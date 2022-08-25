Successfully reported this slideshow.
Systematic Reviews

Aug. 25, 2022
Systematic Reviews

Aug. 25, 2022
Systematic Reviews

  1. 1. Systematic Reviewing: An Introductory Workshop Nikki Luke & Aoife O’Higgins Rees Centre for Research in Fostering and Education rees.centre@education.ox.ac.uk nikki.luke@education.ox.ac.uk aoife.ohiggins@education.ox.ac.uk
  2. 2. What will the session cover? • Defining the research question, searching & inclusion/exclusion criteria
  3. 3. 3 Refining the review question • The review question will determine the method of review and the studies that are considered by the review; • The question is likely to imply assumptions about the topic and an underlying conceptual framework that will be used to interpret and understand the research evidence – these should be made explicit; • As with any research, too broad a question will give you too many studies and too narrow will give you too few.
  4. 4. 4 The search protocol • Methods for a systematic review are made explicit in a 'protocol' before the search starts • Helps to reduce bias in the review process • Avoids wasted time and effort • Involve ‘advisory group’ – or at very least supervisor/colleagues • Sets out: 1. Review question 2. Inclusion & exclusion criteria 3. Search strategy 4. Search strings for databases
  5. 5. 5 1. Review question 2. Inclusion & exclusion criteria • Make the question(s) as clear as possible • Decide what is within and outside the scope of your review Research questions • What is the nature of peer contact between foster carers and what does it provide? • How does peer contact improve outcomes for carers, children and placements? Inclusion and exclusion criteria • 2000 onwards (unless frequently cited) • We will not restrict our search to particular kinds of methodology • We expect to find that the existing research is predominantly in English, but we will also conduct some searches in other languages
  6. 6. 6 • Your inclusion/exclusion criteria might influence search terms Inclusion criteria • Children in care, predominantly foster care (including kinship care) • Sample size at least 100 unless a power calculation indicates that a smaller sample size is sufficient • Empirical and quantitative studies which identify one or more variables which may have an impact on educational outcomes • Control group can be children not in care or children in care in different situation to sample (ie. different placements, special needs, not special needs, etc.) • Standardized educational outcomes: grades, tests of ability, grade retention, suspension, absences. • Post 1990 only • English and French only Exclusion criteria • Not children in residential care only
  7. 7. 7 3. Search strategy • Databases/Indexes • Websites • Hand Searches • Reference lists • ‘Cited by’ • Personal Contacts
  8. 8. 8 What have we learned about electronic searching? Taylor et al (2007) compared searches of 7 electronic databases on social care for elderly people and noted: • Number of unique relevant articles retrieved (one database only) was as follows: SSA 8, AgeInfo 17, CareData 6, Medline 65, CINAHL 25, PsycInfo 8, SSCI 76 • Shows how many would be missed if a particular database had not been used – it would be a major omission for a search on this topic if it failed to use both SSCI and Medline
  9. 9. Which databases should I use? Info from Aoife’s email 9
  10. 10. 10 3. Search strategy • Websites – Who else might be publishing relevant research? – Private corporations, funding bodies, academic groups/research centres, not-for-profits, service providers • Hand Searches – Previous reviews – Bibliographies – Conference reports – What are the key journals for your topic? – be creative! • Reference lists • ‘Cited by’ • Personal Contacts
  11. 11. 11 What are the risk and protective factors for educational outcomes of children in care? Search strategy Medline PsycInfo ERIC British Education Index Australian Education Index IBSS Sociological abstracts Social services abstracts ASSIA Scopus Social Policy and Practice (SCIE) Database of Educational Research (EPPI) Campbell and Cochrane Libraries Websites NFER C4EO CERUK Plus (Current education & children’s services research UK) SCIE Fostering Network, BAAF, NCB, NSPCC Joanna Briggs Institute What Works Clearinghouse Department for Education Chapin Hall Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation in Administration for Children and Families (USA). Hand searched: CYSR, Children and Families Social Work Contacted: authors in the field, methodologists on systematic reviews
  12. 12. 12 4. Search strings • Choose a strategy to balance sensitivity and specificity • Think of alternatives for your key terms – (Population OR synonym 1 OR …) AND – (Intervention/Method OR synonym 1 OR …) AND – (Outcome OR synonym 1 OR …) AND • Remember to think of – alternative spellings (e.g. pediatric, paediatric) – singular and plural terms – synonyms, etc. – conceptual and historical differences "foster care", "looked-after…”
  13. 13. 13 OR, NOT and AND • OR • NOT • AND feminism employment feminism employment feminism employment
  14. 14. 14 Search terms Wildcards • Child$ (Child*) – Child, children, childhood – But also: childless, childlike • Some databases allow wildcards at beginning or middle as well Brackets • If you want – cheese AND fruit • Which do you ask for? – cheese AND (apple OR pear OR melon) – (cheese AND apple) OR pear OR melon
  15. 15. 15 Research question • How do childhood maltreatment experiences affect social understanding? Search strings (child* OR infant* OR adolescent*) AND (maltreat* OR abuse* OR neglect*) AND (empath* OR emotion* OR mentalis* OR mentaliz* OR “social understanding” OR “social information” OR “social cognit*” OR “theory of mind” OR “perspective taking” OR “perspective-taking” OR “mental state”) NOT (TI(review OR substance OR sexual))
  16. 16. 16 Example 2: What are the risk and protective factors for educational outcomes of children in care? Search string Population "foster care" OR "foster home" OR "foster family" OR "foster parent" OR "foster carer" OR "substitute family" OR "family foster home" OR "kinship care" OR "child in care" OR "children in care" OR "out-of- home care" OR "out of home care" OR "looked after" OR "looked- after” AND Outcome Educat* or school* or class* or college* or teach* or learn* or train* or degree* or diploma* or certificate* or tutor* or achiev* or perform* or academic AND Risk / Protective variable “resilience” or “protective factor” or “risk factor” or “modifying factor”, “vulnerability factor” or vulnerab* or correlat* or causal or mediat* or moderat* or predict* or “causal inference”
  17. 17. 17 Example 2: What are the risk and protective factors for educational outcomes of children in care? Search string Population "foster care" OR "foster home" OR "foster family" OR "foster parent" OR "foster carer" OR "substitute family" OR "family foster home" OR "kinship care" OR "child in care" OR "children in care" OR "children's home" OR "out-of-home care" OR "out of home care" OR "looked after" OR "looked-after” AND Outcome Educat* or school* or class* or college* or teach* or learn* or train* or degree* or diploma* or certificate* or tutor* or achiev* or perform* or academic 6000+ studies to screen
  18. 18. 18 Screening your results • Inclusion and exclusion criteria help you decide what to read Title Abstract Paper
  19. 19. 19 Develop your protocol 1. What is your research question? 2. What type of papers are you looking for? (inclusion/exclusion criteria) • Sample: e.g. children, adults, specific groups, general population • Methods: e.g. longitudinal and/or cross-sectional, qualitative studies, controlled comparisons, reviews • Outcomes: e.g. ‘educational outcomes’ – school grades, IQ scores, attendance, exclusions, classroom behaviour • E.g. PICOT / Comparison groups 3. Where will you search? • Select databases, websites, journals, personal contacts 4. Develop your search strings • Brainstorm for synonyms • Decide on OR/NOT/AND combinations • Will you use wildcards/brackets?
  20. 20. • ;lewf,
  21. 21. • Fill in search protocol • Do search (min. one database) • Create flowchart (optional) • Find 3 / 4 papers for inclusion Action plan

