perceptimin perms mekanizmave te ndryshem te misheruar ne ars...
XIX realiteti eshte shtremberuar , por ne nje te cilen realiteti eshte lidhur dialektisht me natyren e mardhenieve shoqoro...
XX Imperializmi -Nga Stiv Curraj Llojet e ndryshme te imperializmit Per ti studiuar ato eshte me mire qe me pare te shohim...
XXI gjermane nga viti 1919-te deri me 1935-en. Dhe pse vepronte ne dukje brenda kuadrit te status-quose fshehtas pergatite...
XXII Ky model i imperializmit gjendet ne politikat monarkiste te shekullit te XVIII- te dhe XIX-te si psh tek Luigji i XV-...
XXIII 1. Mund te fitoje perandori dhe ta mbaje ate siç beri Roma. 2. Mund ta fitoje ate dhe ne proçesin e perpjekjeve per ...
XXIV “Prej njerezve te luftes kerkoni perfundimin …jo shkakun…„ Seneka 2000 vjet me pare  Shkaqet e lufterave Konflikti m...
XXV 2. konflikt per kontrollin mbi qeverine kombetare 3. konflikte ekonomike 4. konflikte etnike 5. konflikte fetare 6. ko...
XXVI Llojet e lufterave * lufta hegjemoniste * lufta totale * lufta e kufizuar * lufta nderqytetare * lufta guerrile 1. Lu...
XXVII 3. Lufta e kufizuar Perfshin veprimet ushtarake qe kryhen per te arritur disa objektiva pa synyar kapitullimin e pus...
XXVIII
Ideologjite Negative

  " Une idée est quelque chose que vous avez une idéologie est quelque chose que vous a " - Morris Berman IDEOLOGJITE NEGATIVE
  Tema Topic Sujet "Perhapja e totalitarizmit ne bote." Nentema Sub-topics Sous-thèmes "Ideologjite negative" Qellimi Purpose But "Ndarja e ideologjive" Pranoi: Zysh Mamica
  3. 3. III Objektiva Objectives Objectifs Nxenesi/Nxenesja duhet:  Te identifikoje ideologjite negative.  Te analizoje dhe te shprehe ndikimin e tyre ne shoqeri.  Te analizoje pasojat e tyre.  Te shprehe te vecantat dhe te perbashketat e tyre.  Te kuptoje rendesine ose jo rendesine e ekzistences se tyre.  Te jape nje shpjegim rreth asaj cka keto ideologji lane pas.  Te tregoje se pse kategorizohen si ideologji negative.  Te arrije te beje dallimin ndermjet ideologjive pozitive dhe atyre negative. Shtrirja kohore Time Dèlais Nentor 2014-Maj 2015 Lidhja nderlendore Subject Le sujet 1. Gjuhe e huaj Anglisht 2. Gjuhe e huaj Frengjisht 3. Histori 4. Letersi 5. Arte
  4. 4. IV Anetaret Members Membres a) Irini Rafaela Ceci b) Ilvana Dedja c) Danke Tola d) Stiv Curraj Teori Theory Théorie Marksizem = Ideologji e klases punetore ,trajtonte shoqerine ekzistuese ten dare ne klasa antagoniste ,te papajtueshme e ne lufte midis tyre.Kishte per synim vendosjen e revolucionit proletar te armatosur per permbysjen e shtetit ekzistues dhe vendosjen e diktatures. Nacionzalizmi I skajshem= platforem e re ideologjike qe propagandonte arritjen e madheshtise se kombe-shtet,zgjerimin e territoreve dhe pushtimin e vendeve.KJo e pas nxiti militarizmin dhe imperializmin qe solli pshtimin dhe sundimin e pernadorive koloniale. Fashizmi= evoloi si ideologji dhe pati zbatim në praktikë, nëpërmjet shfaqjes së regjimeve të ndryshme, gjatë dhe mbas Luftës së Dytë Botërore Fashizmi ishte një revolucion kundër modernitetit, kundër fjalës së lirë dhe kundër idealeve politike të promovuara së pari nga revolucioni francez, kundër idealit të lirisë, barazisë dhe vëllazërisë. është një ideologji shumë autoritare dhe në përgjithësi liderët e saj qenë liderë autoritarë, të cilët në përgjithësi nuk pranonin as rotacionet demokratike e as ndarjet e pushtetit, karakteristika bazë të sistemeve demokratike sot. Nazismi=doktrina naziste permbante nderthurjen e nacionalizmit te skajshem ,racizmit,kunderliberalizmit dhe kunderkomunizmit.Per ndertimin e nje rend te ri u shpreh qellimi I tyre.Kjo doctrine permbante premtime me karakter ekonomik ,si zhvillimin e nje ekonomie te forte,zhdukjen e papunesise ,kujdesin nepermjet sig.sociale.
  5. 5. V Teamwork =Travail d’équipe Ilvana Dedja •Ngjizjen e te gjitha ideve ne nje te vetme. •Pergatitjen e produktit perfundimtar. Irini Rafaela Ceci •Analizen e ideologjive negative. •Kuptimin mbi ndikimin qe paten keto ideologji ne shoqerine evropiane. Stiv Curraj •Analizimin e shuarjes te ketyre ideologjive. •Asistencen ne pergatitjen e produktit perfundimtar. Danke Tola •Rregullimin nga ana grafike te projektit. •Rishikimin dhe korrigjimin e projektit.
  6. 6. VI Ideologjia Fjala ideologji rrjedh nga gjuha frënge: idéologie, nga dy koncepte nga gjuha greke, ideja dhe logos) paraqitet në Francë në shek XVIII. (1796.) si shkencë mbi idetë. Autori i kësaj shprehje është Antoine Destutt de Tracy, i cili deshi që ideologjinë të vendos ne shkallën e mbishkencës, e cila merret me analizë të ideve njerëzore dhe ka epërsi mbi shkenca tjera . Sociologët funkcionalist e përcaktojnë si sistem të ideve dhe besimeve të cilat ofrojnë orientimin për të kuptuar realitetin dhe veprimtarinë shoqërore. Marksisitet e kuptojnë si vetëdije të shtrembëruar dhe të rrejshme e cila shërben për fshehjen e dominimit klasorë të borgjezisë. Mëndimtarët konservatorë e paraqesin atë si sistem të mbyllur dhe represiv të menduarit. Koncepti i ideologjisë në vetën e vet përfshinë së pari vlerat e jetës së përbashkët, vlerësim të qenieve politike dhe veprime ndaj bindjeve apo botëkuptimeve dhe anatemizim të tjerëve. Përfshinë shprehjen e interesave të grupeve dhe akteve social të caktuar (klasët, lëvizjet, kombet)si dhe insistimin që në ato interesa të sigurohet mbisundimi në sistemin politik.Ideologjia është “mësim mbi ide” . Idetë rrjedhin si sensacion. Në mësimet e De Tracys paraqiten katër faktorë të cilët edhe sot cekën në definim të konceptit “ideologji”:  Sistemi i shpjegimit të botës,  Program i veprimit,  Veprim publik për realizimin e programit, dhe  Manifestimi i rrolit të posaçëm të individit.
  7. 7. VII
  8. 8. VIII 
  9. 9. IX
  10. 10. X
  11. 11. XI
  12. 12. XII
  13. 13. XIII
  14. 14. XIV
  15. 15. XV
  16. 16. XVI
  17. 17. XVII
  18. 18. XVIII
  19. 19. XIX
  20. 20. XX
  21. 21. XXI
  22. 22. XXII
  23. 23. XXIII
  24. 24. XXIV
  25. 25. XXV
  26. 26. XXVI Darvinizmi social Ilvana Dedja Darvinizmi Social është një emër modern dhënë teori të ndryshme të shoqërisë që dolën në Mbretërinë e Bashkuar, Amerikën e Veriut dhe Evropën Perëndimore në 1870, dhe të cilat janë pretenduar se kanë zbatuar koncepte biologjike të seleksionimit natyror dhe mbijetesa e më të fortit për të sociologjisë dhe politikës . Darvinistët Social në përgjithësi thonë se i fortë duhet të shohin pasurinë e tyre dhe rritje të energjisë, ndërsa të dobëtit duhet të shohin pasurinë e tyre dhe ulje të energjisë. Darvinistët ndryshme sociale kanë pikëpamje të ndryshme në lidhje me të cilin grupe të njerëzve janë të forta dhe të dobëta, dhe ata gjithashtu mbajnë mendime të ndryshme në lidhje me mekanizmin e saktë që duhet të përdoret për të promovuar fuqinë dhe ndëshkuar dobësi. Shumë shikime të tilla theksojnë konkurrencën në mes të individëve në kapitalizmit laissez-faire, ndërsa të tjerët të motivuar idetë e eugjenike, racizmit, imperializmit, fashizmi, nazizmi, dhe lufta në mes grupeve kombëtare apo racore. Termi Darvinizmi social fituar valutë të gjerë, kur përdoret pas 1944 nga kundërshtarët e këtyre koncepteve të mëparshme. Shumica e atyre që kanë qenë të kategorizuar si darvinistët socialë, nuk e identifikojnë veten me një emërtim të tillë. Kreacionistë shpesh kanë mbajtur atë social darvinizmi-drejtues të politikave të dizajnuara për të bërë të dobët vdesin-është një pasojë logjike e "Darvinizmit" (teoria e seleksionimit natyror në biologji). Biologët dhe historianët kanë deklaruar se kjo është një ide e gabuar e apelit ndaj natyrës, që teoria e seleksionimit natyror është thjesht menduar si një përshkrim i një fenomen biologjik dhe nuk duhet të merren për të nënkuptuar se kjo dukuri është e mirë apo se ajo duhet të përdoret si një udhërrëfyes moral në shoqërinë njerëzore. Darvinizmi Social borxh më shumë për idetë Herbert Spenser, së bashku me gjenetikë dhe një traditë protestante njeri origjinal me rrënjë në Hobbes dhe Malthus, se sa për të hulumtimit të Çarlls Darvinit. Ndërsa shumica e dijetarëve të njohur disa lidhje historike midis popullarizimin e teorisë së Darvinit dhe format e sociale Darvinizmi, ata gjithashtu pohojnë se Darvinizmi social nuk është një pasojë e nevojshme e parimet e evolucionit biologjik.
  27. 27. XXVII Publikimi i mirë-shitur Welträtsel Ernst Haeckel-it ("Riddle e Universit") në vitin 1899 solli Darvinizmit Social dhe idetë e mëhershme të higjienës racore në një audiencë më të gjerë. [Citim i duhur] Teoria e tij e Përmbledhjes nuk ishte Darvinizmi, por u përpoq për të kombinuar Idetë e Goethe, Lamarkut dhe Darvinit. Ajo u miratua nga në zhvillim shkencat sociale për të mbështetur konceptin se shoqëritë jo-evropiane ishin "primitiv", në një fazë të hershme të zhvillimit drejt idealit evropian, por që atëherë ajo ka qenë e hedhur poshtë shumë në shumë fronte Veprat e Haeckel-it çoi në Formimi i Lidhjes monist në vitin 1904 me shumë qytetarë të shquar në mesin e anëtarëve të saj, duke përfshirë edhe fituesin e çmimit Nobel W. Ostwald. Nga 1909, ajo kishte një anëtarësim të disa gjashtë mijë njerëz. Aspektet thjeshta e darvinizmit social ndjekur idetë e mëparshme Malthusian se njerëzit, veçanërisht meshkujt, të kërkojë konkurrencën në jetën e tyre në mënyrë që të mbijetojnë në të ardhmen. Më tej, të varfërit duhet të ketë për të siguruar për veten e tyre dhe nuk jepet asnjë ndihmë. Megjithatë, në mes të kësaj klime, darvinistët socialë më të hershme të shekullit të njëzetë në fakt mbështetet kushte më të mira pune dhe paga. Masa të tilla do të japë të varfërve një shans më të mirë për të siguruar për veten e tyre por ende të dalluar ata që janë të aftë për të pasuar nga ata që janë të varfër nga përtacisë, dobësisë, ose inferioritetit. Darvinizmi Social" u përshkrua për herë të parë nga Oscar Schmidt i Universitetit të Strasburgut, raporton në një konferencë shkencore dhe mjekësore të mbajtur në Mynih në vitin 1877. Ai vuri në dukje se si socialistët, edhe pse kundërshtarët e teorisë së Darvinit, megjithatë e përdorur atë për të shtuar forcën për argumentet e tyre politike . Ese Schmidt parë u shfaq në gjuhën angleze në Popullore Shkencë mars 1879. Ka ndjekur një trakt anarkiste botuar në Paris në vitin 1880 me titull "Le darwinisme social" nga Emile Gautier. Megjithatë, përdorimi i termit ishte shumë e rrallë - të paktën në botën anglisht-folëse (Hodgson, 2004) - deri historiani amerikan Richard Hofstadter botoi tij Darvinizmin Social ndikim në mendimin amerikan (1944), gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore.
