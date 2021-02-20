Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Controversias en torno al Síndrome de Alienación Parental Cuando se habla de la controversia en torno al SAP fundamentalmente se hace mención a dos grandes cuestiones: una es la referida a su cuestionada validez científica y la otra a su supuesta legitimidad ideológica. Ambas se fundamentan en el hecho de que el SAP no ha contado nunca con el reconocimiento de las dos grandes entidades internacionales para el estudio de las enfermedades mentales, lo que ha supuesto que no se haya visto incluido en sus respectivos manuales, el ICD (“International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems”) de la Organización Mundial de la Salud y el DSM de la Asociación Americana de Psicología (2013). Otro de los aspectos controvertidos que rodean al SAP o TAP es la falta de consenso científico y ético respecto a su tratamiento, dando lugar a una fuerte polémica y amplias críticas en cuanto a las bondades de su tratamiento coercitivo, es decir, aquel que limita el contacto del progenitor alienante con el menor facilitándolo al mismo tiempo con el alienado, dado que este tipo de medida implica un razonamiento contrario a la propia voluntad del menor, sin considerar si está o no manipulada (Vaccaro, 2006). Junto a estos aspectos críticos contrarios a la filosofía y tratamiento del SAP propuesto por Gardner y posteriores autores afines a él, se presenta aún otro más potente y que supone el núcleo de las argumentaciones en contra del fenómeno SAP, a saber, el riesgo de su utilización por padres maltratadores para justificar el rechazo o temor que legítimamente sienten sus hijos hacia ellos, tergiversando la realidad y pretendiendo culpabilizar de este rechazo a las madres (García Garnica, 2009). Este argumento conecta y se entronca con el otro planteamiento que ha suscitado numerosas críticas al constructo SAP de Gardner, que no es otro que el carácter de instrumento creado con la finalidad prioritaria de arrebatar la custodia a las mujeres, a favor de los hombres (García Garnica, 2009). Así, los grupos enmarcados en defensa de los derechos de la mujer y en contra de la violencia de género, rechazan de pleno el término SAP y su uso en el ámbito judicial, negando taxativamente su existencia, su valor y reconocimiento científico y, sobre todo, su aplicación en casos de violencia de género, argumentando que el uso del término SAP puede tener graves consecuencias debido al empleo de terapias coercitivas que, indefectiblemente, generan en el menor estados de indefensión, a la vez que sitúan al terapeuta en una posición de excesivo poder (Escudero et al., 2010).
  2. 2. Las principales críticas que sostienen los detractores del fenómeno SAP van desde que se trataría de un instrumento creado artificialmente por Gardner para defender a sus clientes, a la falta de reconocimiento científico del constructo por parte de los organismos médicos oficiales, pasando por el intento de los seguidores de Gardner en España de desvincularse del concepto original cambiando la terminología “alienación” por la de “Interferencias Parentales”, reduciendo el supuesto “síndrome” a meros signos conductuales mediante el uso de la fórmula retórica “no es un problema clínico, sino relacional” (Escudero et al., 2010). Para los detractores del fenómeno SAP, desde la perspectiva de género, existe otro elemento de peso que aumenta todavía más la carga de los argumentos en contra de su uso: la falsa capacidad del SAP para discernir o discriminar de forma científica entre las falsas acusaciones de abusos y malos tratos de los testimonios verídicos. Así, tal y como plantean los críticos del SAP desde la perspectiva de género, un maltratador o abusador podría alegar SAP y el menor serle entregado bajo su custodia por el sistema judicial, convirtiéndose así el SAP en una medida disuasoria para las denuncias de violencia de género. Por otra parte, y en demasiadas ocasiones, cuando se alude al constructo SAP en realidad lo que se reflejaría no sería más que la dinámica relacional de un conflicto de alianzas propio de un sistema familiar en crisis, motivado por el litigio entre los padres (Waldron y Joanis, 1996). Otros autores han relacionado el concepto SAP con el patriarcado y los llamados “neomitos”. En este sentido, para Escudero et al. (2010, p. 10): Tanto el SAP como la violencia de género se sustentan en arquetipos alimentados por el patriarcado que se autodefiende generando mitos que a su vez suplantan al pensamiento crítico y riguroso, siendo el mito por excelencia la falsedad inherente en la mujer. Mito que se basa en la creencia extendida de que cualquier mujer, si quiere, puede aprovecharse de las oportunidades que le ofrece la Ley Orgánica de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género, y “con una simple denuncia arrebatar al hombre la custodia de los hijos, sueldo, vivienda y ocasionar de paso un grave daño moral, dejando al hombre en una situación de indefensión legal” (Escudero et al., 2010, p. 10). Así mismo estos autores refieren que el SAP “se alimenta del mito de la denuncia falsa. Mito que se transforma en afirmación categórica y finalmente en premisa de partida del propio síndrome” (p. 10).
