推薦A方式過去問セレクション

福岡大学 推薦A方式 過去問セレクション
2010-a When the earthquake struck, I ( ) in bed. ① had asleep ② was asleep ③ have been sleeping ④ am sleeping 福大過去問
2010-a ② 地震が起こったとき、私はベッドで寝ていた。 ◆過去の出来事は過去時制 ◆be asleep「寝ている」 福大過去問
2010-b I heard the thunderstorm last night, but my sister ( ). ① did ② didn't heard ③ didn't ④ wasn't hearing 福大過去問
2010-b ③ わたしには昨夜嵐の音が聞こえた、しかし私の 姉はそうではなかった。 ◆等位接続詞のあとの共通部分は省略可能。共 通構文。 →didn't (hear the thunderstorm) 福大過去問
2010-c That movie was so bad. I was ( ) to tears. ① boring ② bore ③ bored ④ boredom 福大過去問
2010-c ③ その映画はとても悪かった。私は死ぬほど退屈 だった。 ◆bore A「Aを退屈にさせる」 →be bored「退屈した」be bored to tears「死 ぬほど退屈する」 福大過去問
2010-d I don't agree with you. I believe this is her most exciting book ( ), and I'm sure it will be a success. ① since ② ...
2010-d ② 私はあなたに同意しません。私はそれでもこれ が彼女の最もおもしろい本だと思います、そし て私はそれがきっと成功すると確信しています。 ◆yet「それでもやはり」 福大過去問
2010-e Calm down! There is nothing ( ). ① to be afraid of you ② being afraid of ③ to worry about ④ worried about it 福大過去問
2010-e ③ 落ち着いて。心配することは何もありません。 ◆worry about A「Ａについて心配する」 ◆be afraid of A「Aを恐れる」 福大過去問
2010-f I don't know that word. Could you ( ) in the dictionary? ① look up it ② look it up ③ check up it ④ look up 福大過去問
2010-f ② 私はその単語を知りません。辞書で調べていた だけますか。 ◆look up A「Ａを調べる」Aが代名詞の場合は look A upとなる。 福大過去問
2010-g He was not sure if he should quit his job, though his father strongly recommended ( ). ① he do so ② to do so ③ him ...
2010-g ① 父は強くそうするよう勧めたが、彼は仕事を辞 めるべきか分からなかった。 ◆recommend (that) S (should) V(原形) ～「～ するよう勧める、推薦する」 →要求提案命令表現のthat節中のshouldは...
2010-h The thief broke in ( ) the night and stole the diamonds. ① to ② under ③ at ④ in 福大過去問
2010-h ④ 泥棒がその夜押し入り、ダイアモンドを盗んだ。 ◆break in「押し入る」 ◆in the night「夜に」 福大過去問
2010-i The missing man was presumed ( ) until he was discovered hiding in a cottage near here last week. ① dead ② to dead ...
福大過去問 2010-i ① 先週この近くのコテージに隠れているところを 発見されるまで、その行方不明の男性は死んだ と推定されていた。 ◆presume O (to be) C 「ＯがＣだと推定する」 ◆discover O C「OがCだと発...
2006-a I had my watch ( ) last night. ① steal ② to steal ③ stolen ④ stealing 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-a ③ 昨夜私は時計を盗まれた。 ◆have O Vpp ～「(立場上、成り行きで)Oを～ してもらう、される」 ◆have O V(原形) ～「(立場上、成り行きで)Oに ～してもらう、させる」
福大過去問 2006-b Could I borrow that book when you've finished ( ) it? ① to read ② read ③ in reading ④ reading
2006-b ④ あなたが読み終えたら私はその本を借りてもい いですか。 ◆when S have Vpp ～「～してしまったときに は」行為の後を強調するときの表現 ◆finish Ving ～「～し終える」 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-c ( ) it is, I don't want to see them. ① Who ② Whoever ③ What ④ No matter
2006-c ② それがたとえ誰であっても、私は彼らに会いた くない。 ◆whoever ～「たとえ～誰でも」 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-d If she had taken my advice, she ( ) happier now. ① would be ② is ③ be ④ would have been
2006-d ① 彼女が私の助言を受けていたら、今頃彼女はも っと幸せだろう。 ◆過去の非現実に対する条件と、現在の非現実 の内容の推量 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-e This year's event will take place ( ) the 19th of February, a week earlier than usual. ① in ② to ③ on ④ at
2006-e ③ 今年の行事は、通常より１週間早い、２月19日 に開催されます。 ◆S take place「S(行事、イベント)が開催され る、発生する」 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-f ( ) arrived when he had to leave again. ① Had scarcely he ② Scarcely had he ③ Had he scarcely ④ Scarcely he h...