  28. 28. XXVIII Imperalizmi Imperializmi është një lloj i avokimit të perandorisë. Emri i tij origjinën nga fjala latine "Imperium", që do të thotë për të sunduar territore të mëdha. Imperializmi është "një politikë të zgjeruar pushtetin e një vendi dhe ndikimin nëpërmjet kolonizimit, përdorimin e forcës ushtarake, apo mjete të tjera". Imperializmi ka formuar në masë të madhe në botën bashkëkohore. Imperializmi është përcaktuar si "një marrëdhënie jo të barabartë njerëzor dhe territorial, zakonisht në formën e një perandorie, bazuar në idetë e superioritetit dhe praktikat e dominimit, dhe që përfshin shtrirjen e autoritetit dhe kontrollit të një shteti apo njerëzve mbi tjetrin." imperializmi është një proces dhe ideologji që nuk përqëndrohen vetëm në dominimin politik, por, pushtimin mbi zgjerimin. Imperializmi është veçanërisht i fokusuar në kontrollin që një grup, shpesh një pushteti, ka mbi një tjetër grup njerëzish. Ka imperializmit "formale" apo "informal". "Imperializmi formal" është, "kontrolli fizik apo sundimi i plotë koloniale" "kontrollit informal" është më pak e drejtpërdrejtë, megjithatë. ajo është ende një formë e fuqishme e dominimit Ka tri valët e imperializmit. Amerika (Veri, Jug dhe Karaibe), Azi dhe Afrikë. Nga shekulli i pesëmbëdhjetë përpara, Spanja dhe Portugalia ishin përgjegjës për kolonizuar Amerikën e Jugut. Si Spanja dhe Portugalia u pasua shpejt nga britanikët, frëngjisht dhe holandisht, i cili fitoi territor në Amerikën e Veriut. Britania, me mbështetje nga India Company Lindore, kolonizuar Azi. Portugalia, Holanda dhe Franca gjithashtu kishte zotërimet aziatike koloniale. Vala e tretë, Afrikë, u përshkrua si "New imperializmit". Kjo është strukturuar nga Konferenca e Berlinit "(1884-1885), që përfshinte Evropian kryesore kompetenca dhe shërbeu për të ndarë Afrikën mes tyre ". Përkufizimi i imperializmit nuk është finalizuar për shekuj dhe është parë hutueshëm për të përfaqësuar politikat e fuqive koloniale europiane, ose i Shteteve të Bashkuara, apo të ndonjë pushteti kinse ekspansioniste ose thjesht, agresivitet me qëllim të përgjithshëm. Ky konfuzion është shkaktuar nga teoria e Leninit (Leninizmit), i cili ishte gjerësisht bindëse. Më tej, disa shkrimtarë përdorur
  29. 29. XXIX imperializmin afat, në mënyrë pak më diskriminuese, për të do të thotë të gjitha llojet e dominimit ose kontrollit nga një grup njerëzish mbi një tjetër. Të qartë këtë konfuzion në lidhje me përkufizimin e imperializmit, mund të flasim për imperializmit "formal" dhe "joformale". Kontrolli Kuptimi i parë fizik apo "sundimin e plotë koloniale", ndërsa të nënkuptuar sundimin e dytë më pak e drejtpërdrejtë pse ende përmban lloje të perceptueshme të dominimit. sundimi joformal në përgjithësi është më pak e kushtueshme se duke marrë mbi territoret zyrtarisht. Kjo është për shkak se, me sundimin informale, kontrolli është përhapur më shumë Subtly përmes superioritetit teknologjik, zbatimin zyrtarët vendit në borxhe të mëdha që nuk mund të paguhet, pronësinë e industrive private duke zgjeruar zonën e kontrolluar, ose që kanë vendet bien dakord për marrëveshjet e pabarabartë të tregtisë me forcë. Disa shembuj të imperializmit formale janë:. sundimi britanik i kolonive në Amerikë para 1776, India (1858-1947), Hong Kong (1842-1997), dhe Kenia (1920-1963) Disa shembuj të imperializmit informal janë:. hegjemonia Britanisë shekullit të 19-në Kili dhe Irak, ose zotërojnë më shumë se 70 për qind e kompanive të bananeve në Guatemala nga SHBA Imperializmi ka luajtur një pjesë në historitë e Japonisë, Perandorisë asirian, Perandorisë kineze, Perandorinë Romake, Greqi, Perandorisë Bizantine, Perandoria persiane, Perandorisë Osmane, Egjiptit të vjetër, Perandorisë Britanike, Indi, dhe shumë perandoritë tjera . Imperializmi ishte një komponent themelor për pushtimet e Genghis Khan gjatë Perandorisë mongol, dhe të tjera-zotërve të luftës. Njohur historikisht numri perandorive myslimane në dhjetra. Sub-Sahariane ka paraqitur edhe dhjetëra perandorive që datojnë epokën koloniale evropiane, për shembull Perandorisë etiopian, Perandorisë Oyo, Asante Bashkimit, Perandorisë Luba, Perandorisë Lunda, dhe Perandorisë Mutapa. Edhe pse përdoret zakonisht për të nënkuptuar imponimin me forcë të kontrollit të një qeverie të huaj e mbi një vend tjetër ose mbi territorin e pushtuar që ishte më parë, pa një qeveri të unifikuar,
  30. 30. XXX "imperializmi" është përdorur ndonjëherë Për të përshkruar ndikimin lirshme ose të tërthortë politik apo ekonomik në shtetet e dobëta nga ato më të fuqishme. Imperializmi kulturor është kur ndikimi i një vendi është ndjerë në qarqet shoqërore dhe kulturore, dmth fuqinë e saj të butë, të tilla që ajo ndryshon botëkuptimin moral, kulturor dhe shoqëror të një tjetër. Kjo është më shumë se vetëm "të huaj" muzikë, televizion apo film duke u bërë popullore me të rinjtë, por që kultura popullore ndryshuar pritjet e tyre të jetës dhe dëshirën e tyre për vendin e tyre për t'u bërë më shumë si vend i huaj përshkruar. Për shembull pamje të jetesës i pasur amerikan në opera sapuni Dallas gjatë Luftës së Ftohtë ndryshoi pritjet e rumunëve; një shembull më i fundit është ndikimi i kontrabanduar seri Koresë së Jugut dramë në Korenë e Veriut. Rëndësia e fuqisë së butë nuk është e humbur në regjimet autoritare, duke luftuar ndikim të tillë me ndalon në kulturën popullore të huaj, kontrolli i internetit dhe enët paautorizuar satelitore etj As nuk është një përdorim i tillë i kulturës të kohëve të fundit, si pjesë e imperializmit romak elitat lokale do të jetë ekspozuar ndaj përfitimeve dhe luks të kulturës romake dhe mënyrën e jetesës, me qëllim që ata pastaj do të bëhen pjesëmarrës të gatshëm për aneksimin e tyre. Imperializmi ka qenë subjekt i censurës morale apo imorale nga kritikët e saj Dhe kështu termi është përdorur shpesh në propagandën e ndërkombëtare si një pezhorative për ekspansioniste dhe politikës së jashtme aggressive.
  31. 31. XXXI Fashizmi dhe lenizmi analize krahasuese Teoria e prirur për të demonstruar se leninizmi dhe fashizmi kanë pasur të përbashkëta aspekte formale dhe substanciale nuk është gjë kot dhe madje thellohet në mënyrë të artikuluar, sidomos me kontributet e historianëve dhe të studiuesve Ku ishte rrënja e së keqes dhe si u rrit përbindëshi Argumenti është sigurisht shumë i vështirë. Teoria e prirur për të demonstruar se leninizmi dhe fashizmi kanë pasur të përbashkëta aspekte formale dhe substanciale nuk është absolutisht gjë kot dhe bile thellohet në mënyrë të artikuluar, sidomos me kontributet e historianëve dhe të studiuesve që nga paslufta e deri më sot e kanë mbuluar në mënyrë të përsëritur. Por le të ecim hap pas hapi. Evolucioni i ideologjive të mëdha totalitare që janë zhvilluar midis shekullit të XIX- të dhe pas mbarimit të Luftës së Madhe mund të sintetizohet kështu: Marksizëm - Leninizëm - Revolucion Rus - Stalinizëm Fashizëm - Marshim mbi Romë - Musolinizëm Nacionalsocializëm - Ngjitje e Hitlerit në qeveri – Hitlerizëm
  32. 32. XXXII Teoria e një fashizmi që lind me prerogativën e luftimit të komunizmit marksist - leninist dhe socializmin real sovjetik, megjithëse e mbështetur nga disa historianë të shquar, nuk ka asnjë mbështetje në faktet realisht të ndodhur; siç do ta shikojmë më poshtë, evolucioni i mendimit musolinian është kompleks dhe antibolshevizmi do të manifestohet kur tashmë fashizmi do të jetë një lëvizje e mirëpërcaktuar që përgatitet të qeverisë Italinë. Flitet për të ashtuquajturin "fashizëm - lëvizje", atë që, sipas thënies së historianit De Felice, do të evoluojë nga lëvizje në regjim; atë që sipas studiuesve të tjerë është në fakt i ashtuquajturi "fashizëm real dhe revolucionar", që njëherë i zhdoganuar nga Viktor Emanueli i III-të, me kalimin e viteve do të infektohet nga influenca borgjeze dhe kapitaliste, që do të kërkojnë t'i lëvizin fijet prapa kuintave për kujdesin e interesave të tyre ekonomike. Historiani Ziv Sternhell ka nënvizuar vazhdueshmërinë revolucionare të djaloshit Musolini, socialist i "dëshpëruar" nga determinizmi kundërrevolucionar i materializmit historik, realizonte në mënyrë të pagabueshme në historinë politike të tij vizionin e "pararojës revolucionare" e cila, e dehur me "idealizëm voluntarist", paraqitej si pika zero e marksizmit të eksperimentuar dhe të shkuar përtej një optike idealiste. Qysh në vitin 1993, lidhur me tezën e historianit izraelian, Profesor Giovanni Sabbatucci theksonte: "Për Sternhell fashizmi nuk është vetëm një fenomen politik tipik i viteve midis dy luftërave (tezë e De Felice), aq më pak as e një reagimi ndaj kërcënimit komunist (tezë e Nolte). Është edhe një konstruksion i qëndrueshëm ideologjik i përpunuar qysh përpara luftërave të mëdha dhe rezultante e konvergimit të dyjeve fijeve kryesore: të djathtës tradicionaliste dhe populiste (Barre's, Maurras dhe l' Action Francaise) dhe të majtës revolucionare të impenjuar, në gjurmët e Sorel, në një "revizionim antimaterialist" të marksizmit. Kështu, ideologjia fashiste ka lindur dhe është përkufizuar në Francë, domethënë në një vend që nuk e ka njohur (të paktën deri tek qeveria e Vichy) fashizmin "real"; dhe është pikërisht në Francë që mund të vërehet në gjendjen e pastër. Megjithëse, duke mos disponuar një korpus doktrinar të krahasueshëm më atë marksist, ai shpreh njëlloj një vizion karakteristik të botës të bazuar mbi kultin e atdheut, mbi ekzaltimin e momentit komunitar, mbi refuzimin e individualizmit, të materializmit, të racionalizmit iluminist dhe mbi antipatinë ndaj demokracisë liberale. Kjo linjë interpretuese mund të ngjallë (dhe ka ngjallur) ndonjë dyzim. Sternhell jo vetëm e përkufizon fashizmin si një ideologji revolucioni, por