  3. 3. Por estas razones, Escudero et al. (2010) han propuesto en su “Informe del grupo de trabajo de investigación sobre el llamado Síndrome de Alienación Parental” una serie de argumentos que llaman “cuestionamiento del SAP en base a hechos”, describiendo los que siguen: Hecho 1: El rechazo continuo a ser admitido por los dos grandes sistemas de clasificación de desórdenes médicos y psicológicos aceptados por la comunidad científica y organismos internacionales (ICD-10 y DSM-IV-R). Hecho 2: El rechazo de instituciones relevantes tales como el National Council of Juvenil and Family Court Judges que determinó en su guía Navigating Custody Visitation Evaluations in Cases with Domestic Violence: A judge´s Guide, que “la teoría de R. Gardner que postula la existencia del SAP ha sido desacreditada por la comunidad científica”. En el Estado Español, la Guía de Criterios de Actuación Judicial Frente a la Violencia de Género del Consejo General del Poder judicial de 2008 dedica un apartado al SAP, y expresa: “aceptar, en suma, los planteamientos de las teorías de Gardner en los procedimientos de guarda y custodia de menores supone someter a éstos a una terapia coactiva y a una vulneración de sus derechos por parte de las instituciones que precisamente tienen como función protegerles”. Hecho 3: La escasa presencia desde el año 1985 del concepto en las bases de datos que indexan publicaciones científicas. Los autores del informe en una búsqueda a través de varios buscadores (PUBMED y EMBASE) encontraron un total de 47 artículos a través del término “parental alienation syndrome”. Hecho 4: Predominio de artículos legales que nombran al SAP desde una valoración crítica negativa. En el metaanálisis de Hoult (1996) con 113 artículos de investigación legal que se referían al SAP, se encontró 30 artículos favorables al SAP, 15 neutrales y 68 que describieron el SAP de forma negativa. Finalmente, los contrarios al uso del constructo SAP argumentan que “el SAP es un constructo que surge en el ámbito de los juzgados, como instrumento ad hoc y para ser exclusivamente utilizado en ese entorno” (Escudero et al., 2010, p.50). Y añaden: Su inventor, Richard Gardner, indicó como condición sine qua non, para su diagnóstico que existiera un proceso judicial sobre la custodia de los hijos y/o una denuncia por incesto. Por lo tanto no hay diagnóstico de SAP independiente de la existencia de un litigio judicial (Escudero et al., 2010, p. 50).
  4. 4. Llegando a la conclusión que el SAP es el único trastorno clínico creado exclusivamente para proliferar en el marco de los tribunales de justicia. Frente al argumentario de los detractores que niegan taxativamente el constructo SAP, se posicionan otros postulados más ponderados y menos ideologizados, lo que permite un mayor ajuste a la realidad de dicho fenómeno relacional, como los expuestos por García-Garnica (2009) profesora titular de derecho civil de la Universidad de Granada, que dice: El argumento del SAP como instrumento sexista no resuelve las dudas relativas a la legitimidad del SAP. En primer lugar, porque tal y como se construye el discurso, polemizando y planteando esta cuestión ante la opinión pública en términos de lucha de intereses de hombres y mujeres, se corre el riesgo de provocar el efecto perverso e inasumible jurídicamente de relegar a un segundo plano el interés de los hijos menores, que ha de primar por imperativo legal frente al de sus padres y al de sus madres (p. 218). Y continua diciendo: Asimismo, jurídicamente es inadmisible plantear el discurso en términos de si la titularidad de la guarda y custodia es un derecho propio de las mujeres, que debe o no serles arrebatado por los hombres. Por todo lo cual y según la legislación vigente, se impone afrontar la cuestión sin perder de vista que el interés prioritario en este conflicto familiar es el de los hijos, no el de los padres ni el de las madres (p. 219). Por último, concluye diciendo: Tampoco es cierto que la sede adecuada para abordar esta cuestión sea la de la violencia de género, porque aunque habrá supuestos en los que el problema relacional entre padres e hijos concurra con la existencia de violencia de género entre los progenitores, la concurrencia de violencia de género no es un presupuesto necesario para que exista o se invoque la existencia de SAP. De modo que corremos el riesgo de hacer un planteamiento sesgado de la cuestión (p. 219). La misma autora hace una mención explícita a la relación estadística existente entre la proporción de mujeres que tienen la custodia frente a la de hombres (86% frente al 4%) en 2008, lo cual explicaría que sea más frecuente la invocación del SAP por los padres y no cuestionaría per se su legitimidad, concluyendo que: “al margen de esta circunstancia, no hay razón científica, jurídica ni lógica que impida la invocación del SAP tanto por un padre, como por una madre. Existiendo jurisprudencia al respecto” (García-Garnica, 2009, p. 221).
  5. 5. Ref. Tesis doctoral: “Las interferencias parentales y la alienación parental en el contexto jurídico español: revisión de sentencias judiciales en materia de guarda y custodia”. Autor: Ignacio González Sarrió. Universidad de Valencia. 2017

