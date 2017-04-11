As technology is shrinking down high speed, low power device demands circuitry which works faster. Considering into account, here we proposed a new phase frequency detector (PFD) with 4 transistors. A GDI (Gate Diffusion Input) - a new technique of low power digital circuit design is used to implement new circuit. Due to less number of transistor it consume less power and gives less delay in circuit. Proposed phase frequency detector is used in phase lock loop. Proposed design gives 56% reduction in power and 76% reduction in delay. Simulation has been done in 180 nm TSMC technology CMOS environment.