  33. 33. XXXIII dokumenton kontributin e madh të dhënë nga kjo ideologji komponentëve të ndryshme të së majtës (demokratë të zhgënjyer, socialistë heterodoksë), në një kalim reciprok idesh dhe formulash. Pikërisht, për këtë arsye është e nevojshme t'u jepet rëndësia e duhur këtyre faktorëve të jashtëm: domethënë të dilet nga gardhi i historisë së ideve për t'u hedhur në fushën e historisë së njerëzve dhe të lëvizjeve kolektive". Pozicioni i Mussolinit inkuadrohet kështu edhe në momentin historik të veçantë që po jetonin vetë Italia dhe Europa pas përfundimit të Luftës së Madhe. Parasëgjithash, mund t'i rreshtojmë aktorët kryesorë: - Klasa e vjetër politike liberale - Partia Socialiste - Luftëtarët e mbijetuar dhe të gjymtuar të Luftës së Madhe - Proletariati - Shtresa e mesme dhe borgjezia e vogël - Borgjezia kapitaliste Klasa politike xholitiane tashmë ishte e paaftë që ta drejtonte vendin; mpirja e proletariatit dhe e ish-luftëtarëve qenë dy fuçi baruti që përgatiteshin të shpërthenin. Socialistët qenë pashpjegueshmërisht në një gjendje konfuzioni të thellë, duke arritur që të ishin vetëm promotorët e grevave të vazhdueshme që destabilizonin rendin shoqëror. Kurse kapitalistët borgjezë preferonin që të qëndronin mënjanë e të sodisnin: nëqoftëse nga njëra anë ia kishin frikën fashizmit pse fuqimisht revolucionar (të paktën në synimet fillestare), nga ana tjetër promovuan një taktikë pritëse, në shpresën që të kuptonin sesi do të evoluonte kuadri politik italian. Së fundmi, por jo e fundit, nga Lufta e Madhe doli fuqimisht e ridimensionuar shtresa e mesme, e cila e shikonte veten të ngërthyer midis interesave të borgjezisë së madhe dhe pakënaqësisë trazuese të proletariatit. Fashizmi u bë interpretues i fortë i aspiratave të masave punëtore, i zhgënjimeve të shtresës së mesme dhe i frustrimeve të popullit të ish-luftëtarëve që e konsideronte veten, me të drejtë, si i marxhinalizuar nga jeta aktive e vendit dhe nuk arrinin të kuptonin sesi ky vendim mund t'i kish shtyrë menjanë; i kësaj pakënaqësie Partia Socialiste nuk diti t'i bëhej zëdhënëse me vendosmëri. Ideja gjeniale e Mussolinit, sepse kështu mund të përkufizohet pa pikën e dyshimit, qe ajo e bashkimit të shpirtrave të ndryshëm të vendit, duke teorizuar një revolucion që do ta shpartallonte faktikisht pushtetin hegjemon të partive politike të vjetra dhe tashmë
  34. 34. XXXIV të kalbura, që do të kërkonte kështu të përmbyste vetë thelbin e shtetit, duke e zëvendësuar menjëherë me një shtet novator, etik dhe korporativ, ku figura qendrore do të ishte ajo e "njeriut të ri", qytetari fashist, ndërtuesi real i shtetit të ri. Politologu Domenico Settembrini në vitin 2001 theksonte: "Mussolini thotë shprehje si: "Korporativizmi, nëqoftëse është serioz, është socializëm". Lodhet për ta ndërtuar, në rini, "njeriun e ri" dhe në fakt shumë të rinj fashistë që kanë besuar me sinqeritet kalojnë tek Partia Komuniste Italiane, shpesh duke ardhur nga luftëtarizmi republikin. Duçes i duhet njohur merita që ka jetuar në këtë kontradiktë: mbetet antikapitalist, është një prej të paktëve që ndjek me vëmendje revistat marksiste dhe eksperimentin kolektivist të Leninit në Bashkimin Sovjetik; pikërisht për këtë, sepse e di mirë se çfarë katastrofe është komunizmi në Rusi, jeton në kërkimin e "rrugës së tretë", për të shmangur milionat e të vdekurve... E gjithë kultura italiane, fashiste apo komuniste, ka qenë revolucionare dhe kjo trashëgimi nuk është tejkaluar kurrë". Historiani Renzo De Felice, studiuesi më i madh i argumentit, ecën përpara me tezën se, fashizmi qe kryesisht një lëvizje që shprehte vullnetin e shtresës së mesme: "Shumë historianë jashtë Italisë kanë bërë dallimin midis "fashizmit - lëvizje" dhe "fashizmit - regjim". Është problemi kyç. Diskutimi është themelor, pasi fashizmi - lëvizje është një konstante e historisë së fashizmit, që me kalimin e kohës humbet rëndësi, por që është gjithmonë e pranishme. Fashizmi - lëvizje është filli i kuq që lidh marsin 1919 me prillin 1945; fashizmi - regjim është një gjë tjetër. Fashizmi - lëvizje është ajo pjesë e fashizmit që ka një vitalitet të tijin; nuk është një gjykim pozitiv, është vetëm një konstatim. Është vitaliteti i fashizmit, ndërsa partia, regjimi, janë në aspekte të caktuara negativiteti. Fashizëm - lëvizja është ajo dëshirë e parealizueshme rinovuese, e interpretimit të nevojave të caktuara, e stimujve të caktuar, e mënyrave të caktuara të rinovimit; është ai "revolucionarizëm" që ndodhet tek vetë fashizmi dhe që tenton të ndërtojë diçka të re. Është një tërësi elementësh parasëgjithash kulturorë e psikologjikë, që pjesërisht janë ato të fashizmit intransigjent përpara Marshimit mbi Romë, por pjesërisht janë diçka e re dhe e ndryshme që përbën vetëpërfaqësimin e fashizmit të projektuar në të ardhmen.
  35. 35. XXXV Fashizmi - lëvizje ka qenë në pjesën më të madhe shprehje e shtresave të mesme emergjente, domethënë shtresa të mesme të cilat, duke qenë se janë bërë një fakt social, kërkojnë që të fitojnë pjesëmarrje, të fitojnë pushtet politik. Fashizmi ju hap padyshim të gjitha shtresave sociale, por shtylla kurrizore e tij përsa i përket kuadrove dhe elementëve aktivë politikisht dhe ushtarakisht, u karakterizua në kuptimin mikroborgjez, duke i dhënë të gjithë lëvizjes karakterin e një fenomeni që kishte aspekte klasore, karakter që dha mundësinë të nderohej pika e referimit dhe e tërheqjes më e rëndësishme për ata sektorë të mikroborgjezisë që aspironin për një pjesëmarrje dhe drejtim më të madh të tyrin në jetën sociale dhe politikën kombëtare. Këto shtresa të mesme paraqiten si një klasë që tenton të afirmohet si e tillë dhe të afirmojë funksionin, kulturën, pushtetin politik të vet kundër borgjezisë dhe proletariatit. Domethënë, tentojnë që të bëjnë një revolucion. Fashizmi qe kështu tentativa e shtresës së mesme, e mikroborgjezisë që po lindte, që të paraqitej si klasë, si forcë e re; qe një tentativë për të projektuar zgjidhje të reja më moderne dhe më të përshtatshme. Fashizmi është një fenomen revolucionar, në mos për tjetër, sepse është një regjim dhe, akoma më shumë, një lëvizje që tenton në mobilizimin e masave dhe në krijimin e një lloji të ri njeriu. Por cilat mund të jenë pikat e para të kontaktit midis fashizmit dhe leninizmit? Disa prej tipareve dalluese në të dyja ideologjitë mund të jenë: - Lufta ndaj borgjezisë kapitaliste "Lotta alla borghesia capitalista" - Kontrasti me Kishën - Shpërndarja e barabartë e pasurisë në shoqëri - Lufta ndaj plutokracie (apo demoplutokracive siç i quante Mussolini, të cilat sot mund të përcaktohen si vende të bazuara mbi pushtetin e shumëkombësheve) Këto janë disa prej koncepteve të përbashkëta të fashizmit të parë dhe të teorive komuniste bazë, paraardhës të të ashtuquajturit "socializëm real". Koncepti sigurisht që nuk është i lehtë për t'u teorizuar, por opinionet e disa historianëve mund të na ndihmojnë në analizën tonë.
  36. 36. XXXVI Ernst Nolte e përkufizon kështu raportin midis Mussolinit dhe Marksit: "Marksi përkufizohet nga Mussolini si "filozofi i mrekullueshëm i dhunës punëtore". Nuk mund të mohohet se, Duçja i ardhshëm i fashizmit, në mënyrë tejet të parakohshme, kish fituar famën e barrikadistit dhe blankistit; fushata antiklerikale, me dhunë të padëgjuar, që ai drejtoi në Trentino, ashtu si fakti që çoi deri në tepri të përgjakshme në Romagna luftërat sociale midis argatëve, punëtorëve me mëditje e pronarëve, dhe akoma që, në vitin 1914, i vetmi prej krerëve marksistë, mbrojti dhunat e "javës së kuqe", por lufta e klasave është ekspozuar ndaj një rreziku, "socializmit të avokatëve", me prirjen e tij për traktativat parlamentare dhe theksimin e tij të autonomisë së zhvillimit, çon në "refuzimin total të marksizmit" dhe, për pasojë, në dekadencë. Nëqoftëse me komunizëm kuptohet krahu intransigjent i shkëputur nga ai reformist i Partisë Socialiste, Mussolini me të drejtë mund të përcaktohet i pari dhe, nga një këndvështrim i caktuar, komunisti i vetëm europian i periudhës". Edhe studiuesi A. James Gregor e përkufizon "leninizmin një fashizëm jo të përkryer" dhe mendon se: "Fakti është se shoqëria sovjetike, si shumë prej shoqërive që janë ndërtuar sipas parimeve të regjimeve revolucionare masive, ka marrë karakteristika që janë fashiste në mënyrë të dukshme". Siç është saktësuar tashmë, qëndrimi parësor që historiografia klasike jep është ai i një fashizmi - lëvizje që lind si antitezë revolucionare ndaj bolshevizmit që në të njëjtat vite po hidhte rrënjët e tij edhe në Itali. Siç e dimë, Lenini dhe Mussolini lindin në brendësi të së njëjtës familjes, asaj të socializmit. Në brendësi të këtij laboratori politik, nga i cili Duçja do të përjashtohet më 1914, rrënjosen në brendësi të të dy liderëve të njëjtit orientime që do të karakterizojnë ideologjitë e ardhshme të frymëzuara prej tyre: ekstremizëm, revolucion, aktivizëm, pengesë ndaj kapitalizmit, populizëm dhe sidomos karizëm e padyshimtë ndaj turmave. Më pas, evolucioni historik do t'i shikojë të dy ideologjitë të ekstremizohen në pozicione diametralisht të ndryshme: fashizmi do të preferojë t'i drejtohet popullit në tërësinë e tij, popullit - komb, ndërsa Lenini do të teorizojë me energji "diktaturën e proletariatit" të tij. Për Mussolinin do të jetë themelore martesa midis socializmit dhe kombit, koncepte që do të kërkojë t'i rishfaq gjatë periudhës së Republikës Sociale; kurse Lenini do të ushtrojë një tip revolucioni në të cilin në fund proletari do ta mundë borgjezin dhe do t'i zërë vendin në
  37. 37. 1 majën e piramidës sociale. Socializmi fashist do të ngjitet në pushtet për të krijuar një klasë elitare që të drejtojë kombin, shtetin e ri dhe fashist, dhe do të arrijë ta rinxjerrë nga llumi dhe nga meskiniteti që e kishin çuar politikanët liberalë. Mjeti me të cilin Mussolini do të dojë ti arrijë këto objektiva do të jetë revolucioni; sapo të ngjitet në pushtet, fashizmi do të bëhet totalitarizëm dhe do të humbasë një pjesë të madhe të energjisë fillestare të tij, duke e ruajtur gjithmonë të fortë idenë e kombit dhe të progresit, por do të jetë i detyruar të zbresë në kompromise të ulëta me borgjezinë kapitaliste, motor i vërtetë financiar i ekonomisë italiane. Vetë borgjezia do të shikojë tek Mussolini dhe tek masat oqeanike që ai arrin të lëvizë elementin tërheqës të një mirëqënieje ekonomike në rritje, të cilën vetëm Lufta e Dytë Botërore do ta ndërpresë brutalisht, dhe në fund të së cilës do të krijohen ekuilibre të reja ekonomike dhe financiare. Fashizmi i fillimeve, ai i pastër, ishte ai që arsyetonte për kolektivizim dhe socializim. "Programi i Fashove Luftarake" (6 qershor 1919) është shprehja maksimale e fashizmit - lëvizje: revolucionar, antikapitalist dhe fuqimisht i prirur ndaj socializimit. Ja një ekstrakt: Ja programi kombëtar i një lëvizje të shëndetshme italiane. Revolucionare, sepse antidomgatike; fuqimisht novatore, sepse antiparagjykuese. Ne e vendosim vlerësimin e luftës revolucionare sipër gjithçkaje dhe të gjithëve. NE DUAM: " Miratimin e shpejtë të një ligji të shtetit që sanksionon për punëtorët ditën ligjore të 8 orëve punë. " Pagat minimale. " Pjesëmarrjen e përfaqësuesve të punëtorëve në funksionimin teknik të industrisë. " Besimin të njëjtave organizata proletare (që të jenë të denja moralisht dhe teknikisht) të menaxhimit të industrive apo të shërbimeve publike. " Sistemimin e shpejtë dhe të plotë të punëtorëve të hekurudhës apo të gjitha