2006-f ② 彼は到着するとすぐに出発しなければなかった。 ◆文頭に否定の副詞がくると、倒置が起こる。 倒置は疑問文の形 ◆scarcely ～ when[/before] …「～するとすぐ に…」＝hardly ～ when[/befor...
福大過去問 2006-g I became a teacher because I preferred books and people ( ) politics. ① than ② for ③ by ④ to
2006-g ④ 私は政治よりも本と人々が好きだったので、先 生になった。 ◆prefer A to B「BよりもAが好き」 →ラテン語に起源を持つ比較表現はthanではな く、toを使う。 福大過去問
福大過去問 2006-h If they are determined to strike, they will do so ( ) what the law says. ① regardless of ② regardless with ③ ...
2006-h ① 彼らがストライキをすると決めたら、法律に何 と書いてあるかに関わらず彼らはそうするだろ う。 ◆be determined to V(原形) ～「～すると決心 する、決める」 ◆strike「ストライキをする」 ◆regard...
2003-a These photos ( ) me of my stay in England last year. ① remember ② recall ③ recollect ④ remind 福大過去問
2003-a ④ これらの写真は私に去年イングランドに滞在し たことを思い出させます。 ◆remind A of B「ＡにBを思い出させる」 ◆remember A「Ａを覚えている、思い出す」 ◆recall A「Ａを思い出す」 ◆recoll...
2003-b It was his greatest regret that he had to leave the school he himself had helped ( ). ① found ② founds ③ founded ④ ...
2003-b ① 彼が設立するのを手伝った学校を離れなければ ならなかったことは、彼の一番の後悔だった。 ◆help V(原形) ～「～するのに役立つ、手伝 う」 ◆found A「Ａを設立する」 福大過去問
2003-c It didn't ( ) to him to call the police until he was told to. ① happen ② occur ③ strike ④ hit 福大過去問
2003-c ② そうするように言われるまで、彼は警察に電話 をすることが頭に浮かばなかった。 ◆S occur to A「S(考えなど)がＡの頭に浮か ぶ」itは仮主語 ◆文末のtoは代不定詞。he was told to (call the...
2003-d It is not a good habit to watch TV while ( ) supper. ① eat ② ate ③ eaten ④ eating 福大過去問
2003-d ④ 食事をしている間にテレビを見ることは良い習 慣ではない。 ◆while Ving ～「～している間に」 →分詞構文の意味を明確にするため、接続詞を 残すことがある 福大過去問
2003-e It is a waste of time to discuss things ( ) importance. ① of little ② at most ③ in many ④ to much 福大過去問
2003-e ① ほとんど重要でないことについて話し合うこと は時間の無駄である。 ◆of importance「重要性を備えている⇒重要 な」 ◆little「ほとんど～ない」 福大過去問
2003-f There was no sign ( ) anybody had left the house the previous night. ① which ② what ③ where ④ that 福大過去問
2003-f ④ その前夜に誰かが家を出た人という証拠はなか った。 ◆[特定の名詞] that S V ～「～という[特定の名 詞]」 →同格のthatを導く[特定の名詞]は、意見・考 え・事実・証拠・情報・可能性 福大過去問
2003-g I've exchange a lot of e-mail with her but I've never met her ( ) person. ① with ② on ③ in ④ as 福大過去問
2003-g ③ 私は彼女とたくさんのメールを交換した、しか し私は彼女に直接会ったことはない。 ◆in person「直接、生で」 福大過去問
2003-h Without this scholarship, a number of talented young people would ( ) from pursing academic career. ① have been enc...
福大過去問 2003-h ② この奨学金がなければ、多くの才能のある若者 が学術的な経歴を獲得することをあきらめてい ただろう。 ◆discourage A from Ving ～「Aが～するのを 妨げる、思いとどまらせる」 ◆encourag...
2007-a He was famous, both at home and ( ). ① in abroad ② abroad ③ to abroad ④ foreign 福大過去問
2007-a ② 彼は自国と海外両方で有名だった。 ◆both A and B「ＡとＢ両方」 ◆at home「自宅で、自国で」 ◆abroad「海外で」 福大過去問
福大過去問 2007-b If you are going to have dessert, then ( ). ① I will it ② too I ③ so will I ④ as well I
2007-b ③ もしあなたがデザートを食べるつもりなら、私 もそうします。 ◆肯定文, so V S「Sも同様に[肯定文]」 ◆否定文, nor[/and neither] V S「Sも同様に[否 定文]」→norは接続詞、neitherは副...
