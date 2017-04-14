Полезное чтение
  1. 1. Полезное чтение
  2. 2. Антропология. Нейрофизиология. Мозг • С.В.Савельев. Нищета мозга • С.В.Савельев. Изменчивость и гениальность • С.В.Савельев. Возникновения мозга человека • С.В.Савельев. Церебральный сортинг • А.В.Марков. Эволюция человека (в двух томах) (А также видеолекции и выступления данных авторов) • Л.Стевенсон. Десять теорий о природе человека • А.Г.Невзоров. Происхождение личности и интеллекта человека. Опыт обобщения данных классической нейрофизиологии
  3. 3. О социальной эволюции и искусственном отборе в примерах • А.Г.Глинчикова. Россия и Европа. Два пути к современности • А.В.Пыжиков. Грани русского Раскола • А.В.Пыжиков. Корни сталинского большевизма • А.Эткинд. Внутренняя колонизация. Имперский опыт России • А.Эткинд. Хлыст. Секты, литература и революция • Л.В.Милов. Великорусский пахарь и особенности российского исторического процесса • О.Григорьев. Эпоха роста. Лекции по неокономике. Расцвет и упадок мировой экономической системы • А.Аузан. Экономика всего. Как институты определяют нашу жизнь • М.Вебер. Протестантская трудовая этика и дух капитализма • Л.Харрисон. Евреи, конфуцианцы и протестанты. Культурный капитал и конец мультикультурализма
  4. 4. Воспитание • Д.В.Морозов. Техника безопасности для родителей детей нового времени • П.Друкерман. Французские дети не плюются едой. Секреты воспитания из Парижа • С. Кейн. Интроверты. Как использовать особенности своего характера • B.Bueb. Lob der Disziplin • Felix von Cube. Fordern statt verwöhnen
  5. 5. Об образовании • Газета о науке и образовании «Троицкий вариант» (http://trv-science.ru/) • Журнал «Вопросы образования» (https://vo.hse.ru/), издатель НИУ ВШЭ • Библиотека журнала «Вопросы образования» • Тематические статьи на сайте https://snob.ru/ • А.И. Любжин. История русской школы. В 3 томах.
  6. 6. Об истории методов обучения ИЯ • Миролюбов А.А. История отечественной методики обучения иностранным языкам • Щерба Л.В. Преподавание иностранных языков в средней школе: Общие вопросы методики • Neuner G., Hunfeld H. Methoden des fremdsprachlichen Deutschunterrichts. Eine Einführung • W. Hüllen. Kleine Geschichte des Fremdsprachenlernens • Richards J.C., Rodgers T.S. Approaches and Methods in Language Teaching