  38. 38. II industrive të transportit. " Një taksë të fortë të jashtëzakonshme mbi kapitalin me karakter progresiv, që të ketë formën e një shpronësimi të pjesshëm të vërtetë të të gjitha pasurive. " Sekuestrimin e të gjitha pronave të kongregacioneve fetare dhe abrogimin e të gjitha mensave peshkopale, që përbëjnë një pasivitet të madh për kombin dhe një privilegj për pak njerëz. Nga ana e tij, Lenini preferonte që të veçohej midis pozicionit të ruralëve (shumë të dashur për Mussolinin) dhe atij të punëtorëve proletarë. Nuk arrinte të imagjinonte në komunitetin bujqësor një organizim socialist rural efikas. Duke pasur një ide shumë të saktë të shtetit, të progresit dhe të revolucionit industrial, ishte më shumë i prirur ndaj një shtetëzimi progresiv të komunitetit bujqësor me abrogimin relativ të lidhur me modelet e vjetra feudale. Paralelisht nga sa tregohet në Programin e Fashove të vitit 1919, edhe leninizmi promovonte shpronësimin e pronave të kapitalistëve të mëdhenj dhe rishpërndarjen e mëpasme të pasurive qytetarëve proletarë, duke ua besuar kontekstualisht masave punëtore menaxhimin e proceseve prodhuese. Hipoteza siç e dimë të parealizueshme dhe në fakt asnjëherë të përfunduara. Ky evolucion i shoqërisë civile, që tek fashizmi kishte tipare të llojit koporativ, do të duhej të ndodhte nëpërmjet një procesi revolucionar të dhunshëm dhe të shpejtë. Por siç e dimë, Mussolini arriti që të pritej nga Mbreti të nesërmen e Marshimit mbi Romë, në një klimë të tendosur, por pa dhuna të veçanta dhe mizore. Në këtë pikë, mund të vërejmë veçantitë e raporteve midis leninizmit dhe fashizmit të fillimeve, duke analizuar të njëjtat fjalë të të dy liderëve. Në fillimet e nëntëqindës, Lenini kishte ide shumë të qarta lidhur me faktin sesi të zbatoheshin teoritë marksiste. Në vitin 1908 shkruante kështu: "Asgjë e veçantë domethënë që doktrina e Marksit, e cila shërben në mënyrë të drejtpërdrejtë për të edukuar dhe organizuar klasën pararojë të shoqërisë moderne, tregon detyrat e kësaj klase dhe demonstron që, falë zhvillimit ekonomik, zëvendësimi i rendit shoqëror aktual me një rend të ri është diçka e pashmangshme; asgjë e veçantë që kjo doktrinë është dashur të bëjë rrugë, duke luftuar në çdo hap". Ndërsa në vitin 1917, në një prej veprave më të rëndësishme të tij, Lenini sqaronte në mënyrë më të shkoqur mendimin e tij lidhur me atë se cili ishte fati i shtetit: "Shteti është produkti dhe manifestimi i antagonizmave të papajtueshme midis
  39. 39. III klasave. Shteti shfaqet atje, në momentin dhe në si, kur dhe në masën në të cilën antagonizmat klasore nuk mund të jenë objektivisht pajtuese. Dhe, në të kundërt, ekzistenca e shtetit provon se antagonizmat klasore janë të papajtueshme… Për Marksin, nëqoftëse pajtimi i klasave është i mundur, atëhere shteti as nuk duhet të lindë, as nuk duhet të vazhdojë të ekzistojë. Sipas profesorëve dhe publicistëve mikroborgjezë dhe filistinë - që shumë shpesh i referohen me kënaqësi Marksit - është pikërisht shteti ai që pajton klasat. Për Marksin shteti është organi i dominimit të klasave, një organ shtypës i një klase nga ana e një tjetre; është krijimi i një "rendi" që legalizon dhe konsolidon këtë shtypje, duke e moderuar konfliktin midis klasave. Për politikanët mikroborgjezë rendi është saktësisht pajtimi i klasave dhe jo shtypja e një klasa nga ana e një tjetre; të theksohet konflikti do të thotë për ta të pajtojë dhe jo tashmë t'i privojë klasat e shtypura nga instrumenta dhe mjete lufte të caktuara për të përmbysur shtypësit. Kështu në revolucionin e 1917, kur çështja e domethënies dhe e funksionit të shtetit u paraqit në gjithë gjerësinë e saj, u paraqit praktikisht si një problem me veprim të menjëhershëm dhe, për më tepër, me aksion masiv, të gjithë socialistët revolucionarë dhe menshevikët ranë menjëherë dhe plotësisht në teorinë mikroborgjeze të "pajtimit" të klasave "nëpërmjet veprës së shtetit"… E kemi thënë më parë dhe do ta demonstrojmë në mënyrë më të hollësishme në vijim të argumentimit tonë, se doktrina e Marksit dhe e Engelsit lidhur me nevojën e revolucionit të dhunshëm i referohet shtetit borgjez. Ky nuk mund të zëvendësohet nga shteti proletar (diktaturë e proletariatit) nëpërmjet "zhdukjes"; si rregull i përgjithshëm mund të zëvendësohet në mënyrë unike nëpërmjet revolucionit të dhunshëm. Panagjerizmi me të cilin Engelsi ekzalton revolucionin e dhunshëm përputhet plotësisht me deklarimet e shumta të Marksit… Nevoja për t'i edukuar sistematikisht masat në këtë - dhe saktësisht në këtë - ide të revolucionit të dhunshëm, është në bazën e të gjithë doktrinës së Marksit dhe Engelsit. Tradhëtimi i doktrinës së tyre i kryer nga tendencat socialshoviniste dhe kautskiane sot dominuese shprehet me rëndësi të veçantë në harrimin e kësaj propagande, të këtij agjitacioni nga ana e njërës dhe tjetrës. Zëvendësimi i shtetit proletar me shtetin borgjez nuk është i mundur pa revolucionin e dhunshëm. Shtypja e shtetit proletar, domethënë shtypja e çdo shteti, nuk është e mundur përveçse nëpërmjet "zhdukjes"… Por sa më shumë procedohet në "ndarje të reja" të aparatit administrativ midis partive të ndryshme borgjeze e mikroborgjeze dhe me evidencë
  40. 40. IV më të mëdha u shfaqet klasave të shtypura - dhe proletariatit që është kryesuesi i tyre - armiqësie e tyre e pamposhtur ndaj shoqërisë borgjeze në tërësinë e saj. Nga këtu nevoja për të gjitha partitë borgjeze, edhe më demokratiket dhe "demokratike revolucionaret", që ta rrisin shtypjen ndaj proletariatit revolucionar, të forcojnë aparatin ndëshkues, domethënë vetë këtë makinë shtetërore. Kjo rrjedhë e ngjarjeve e obligon kështu revolucionin që t'i "përqendrojë të gjitha forcat e tij shkatërrimtare" kundër pushtetit të shtetit; i imponon detyrën që të mos e përmirësojë makinën shtetërore, por që ta çmontojë, ta shkatërrojë". Për Leninin, mbetet vendimtar problemi i përmbysjes së shtetit, për t'u abroguar në mënyrë anarkike me ndihmën e masave proletare. Fitorja e proletariatit dhe shkrirja pasuese e shtetit mund të ndodhte vetëm duke iniciuar një proces revolucionar mizor, edhe pse vetë Lenini e pranonte se ecuria e revolucionit rrezikonte që të ishte funksionale vetëm për qëllimet kapitaliste (siç ndodhi më pas praktikisht në fashizmin e viteve Tridhjetë, pas Pakteve Lateranense dhe intrigave me borgjezinë dhe me kapitalizmin italian). Lenini projektonte rrezikun e ardhjes së një lloji kapitalizmi autoritar të shtetit që tentonte të shtypte masat e punëtorëve duke zhvilluar një shoqëri fuqimisht klasore. Nga këtu nevoja e "luftës së klasave". Domethënë, shteti duhej përmbysur pse funksional vetëm ndaj shërbimeve të klasës dominuese borgjeze dhe kapitaliste dhe rruga e vetme e përshkueshme ishte ajo e revolucionit. Në Itali, idetë dhe propozimet e një Mussolini shumë aktiv sesi të vendosej kundrejt qeverisë italiane të dalë agonizuese nga Lufta e Madhe (megjithëse fitorja me të drejtë u quajt e "gjymtuar") nuk qenë shumë të ndryshme nga ato të Leninit dhe qenë edhe ato të dhunshme dhe revolucionare. Bëhej fjalë për të menaxhuar frustrimet e miliona njerëzve (luftëtarë, të gjymtuar dhe intelektualë të depresuar) adrenalina e të cilëve ndjente akoma jehonat e llogoreve. Historiani Paolo Buchignani na propozon kohët e fundit disa konsiderata ndriçuese lidhur me lindjen e fashizmit: "Fashistët revolucionarë i përkasin një shtrese të mesme intelektuale të caktuar që ushqen një antipati të thellë ndaj klasës drejtuese pasunitare të akuzuar se ka tradhtuar Rilindjen. Por edhe ndaj institucioneve liberale e demokratike. Shteti liberal konsiderohet anakronik dhe i korruptuar; një revolucion duhet ta përmbysë atë organizëm inert, në mënyrë false demokratike dhe ta zëvendësojnë me një Shtet të Ri mitik, antiliberal dhe antidemokratik të markës jakobine, thelbësisht autoritar apo totalitar. Me këto premisa do të lindë shteti fashist, siç do të mund të lindte një diktaturë bolshevike. Kjo shtresë e mesme është e privuar nga përfaqësimi politik,
  41. 41. V nga momenti që nuk identifikohet as me borgjezinë e madhe, as me proletariatin. Me formim letrar, krejtësisht të privuar nga çdo përvojë administrimi dhe qeverisjeje, zhvlerësues të politikës si kompromis, bëhen profetë të një projekti që synon mbi mobilizimin konvergjues. Është modeli jakobin i përqendruar në raportin midis pararojës revolucionare (e drejtuar nga një kryesues karizmatik: Robespierre, Lenin apo Mussolini) dhe populli, i konceptuar si një unitet monolitik shprehës i një vullneti të vetëm të pandashëm. Lufta e Madhe i ka ashpërsuar frustrimet dhe varfërimin e shtresave të mesme dhe ka fuqizuar vullnetin e tyre për protagonizëm dhe revolucion. Ka qenë fashizmi i sapolindur, me dështimin e hipotezës bolshevike, ai që ka thithur të gjithë këtë intelektualizëm rebel, në kërkim të një kryetari të aftë që t'i drejtojë në revolucionin aq të dëshiruar. Evenimenti luftarak për tronditjet që provokoi shikohet si një frakturë në histori. Revolucioni bolshevik i 1917, me terrorin që shpërtheu ndaj borgjezisë dhe klasave drejtuese të të gjithë botës dhe me pasionet që ngjalli në masat e shtypura të proletarëve, u duk një konfirmim i parakohshëm i kësaj bindjeje universale". Një analizë e parë e evolucionit të mendimit të Mussolinit, nuk mund të mos fillojë duke vërejtur se çfarë thoshte Duçja i ardhshëm më 1914, në momentin e largimit të tij nga Partia Socialiste: "Georges Sorel thoshte se socializmi është një gjë e tmerrshme, e rëndë, sublime dhe jo një ushtrim politikanësh që bëjnë turpin komod të tregjeve të tyre të përditshme. Nëqoftëse socializmi është forcë, është sakrificë, është tragjedi, ne nuk mund të ndjekim njerëz që besojnë të na frikësojnë përballë luftës me idenë e masakrave, të gjakut, të sakrificës. Përulem përpara dhimbjes së nënave, përulem ndaj atij që vuan, por ka detyrimet supreme dhe kur një njeri është socialist revolucionar, e di që edhe revolucioni social do të jetë sakrificë, gjak, lot nënash. Edhe Mazzini, kur i shtynte brezat italianë në luftë, e dinte mirë se ajo ishte sakrificë, gjak, gërmadha, shkatërrim. Por dinte edhe se çdo brez ka detyrimet e tij të pashmangshme për të kryer". Shumë më i vendosur duket Mussolini ditën e themelimit të Fashove Luftarake (6 qershor 1919): "Ne nuk kemi nevojë që të vendosemi në mënyrë programatike në terrenin e revolucionit, pasi në kuptimin historik jemi qysh nga 1915. Nuk është e nevojshme të prezantojmë një program tepër analitik, por mund të pohojmë se, bolshevizmi nuk do të na frikësonte nëqoftëse do të na demonstronte se garanton madhështinë e një populli dhe se regjimi i tij është më i mirë se të tjerët. Tashmë është demonstruar e pakundërshtueshme se bolshevizmi e ka shkatërruar jetën ekonomike të Rusisë. Atje aktiviteti ekonomik, nga bujqësia tek industria, është
