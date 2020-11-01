Lektion 1 meine tante martha p ptgerecht verdoppelt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(erzählen) Habe ich dir schon von meiner Tante Martha ______?
Habe ich dir schon von meiner Tante Martha ______?erzählt
(erzählen) Nein, ______ mal!
(erzählen) Nein, ______ mal!erzähl
Aufpassen (du) Also, ____ ____ !
Aufpassen (du) Also, ____ ____ ! pass auf
heiraten Meine Tante ____ schon sehr früh _________,
heiraten Meine Tante ____ schon sehr früh _________, hat geheiratet
heiraten Ich glaube, sie ____ schon mit 18 _________,
heiraten Ich glaube, sie ____ schon mit 18 _________, hat geheiratet
Sie ____ erst 18 Jahre alt.
Sie ____ erst 18 Jahre alt. war
Sie hat mein__ Onkel Tim _________. en
Sie hat mein__ Onkel Tim _________. en geheiratet
Dann _____ sie zwei Kinder _________: Meine Cousine Berta und meinen Cousin Stefan.
Dann _____ sie zwei Kinder _________: Meine Cousine Berta und meinen Cousin Stefan. haben bekommen
Sie ______ ein__ großes Haus ___ de__ Land - auf m
Sie ______ ein__ großes Haus ___ de__ Land hatten - auf m
mit ein___ schön___ Gartenen
mit ein___ schön___ Gartenem en
besuchen Ich ____ sie damals oft _____.
besuchen Ich ____ sie damals oft _____. habe besucht
Außerdem ______ sie auch _____ Hund.
Außerdem ______ sie auch _____ Hund. hatten einen
Und wir ______ sehr gern mit ihm _______.
Und wir ______ sehr gern mit ihm _______. haben gespielt
Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder _______ zu arbeiten. beginnen
Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder _______ zu arbeiten. hat begonnen beginnen
Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder ________ zu arbeiten. anfangen
Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder ________ zu arbeiten. hat anfangen angefangen
Sie ___ als Sekretärin in einer groß__ Firma _______ . en arbeiten
Sie ___ als Sekretärin in einer groß__ Firma _______ . hat en arbeiten gearbeitet
und sie ___ sehr gut _______ . verdienen
und sie ___ sehr gut _______ . verdienen verdient hat
Aber ihr_ Arbeit ___ oft sehr langweilig. e
Aber ihr_ Arbeit ___ oft sehr langweilig. war e
Und _____ du, was meine Tante dann _______ hat? wissen machen
Und _____ du, was meine Tante dann _______ hat? wissen gemacht weißt machen
Nein, na _____ schon! sagen
Nein, na _____ schon! sagen sag
Eines Tages _____ sie einfach _______ ! kündigen
Eines Tages _____ sie einfach _______ ! kündigen gekündigt hat
Nein, ehrlich!
Ja, wirklich!
_____ dir ___ , sie hat nach 30 Jahren einfach ihre Arbeit __________ . sich vorstellen aufgeben
_____ dir ___ , sie hat nach 30 Jahren einfach ihre Arbeit __________ . sich vorstellen aufgegeben Stell dir vor aufgeben
machen Und dann? Was ____ sie dann _________ ?
machen Und dann? Was ____ sie dann _________ ?hat gemacht
kaufen Dann _____ sie sich ein__ alten Lieferwagen __________ . en
kaufen Dann _____ sie sich ein__ alten Lieferwagen __________ . hat en gekauft
fahren und ___ _____ Afrika ________ . nach
fahren und ___ _____ Afrika ________ . ist nach gefahren
Letzte Woche _____ ich eine Postkarte von ______ ____ __________ . bekommen meiner Tante
Letzte Woche _____ ich eine Postkarte von ______ ____ __________ . bekommen habe meiner Tante bekommen
Das ist ja super!
Ja schon, aber stell ___ vor, mein_ Tante möchte __ Afrika bleiben. dir e in
Sie hat schon eine Safari _________
Sie hat schon eine Safari _________gemacht.
Das _____ ihr sehr gut _________ . gefallen
Das _____ ihr sehr gut _________ . hat gefallen gefallen .
Sie schreibt, dass sie für immer in Afrika __________________ . „Ich möchtefür immerhier bleiben!”
Sie schreibt, dass sie für immer in Afrika __________________ .bleiben „Ich möchtefür immerhier bleiben!” möchte .
Sie ist schon verrückt, mein_ Tante Martha!e
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lektion 1 meine tante martha p ptgerecht verdoppelt

40 views

Published on

Hab ich dir schon von meiner Tante Martha erzählt?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lektion 1 meine tante martha p ptgerecht verdoppelt

