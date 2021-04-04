Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDIEFASHION MAGAZINE CONSTRUCTION PHOTOSHOOT PLANNING BY ILLYA BOYKO
PHOTOSHOOT CALLSHEET
EQUIPMENT CREW MODELCAST LOCATIONS PROPS •Camera •Tripod •Two memory cards •Two batteries •Art Director - Illya Boyko •Pho...
IMAGES FROM THEPHOTOSHOOT
PHOTOSHOOT1 Type: Cover Shoot Name: Dreamy Forest
PHOTOSHOOT2 Type: Content Shoot Name: White Tee
PHOTOSHOOT3 Type: Content Shoot Name: Tree Exploration
PHOTOSHOOT4 Type: Double Page Spread Shoot Name: Organic Tie-Dye
SELECTION PROCESS
FRONTCOVER FINALIMAGE Hair and accessories - in this picture, hair is styled casually, with no gel applied to support the ...
CONTENTPAGE FINALIMAGES The biggest picture of my content page is going to be one of a spoon- ful of turmeric, which will ...
CONTENTPAGE FINALIMAGES This image represents an article, in which there is going to be a photo- shoot presented of young ...
DOUBLEPAGESPREAD FINALIMAGES Because of the structure of my article, every photo will represent a certain step of the proc...
DOUBLEPAGESPREAD FINALIMAGES This image captures applying dye to a t-shirt, which was folded in a random shpe using rubber...
CONCLUSION Having reviwed dozens of content pages in the indie fashion category, I have come up with two most com- mon and...
Photoshoot Planning

Photoshoot Planning

×