  42. 42. VI totalisht i paralizuar. Mbretëron zija e bukës dhe uria. Jo vetëm, por bolshevizmi është një fenomen tipik rus. Qytetërimet tona perëndimore, duke filluar nga ai gjerman, janë refraktarë. Ne i deklarojmë luftë socializmit, jo pse socialist, por sepse ka qenë kundër kombit. Lidhur me atë që është socializmi, programi dhe taktika e tij, secili mund të diskutojë, por Partia Socialiste zyrtare italiane ka qenë plotësisht reaksionare, absolutisht konservatore dhe, sikur të kish triumfuar teza e saj, nuk do të kishte sot për mundësi jete në botë. Nuk është Partia Socialiste ajo që mund të fiksojë një aksion rinovimi dhe rindërtimi. Jemi ne, që duke i bërë procesin e jetës politike të këtyre viteve të fundit, duhet ta gozhdojmë në përgjegjësinë e saj, Partinë Socialiste Zyrtare". Me kalimin e kohës fashizmi i modelon specificitetet e tij dhe fjalët e Mussolinit bëhen gjithnjë e më shumë antibolshevike: "Ajo të cilës i kundërvihemi ne fashistët është maskimi bolshevik i socializmit italian. Është e habitshme që një racë që ka pasur Pisacane dhe Mazzini të shkojë e t'i kërkojë ungjijtë fillimisht në Gjermani e më pas në Rusi … Por pastaj, zotërinj të dashur, a ekziston akoma ky bolshevizëm në Rusi? Nuk ekziston më. Jo më këshilla fabrike, por diktatorë fabrike; jo 8 orë punë, por 12; jo barazi rrogash, por 35 kategori të tyre; jo sipas nevojës, por sipas meritave. Në Rusi nuk ekziston as ajo liri që ka Italia. A ekziston një diktaturë proletariati? Jo! A ekziston një diktaturë e socialistëve? Jo! Ekziston një diktaturë e pak njerëzve intelektualë jo punëtorë, që i përkasin një fraksioni të Partisë Socialiste, i luftuar nga të gjitha fraksionet e tjera. Kjo diktaturë e pak njerëzve është ajo që quhet bolshevizëm… E përsërisim, ne nuk jemi kundër masave punëtore, pasi ato janë të domosdoshme të kombit, janë të domosdoshme, jashtëzakonisht të domosdoshme. 20 milion italianët që punojnë me krah kanë të drejtën që t'i mbrojnë interesat e tyre. Ajo që ne luftojmë është mistifikimi i politikanëve në dëm të klasave punëtore; ne i luftojmë këta priftërinj të rinj të pabesë që premtojnë një parajsë tek e cila nuk
  43. 43. VII besojnë bile as vetë". Deri kur arrihet në përplasjen finale me modelet e komunizmit sovjetik, ashpërsisht i kritikuar gjatë diskutimit të parë historik në Dhomë: "Komunizmi, ma mëson i nderuari Graziadei, është një doktrinë që del në epoka mizerjeje dhe dëshpërimi. Kur shuma e mallrave dhjetohet, mendimi i parë që kërcen në mendjen e njerëzve është ajo që të bëhet gjithçka e përbashkët, në mënyrë që të ketë pak për të gjithë. Por kjo nuk është gjë tjetër veçse faza e parë e komunizmit, faza e konsumit; pastaj është faza e prodhimit, që është jashtëzakonisht e vështirë, aq e vështirë sa që ai artist i madh i mrekullueshëm (jo ligjvënës) që i korrespondon emrit të Vladimir Uljanov Leninit, kur ka dashur ta modelojë materialin njerëzor, ka kuptuar se ai është më i sertë se bronzi dhe mermeri. Njoh komunistë. I njoh, sepse pjesë e tyre janë fëmijët e mi... të kuptohemi... shpirtërorë... dhe e pranoj me një sinqeritet që mund të duket cinik, që unë i pari kam infektuar këta njerëz, kur kam futur në qarkullimin e socializmit italian pak Bergson të përzier me shumë Blanqui… Deri kur komunistët do të flasin për diktaturë proletariati, për republika pakashumë federative, për sovjetë dhe për absurditete të ngjashme pakashumë të trasha, midis nesh dhe tyre nuk mund të ketë përveçse luftë". Lenini dhe Mussolini kishin të njëjtën matricë subversive të prirur ndaj një zgjidhjeje simultane: revolucion dhe shembje të shtetit të parandërtuar. Tezë veç të tjerash e zhvilluar nga Giovanni Sallusti, i cili pyet: "Tjetër taste të cilës i bien autorët e Livre noir: analogjitë me totalitarizmat e Nëntëqindës, nazizmin, por sidomos komunizmin e markës sovjetike. Sistematizim i politikës së terrorit, vrasje të familjeve mbretërore, sulme kundër klerikëve, përdorim i luftës për të militarizuar dhe spastruar shoqërinë, shenjtërim i dhunës. Të gjitha artet në të cilat bolshevikët do të shkojnë përtej, por qe Lenini ai që e përmend precedentin si shembull për t'u tejkaluar: "Gijotina nuk ishte gjë tjetër veçse një dordolec që thyente rezistencën aktive. Kjo nuk mjafton. Ne nuk duhet vetëm të frikësojmë kapitalistët, domethënë që t'i bëjnë ata të harrojnë idenë e një rezistence aktive kundër saj. Ne duhet të thyejmë edhe rezistencën pasive të tyre". Një tjetër gur mozaiku që fusim si qëndrim të parë për arsyetime më të gjera është një shënim i shkurtër mbi figurën e Nicola Bombacci. Damari, revolucionar i tij nuk e pengoi në vitet Njëzet që të vihej në kontakt me Vladimir Iliç Uljanov. Lidhur me këtë aspekt, simptomatike do të ishte deklarata e bërë nga Lenini, delegacionit të komunistëve italianë të kryesuar nga Bombacci që ndodhej për vizitë në Kremlin më 11 nëntor 1922: "Në Itali ishte një socialist i vetëm i aftë që të bënte revolucionin:
  44. 44. VIII Benito Mussolini! Mirëpo, ju e keni humbur dhe nuk keni qenë asnjëherë të aftë që ta rekuperonit!". Në fund të parabolës së tij, në diskutimin e famshëm të 15 marsit 1945 në Genova, Nicola Bombacci, ju drejtua një turme prej mbi 3000 vetash, e përbërë kryesisht nga punëtorë të industrive detare dhe punëtorë të fabrikave siderurgjike dhe mekanike. Fjalët që prekën më shumë zemrat qenë këto: "Shokë! Shikomëni në fytyrë, shokë! Ju tani do të më pyesni, nëse jam i njëjti agjitator socialist, themeluesi i Partisë Komuniste, miku i Leninit, që kam qenë dikur. Po zotërinj, jam gjithmonë po ai! Nuk kam hequr dorë asnjëherë nga idealet, për të cilët kam luftuar dhe do të luftoj gjithmonë… Isha përkrah Leninit në ditët e zjarrta të revolucionit (atë të tetorit të kuq të 1917 në Rusi, shënimi im.), besoja se bolshevizmi ishte në pararojën e triumfit punëtor, por e kam kuptuar mashtrimin…socializmin nuk do ta realizojë Stalini, por Mussolini, i cili është socialist, anipse për 20 vjet është penguar nga borgjezia, e cila më pas e ka tradhëtuar… por tani Mussolini është çliruar nga të gjithë tradhëtarët dhe ka nevojë për ju punëtorët për të krijuar shtetin e ri proletar…". Gjithmonë Paolo Buchignani, me rastin e prezantimit të librit të tij "Revolucion në këmishë të zezë", e kish ilustruar në mënyrë të qartë se cilat qenë, sipas tij, raportet midis fashizmit, të majtës dhe revolucionit: "kam preferuar të mos e përdor termin fashizëm i majtë, përsa ky korrent i fashizmit posedon elemente të majtë: revolucionin social, mitin e revolucionit si palingjenezë, por është edhe centraliteti i luftës, aspirata e perandorisë, kështu që ta përkufizoja fashizëm i majtë nuk më dukej korrekte. Kam preferuar ta quaj fashizëm revolucionar. Nga ana tjetër, termi revolucionar mund t'i referohet qetësisht si të djathtës, ashtu edhe të majtës. Individualizoj dy fije përshkues të fashizmit: një që rrjedh nga nacionalizmi i Corradini, të cilit i përkasin personazhe si Rocco dhe Federzoni, të cilët tentojnë që ta interpretojnë fashizmin si ndërtim të një shteti autoritar që, megjithëse në modernizëm, bëhet shtet absolut, ku masat janë pasive e joaktive dhe në njëfarë mënyre garanton pushtetin e borgjezisë. Pastaj është shpirti revolucionar e totalitar që nuk është marxhinal apo minoritar, siç mendohet shpesh, por i rëndësishëm dhe autoritar në brendësi të sistemit - regjim. Fashizmi revolucionar është në praktikë ai i fillimeve. Qysh nga parimi i aspiratës së Mussolinit dhe i ndjekësve të tij ishte ai që të ndërtonte një njeri të ri dhe një model social të ri. Pastaj për të fituar pushtetin, Duçja e kupton se duhet të lajë hesapet me klasat drejtuese tradicionale, borgjezinë, Kishën. Kështu në vitet Njëzet, fashizmi revolucionar spostohet mënjanë dhe strehohet tek kultura. Rishfaqet në vitet Tridhjetë kur Mussolini fillon të flasë për
  45. 45. IX qytetërim të ri, rrugë të tretë, korporativizëm. Fashizmi revolucionar është ai që nuk është i kënaqur nga marshimi mbi Romë, për sa kompromis me monarkinë dhe borgjezinë… Veçanërisht të rinjtë e brezit të Berto Ricci kanë kultin e Duçes. E shikojnë se revolucionarin më të madh të Nëntëqindës. Atij i atribuojnë të njëjtin vullnet revolucionar. Nëqoftëse revolucioni është tradhëtuar, atëherë faji është i hierarkive dhe i borgjezisë, por jo i Mussolinit. Teza që mbështes unë është se fashizmi është pjellë nga Lufta e Parë Botërore dhe është vrarë nga e Dyta. Realiteti është që fashizmi po bëhej gjithnjë e më totalitar dhe lufta kontribuonte në këtë. Në fund, thelbi më i vërtetë i fashizmit revolucionar është lufta. Revolucionarët duan një revolucion antropologjik, njeriun e ri që farkëtohet me gjak e me hekur, domethënë me luftën. Ideja e fashistëve revolucionarë është që fashizmi duhet të jetë një revolucion i popullit. Një gjë tjetër respektivisht revolucionit sovjetik që është një revolucion klasor dhe atij nazist që është një revolucion i bazuar mbi racën dhe mbi gjakun". Do të ketë mundësi për t'u kthyer mbi argumentin; ky duhej të ishte vetëm një përmbledhje e shkurtër për të dokumentuar dhe ushqyer teorinë që të dy ideologjitë, fashizmi dhe leninizmi, kanë pasur gjatë gjenezës së tyre elementë fuqimisht përkues; të njëjtat tipare, në fillim konverguese, do të modifikohen me kalimin e viteve, duke evoluar në mënyra dhe forma shumë mospërputhëse dhe do të marrin aspektin e elementëve të mirëdallueshme, edhe me vdekjen e dy liderëve karizmatikë. Shumë prej elementëve të përmendur meritojnë sigurisht që të thellohen nëpërmjet një rishqyrtimi të mbërthyer pas analizës serioze të dokumentave; kjo mund të furnizojë spunto të ndryshme për ta kuptuar më mirë edhe situatën politike aktuale, krejtësisht të privuar nga referime ndaj elementësh historikë seriozë. Miti i Leninit dhe i Mussolini, siç e dimë të gjithë, u ka mbijetuar dhe është ushqyer akoma sot edhe në individët e shekullit të XXI-të, si midis popullit të nostalgjikëve (ka akoma ndonjë që për motive gjendjeje civile i ka përshkuar realisht ato epoka), ashtu dhe midis brezave më të rinj, në vetvete më të prirur dhe më të afruar me doktrina revolucionare.
