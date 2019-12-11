La nuova scuola di Ribolla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Io sono con loro, i badilanti e i minatori della mia terra L.B.
  Pagina ! di !3 21 Il minatore è un uomo magro e curvo, il colorito pallido e l’andatura pesante, un uomo anche psichicam...
  Pagina ! di !4 21 Non so se avete in mente l'aﬀresco che dipinse Simone Martini al palazzo comunale di Siena, quello dov...
  Pagina ! di !5 21 Se c'è un luogo, qua in Maremma, che contraddice la immagine convenzionale che molti hanno di questa t...
  Pagina ! di !6 21 Immagini ©2019 Google,Dati cartogra6ci ©2019 Google 500 m Ortofoto la contemporaneità del tema della s...
  Pagina ! di !7 21 1. EDIFICIO GREEN INVOLUCRO PERFORMANTE EFFICIENZA IMPIANTI RIUSO/RICICLO MATERIALI EDUCAZIONE ALLA CU...
  Struttura in legno X LAM Metodologia di progetto_INVOLUCRO
  Pagina ! di !9 21   Illuminazione naturale Nei locali regolarmente occupati deve essere garantito un fattore medio di lu...
  Pagina ! di !10 21   La Scuola di domani non ha ﬁsiologicamente le esigenze della scuola di oggi, nel corso delle genera...
  Pagina ! di !11 21   Previsioni urbanistiche !! !!!!!!! ! !!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !! ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !...
  Planimetria generale
  Pianta piano terra
  Pianta piano primo
  Prospetti
  Esterni 3d
  Esterni 3d
  Interni 3d
  Interni 3d
  Esterni 3d
Pagina ! di !21 21   Tempi ed obiettivi FASE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 18 20 21 22 23 24 PROGETTAZIONE ...
  Il minatore è un uomo magro e curvo, il colorito pallido e l'andatura pesante, un uomo anche psichicamente diverso, perché avverte continuo il pericolo della morte ... è tutt'altro che un privilegiato; è un uomo che fatica e soﬀre, è un uomo che lotta, perché si è fatto una coscienza, nella fatica e nella soﬀerenza. L.B. La pelle ed i materiali sono scelti con un criterio parziale di "ruvidezza" per evidenziare e connotare l'elemento indentitario del trascorso minerario del paese, per ricordare la che matrice originaria di Ribolla è la miniera e come tale deve essere vissuta, come qualcosa da conservare con orgoglio  
  Non so se avete in mente l'aﬀresco che dipinse Simone Martini al palazzo comunale di Siena, quello dove Guidoriccio da Fogliano, col suo cavallo bardato a losanghe nere e gialle, va all'assedio di Montemassi. Ecco, proprio dove nell'aﬀresco sta Guido, ora c'è il villaggio degli operai, un grappolo di casupole e di camerotti sparsi in disordine, senza tracciato vero e proprio di strade, secondo le ondulazioni della breve piana interrotta dai cumuli dello sterile, dagli alti tralicci dei pozzi, dagli sterrati ingombri di materiale, travi di armatura, caviglie, panchini, bozze di cemento L.B. Skyline Astrazione Concept La forma alludono simbolicamente allo skyline del borgo toscano, costituto da cuspidi e falde, che ben si individua dalla piana di Ribolla, e nel contempo alludono formalmente ad una rassicurante pacatezza della "casetta", come riferimento per i bambini più piccoli   Frammentazione
  Se c'è un luogo, qua in Maremma, che contraddice la immagine convenzionale che molti hanno di questa terra (i butteri, il palude, i cinghiali) quel luogo è certamente Ribolla: su di una pianura diseguale, ondulata da brevi collinette brulle, si stendono sparpagliate le casupole dei minatori, congiunte da una lunga strada tortuosa, piena di polvere L.B. la contemporaneità del tema della scuola e la sua inclusione nel territorio avviene in modo prioritario con un carattere green, dove la sostenibilità ambientale non è più un elemento negoziabile e il rapporto tra scuola ed ambito circostante allude in modo palese a questa istanza, con una serie di campi verdi che riprendono la scansione delle facciate 
  la contemporaneità del tema della scuola e la sua inclusione nel territorio avviene in modo prioritario con un carattere green, dove la sostenibilità ambientale non è più un elemento negoziabile e il rapporto tra scuola ed ambito circostante allude in modo palese a questa istanza, con una serie di campi verdi che riprendono la scansione delle facciate 
