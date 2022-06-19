4 worst drinking habits that raise blood pressure.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
As you age, you may be more prone to high blood pressure or low blood pressure.
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when your blood puts too much pressure on the artery walls for an extended period of time


  1. 1. 4 worst drinking habits that raise blood pressure As you age, you may be more prone to high blood pressure or low blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when your blood puts too much pressure on the artery walls for an extended period of time. If you have been told by your doctor that you have high blood pressure, there are many things you can do to help lower these numbers. Avoiding tobacco , reducing sodium intake, eating a healthier diet, and exercising regularly can all have a positive effect on your blood pressure levels. Not only does it have an impact on your daily eating habits, but also what you drink regularly. Here are some nutrition experts talking about the worst drinking habits for your blood pressure, according to Eat This, Not That! 1. Drink a lot of sugary drinks
  2. 2. Drinks high in sugar raise arterial blood pressure and can be dangerous for people with high blood pressure Drinking a lot of sugary drinks like soda (soft drinks) or juices with added sugar can negatively impact blood pressure levels and even other aspects of health . “Drinks high in sugar raise arterial blood pressure and can be dangerous for people with high blood pressure. For this reason, juices that people love so much should be avoided. Most of them are high in sugar, which stimulates the production of bad cholesterol, which puts you at risk for diabetes and heart disease," says registered dietitian Edible Quintero, and content author Health at Health Reporter . . 2. Drinking too much energy drink Another drinking habit that can negatively affect your health and blood pressure levels is drinking too many energy drinks on a regular basis. “Some studies have shown that energy drinks can cause hypertension (high blood pressure). One reason is that the caffeine in energy drinks can raise your blood pressure. Drinking energy drinks every day can cause blood pressure to be even higher than an occasional drink. And be warned: energy drinks should never be combined with alcohol," says registered dietitian Lindsay Delk, and Food and Mood Dietitian owner. 3. Don't drink milk
  3. 3. This may sound strange, but drinking (unsweetened) milk can actually help people with high blood pressure. "Research shows that your risk of high blood pressure decreases the more milk you drink. So you lose this benefit if you don't drink any milk. Aim for 2 to 3 servings of milk a day." , says nutritionist Lindsay Delk. 4. Drinking too much coffee
  4. 4. Finally, drinking too much coffee can have a negative impact on your health and blood pressure. "Caffeinated beverages, such as tea, coffee, energy drinks and some soft drinks, can increase blood pressure. It's not entirely clear why this happens, but studies have shown that caffeine consumption causes a measurable increase in blood pressure. These effects of caffeine are shorter-term, meaning that blood pressure rises relatively quickly after drinking caffeinated beverages. This side effect of caffeine may or may not be long-lasting and depends on a number of factors, including how often a person drinks caffeine and how much they drink," says registered dietitian Vincenza Zurlo, according to Eat This, Not That!