  46. 46. X Tri Burimet dhe Tri Pjeset Perberese te Marksizmit Filozofia e marksiznut është materializmi. Gjatë gjithë historisë moderne të Evropës, dhe sidomos në fund të shekullit XVIII, në Francë, ku u zhvillua beteja vendimtare kundër çdo. vjetërsie mesjetare, kundër ,buikrobërise në institucionet dhe në idetë, materializmi u tregua si e vetmja filozoli konsekuente, besnike ndaj të gjitha mësimeve të shkencave të natyrës, armike e bestytnive, e fanatizmit fetar etj. Për këtë arësye armiqtë e demokracisë janë munduar me të gjitha forcat ta «hedhin poshtë», ta minojnë, të shpifin kundër materializmit dhe kanë mbrojtur fonmat e ndryshme të idealizmit filozofik, i cili gjithmonë, në një mënyrë ose në një tjetër, mbron ose përkrah fenë. Marksi dhe Engelsi e kanë mbrojtur me vendosmërinë më të madhe materializmin filozofik dhe kanë shpjeguar më shumë se një .herë se çdo shmangje nga kjo bazë është thellësisht e gabuar. Në mënyrën më të qartë dhe të hollësishme pikëpamjet e tyre janë parashtruar në veprat e Engelsit: «Ludvig Fojerbahu» dhe «Anti-Dyring», të cilat — ashtu si «Manifesti komunist» — janë libra të domosoloshëm për çdo punëtor të ndërgjegjshëm.
  47. 47. XI Po Marksi nuk u ndal në materializmin e shekullit XVIII, por e çoi përpara filozofinë. Ai e pasuroi atë me fitoret e filozofisë klasike gjermane, sidomos të sistemit të Hegelit, i cili, nga ana e vet, çoi në materializmin e Fojerbahut. Kryesorja në vargun e këtyre fitoreve është dialektika, d.m.th. teoria e zhvillimit në trajtën e saj më të plotë, më të thellë dhe më të lirë nga njëanësia, teoria mbi relativitetin e dijes njerëzore, që na jep një pasqyrim të materies në zhvillim të vazhdueshëm. Zbulimet më të fun.dit të shkencave të natyrës — radiumi. elektronet, shndërrimi i elementeve — e vërtetuan më së miri materializmin dialektik të Marksit në kundërshtim me teoritë e filozofëre borgjezë që janë kthyer «përsëri» në idealizmin. e vjetër dhe të kalbur. Duke e thelluar dhe duke e zhvilluar materializmin filozofik, Marksi e çoi atë deri në fund, e shtriu njohjen e tij të natyrës mbi njohjen e shoqërisë njerëzore. Materializmi historiki Marksit ka qenë një nga fitoret më të mëdha të mendimit shkencor. Vendin e kaosit dhe të arbitraritetit, që kishin sunduar deri atëherë në pikëpamjet mbi historinë dhe politikën, e zuri një teori shkencore çuditërisht .e plotë dhe e harmonishme, e cila tregon se si nga një formë e jetës shoqërore, si pasojë e rritjes së forcave prodhuese, zhvillohet një formë tjetër, më e lartë, — si, për shembull, nga bujkrobëria lind kapitalizmi. Po ashtu sikundër njohja e njeriut pasqyron natyrën që ekziston pavarësisht prej tij, d.m.th. materien në zhvillim, ashtu edhe njohja shoqërore e njeriut (d.m.th. pikëpamjet dhe teoritë e ndryshme filozofike, fetare, politike etj.) pasqyron rendin ekonomik të shoqërisë: Institucionet politike janë një superstrukturë mbi bazën ekonoMike. Ne e shohim, për shembull, se si format e ndryshme politike të shteteve të sotme evropiane shërbejnë për ta forcuar sundimin e borgjezisë mbi proletariatin. Filozofia e Marksit është materializmi filozofik i përsosur, i cili i dha njerëzimit, dhe sidomos klasës punëtore, një armë të fuqishme të njohjes. II Pasi konstatoi se rendi ekonomik është baza mbi të cilën ngrihet superstruktura politike, .Marksi vëmendjen më të. madhe ja kushtoi studimit te këtij rendi ekonomik. Vepra kryesore e Marksit — «Kapitali» — i kushtohet studimit të rendit ekonomik të shoqërisë së kohës së tij, d.m.th. të shoqërisë kapitaliste.
  48. 48. XII Ekonomia politike klasike para Marksit lindi në Angli — në vendin kapitalist më të zhvilluar. Adam Smithi dhe David Rikardoja, duke studjuar rendin ekonomik, hodhën themelet eteorisë, sipas së cilës vlera lind nga puna. Marksi e vazhdoi veprën e tyre. Ai e argumentoi këtë teori në mënyrë rigoroze dhe e zhvilloi në mënyrë konsekuente. Ai tregoi se vlera e çdo malli përcaktohet nga sasia e kohës së punës shoqërisht të domosdoshme, që harxhohet për prodhimin e këtij malli. Aty ku ekonomistët borgjezë shihnin marrëdhënje midis sendesh (këmbim i një malli me një mall tjetër), aty Marksi zbuloi marrëdhënje midis njerëzve. Këmbimi i mallrave shpreh lidhjen ckë ekziston midis prodhuesve të veçantë nëpërmjet tregut. Paratë tregojnë se kjo lidhje bëhet gjithnjë më e ngushtë, duke lbashkuar në mënyrë të pazgjidhshme gjithë jetën ekonomike të..prodhuesve të veçantë në një të tërë të vetme. Kapitali është zhvillimi i mëtejshëm i kësaj lidhjeje: fuqia punëtore e njeriut bëhet mall. Punëtori me mëditje ja shet fuqinë e vet punëtore pronarit të tokës, të fabrikave, të veglave të punës. Një pjesë të ditës punës punëtori e përdor për të përballuar shpenzimet e nevojshme për të mbajtur veten dhe familjen e vet (paga), dhe pjesën tjetër të ditës punëtori punon falas, duke krijuar mbivlerën për kapitalistin, b-urimin e fitimit, burimin e pasurisë së klasës së kapitalistëve. Teoria e mbivlerës është guri themeltar i teorisë ekonomike të Marksit. Kapitali, i krijuar me punën e punëtorit, e shtyp punë torin duke i rrënuar pronarët e vegjël dhe duke krijuar ush trinë e të papunëve. Në industri fitorja ,e prodhimit të mad të bie menjëherë në sy, po edhe në bujqësi ne shohim të njëjtin fenomen: epërsia e bujqëSisë së madhe kapitaliste shtohet, zgjerohet përdorimi i maqinave, ekonomia fshatare bie në kthetrat e kapitalit monetar, bie poshtë e më poshtë dhe rrënohet nën peshën e teknikës së saj të prapambetur. Në bulqësi format e rënjes së :prodhimit të vogël ndryshojnë, por vetë kjo rënje është një fakt i padiskutueshëm. Duke e mundur prodhimin e vogël, kapitali çon në rritjen e rendimentit të punës dhe në krijimin e pozitës monopoliste të bashkimeve të kapitalistëve më rtë mëdhenj. Vetë prodhimi bëhet gjithnjë më shoqëror, — qindra mijëra dhe miliona punëtorë lidhen në një organizëm .ekonomik të drejtuar me plan, — kurse produktin e punës së përbashkët e përvetëson një grusht kapitalistësh. Shtohen anarkia në prodhim, .krizat, gara e.tërbuar për të siguruar tregje, pasiguria e jetesës së masës, së popuIlsisë.
  49. 49. XIII Duke i bërë punëtorët gjithnjë më të varur nga kapitali, rendi kapitalist krijon fuqinë e madhe të punës së bashkuar. Marksi .e ka ndjekur zhvillimin e kapitalizmit që nga embrionet e para të ekonomisë së mallrave, që nga këmbimi i thjeshtë deri te format e tija më të larta, deri te prodhimi i madh. Dhe eksperienca e të gjitha vendeve kapitaliste, si të vjetra, ashtu edhe të reja, ua tregon qartë nga viti në vit një numri më të madh punëtorësh saktësinë e kësaj teorie të Marksit. Kapitalizmi ka fituar në gjithë botën, por kjo fitore është vetëm praku i fitores së punës mbi kapitalin. III Kur u përmbys bujkrobëria dhe doli në dritë shoqëria «e lirë» kapitaliste, — u duk menjëherë se kjo liri s'ishte veçse një sistem i ri shtypjeje dhe shfrytëzimi të punonjësve. Teori të ndryshme socialiste filluan menjëherë të lindnin si pasqyrim i kësaj shtypjeje dhe si protestë kundër saj. Po socializmi fillestar ishte një socializëm utopist. Ai e kritikonte shoqërinë kapitaliste, e dënonte atë, e mallëkonte, ëndërronte për zhdukjen e saj, thurte ëndrra për një rend më të mirë, mundohej t'i bindte të pasurit se shfrytëzimi ishte irrhoral. Po socializmi utopik nuk ishte në gjendje të tregonte rrugën e vërtetë të daljes. Ai nuk dinte as të shpjegonte thelbin skIlavërisë me mëditje në kapitalizëm, as të zbulonte ligjet zhvillimit të tij, as të gjente atë forcë shoqërore, e cila mund të bëhet krijuesja e shoqërisë së re. Ndërkohë revolucionet e stuhishme, që shoqëronin rënjen feudalizmit dhe të bujkrobërisë, kudo në Evropë; dhe sidomos në Francë, tregonin në mënyrë gjithnjë më të qartë se baza e të gjithë zhvillimit dhe forca e tij lëvizëse ishte lufta e klasave. Asnjë fitore e lirisë politike mbi klasën e bujkrobëruesve nuk u arrit pa hasur në një rezistencë të dëshpëruar. Asnjë vend kapitalist nuk u organizua në baza pak a shumë të lira, demokratike, pa luftë për vdekje midis klasave të ndryshme të shoqërisë kapitaliste.