福大過去問 2007-c I don't think a little wine ( ) you any harm. ① will ② does ③ drinks ④ makes
2007-c ② 私は少量のワインがあなたに害を与えるとは思 いません。 ◆do A harm「Ａに害を与える」⇔do A good 「Aに利益を与える」 福大過去問
2007-d She heard him ( ) her name. ① call ② called ③ to call ④ be called 福大過去問
2007-d ① 彼女は彼が彼女の名前を呼んだのを聞いた。 ◆知覚V O C 「OがCなのを知覚する」 O Cが能動関係ならCは原形不定詞、受動関係な らＣは過去分詞 福大過去問
2007-e He sat in the back of the car with a policeman on ( ) side. ① double ② both ③ all ④ either 福大過去問
2007-e ④ 彼は両側に警察官がいる状態で車のうしろに座 った。 ◆with O C「ＯがＣの状態で」 ◆either A「いずれのAにも」 福大過去問
2007-f You look worried － what's ( ) mind? ① your ② in ③ on your ④ you have in 福大過去問
2007-f ③ 困っているように見えます。何を気にしている のですか。 ◆What is on your mind?「あなたの意識にある ものは何ですか」→「何を気にしているのです か。」 福大過去問
2007-g Expensive restaurants are not ( ) the best. ① necessarily ② necessary ③ necessity ④ needless 福大過去問
2007-g ① 高級なレストランが必ずしも最善と言うわけで はない。 ◆not necessarily ～「必ずしも～ではない」と いう部分否定 福大過去問
2007-h We agreed never to refer ( ) the matter again. ① what's ② what ③ to ④ to as 福大過去問
福大過去問 2007-h ③ 私たちは再度その問題について言及しないとい うことに同意した。 ◆agree to V(原形)～「～することに同意する」 ◆refer to A「Ａについて言及する」
2009-a When I was young, I ( ) often go fishing with my father. ① might ② should ③ would ④ used 福大過去問
2009-a ③ 私が若いとき、よく父親と一緒に釣りに行った ものだ。 ◆would V ～「かつては～したものだ」過去の 習慣的動作 →willは意志に基づくものなので、動作Vしか使 えない 福大過去問
福大過去問 2009-b Olivia would not have lost her job, ( ) her dishonesty. ① she had not been for ② not it had been for ③ had sh...
2009-b ④ 不誠実な所がなければ、オリビアは仕事を失わ なかっただろう。 ◆過去の非現実→仮定法過去時制完了形 ◆if it had not been for A「(過去に)Aがなけれ ば」 ◆仮定法のifは省略できる。Ifを省略すると倒...
2009-c It was foolish ( ) him. ① to believe for you ② of you to believe ③ with you to believe ④ to you believing 福大過去問
2009-c ② 彼を信じるなんてあなたはばかでした。 ◆形容詞が人の性質かつ、行為の性質の場合、 不定詞の意味上の主語はforではなく、ofで表す。 福大過去問
2009-d I asked my son to go to the supermarket, because we had ( ) milk. ① run out of ② run in to ③ run across ④ run out o...
2009-d ① 牛乳を切らしていたので、私は息子にスーパー に行くよう頼んだ。 ◆run out of A「Aが切れている、不足してい る」 ◆run into A「Ａに偶然出くわす、出会う」 ◆run across A「Aにばったり出会う」...
福大過去問 2009-e ( ) tired I am, I take my dog for a walk every morning. ① In spite of ② Whichever ③ However ④ Despite
2009-e ③ どれほど疲れていても、私は毎朝犬を散歩に連 れて行く。 ◆in spite of A「Ａにもかかわらず」 ◆whichever [名詞] 「どちらの[名詞]でも」 ◆however [形容詞/副詞] 「どれほど[形容詞/副 詞...
