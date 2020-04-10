The Berenstain Bears Blessed are the Peacemakers (Berenstain Bears/Living Lights) description book

A new addition to the bestselling Berenstain Bears' Living Lights series that teaches simple Christian truths to children.In the newest Berenstain Bears Living Lights book, The Berenstain Bears Blessed are the Peacemakers, Brother and Sister have a wide circle of friends at school and get along with pretty much everyone. But not all their friends get along with each other! As their friends clash during the school play, Brother and Sister have to decide whether they should mind their own business or get involved as peacemakers to try and calm the troubled waters.The bestselling Berenstain Bears brand and Living Lights series continue its proven tradition of teaching children valuable lessons in a fun and creative way. Perfect for early readers and parents looking for engaging picture books that promote positive values, the Berenstain Bear family has become dear to the hearts of countless children and adults.Common Core Standards:CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.K.1 With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.K.2 With prompting and support, retell familiar stories, including key details.CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.K.3 With prompting and support, identify characters, settings, and major events in a story.

