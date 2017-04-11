Smart Grid – A Brief Overview of the Emerging Framework

All over the world, electrical power systems are encountering radical change stimulated by the urgent need to decarbonize electricity supply, to swap aging resources and to make effective application of swiftly evolving information and communication technologies. All of these goals converge toward one direction: ‘Smart Grid’ Smart grid technology aims to reconstruct current grid into sophisticated, digitally enhanced power system where the use of modern communications and control technologies allow greater robustness, efficiency and flexibility than traditional power grid. Basically, the vision of Smart Grid is to provide much better visibility to lower-voltage networks as well as to permit the involvement of consumers in the function of the power system, mostly through Smart meters and Smart Homes. This paper deals with present trends and some future expectations, consumer participation and discusses the barriers for the implementation of the smart grid. The paper focuses on some fundamental challenges facing the utilization of electricity today and for years to come.