2009-f Jane ( ) go jogging early every morning. ① ever fails to ② never fails to ③ never falls to ④ ever falls to 福大過去問
2009-f ② ジェーンは毎朝必ずジョギングに行く。 ◆never fail to V(原形) ～「～しそこなうことは 決してない」→「必ず～する」 ◆go Ving ～「～しに行く」 福大過去問
2009-g People often say to me that I ( ) my grandfather. ① am resembling ② am taken after ③ resemble ④ take before 福大過去問
2009-g ③ 私が祖父に似ていると人々は私によく言う。 ◆resemble A「Aに似ている」 ＝take after A 福大過去問
福大過去問 2009-h The staff ( ) the problem all day long. ① discussed about ② discussed ③ discussed on ④ discussed for
2009-h ② そのスタッフたちはその問題について一日中話 し合った。 ◆discuss A「Ａについて話し合う」 ◆all day long「一日中」 福大過去問
2000-a The report ( ) Mr. Tanaka was injured proved false. ① which ② whether ③ what ④ that 福大過去問
2000-a ④ 田中氏がけがをしたという報告は間違いだと分 かった。 ◆[特定の名詞] that S V ～「～という[特定の名 詞]」 →同格のthatを導く[特定の名詞]は意見・考え・ 事実・証拠・情報・可能性 ◆prove (to be...
2000-b She is much superior ( ) me in physics. ① than ② with ③ to ④ against 福大過去問
2000-b ③ 物理学において彼女は私よりもずっと優れてい る。 ◆superior to A「Ａよりも優れている」 →ラテン語に起源をもつ比較級の対象はthanで はなくtoで表す。 ◆比較の強調は比較の直前にmuch、farを添え る。 ...
2000-c The excessively long homework gave ( ) many complaints from the students. ① down to ② rise up ③ out in ④ rise to 福大...
2000-c ④ 過度に長時間にわたる宿題は生徒からの多くの 不平を生んだ。 ◆give rise to A「Aを生じさせる、引き起こ す」 福大過去問
2000-d I am thinking ( ). ① of giving up smoking ② to give up to smoke ③ of giving up of smoking ④ giving up with the smok...
2000-d ① 私はタバコを止めることについて考えている。 ◆think of A「Ａについて考える」 ◆give up Ving ～「～することをやめる」 福大過去問
2000-e He was looking forward ( ) it with the new Prime Minister. ① to discussing ② of discussing ③ with discussing ④ to d...
2000-e ① 彼は新しい大統領とそれについて話し合うこと を楽しみにしていた。 ◆look forward to Ving ～「～することを楽しみ にする」 福大過去問
2000-f It may rain in the afternoon, so you had better ( ) your umbrella with you. ① taking ② to take ③ take ④ be taken 福大...
2000-f ③ 午後に雨が降るかもしれない、だからあなたは 傘を持って行ったほうがよい。 ◆had better V(原形) ～「～したほうがよい」 福大過去問
2000-g Our teacher taught us that the Russian Revolution ( ) out in 1917. ① has broken ② broke ③ breaks ④ was broken 福大過去問
2000-g ② ロシア革命は1917年に起こったと、私たちの先 生は私たちに教えてくれた。 ◆歴史的事実は過去時制で表す。 ◆S break out「Sが勃発する、起こる」 福大過去問
福大過去問 2000-h She didn't pay any attention to ( ) was going on in the world. ① where ② when ③ that ④ what
2000-h ④ 彼女は世界中で起こっていることに注意を払わ なかった。 ◆what (S) V ～「～すること、もの」ひとまと まりで名詞のはたらき 福大過去問
  3. 3. 2010-a When the earthquake struck, I ( ) in bed. ① had asleep ② was asleep ③ have been sleeping ④ am sleeping 福大過去問
  4. 4. 2010-a ② 地震が起こったとき、私はベッドで寝ていた。 ◆過去の出来事は過去時制 ◆be asleep「寝ている」 福大過去問
  5. 5. 2010-b I heard the thunderstorm last night, but my sister ( ). ① did ② didn't heard ③ didn't ④ wasn't hearing 福大過去問
  6. 6. 2010-b ③ わたしには昨夜嵐の音が聞こえた、しかし私の 姉はそうではなかった。 ◆等位接続詞のあとの共通部分は省略可能。共 通構文。 →didn't (hear the thunderstorm) 福大過去問
  7. 7. 2010-c That movie was so bad. I was ( ) to tears. ① boring ② bore ③ bored ④ boredom 福大過去問
