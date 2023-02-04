Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SCA Report - Oct 2015.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Mohan Dasari.ppsx
Mohan Dasari.ppsx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

laxmi.pptx
BhaveshAgrawal37
DARS Journal Club.pptx
Vivek Ghosh
Targeting lipids: a primary and secondary care perspective
Innovation Agency
kangaroo care.pptx
Anju Kumawat
World Cancer Day Myths.pptx
Gaurav315532
Topik 6 - ECG in clinical practica (Advanced ECG).pdf
carolussiahaan1
Bath & Body Products
Midwest Sea Salt Company
TB newer updates.pptx
MohammedJawad65
1 of 2 Ad

SCA Report - Oct 2015.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

I have been diagnosed with spinocerebellar ataxia (Type 1)
IS THERE ANY CURE?

I have been diagnosed with spinocerebellar ataxia (Type 1)
IS THERE ANY CURE?

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Mohan Dasari.ppsx
Ignited Way
16 views
7 slides
Affiliate Marketing
Ignited Way
27 views
7 slides
SMM Options
Ignited Way
21 views
10 slides
SEM Directions
Ignited Way
15 views
8 slides
Website Creation
Ignited Way
24 views
7 slides
Mid career planning
Ignited Way
39 views
3 slides
Some career guidance tips
Ignited Way
14 views
2 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19k views
29 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

laxmi.pptx
BhaveshAgrawal37
0 views
DARS Journal Club.pptx
Vivek Ghosh
0 views
Targeting lipids: a primary and secondary care perspective
Innovation Agency
0 views
kangaroo care.pptx
Anju Kumawat
0 views
World Cancer Day Myths.pptx
Gaurav315532
0 views
Topik 6 - ECG in clinical practica (Advanced ECG).pdf
carolussiahaan1
0 views
Bath & Body Products
Midwest Sea Salt Company
0 views
TB newer updates.pptx
MohammedJawad65
0 views
“Interesting stuff”
IsmailHossainJibon
0 views
Acne dermatology 1.pptx
Ashwathkumar40
0 views
ANEMIA.ppsx
nishantdarandale
0 views
PARS PLANA VITRECTOMY FOR LENS DROP.pptx
AVURUCHUKWUNALUJAMES1
0 views
C05 P08 INFLUENZA.ppt
Rahul Netragaonkar
0 views
T cell lymphomas - By Dr MULUKALA SWETHA
Swetha Mulukala
0 views
Quick Wellness.pdf
Sharath60006
0 views
dental operating microscope.ppt
RoopaBabannavar1
0 views
hypertension final.ppt
Fredy Samosir
0 views
TONSILLITIS (2).pptx
Sika30
0 views
Ethical issues in research.pptx
Ramesh Gupta
0 views
GUILANDINA BONDUC.pptx
DhruvilPatel323414
0 views
laxmi.pptx
BhaveshAgrawal37
0 views
6 slides
DARS Journal Club.pptx
Vivek Ghosh
0 views
43 slides
Targeting lipids: a primary and secondary care perspective
Innovation Agency
0 views
76 slides
kangaroo care.pptx
Anju Kumawat
0 views
67 slides
World Cancer Day Myths.pptx
Gaurav315532
0 views
12 slides
Topik 6 - ECG in clinical practica (Advanced ECG).pdf
carolussiahaan1
0 views
83 slides

Featured (20)

Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
7 slides
Advertisement

SCA Report - Oct 2015.pdf

  1. 1. 1 | P a g e CENTER FOR MEDICAL GENETICS CENTER FOR MEDICAL GENETICS Office No 250/251, Ecstasy Commercial Building, Nirmal LifeStyle Pvt. Ltd, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Near Mulund West Station, Mumbai– 80. REG NO-MOH-T/70/PNDT/2015 Office No 250/251, Ecstasy Commercial Building, Nirmal LifeStyle Pvt. Ltd, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Near Mulund West Station, Mumbai– 80. REG NO-MOH-T/70/PNDT/2015 Name of patient – Arvind Srinivasan Sex- Male Clinical Diagnosis: Family history of spino-cerebellar ataxia type 1 Age – 38 years Sample – Blood Referred by – Self Test- SCA panel Date 9th October 2015 Method Polymerase chain reaction using fluorescent primers as per Sequeiros J et al [European Journal Human Genetics, 2010] protocol covering the following SCA types 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7. Fragment sizing was done on capillary sequencer Result The patient has an expansion of one of the SCA1 alleles (the larger allele measures 45 repeats, the smaller allele measures 32 repeats; range of repeat sizes in normal individuals is 19-38 and range of repeat sizes in affected individuals is 40-82). The patient has normal result for SCA2, SCA3, SCA6 and SCA7 Interpretation The patient has inherited the dominant mutation for Spinocerebellar ataxia type 1. The patient is presently asymptomatic. However, the neurologist should monitor for problems in speech and coordination of movements. The inheritance is autosomal dominant, risk of transmission to his future generation is 50 %.
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e CENTER FOR MEDICAL GENETICS CENTER FOR MEDICAL GENETICS Office No 250/251, Ecstasy Commercial Building, Nirmal LifeStyle Pvt. Ltd, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Near Mulund West Station, Mumbai– 80. REG NO-MOH-T/70/PNDT/2015 Office No 250/251, Ecstasy Commercial Building, Nirmal LifeStyle Pvt. Ltd, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Near Mulund West Station, Mumbai– 80. REG NO-MOH-T/70/PNDT/2015 Limitation of test Molecular tests have an error rate of 2 %. Dr Vasundhara Chennuri Consultant, Center for Medical Genetics Figure: Electropherogram showing the expanded allele of SCA1 gene

×