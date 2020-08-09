Successfully reported this slideshow.
Premium Service - mit Ihrer persönlichen Akquise-Assistentin
Wir bearbeiten Ihre Ziel- und Wunschkunden: nachhaltig und kontinuierlich Die herkömmliche Kaltakquise mit einmal anrufen ...
Mit unserem sogenannten Premium-Service buchen Sie IHRE hochqualifizierte Vertriebsassistentin: Und so sieht der Service i...
Flankierende digitale Maßnahmen Webseiten-Tracking Mit unserem Tracking-Tool „TelenovaLeadMagnet“ spüren wir Firmen auf, d...
Ihr NutzenDurch hochwertige, zuverlässige und vor allem konsequente Gespräche vermitteln Sie Ihren Wunschkunden ein ernsth...
Telenova Premium Service Folder 2020

Mit 25 Jahren Erfahrung im B2B Umfeld generieren wir auch für Sie die richtigen Leads und vereinbaren qualifizierte Beratungstermine für Ihren Vertrieb.

Telenova Premium Service Folder 2020

  1. 1. Premium Service - mit Ihrer persönlichen Akquise-Assistentin
  2. 2. Wir bearbeiten Ihre Ziel- und Wunschkunden: nachhaltig und kontinuierlich Die herkömmliche Kaltakquise mit einmal anrufen und Termin abholen funktioniert für erklärungsbedürftige Produkte und Dienstleistungen immer weniger. Anbieter sind für den Kunden austauschbar und über die Bereitschaft den Lieferanten zu wechseln, wird nur dann angedacht, wenn sich dieser wirklich anstrengt. Gerade dann, wenn es um größere Investitionen geht, sind es Kunden auch Wert, individuell und kontinuierlich angesprochen zu werden. Eine einmalige und standardisierte Ansprache macht daher keinen Sinn.
  3. 3. Mit unserem sogenannten Premium-Service buchen Sie IHRE hochqualifizierte Vertriebsassistentin: Und so sieht der Service im Detail aus Wir starten mit einem Intensiv-Strategie- Workshop: In einem mehrstündigen Workshop der mit dem Auftraggeber, unserer Wagner und der für das Projekt zuständigen Assistentin bei uns im Büro stattfindet, klären Rahmenbedingungen, den Ablauf und die Das Ansprachekonzept bzw. die verschiedenen Ansprachekonzepte erstellt Telenova im Anschluss an diesen Workshop. Wir starten mit einem Intensiv-Strategie- Workshop: In einem mehrstündigen Workshop der gemeinsam mit dem Auftraggeber, unserer Geschäftsführerin Ilse Wagner und der für das Projekt zuständigen Assistentin bei uns im Büro stattfindet, klären wir die Rahmenbedingungen, den Ablauf und die Inhalte. Die Verwaltung der Adressen erfolgt in unserem CRM- System, das wir nach Ihren Wünschen und Anforderungen anpassen können. Diese Daten können wir jederzeit als Excel oder CSV-Datei importieren und exportieren. Die vom Interessenten gewünschten Informationen werden durch die Assistentin in Ihrem Namen versendet – dazu brauchen wir einen entsprechenden E-Mail Account. Die Terminvereinbarung erfolgt in Abstimmung mit Ihrem Vertrieb. Wenn die Assistentin Zugriff auf die entsprechenden Kalender bekommt, kann sie Termine direkt eintragen und verwalten. Jeder Termin wird umgehend und sehr ausführlich reportet. Wiedervorlagen und Kontakthaltung: Mit aussichtsreichen Interessenten, die noch nicht „reif“ für einen Termin sind, wird laufend, unaufdringlich und sympathisch Kontakt gehalten.
  4. 4. Flankierende digitale Maßnahmen Webseiten-Tracking Mit unserem Tracking-Tool „TelenovaLeadMagnet“ spüren wir Firmen auf, die Ihre Webseite besucht haben und können im Zuge unserer Kampagne bereits Interessierte ansprechen. Dieses Tool bieten wir für die Startzeit der Kampagne gratis an. Monitoring-Lösung mit künstlicher Intelligenz Mittels Monitoring können wir durch eine moderne Software Informationen aus Millionen von Firmendaten automatisiert herausfiltern. Tagesaktuelle Informationen rund um die Firmen und Branchen, die Sie interessieren. Strukturiert und übersichtlich aufbereitet – aus Webseiten, Pressemeldungen, Stellenausschreibungen und aus den sozialen Medien. Diese Lösung bieten wir als Jahres-Abo für ab € 359,-- pro Monat (exkl. 20% MwSt.) an. Automatisierte LinkedIn-Kampagne Ihre Zielgruppe können wir vollautomatisiert und DSGVO konform via LinkedIn ansprechen. Beispiel: 1.500 ausgewählte Kontakte: Es werden erst nur Profilbesuche durchgeführt, dann erfolgt eine Vernetzungsanfrage und, wenn diese angenommen wurde eine weitere Message. (ab € 1.690,-- – pro Monat). Ihre Vertriebsassistentin kann diese Leads im Rahmen des Projektes weiter bearbeiten. 1 Monat gratis
  5. 5. Ihr NutzenDurch hochwertige, zuverlässige und vor allem konsequente Gespräche vermitteln Sie Ihren Wunschkunden ein ernsthaftes Interesse. Gerade in hart umkämpften Märkten mit austauschbaren Produkten kommen Sie so in die „Pole-Position“ und auf das Radar des Kunden, wenn er aktuellen Bedarf hat. Freigespielt von den langwierigen Akquise-Aktivitäten kann sich Ihr Vertrieb dann ganz auf die Beratung und Betreuung der neu gewonnen Interessenten konzentrieren. Ihre Investition Ihre Investition (sinnvolle Laufzeit, mind. 6 Monate - besser 12 Monate) Monatliche Leistungspauschale: die Verrechnung erfolgt nach Stunden, auf Basis eines Stundensatzes von € 77,-- inkl. Telefongebühren. Konzept & Workshop Einmalige Konzeptpauschale inkl. Workshop bei uns im Haus: € 1.800,-- bis € 2.500,-- Vertriebskonzept, Einrichtung CRM-Tool, Gesprächsleitfäden, Ablauf-Planung, Mitarbeiter-Einschulung usw. Ihre fixe Vertriebsassistentin Sie können Ihre Vertriebsassistentin für 20 oder 40 Stunden pro Monat buchen. Solange Sie möchten. (Kündigungszeit ist 30 Tage). Alle Preise exkl. 20 % MwSt. Ließfeldstr.16,3100 St.Pölten Tel.: 02742/228-0,Fax: 02742/228-52 www.telenova.at, office@telenova.at