  8. 8. 2010-c ③ その映画はとても悪かった。私は死ぬほど退屈 だった。 ◆bore A「Aを退屈にさせる」 →be bored「退屈した」be bored to tears「死 ぬほど退屈する」 福大過去問
  9. 9. 2010-d I don't agree with you. I believe this is her most exciting book ( ), and I'm sure it will be a success. ① since ② yet ③ only ④ once 福大過去問
  10. 10. 2010-d ② 私はあなたに同意しません。私はそれでもこれ が彼女の最もおもしろい本だと思います、そし て私はそれがきっと成功すると確信しています。 ◆yet「それでもやはり」 福大過去問
  11. 11. 2010-e Calm down! There is nothing ( ). ① to be afraid of you ② being afraid of ③ to worry about ④ worried about it 福大過去問
  12. 12. 2010-e ③ 落ち着いて。心配することは何もありません。 ◆worry about A「Ａについて心配する」 ◆be afraid of A「Aを恐れる」 福大過去問
  13. 13. 2010-f I don't know that word. Could you ( ) in the dictionary? ① look up it ② look it up ③ check up it ④ look up 福大過去問
  14. 14. 2010-f ② 私はその単語を知りません。辞書で調べていた だけますか。 ◆look up A「Ａを調べる」Aが代名詞の場合は look A upとなる。 福大過去問
  15. 15. 2010-g He was not sure if he should quit his job, though his father strongly recommended ( ). ① he do so ② to do so ③ him to it ④ to him do so 福大過去問
  16. 16. 2010-g ① 父は強くそうするよう勧めたが、彼は仕事を辞 めるべきか分からなかった。 ◆recommend (that) S (should) V(原形) ～「～ するよう勧める、推薦する」 →要求提案命令表現のthat節中のshouldは省略 できる。→he (should) do so 福大過去問
  17. 17. 2010-h The thief broke in ( ) the night and stole the diamonds. ① to ② under ③ at ④ in 福大過去問
  18. 18. 2010-h ④ 泥棒がその夜押し入り、ダイアモンドを盗んだ。 ◆break in「押し入る」 ◆in the night「夜に」 福大過去問
  19. 19. 2010-i The missing man was presumed ( ) until he was discovered hiding in a cottage near here last week. ① dead ② to dead ③ to death ④ to be died 福大過去問
  20. 20. 福大過去問 2010-i ① 先週この近くのコテージに隠れているところを 発見されるまで、その行方不明の男性は死んだ と推定されていた。 ◆presume O (to be) C 「ＯがＣだと推定する」 ◆discover O C「OがCだと発見する」
  21. 21. 2006-a I had my watch ( ) last night. ① steal ② to steal ③ stolen ④ stealing 福大過去問
  22. 22. 福大過去問 2006-a ③ 昨夜私は時計を盗まれた。 ◆have O Vpp ～「(立場上、成り行きで)Oを～ してもらう、される」 ◆have O V(原形) ～「(立場上、成り行きで)Oに ～してもらう、させる」
  23. 23. 福大過去問 2006-b Could I borrow that book when you've finished ( ) it? ① to read ② read ③ in reading ④ reading
  24. 24. 2006-b ④ あなたが読み終えたら私はその本を借りてもい いですか。 ◆when S have Vpp ～「～してしまったときに は」行為の後を強調するときの表現 ◆finish Ving ～「～し終える」 福大過去問
  25. 25. 福大過去問 2006-c ( ) it is, I don't want to see them. ① Who ② Whoever ③ What ④ No matter
  26. 26. 2006-c ② それがたとえ誰であっても、私は彼らに会いた くない。 ◆whoever ～「たとえ～誰でも」 福大過去問
  27. 27. 福大過去問 2006-d If she had taken my advice, she ( ) happier now. ① would be ② is ③ be ④ would have been
  28. 28. 2006-d ① 彼女が私の助言を受けていたら、今頃彼女はも っと幸せだろう。 ◆過去の非現実に対する条件と、現在の非現実 の内容の推量 福大過去問
  29. 29. 福大過去問 2006-e This year's event will take place ( ) the 19th of February, a week earlier than usual. ① in ② to ③ on ④ at
  30. 30. 2006-e ③ 今年の行事は、通常より１週間早い、２月19日 に開催されます。 ◆S take place「S(行事、イベント)が開催され る、発生する」 福大過去問
  31. 31. 福大過去問 2006-f ( ) arrived when he had to leave again. ① Had scarcely he ② Scarcely had he ③ Had he scarcely ④ Scarcely he had
