Unlimited Ebook The Rhyme Bible Storybook - Best book

Classic Bible stories from the Old and New Testament, retold in rhyme so that children are enthusiastic to read along, excited to read aloud, and, most importantly, eager to remember their favorite Scripture verses.Boys and girls don’t just love the sound of rhyme. It makes them want to join in the fun and learn the words themselves. The Rhyme Bible Storybook takes the appealing nature of rhyme and pairs it with vivid, eye-catching illustrations to give boys and girls an interactive, immersive Bible experience they won’t find anywhere else.Certain to become a well-read favorite, The Rhyme Bible Storybook teaches important Bible truths while giving children reading time with God’s Word that is memorable, joyful, and fruitful!The Rhyme Bible Storybook:Is a popular storybook Bible told in read-aloud rhymeFeatures all new eye-catching art throughoutIncludes classic Bible stories from the Old and New TestamentIs ideal for children ages 4-7Will be well read in preschool through fourth grade classrooms, as well as in Sunday schoolIs a popular a gift from parents and grandparents for birthdays, Christmas, Easter, and First Communions