  1. EDIFICIO GREEN INVOLUCRO PERFORMANTE EFFICIENZA IMPIANTI RIUSO/RICICLO MATERIALI EDUCAZIONE ALLA CURA DEL VERDE Entro il 2021, tutti gli ediﬁci nuovi o soggetti a una ristrutturazione importante di primo livello dovranno essere a fabbisogno di energia quasi zero (Near zero energy building, Nzeb). Per i nuovi ediﬁci pubblici, comprese le scuole, la scadenza è anticipata al 2019. Sono considerati Nzeb gli ediﬁci ad altissima prestazione energetica, nei quali il bilancio tra energia consumata e prodotta è vicina allo zero e sono minimi i consumi per il riscaldamento, la climatizzazione, l'illuminazione, la ventil
  8. 8.   Pagina ! di !8 21   Struttura in legno X LAM e a è e è a i e i i r e e n i a a r l i Metodologia di progetto_INVOLUCRO
  9. 9.   Pagina ! di !9 21   Illuminazione naturale Nei locali regolarmente occupati deve essere garantito un fattore medio di luce diurna maggiore del 2%. facendo salvo quanto previsto dalle norme vigenti su speciﬁche tipologie edilizie. CAM presente Aerazione naturale e ventilazione meccanica controllata Deve essere garantita l’aerazione naturale diretta in tutti i locali in cui sia prevista una possibile occupazione da parte di persone, anche per intervalli temporali ridotti. Dispositivi di protezione solare Al ﬁne di controllare l’immissione nell’ambiente interno di radiazione solare diretta, le parti trasparenti esterne degli ediﬁci sia verticali che inclinate, devono essere dotate di sistemi di schermatura e/o ombreggiamento ﬁssi o mobili verso l’esterno. Inquinamento elettromagnetico indoor Al ﬁne di ridurre il più possibile l’esposizione indoor a campi magnetici a bassa frequenza (ELF), indotti da quadri elettrici, montanti, dorsali di conduttori etc. Emissioni dei materiali Ogni materiale elencato deve rispettare i limiti di emissione. Comfort acustico I valori dei requisiti acustici passivi dell’ediﬁcio devono corrispondere almeno a quelli della classe II, ai sensi delle norma UNI 11367 Comfort termoigrometrico Al ﬁne di assicurare le condizioni ottimali di benessere termo-igrometrico e di qualità dell'aria interna, bisogna garantire 4. COMFORT DEGLI INTERNI Metodologia di progetto_INTERNI
  10. 10.   Pagina ! di !10 21   La Scuola di domani non ha ﬁsiologicamente le esigenze della scuola di oggi, nel corso delle generazioni cambia il modo di interpretare la didattica, sia dal punto di vista del docente, che del discente, che dell’apprendimento. Avere la presunzione che una soluzione ﬁssa possa prevedere le esigenze future è una percezione sbagliata, per questo il nuovo liceo Avogadro avrà nel suo DNA una componente di ﬂessibilità in grado di accompagnare la progressiva evoluzione degli spazi in concomitanza con i cambiamenti della scuola, rendendoli adattivi rispetto alle nuove condizioni. Questa sﬁda non può essere ignorata. 5. FLESSIBILITA’ Metodologia di progetto_INTERNI
  11. 11.   Pagina ! di !11 21   Previsioni urbanistiche !! !!!!!!! ! !!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !! ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! !!!! ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! AT2 AT2 AT2 AT2 Ambito di trasformazione con obbligo di strumento urbanistico attuativo (PA oppure PUC) !!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!! !!!!!!! Percorsi pedonali di progetto Aree per sedi stradali, piazze e spazi pubblici ad esse accessori di progetto 9 ALLARGAMENTO VIA DEL DIACCIOLONE REALIZZAZIONE NUOVA ROTATORIA COMPLETAMENTO VIABILITA’ VIA SARDEGNA NUOVO PARCHEGGIO A SERVIZIO SCUOLA E FRAZIONE
  12. 12.   Pagina ! di !12 21 Planimetria generale
  13. 13.   Pagina ! di !13 21   Pianta piano terra
  14. 14.   Pagina ! di !14 21   Pianta piano primo
  15. 15.   Pagina ! di !15 21   Prospetti
  16. 16.   Pagina ! di !16 21   Esterni 3d
  17. 17.   Pagina ! di !17 21   Esterni 3d
  18. 18.   Pagina ! di !18 21   Interni 3d
  19. 19.   Pagina ! di !19 21   Interni 3d
  20. 20.   Pagina ! di !20 21   Esterni 3d
  21. 21. Pagina ! di !21 21   Tempi ed obiettivi FASE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 18 20 21 22 23 24 PROGETTAZIONE APPROVAZIONE E GARA DI APPALTO ESECUZIONE DEI LAVORI COLLAUDI E MESSA IN FUNZIONE OBIETTIVO INAUGURAZIONE 07APRILE2022