  32. 32. 2006-f ② 彼は到着するとすぐに出発しなければなかった。 ◆文頭に否定の副詞がくると、倒置が起こる。 倒置は疑問文の形 ◆scarcely ～ when[/before] …「～するとすぐ に…」＝hardly ～ when[/before] … 福大過去問
  33. 33. 福大過去問 2006-g I became a teacher because I preferred books and people ( ) politics. ① than ② for ③ by ④ to
  34. 34. 2006-g ④ 私は政治よりも本と人々が好きだったので、先 生になった。 ◆prefer A to B「BよりもAが好き」 →ラテン語に起源を持つ比較表現はthanではな く、toを使う。 福大過去問
  35. 35. 福大過去問 2006-h If they are determined to strike, they will do so ( ) what the law says. ① regardless of ② regardless with ③ regard ④ in regard
  36. 36. 2006-h ① 彼らがストライキをすると決めたら、法律に何 と書いてあるかに関わらず彼らはそうするだろ う。 ◆be determined to V(原形) ～「～すると決心 する、決める」 ◆strike「ストライキをする」 ◆regardless of A「Aに関わらず」 福大過去問
  37. 37. 2003-a These photos ( ) me of my stay in England last year. ① remember ② recall ③ recollect ④ remind 福大過去問
  38. 38. 2003-a ④ これらの写真は私に去年イングランドに滞在し たことを思い出させます。 ◆remind A of B「ＡにBを思い出させる」 ◆remember A「Ａを覚えている、思い出す」 ◆recall A「Ａを思い出す」 ◆recollect A「Aを思い出す、回想する」 福大過去問
  39. 39. 2003-b It was his greatest regret that he had to leave the school he himself had helped ( ). ① found ② founds ③ founded ④ founding 福大過去問
  40. 40. 2003-b ① 彼が設立するのを手伝った学校を離れなければ ならなかったことは、彼の一番の後悔だった。 ◆help V(原形) ～「～するのに役立つ、手伝 う」 ◆found A「Ａを設立する」 福大過去問
  41. 41. 2003-c It didn't ( ) to him to call the police until he was told to. ① happen ② occur ③ strike ④ hit 福大過去問
  42. 42. 2003-c ② そうするように言われるまで、彼は警察に電話 をすることが頭に浮かばなかった。 ◆S occur to A「S(考えなど)がＡの頭に浮か ぶ」itは仮主語 ◆文末のtoは代不定詞。he was told to (call the police) 福大過去問
  43. 43. 2003-d It is not a good habit to watch TV while ( ) supper. ① eat ② ate ③ eaten ④ eating 福大過去問
  44. 44. 2003-d ④ 食事をしている間にテレビを見ることは良い習 慣ではない。 ◆while Ving ～「～している間に」 →分詞構文の意味を明確にするため、接続詞を 残すことがある 福大過去問
  45. 45. 2003-e It is a waste of time to discuss things ( ) importance. ① of little ② at most ③ in many ④ to much 福大過去問
  46. 46. 2003-e ① ほとんど重要でないことについて話し合うこと は時間の無駄である。 ◆of importance「重要性を備えている⇒重要 な」 ◆little「ほとんど～ない」 福大過去問
  47. 47. 2003-f There was no sign ( ) anybody had left the house the previous night. ① which ② what ③ where ④ that 福大過去問
  48. 48. 2003-f ④ その前夜に誰かが家を出た人という証拠はなか った。 ◆[特定の名詞] that S V ～「～という[特定の名 詞]」 →同格のthatを導く[特定の名詞]は、意見・考 え・事実・証拠・情報・可能性 福大過去問
  49. 49. 2003-g I've exchange a lot of e-mail with her but I've never met her ( ) person. ① with ② on ③ in ④ as 福大過去問
  50. 50. 2003-g ③ 私は彼女とたくさんのメールを交換した、しか し私は彼女に直接会ったことはない。 ◆in person「直接、生で」 福大過去問
  51. 51. 2003-h Without this scholarship, a number of talented young people would ( ) from pursing academic career. ① have been encouraged ② have been discouraged ③ have prevented ④ have given up 福大過去問
  52. 52. 福大過去問 2003-h ② この奨学金がなければ、多くの才能のある若者 が学術的な経歴を獲得することをあきらめてい ただろう。 ◆discourage A from Ving ～「Aが～するのを 妨げる、思いとどまらせる」 ◆encourage A to V(原形) ～「Aに～するよう促 す、勇気を与える」 ◆prevent A from Ving ～「Aが～するのを妨げ
