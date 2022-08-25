Systematic Reviews

1.
Systematic Reviewing:
An Introductory Workshop
Nikki Luke & Aoife O’Higgins
Rees Centre for Research in Fostering
and Education
rees.centre@education.ox.ac.uk
nikki.luke@education.ox.ac.uk
aoife.ohiggins@education.ox.ac.uk
What will the session cover?
• Defining the research question, searching &
inclusion/exclusion criteria
3
Refining the review question
• The review question will determine the method of review and
the studies that are considered by the review;
• The question is likely to imply assumptions about the topic
and an underlying conceptual framework that will be used to
interpret and understand the research evidence – these
should be made explicit;
• As with any research, too broad a question will give you too
many studies and too narrow will give you too few.
4
The search protocol
• Methods for a systematic review are made explicit in a
'protocol' before the search starts
• Helps to reduce bias in the review process
• Avoids wasted time and effort
• Involve ‘advisory group’ – or at very least
supervisor/colleagues
• Sets out:
1. Review question
2. Inclusion & exclusion criteria
3. Search strategy
4. Search strings for databases
5
1. Review question
2. Inclusion & exclusion criteria
• Make the question(s) as clear as possible
• Decide what is within and outside the scope of your review
Research questions
• What is the nature of peer contact between foster carers and what
does it provide?
• How does peer contact improve outcomes for carers, children and
placements?
Inclusion and exclusion criteria
• 2000 onwards (unless frequently cited)
• We will not restrict our search to particular kinds of methodology
• We expect to find that the existing research is predominantly in
English, but we will also conduct some searches in other languages
6
• Your inclusion/exclusion criteria might influence search terms
Inclusion criteria
• Children in care, predominantly foster care (including kinship care)
• Sample size at least 100 unless a power calculation indicates that a
smaller sample size is sufficient
• Empirical and quantitative studies which identify one or more
variables which may have an impact on educational outcomes
• Control group can be children not in care or children in care in
different situation to sample (ie. different placements, special
needs, not special needs, etc.)
• Standardized educational outcomes: grades, tests of ability, grade
retention, suspension, absences.
• Post 1990 only
• English and French only
Exclusion criteria
• Not children in residential care only
8
What have we learned
about electronic searching?
Taylor et al (2007) compared searches of 7 electronic
databases on social care for elderly people and noted:
• Number of unique relevant articles retrieved (one database
only) was as follows:
SSA 8, AgeInfo 17, CareData 6, Medline 65, CINAHL 25,
PsycInfo 8, SSCI 76
• Shows how many would be missed if a particular database
had not been used – it would be a major omission for a search
on this topic if it failed to use both SSCI and Medline
Which databases should I use?
9
10
3. Search strategy
• Websites
– Who else might be publishing relevant research?
– Private corporations, funding bodies, academic groups/research
centres, not-for-profits, service providers
• Hand Searches
– Previous reviews
– Bibliographies
– Conference reports
– What are the key journals for your topic? – be creative!
• Reference lists
• ‘Cited by’
• Personal Contacts
11
What are the risk and protective factors for
educational outcomes of children in care?
Search strategy
Medline
PsycInfo
ERIC
British Education Index
Australian Education Index
IBSS
Sociological abstracts
Social services abstracts
ASSIA
Scopus
Social Policy and Practice (SCIE)
Database of Educational Research
(EPPI)
Campbell and Cochrane Libraries
Websites
NFER
C4EO
CERUK Plus (Current education &
children’s services research UK)
SCIE
Fostering Network, BAAF, NCB,
NSPCC
Joanna Briggs Institute
What Works Clearinghouse
Department for Education
Chapin Hall
Office of Planning, Research and
Evaluation in Administration for
Children and Families (USA).
Hand searched: CYSR, Children and Families Social Work
Contacted: authors in the field, methodologists on systematic reviews
12
4. Search strings
• Choose a strategy to balance sensitivity and specificity
• Think of alternatives for your key terms
– (Population OR synonym 1 OR …) AND
– (Intervention/Method OR synonym 1 OR …) AND
– (Outcome OR synonym 1 OR …) AND
• Remember to think of
– alternative spellings (e.g. pediatric, paediatric)
– singular and plural terms
– synonyms, etc.
– conceptual and historical differences "foster care", "looked-after…”
13
OR, NOT and AND
• OR
• NOT
• AND
feminism employment
feminism employment
feminism employment
14
Search terms
Wildcards
• Child$ (Child*)
– Child, children, childhood
– But also: childless, childlike
• Some databases allow wildcards at beginning or middle as well
Brackets
• If you want
– cheese AND fruit
• Which do you ask for?
– cheese AND (apple OR pear OR melon)
– (cheese AND apple) OR pear OR melon
15
Research question
• How do childhood maltreatment experiences affect social
understanding?
Search strings
(child* OR infant* OR adolescent*)
AND
(maltreat* OR abuse* OR neglect*)
AND
(empath* OR emotion* OR mentalis* OR mentaliz* OR “social
understanding” OR “social information” OR “social cognit*” OR
“theory of mind” OR “perspective taking” OR “perspective-taking” OR
“mental state”)
NOT
(TI(review OR substance OR sexual))
16
Example 2: What are the risk and protective factors
for educational outcomes of children in care?
Search string
Population
"foster care" OR "foster home" OR "foster family" OR "foster parent"
OR "foster carer" OR "substitute family" OR "family foster home" OR
"kinship care" OR "child in care" OR "children in care" OR "out-of-
home care" OR "out of home care" OR "looked after" OR "looked-
after”
AND
Outcome
Educat* or school* or class* or college* or teach* or learn* or train*
or degree* or diploma* or certificate* or tutor* or achiev* or
perform* or academic
AND
Risk / Protective variable
“resilience” or “protective factor” or “risk factor” or “modifying
factor”, “vulnerability factor” or vulnerab* or correlat* or causal or
mediat* or moderat* or predict* or “causal inference”
17
Example 2: What are the risk and protective factors
for educational outcomes of children in care?
Search string
Population
"foster care" OR "foster home" OR "foster family" OR "foster parent"
OR "foster carer" OR "substitute family" OR "family foster home" OR
"kinship care" OR "child in care" OR "children in care" OR "children's
home" OR "out-of-home care" OR "out of home care" OR "looked
after" OR "looked-after”
AND
Outcome
Educat* or school* or class* or college* or teach* or learn* or train*
or degree* or diploma* or certificate* or tutor* or achiev* or
perform* or academic
6000+ studies to screen
18
Screening your results
• Inclusion and exclusion criteria help you decide what to read
Title
Abstract
Paper
19
Develop your protocol
1. What is your research question?
2. What type of papers are you looking for? (inclusion/exclusion
criteria)
• Sample: e.g. children, adults, specific groups, general population
• Methods: e.g. longitudinal and/or cross-sectional, qualitative studies,
controlled comparisons, reviews
• Outcomes: e.g. ‘educational outcomes’ – school grades, IQ scores,
attendance, exclusions, classroom behaviour
• E.g. PICOT / Comparison groups
3. Where will you search?
• Select databases, websites, journals, personal contacts
4. Develop your search strings
• Brainstorm for synonyms
• Decide on OR/NOT/AND combinations
• Will you use wildcards/brackets?