  50. 50. XIV Gjenialiteti i Marksit është se ai diti më parë se të gjithë të nxirrte nga kjo dhe ta zbatonte në mënyrë konsekuente konkluzionin që na mëson historia botërore. Ky konkluzion është teoria e luftës së klasave. Njerëzit kanë qenë kurdoherë dhe kurdoherë do të jenë viktima naive të m,ashtrimit dhe të vetëmashtrimit në politikë, derisa të mësohen që prapa frazave, deklaratave dhe premtimeve të ndryshme morale, fetare, politike dhe sociale të shohin interesat e këtyre ose atyre klasave. Përkrahësit e reforrnës dhe të përmirësimeve do të gënjehen gjithmonë nga mbrojtësit e së vjetrës, derisa ta kenë kuptuar se çdo institucion i vjetër, sado barbar dhe i kalbur të duket, mbahet më këmbë nga forcat e këtyre ose atyre klasave sunduese. Dhe për të thyer rezistenoën e këtyre klasave ka vetëm një mjet: të gjenden në vetë atë shoqëri që, na rrethon, të edukohen dhe të organizohen për luftë ato forca, të cilat mund — dhe nga gjendja e tyre shoqërore duhet — të përbëjnë një forcë të aftë t'i vërë fshesën së vjetrës dhe të krijojë të renë. Vetëm materializmi filozofik i Marksit i tregoi proletariatit rrugën për të dalë n.ga ajo skllavëri shpirtërore, në tëj cilën kanë qenë zhytur deri tani të gjitha klasat e shtypural Vetëm teoria ekonomike e Marksit e ka sqaruar gjendjen e vërtetë të proletariatit në sistemin e përgjithshëm të kapitalizmit. Në gjithë botën, që nga Amerika deri në Japoni dhe që nga Suedia deri në Afrikën Jugore, organizatat e pavarura të proletariatit po shumëfishohen. Ai po mëson dhe po edukohet, duke zhvilluar luftën e vet klasës, ai po çlirohet nga paragjykimet e shoqërisë borgjeze, ai po bashkohet gjithnjë më shumë dhe po mësohet t'i masë sukseset e veta, ai po i kaht forcat e veta dhe po rritet në mënyrë të papërmbajtshme.
  51. 51. XV Nacionalizmi -Danke Tola C’eshte nacionalizmi ? Nacionalizmi eshte I lidhur me kombin-shtet. Ai perfaqesonte dy komponente , komponentin : psikologjiko-kulturor dhe komponenitn psikologjiko-kulturor dhe komponentin politiko-juridik. 1.Komponenti kulturoro-psikologjik I komb-shtetit shpreh bashkesine e njerezve me perkatesine e njejte ,si: me ane te gjuhes,besimit,zakoneve,traditave,menyres se jeteses ,te kaluares historike. 2.Komponenti politiko-juridik shprehej nepermjet shtetit te pavarur ,teresise territoriale,mosnderhyrjes dhe qeverisjes se legjimitetit kombetar .Nacionalizmi gjeti ne vendet qe ishin ende te coptuara ne shtetet e principata te vogla. Popujt e ndryshem paten rrethana te ndryshme te zhvillimit ekonomiko-shoqëror dhe politik të cilët ndikuan në formimin dhe lindjen e kombeve të para. . Në vendet e perëndimit, të cilat patën një zhvillim ekonomiko- shoqëror më të hershëm dhe më stabil,kombet e para lindën aty në kapërcyellin mids ishkatërrimit të marrëdhenieve feudale dhe lindjes së borgjezisë si shtresë dhe klasë shoqërore.Duke u mbështetur mbi këtë bazë kombet e para lindën me shtetet perëndimore të Evropës.Në Evropën Juglindore dhe në Ballkan, ku gjatë shek. XVIII-të e XIX sundoni tri perandori ( Turqia,Austro-Hungaria dhe Rusia Cariste) kombet e ndryshme, shumë më të vogla lindën si të këtilla duke u çliruar nga sundimi I të huajve. Kështu thuaja lindën të gjitha kombet e Ballkanit. Prandaj mund të thuhet se kombet në Evropës prendimore lindën si rezultat i zhvillimit ekonomik, kurse në lindje të Evropës dhe në Ballkan lindën krahas luftës për çlirim dhe emancipim kombëtar. Kjo që u tha mund të argumentohet me faktin se bashkë me çlirimin
  52. 52. XVI kombëtar në Ballkan edhe u themeluan shtetet. Ballkani I shek.XIX-të ishte rajon i çlirimit të popujve nga sundimi otoman e bashkë me këtë edhe i lindjes së shteteve të Ballkanit.Shqiptarët si komb lindën dhe u formuan më së voni në Ballkan, sepse më së voni u çliruan nga sundimi ottoman. Formimi i kombit shqiptar dhe zhvillimi i vetëdijes kombëtare pati një rrugë sa pak më ta gjatë, sepse edhe rruga nga çlirimi otoman ishte shumë më e gjatë. Ky process filloi me periudhën që në historinë dhe kulturën shqiptare njihet me emrin Rilindje Kombëtare, i cili zgjati afro një shekull prej decenies se katër të shek.XIX-të e deri me 1912 që u kurorëzua me Shpalljen e Pavarësisë së Shqipërisë. Lindja e kombit(nacionalizmit) dhe definimi I tij Mbi nocionin ose kombin janë bërë studime të shumta dhe autorë të ndryshëm.Shumica e tyre thonë se kombi u formua gjatë dhe pas Revulucionit Francez (1789) . Nacionalizmi si mollë sherri midis kombeve Popujt kanë jetuar historikisht në territore të ndryshme.Formimi i kombeve dhe i shteteve kombe,sundimet e të huajve etj., kanë krijuar probleme të ndryshme në atë mënyrë që kufinjtë shtetëror asnjëherë nuk janë përputhur me kufinjtë etnik.Kjo ka bërë që të gjitha kombet, ku më shumë e ku më pak të kenë probleme me pjesën e mbetur të kombit në shtetin tjetër.Edhe pse minoritetet e mbetura jashtë kufinjëve etnik në vend që të jenë ura bashkëpunimi,të shumtën e kohërave ato janë shndërruar në mollë sherri midis kombeve e shteteve.Duhet të konstatohet se shtetet demokratike perëndimore edhe pse kanë pasur popullatë të vetën që ka jetuar në shtetet tjera, ato nuk i kanë instrumetalizuar për interesa të vetat duke i fryrë pushtetit të urrejtjes midis kombeve e shteteve. Nacionalizmi si ideologji ka qenë e ushqyer prej diktatorëve dhe vendeve jodemokratike(komuniste) qoftë brenda shtetit të vet ndaj popujve tjerë,qoftë në raportet midis kombeve e shteteve. Hitleri përmes nazizmit në fillim të shekullit të kaluar duke i fryrë prushit të urrejtjes midis popullit gjerman dhe popujve tjerë e sidomos ebrejve, krijoi teorinë famëkeqe të antisemetizmit.Pra, nacizmi gjerman u ngrit si nacionalizëm duke e ngritur këtë
  53. 53. XVII popull përmes propagandës fashiste dhe duke e nxitur për veprime të organizuara shtetërore kundër popujvë tjerë.Edhe Stalini përmes partisë bolshevike,armiqëve të shtetit e të partisë e shfytëzoin nacionalizmin si metodë sundimi gjatë gjithë periudhës sa sundoi. Në shtetet e përbëra prej shumë kombeve nacionalizmi ka qenë mollë sherri midis tyre.Ai është ushqyer reciprokisht dhe si gangrenë e ka brejtur mirëqenien e shtetit e të popujve. Kësaj i kanë ndihmuar në shumë raste edhe prijësit nacionalistë, i kanë fryrë prushit të urrejtjes midis kombeve. Fryma e urrejtjes nacionaliste në kuptimin negativ ka qenë plagë vdekjeprurëse për shkatërrimin e shumë shteteve.Shembulli më eklatant ka qenë ish Jugosllavia,një federatë artificiale e krijuar në mbarim të Luftës së Parë Botërore dhe e cila gjatë shtatë decenieve të ekzistimit të saj ishte burg, sidomos i popujve jo sllavë,të cilët në këtë shtet ishin “ trup i huaj “ në federatën sllave. Shqiptarët, të cilët pa dëshirën e tyre në vitin 1913 kishin mbetur pas copëtimit të trojeve shqiptare në këtë shtet, çdoherë politika antishqiptare i trajtoi si popull të rendit të dytë, pa gëzuar asnjëherë të drejtat tyre politike e shoqërore.Vetëm herë pas here mund të thuhet se shqiptarët gëzonin të drejta sikundër edhe popujt tjerë.Nacionalizmi dhe shovenizmi ishin fitili i së keqës në këtë Federatë të sëmurë politikisht.Si populli më i madh që ishin, serbët me çdo kusht dëshironin të ishin hegjemonistë për të dominuar mbi popujt tjerë duke përgatitur kurdoherë vrasje politike. Nacionalizmi skajshem na shfaqej ne dy pikpamje , poztive dhe negative .Pikpamja pozitive e ideologjise ne kuptimin e saj pozitv teton te lidhen ngushte me ideologjine pozitive dhe te klases bazuar ne pikpamjet boterore . nje pamje dominuese eshte
  54. 54. XVIII pare si hegjemonike dhe kjo sherben qe te shtremberoje perceptimin perms mekanizmave te ndryshem te misheruar ne arsim , fe , media dhe keshtu me radhe ne menyre qe te fshehin natyren e vertete te mardhenieve te prodhimit te dallimimeve themelore te klases . Ideologjia ne kete menyre sherben per te fshehur interesat e grupeve te dominuara , nje version me t thjeshte te kesaj ideologjie pozitive qasja eshte mare si synim me vetedije te rreme . Megjithate qasja pozitive si e tille nuk do t eve shenjen e barazimit ideologjine me vetedije te rreme ndoshta nje klase e bazuar nuk do te perfshije vetedijen e rreme.Ideologjia eshte shtremberuar ne nje pikepamje por nuk ofron baze kritike. Pikepamja e ideologjise ne menyre efektive injoron nje argument ne mardheniet shoqerore dhe del si nje abstragim ne nje dukje te veteevidente . Me sa duket materialist kjo kjo pamje e ideologjise perqafon idealizmin dhe krijon veshtiresi te prodhimit te njohurive duke futur nj ekran idealist ms mjedisit shoqoror dhe prodhimit te njohurive . Negative , pikepamja negative e ideologjise eshte krejtesisht e kundrt me nje reduktim te ideologjise te ndergjegjjes se rreme. Me tej pikepamja negative kunder nje pamjeje pozitive te ideologjise sepse pikepamja negative argumenton se idete negative nuk mund te vecohen nga kushtet nga kushtet material te prodhimit te tyre. Impikimi eshte se ideologjia nuk mund te ndikohet vetem nga ndryshimet ne baze material . Pikepamja negative sheh ideologjine si jo thjesht nje procedure me te cilen
  55. 55. XIX realiteti eshte shtremberuar , por ne nje te cilen realiteti eshte lidhur dialektisht me natyren e mardhenieve shoqorore dhe sherben per te mos shtremberuar apo fshehur kete mardhenie por per te nxjere dallimet e klases si ato te brendshme dhe natyrshme .Kuptimi negaiv I ideologjise ofron nje kornize kritike dhe ne thelb pikepamja e ideologjise negative eshte e vetmja e pershtatshme per vlersimin materialist kritik. Ideologjia konceptuar negativisht ne mendimin qe vete eshte lidhur dialektisht , potenciali per krijimin e bazes se ideologjise dhe manifestimet e tij te pranishme ne nje pamje negative . Ideologjia kritike , ideologjia kritike eshte nje koncept I rendesishem per hulumtimin kritik social sepse ideologjia sherben per te erresuar realitetin e vertee material dhe duhet kapercyer e kritikur e nese paktik revulucionare mund te arrihet Ideologjia vizuale zhvilloi nocionin e ideologjise ne lidhje me artin .menyra me te cile elementet formale dhe tematike e nje fotoje jane te kombinuara ne forme te vacant te ideologjise se pergjithshme te nje klase shoqerore . Irracionalizmi Irracionalizmi u cilesua si levizja e shekullit te 20 te filozofik qe pretendonte per te pasuruar kapjen e jeteses njerzore duke permiresuar ate pertej racionalizmit per dimensionet e saj me te plote . Rrenjosur qofte edhe me vetedijen unike te prevojs njerzore iracionalizmi thekson dimensionet e instiktit , ndjenjat mbi kunder arsyes. Batica kryesoe e iracionalizmit sikur qe romantizmi ne vete vete eshte nje forme iracionale e ndjekur nga epoka e arsyes dhe ishte nje reagim per te ,. Iracionalizmi eshte gjetur shume ne jeten e shpirtit dhe ne historine njerzore dhe nuk mund te trajtohet nga metodat racionale te shkences . Iracionalizmi me vone filloi te eksperimentoje rrenjet biologjike . Ne pergjisei iracionalizmi nenkupton se bota eshte e natyrshme e demtuar dhe e paafte per te ditur universin pa shtremberim ose te standarteve te objektivave qe ne natyren e njeriut dhe dimensioneve dominuese jane te paarsyeshme .