  53. 53. 2007-a He was famous, both at home and ( ). ① in abroad ② abroad ③ to abroad ④ foreign 福大過去問
  54. 54. 2007-a ② 彼は自国と海外両方で有名だった。 ◆both A and B「ＡとＢ両方」 ◆at home「自宅で、自国で」 ◆abroad「海外で」 福大過去問
  55. 55. 福大過去問 2007-b If you are going to have dessert, then ( ). ① I will it ② too I ③ so will I ④ as well I
  56. 56. 2007-b ③ もしあなたがデザートを食べるつもりなら、私 もそうします。 ◆肯定文, so V S「Sも同様に[肯定文]」 ◆否定文, nor[/and neither] V S「Sも同様に[否 定文]」→norは接続詞、neitherは副詞 福大過去問
  57. 57. 福大過去問 2007-c I don't think a little wine ( ) you any harm. ① will ② does ③ drinks ④ makes
  58. 58. 2007-c ② 私は少量のワインがあなたに害を与えるとは思 いません。 ◆do A harm「Ａに害を与える」⇔do A good 「Aに利益を与える」 福大過去問
  59. 59. 2007-d She heard him ( ) her name. ① call ② called ③ to call ④ be called 福大過去問
  60. 60. 2007-d ① 彼女は彼が彼女の名前を呼んだのを聞いた。 ◆知覚V O C 「OがCなのを知覚する」 O Cが能動関係ならCは原形不定詞、受動関係な らＣは過去分詞 福大過去問
  61. 61. 2007-e He sat in the back of the car with a policeman on ( ) side. ① double ② both ③ all ④ either 福大過去問
  62. 62. 2007-e ④ 彼は両側に警察官がいる状態で車のうしろに座 った。 ◆with O C「ＯがＣの状態で」 ◆either A「いずれのAにも」 福大過去問
  63. 63. 2007-f You look worried － what's ( ) mind? ① your ② in ③ on your ④ you have in 福大過去問
  64. 64. 2007-f ③ 困っているように見えます。何を気にしている のですか。 ◆What is on your mind?「あなたの意識にある ものは何ですか」→「何を気にしているのです か。」 福大過去問
  65. 65. 2007-g Expensive restaurants are not ( ) the best. ① necessarily ② necessary ③ necessity ④ needless 福大過去問
  66. 66. 2007-g ① 高級なレストランが必ずしも最善と言うわけで はない。 ◆not necessarily ～「必ずしも～ではない」と いう部分否定 福大過去問
  67. 67. 2007-h We agreed never to refer ( ) the matter again. ① what's ② what ③ to ④ to as 福大過去問
  68. 68. 福大過去問 2007-h ③ 私たちは再度その問題について言及しないとい うことに同意した。 ◆agree to V(原形)～「～することに同意する」 ◆refer to A「Ａについて言及する」
  69. 69. 2009-a When I was young, I ( ) often go fishing with my father. ① might ② should ③ would ④ used 福大過去問
  70. 70. 2009-a ③ 私が若いとき、よく父親と一緒に釣りに行った ものだ。 ◆would V ～「かつては～したものだ」過去の 習慣的動作 →willは意志に基づくものなので、動作Vしか使 えない 福大過去問
  71. 71. 福大過去問 2009-b Olivia would not have lost her job, ( ) her dishonesty. ① she had not been for ② not it had been for ③ had she not been for ④ had it not been for
  72. 72. 2009-b ④ 不誠実な所がなければ、オリビアは仕事を失わ なかっただろう。 ◆過去の非現実→仮定法過去時制完了形 ◆if it had not been for A「(過去に)Aがなけれ ば」 ◆仮定法のifは省略できる。Ifを省略すると倒置 が起こる。倒置は疑問文の形。 福大過去問
  73. 73. 2009-c It was foolish ( ) him. ① to believe for you ② of you to believe ③ with you to believe ④ to you believing 福大過去問
  74. 74. 2009-c ② 彼を信じるなんてあなたはばかでした。 ◆形容詞が人の性質かつ、行為の性質の場合、 不定詞の意味上の主語はforではなく、ofで表す。 福大過去問
  75. 75. 2009-d I asked my son to go to the supermarket, because we had ( ) milk. ① run out of ② run in to ③ run across ④ run out on 福大過去問
  76. 76. 2009-d ① 牛乳を切らしていたので、私は息子にスーパー に行くよう頼んだ。 ◆run out of A「Aが切れている、不足してい る」 ◆run into A「Ａに偶然出くわす、出会う」 ◆run across A「Aにばったり出会う」 ◆run out on A「Aを見捨てる」 福大過去問