  1. 1. (erzählen) Habe ich dir schon von meiner Tante Martha ______?
  2. 2. Habe ich dir schon von meiner Tante Martha ______?erzählt
  3. 3. (erzählen) Nein, ______ mal!
  4. 4. (erzählen) Nein, ______ mal!erzähl
  5. 5. Aufpassen (du) Also, ____ ____ !
  6. 6. Aufpassen (du) Also, ____ ____ ! pass auf
  7. 7. heiraten Meine Tante ____ schon sehr früh _________,
  8. 8. heiraten Meine Tante ____ schon sehr früh _________, hat geheiratet
  9. 9. heiraten Ich glaube, sie ____ schon mit 18 _________,
  10. 10. heiraten Ich glaube, sie ____ schon mit 18 _________, hat geheiratet
  11. 11. Sie ____ erst 18 Jahre alt.
  12. 12. Sie ____ erst 18 Jahre alt. war
  13. 13. Sie hat mein__ Onkel Tim _________. en
  14. 14. Sie hat mein__ Onkel Tim _________. en geheiratet
  15. 15. Dann _____ sie zwei Kinder _________: Meine Cousine Berta und meinen Cousin Stefan.
  16. 16. Dann _____ sie zwei Kinder _________: Meine Cousine Berta und meinen Cousin Stefan. haben bekommen
  17. 17. Sie ______ ein__ großes Haus ___ de__ Land - auf m
  18. 18. Sie ______ ein__ großes Haus ___ de__ Land hatten - auf m
  19. 19. mit ein___ schön___ Gartenen
  20. 20. mit ein___ schön___ Gartenem en
  21. 21. besuchen Ich ____ sie damals oft _____.
  22. 22. besuchen Ich ____ sie damals oft _____. habe besucht
  23. 23. Außerdem ______ sie auch _____ Hund.
  24. 24. Außerdem ______ sie auch _____ Hund. hatten einen
  25. 25. Und wir ______ sehr gern mit ihm _______.
  26. 26. Und wir ______ sehr gern mit ihm _______. haben gespielt
  27. 27. Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder _______ zu arbeiten. beginnen
  28. 28. Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder _______ zu arbeiten. hat begonnen beginnen
  29. 29. Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder ________ zu arbeiten. anfangen
  30. 30. Ein paar Jahre später ____ meine Tante wieder ________ zu arbeiten. hat anfangen angefangen
  31. 31. Sie ___ als Sekretärin in einer groß__ Firma _______ . en arbeiten
  32. 32. Sie ___ als Sekretärin in einer groß__ Firma _______ . hat en arbeiten gearbeitet
  33. 33. und sie ___ sehr gut _______ . verdienen
  34. 34. und sie ___ sehr gut _______ . verdienen verdient hat
  35. 35. Aber ihr_ Arbeit ___ oft sehr langweilig. e
  36. 36. Aber ihr_ Arbeit ___ oft sehr langweilig. war e
  37. 37. Und _____ du, was meine Tante dann _______ hat? wissen machen
  38. 38. Und _____ du, was meine Tante dann _______ hat? wissen gemacht weißt machen
  39. 39. Nein, na _____ schon! sagen
  40. 40. Nein, na _____ schon! sagen sag
  41. 41. Eines Tages _____ sie einfach _______ ! kündigen
  42. 42. Eines Tages _____ sie einfach _______ ! kündigen gekündigt hat
  43. 43. Nein, ehrlich!
  44. 44. Ja, wirklich!
  45. 45. _____ dir ___ , sie hat nach 30 Jahren einfach ihre Arbeit __________ . sich vorstellen aufgeben
  46. 46. _____ dir ___ , sie hat nach 30 Jahren einfach ihre Arbeit __________ . sich vorstellen aufgegeben Stell dir vor aufgeben
  47. 47. machen Und dann? Was ____ sie dann _________ ?
  48. 48. machen Und dann? Was ____ sie dann _________ ?hat gemacht
  49. 49. kaufen Dann _____ sie sich ein__ alten Lieferwagen __________ . en
  50. 50. kaufen Dann _____ sie sich ein__ alten Lieferwagen __________ . hat en gekauft
  51. 51. fahren und ___ _____ Afrika ________ . nach
  52. 52. fahren und ___ _____ Afrika ________ . ist nach gefahren
  53. 53. Letzte Woche _____ ich eine Postkarte von ______ ____ __________ . bekommen meiner Tante
  54. 54. Letzte Woche _____ ich eine Postkarte von ______ ____ __________ . bekommen habe meiner Tante bekommen
  55. 55. Das ist ja super!
  56. 56. Ja schon, aber stell ___ vor, mein_ Tante möchte __ Afrika bleiben. dir e in
  57. 57. Sie hat schon eine Safari _________
  58. 58. Sie hat schon eine Safari _________gemacht.
  59. 59. Das _____ ihr sehr gut _________ . gefallen
  60. 60. Das _____ ihr sehr gut _________ . hat gefallen gefallen .
  61. 61. Sie schreibt, dass sie für immer in Afrika __________________ . „Ich möchtefür immerhier bleiben!”
  62. 62. Sie schreibt, dass sie für immer in Afrika __________________ .bleiben „Ich möchtefür immerhier bleiben!” möchte .
  63. 63. Sie ist schon verrückt, mein_ Tante Martha!e

×