  56. 56. XX Imperializmi -Nga Stiv Curraj Llojet e ndryshme te imperializmit Per ti studiuar ato eshte me mire qe me pare te shohim situatat qe favorizojne politikat imperialiste dhe qe me kushtet objektive dhe subjektive te nevojshme per nje politike te jashtme aktive do te prodhojne ne menyre thuajse te paevitueshme imperializmin. Tre shtysat e imperializmit 1. Lufta fitimtare 2. Lufta e humbur 3. Dobesia 1. Lufta fitimtare Kur nje vend perfshihet ne lufte me nje vend tjeter mundesia me e madhe eshte qe vendi i cili parashikon fitore do te ndjeke nje politike e cila kerkon ndryshim te perhershem te raportit te pushtetit me armikun e mundur. Psh Traktati i Versajes ne fund te Luftes se Pare Boterore. Ky qendrim ose kjo politike eshte imperialiste, sepse perpiqet te zevendesoje status-quo-ne e para luftes, kur fuqi afersisht te barabarta apo te pakten jo teresisht te pabarabarta i kundershtojne njera tjetren me nje status-quo ku fituesi behet padron i perhershem i te mundurit. 2. Lufta e humbur Statusi i nenshtrimit mundet lehtesisht te provokoje tek i munduri deshiren per te permbysur balancen kunder fituesit, per te permbysur status-quo-ne e krijuar nga fitorja dhe per te kembyer vendet me fituesin ne hierarkine e pushtetit. Nese ai nuk do te shkaterrohet pergjithmone ose te bindet per kauzen e fituesit, i munduri do te kerkoje te rifitoje ate qe ai ka humbur dhe nese eshte e mundur te fitoje dhe pak me shume. Psh Politika e jashtme
  57. 57. XXI gjermane nga viti 1919-te deri me 1935-en. Dhe pse vepronte ne dukje brenda kuadrit te status-quose fshehtas pergatitej per permbysjen e saj. 3.Dobesia Nje tjeter situate e cila favorizon politikat imperialiste eshte ekzistenca e shteteve te dobet apo hapesirave politike te zbrazeta qe jane terheqese dhe qe mund te arrihen nga nje shtet i forte. Psh Imperializmi kolonial, i Napoleon Bonapartit apo i Adolf Hitlerit gjate Luftes se Dyte Boterore. Tre qellimet e imperializmit jane: 1. Perandoria boterore; 2. Perandoria kontinentale; 3. Sundimi lokal 1. Perandoria boterore Shembuj te ketij imperializmi te pakufizuar jane politikat ekspansioniste te Aleksandrit te Madh, Romes, Arabeve ne shekujt e VII dhe te VIII, Napoleonit, Hitlerit etj. Te gjithe keta kane te perbashket nje shtyse drejt ekspansionit qe nuk njeh kufij racionale, ushqehet ne sukseset e veta dhe nese nuk ndalet nga ndonje fuqi superiore me te do te vashdoje te kerkoje te pushtoje deri gjithe boten. 2. Perandoria kontinentale Ky lloj imperializmi duket me qarte ne politikat e fuqive europiane per te arritur pozite sunduese ne kontinentin europian. Shembuj jane Luigji i XIV, Napoleoni i III-te dhe Vilhelmi i II-te, pjesemarresit ne Lufterat ballkanike te viteve 1912-1913 qe aspironin per hegjemoni ne ballkan apo Benito Musolini qe u perpoq ta shnderronte Detin Mesdhe ne nje “liqen Italian”. 3. Sundimi lokal
  58. 58. XXII Ky model i imperializmit gjendet ne politikat monarkiste te shekullit te XVIII- te dhe XIX-te si psh tek Luigji i XV-te, Maria Tereza, Katerina e II-te, apo Bismarku i cili konsiderohet si mjeshtri i kesaj metode. Dallimi mes ketyre tre politikave imperialiste mund te shpaloset fare qarte ne pikesynimet qe kishin psh: Bismarku – sundimi lokal – I cili kishte per qellim te sundonte ne Europen qendrore Vilhelmi i II – sundimi kontinental – I cili kishte per qellim te sundonte ne te gjithe Europen. Hitleri – i pakufizuar, boteror – I cili kishte per qellim te sundonte ne gjithe boten Tri metodat e imperializmit a) Imperializmi ushtarak b) Imperializmi ekonomik c) Imperializmi kulturor  Imperializmi ushtarak Forma me e dukshme me e vjeter dhe njekohesisht me vulgarja e imperializmit eshte pushtimi ushtarak. Perparesia e kesaj metode nga pikepamja e kombit imperialist qendron ne faktin se raporti i ri i pushtetit qe krijohet nga pushtimi ushtarak mundet si rregull te ndryshohet vetem me nje lufte tjeter te nisur nga vendi i mundur. Vendi qe fillon luften per qellime imperialiste:
  59. 59. XXIII 1. Mund te fitoje perandori dhe ta mbaje ate siç beri Roma. 2. Mund ta fitoje ate dhe ne proçesin e perpjekjeve per te fituar akoma me shume mund ta humbase si ne rastin e Napoleonit. 3. Mund ta fitoje ta humbase me vone dhe te bjere viktime e imperializmit te te tjereve si ne rastin e Gjermanise nacional-socialiste dhe te Japonise.  Imperializmi ekonomik Ky imperializem eshte me pak imponues dhe pergjithesisht me pak efektiv se sa varianti ushtarak dhe si metode racionale e arritjes se pushtetit eshte produkt i koherave moderne. Shembulli i dukshem modern eshte ajo qe quhet “diplomacia e dollarit”  Imperializmi kulturor Kjo forme imperializmi nuk synon pushtimin e territorit apo kontrollin e jetes ekonomike por pushtimin dhe kontrollin e mendjes se njerezve si instrument per ndryshimin e raporteve te pushteteve mes dy vendeve. Imperializmi kulturor ne pergjithesi nuk arrin nje fitore aq te plote sa ti beje metodat e tjera te imperializmit te panevojshme. Eshte tipik per kohet moderne dhe luan nje rol plotesues per metodat e tjera. Ai e zbut armikun pergatit terrenin per pushtim ushtarak dhe depertim ekonomik. Psh eshte konsideruar se armata e peste e ushtrise hitleriane-ishte propaganda me te cilen u indoktrinua jo vetem ushtria por i gjithe kombi gjerman.  Konflikti nderkombetar
  60. 60. XXIV “Prej njerezve te luftes kerkoni perfundimin …jo shkakun…„ Seneka 2000 vjet me pare  Shkaqet e lufterave Konflikti mund te perkufizohet si nje ndryshim ne perfundimet e arritura te parapelqyera te nje rrethane perpjekjesh per marreveshje. Konfliktet nderkombetare do te ekzistojne gjithnje i drejte apo i padrejte perfundimi i arritur i procesit te perpjekjeve per marreveshje eshte zgjidhja e konfliktit te veçante. Menyrat me pershkruese te perkrahura nga historianet kane prirje te perqendrohen ne menyre te ngushte mbi shkaqet e veçanta te drejtperdrejta te shperthimit te luftes te cilat ndryshojne per luftera te ndryshme. Psh Lufta e Pare Boterore, klasifikohen shkaqe te ndyshme te cilat sollen shperthimin e ketij konflikti.  Teorite mbi luften Lufterat nuk kane nje shkak te vetem ose te thjeshte. Ka shkaqe te domosdoshme dhe shkaqe te mjaftueshme. Menyre per organizmin e teorive te luftes mund te sherbejne kater nivelet e analizes ne marrdheniet nderkombetare, te cilat jane: Niveli individual, Niveli i brendshem, Niveli ndershteteror, Niveli boteror Gjashte llojet kryesore te konflikteve nderkombetare jane: 1. grindjet territoriale
  61. 61. XXV 2. konflikt per kontrollin mbi qeverine kombetare 3. konflikte ekonomike 4. konflikte etnike 5. konflikte fetare 6. konflikte ideologjike Menyrat e ndikimit Konfliktet zgjidhen kur nje proçes perpjekjesh per marreveshje i hapur ose i nenkuptuar arrin ne nje perfundim te pranueshem per te dyja palet. Te pranueshem nuk do te thote se te dyja palet jane te lumtura ose se perfundimi i arritur eshte i drejte, por vetem se asnjera pale nuk mendon se do t`ia vlente mundimi te ndryshoje kete perfundim. Lufta dhe veprimet e tjera te dhunshme qe ndermeren ne konfliktet nderkombetare synojne qe te zgjidhin konfliktin ne kushte te mira nepermjet nxitjes se dhunes si forme negative ndikimi. Shtetet kane mundesi edhe per perdorimin e mjeteve te tjera te ndikimit dhe te strategjive te tjera, te cilat shpesh veprojne me mire se sa lufta per zgjidhjen e konflikteve. Lufta mund te perkufizohet si: Nje dhune e qendrueshme ndermjet grupeve, ne te cilen forca ushtarake shteterore marrin pjese te pakten me njeren pale, e ne rastin e lufterave ndershteterore ato marin pjese me te dy palet, kurse ne rastin e lufterave qytetare marrin pjese vetem me njeren pale.
  62. 62. XXVI Llojet e lufterave * lufta hegjemoniste * lufta totale * lufta e kufizuar * lufta nderqytetare * lufta guerrile 1. Lufta hegjemoniste Eshte lufta per vendosjen e kontrollit mbi te gjithe rendin boteror, rregullat e sistemit nderkombetar ne teresi, perfshire rolin e hegjemonise boterore. ndryshe ky grup lufterash njihet si lufte boterore, lufte globale, lufte e pergjithshme ose lufte per sistemin. 2. Lufta totale Lufta qe zhvillon nje shtet per te mundur e pushtuar nje shtet tjeter. Qellimi i saj eshte te arrije kryeqytetin e ta detyroje qeverine te dorezohet e cila me pas mund te zeeendesohet me njeren prej atyre qe do te zgjedhe fituesi. Ne raste te rralla fituesi mund ta bashkoje shtetin humbes me shtetin e tij ashtu siç u mundua te beje Iraku me Kuvajtin. Ne kete lufte e tere shoqeria mobilizohet per lufte dhe e tere shoqeria e armikut veshtrohet si objektiv i ligjshem per tu goditur.
  63. 63. XXVII 3. Lufta e kufizuar Perfshin veprimet ushtarake qe kryhen per te arritur disa objektiva pa synyar kapitullimin e pushtimin e armikut. Psh lufta e udhehequr nga Sh.B.A kunder Irakut ne vitin 1991. Sh.B.A e mori Kuvajtin por nuk vashdoi drejt Bagdatit per te rrezuar qeverine e Sadam Huseinit. Sulmet jane luftera te kufizuara te cilat perbehen prej nje veprimi afatshkurter te vetem, prej nje bombardimi ose sulmi te shpejte nepermjet tokes. 4. Lufta nderqytetare Ka te beje me lufterat ndermjet fraksioneve brenda nje shteti qe mundohet te krijoje ose te mos lejoje nje qeveri te re per te gjithe shtetin ose per nje pjese te territorit te tij. Synimi mund te jete ndryshimi i tere sistemit te qeverisjes vetem per te zevendesuar njerezit qe bejne pjese ne te ose per te shkeputur nje rajon si shtet me vete. 5. Lufta guerrile Kjo perfshin disa lloje lufterash nderqytetare dhe eshte lufte pa vija fronti. Forca te parregullta ushtarake veprojne ne mesin e popullsise qytetare dhe shpesh fshihen ose mbrohen prej kesaj popullsie. Ne luften guerrile pa nje vije fronti te qarte nje pjese e madhe e territorit nuk i perket ne zoterim asnjeres pale, te dyja palet ushtrojne ndikim ushtarak mbi te njejtet vende e ne te njejten kohe dhe kjo i ben keto luftera jashtezakonisht te dhimbshme per qytetaret.
  64. 64. XXVIII

×