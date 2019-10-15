Oil and Nation: A History of Bolivia's Petroleum Sector by Stephen C. Cote





































Book details



Title: Oil and Nation: A History of Bolivia's Petroleum Sector

Author: Stephen C. Cote

Pages: -

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI





































Description



Oil and Nation places petroleum at the center of Bolivia?s contentious twentieth-century history. Bolivia?s oil, Cote argues, instigated the largest war in Latin America in the 1900s, provoked the first nationalization of a major foreign company by a Latin American state, and shaped both the course and the consequences of Bolivia?s transformative National Revolution of 1952. Oil and natural gas continue to steer the country under the government of Evo Morales, who renationalized hydrocarbons in 2006 and has used revenues from the sector to reduce poverty and increase infrastructure development in South America?s poorest country. The book advances chronologically from Bolivia?s earliest petroleum pioneers in the nineteenth century until the present, inserting oil into historical debates about Bolivian ethnic, racial, and environmental issues, and within development strategies by different administrations. While Bolivia is best known for its tin mining, Oil and Nation makes the case .







































Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI































CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

http://atr.authorbestsipub.icu/?book=1943665478