  77. 77. 福大過去問 2009-e ( ) tired I am, I take my dog for a walk every morning. ① In spite of ② Whichever ③ However ④ Despite
  78. 78. 2009-e ③ どれほど疲れていても、私は毎朝犬を散歩に連 れて行く。 ◆in spite of A「Ａにもかかわらず」 ◆whichever [名詞] 「どちらの[名詞]でも」 ◆however [形容詞/副詞] 「どれほど[形容詞/副 詞]でも」 ◆despite A「Ａにも関わらず」 福大過去問
  79. 79. 2009-f Jane ( ) go jogging early every morning. ① ever fails to ② never fails to ③ never falls to ④ ever falls to 福大過去問
  80. 80. 2009-f ② ジェーンは毎朝必ずジョギングに行く。 ◆never fail to V(原形) ～「～しそこなうことは 決してない」→「必ず～する」 ◆go Ving ～「～しに行く」 福大過去問
  81. 81. 2009-g People often say to me that I ( ) my grandfather. ① am resembling ② am taken after ③ resemble ④ take before 福大過去問
  82. 82. 2009-g ③ 私が祖父に似ていると人々は私によく言う。 ◆resemble A「Aに似ている」 ＝take after A 福大過去問
  83. 83. 福大過去問 2009-h The staff ( ) the problem all day long. ① discussed about ② discussed ③ discussed on ④ discussed for
  84. 84. 2009-h ② そのスタッフたちはその問題について一日中話 し合った。 ◆discuss A「Ａについて話し合う」 ◆all day long「一日中」 福大過去問
  85. 85. 2000-a The report ( ) Mr. Tanaka was injured proved false. ① which ② whether ③ what ④ that 福大過去問
  86. 86. 2000-a ④ 田中氏がけがをしたという報告は間違いだと分 かった。 ◆[特定の名詞] that S V ～「～という[特定の名 詞]」 →同格のthatを導く[特定の名詞]は意見・考え・ 事実・証拠・情報・可能性 ◆prove (to be) C ～「～だということが分かる、 証明される」 福大過去問
  87. 87. 2000-b She is much superior ( ) me in physics. ① than ② with ③ to ④ against 福大過去問
  88. 88. 2000-b ③ 物理学において彼女は私よりもずっと優れてい る。 ◆superior to A「Ａよりも優れている」 →ラテン語に起源をもつ比較級の対象はthanで はなくtoで表す。 ◆比較の強調は比較の直前にmuch、farを添え る。 福大過去問
  89. 89. 2000-c The excessively long homework gave ( ) many complaints from the students. ① down to ② rise up ③ out in ④ rise to 福大過去問
  90. 90. 2000-c ④ 過度に長時間にわたる宿題は生徒からの多くの 不平を生んだ。 ◆give rise to A「Aを生じさせる、引き起こ す」 福大過去問
  91. 91. 2000-d I am thinking ( ). ① of giving up smoking ② to give up to smoke ③ of giving up of smoking ④ giving up with the smoke 福大過去問
  92. 92. 2000-d ① 私はタバコを止めることについて考えている。 ◆think of A「Ａについて考える」 ◆give up Ving ～「～することをやめる」 福大過去問
  93. 93. 2000-e He was looking forward ( ) it with the new Prime Minister. ① to discussing ② of discussing ③ with discussing ④ to discuss 福大過去問
  94. 94. 2000-e ① 彼は新しい大統領とそれについて話し合うこと を楽しみにしていた。 ◆look forward to Ving ～「～することを楽しみ にする」 福大過去問
  95. 95. 2000-f It may rain in the afternoon, so you had better ( ) your umbrella with you. ① taking ② to take ③ take ④ be taken 福大過去問
  96. 96. 2000-f ③ 午後に雨が降るかもしれない、だからあなたは 傘を持って行ったほうがよい。 ◆had better V(原形) ～「～したほうがよい」 福大過去問
  97. 97. 2000-g Our teacher taught us that the Russian Revolution ( ) out in 1917. ① has broken ② broke ③ breaks ④ was broken 福大過去問
  98. 98. 2000-g ② ロシア革命は1917年に起こったと、私たちの先 生は私たちに教えてくれた。 ◆歴史的事実は過去時制で表す。 ◆S break out「Sが勃発する、起こる」 福大過去問
  99. 99. 福大過去問 2000-h She didn't pay any attention to ( ) was going on in the world. ① where ② when ③ that ④ what
  100. 100. 2000-h ④ 彼女は世界中で起こっていることに注意を払わ なかった。 ◆what (S) V ～「～すること、もの」ひとまと まりで名詞のはたらき 福大過去問

×