  1. 1. Pengenalan dan Pemahaman Digital Marketing Durasi 2 jam. Biaya Rp. 0 (selama PSBB Pandemik COVID-19) 1 Kiosmaya.com
  2. 2. Pengenalan digital marketing 2 Kiosmaya.com
  3. 3. Digital Marketing secara keseluruhan 3 Kiosmaya.com
  4. 4. Manfaat digital marketing • Memperluas jangkauan bisnis • Mempersingkat proses pengambilan keputusan • Memperkuat daya saing • Menjadi lebih dekat dengan pelanggan • Menghemat biaya • Meningkatkan penjualan 4 Kiosmaya.com
  5. 5. Berapa biaya digital marketing? 5 Kiosmaya.com
  6. 6. Berapa biaya promosi online? Sumber: verticalmeassures.com 6 Kiosmaya.com
  7. 7. Bagaimana proses konversi? 7 Kiosmaya.com
  8. 8. Beberapa jenis digital marketing 8 Kiosmaya.com
  9. 9. Website sebagai fondasi Digital Marketing 9 Kiosmaya.com
  10. 10. SEM 10 Kiosmaya.com
  11. 11. SMM 11 KiosMaya.Com
  12. 12. E-Mail Marketing 12 Kiosmaya.com
  13. 13. Seperti apa digital marketing itu? 13 Kiosmaya.com
  14. 14. Konsep Digital Marketing 14 Kiosmaya.com
  15. 15. Perilaku konsumen online Mendapat info produk Membandingkan produk dan harga. Mencari alternative. Mencari testimoni atau review 15 Kiosmaya.com
  16. 16. Corong penjualan 16 Kiosmaya.com
  17. 17. Strategi digital marketing 17 Kiosmaya.com
  18. 18. Saluran digital marketing Mengenal Karakteristik Saluran Digital Marketing Sosial media, Youtube, dan Search Engine merupakan beberapa saluran penyebaran promosi yang biasa di gunakan dalam proses digital marketing. Hal lain seperti e-mail campaign akan lebih efektif, namun tetap harus dikelola secara matang agar bisa mendapatkan ‘qualified leads’. Oleh karena itu, sangat penting untuk memahami karakteristik masing-masing saluran digital marketing tersebut. 18 Kiosmaya.com
  19. 19. Karakteristik saluran digital 19 Kiosmaya.com
  20. 20. Search engine marketing 20 Kiosmaya.com
  21. 21. Pro Quotes 21 Kiosmaya.com
  22. 22. Sosial media marketing SOSIALISASI Miliki website yang memenuhi syarat untuk aktivitas digital marketing. Sebarkan di sosial media. Perluas jangkauan dengan iklan digital secara tertarget. TESTIMONI Dapatkan ulasan dari pelanggan Anda untuk meningkatkan keyakinan para calon pelanggan lainnya terhada produk / jasa Anda. AJAKAN MEMBELI Berikan penawaran menarik untuk pelanggan baru, atau untuk seluruh calon pelanggan dengan harga promo dengan batas waktu tertentu. DAYA TARIK Jelaskan alasan kenapa orang harus membeli produk atau menggunakan jasa Anda, terangkan manfaatnya yang hanya ada pada bisnis Anda. 22 Kiosmaya.com
  23. 23. Video marketing 23 Kiosmaya.com
  24. 24. 24 Kiosmaya.com
  25. 25. E-Mail marketing 25 Kiosmaya.com
  26. 26. Kebutuhan Digital Marketing • Website yang handal, – Cepat di load, dan selalu dapat di akses – Mudah terindeks di mesin pencari – Mobile friendly – Memiliki keamanan, minimal menggunakan SSL dan hak permisi file dan folder – Sesuai dengan konsep inbound marketing. • Konten yang menarik, bermanfaat, tidak membosankan. • Sosial media yang teroptimasi • E-mail tools. • SDM yang dapat operasikan hal tersebut di atas. 26 Kiosmaya.com
  27. 27. Infrastruktur Digital Marketing 27 Kiosmaya.com
  28. 28. Website • Gunakan VPS Cloud dengan RAM 8GB agar cepat dapat di akses. • SSL untuk enkripsi website (keamanan) • Dapat anda update sendiri (tidak vendor locked in). • Mudah di update. • Mobile dan SEO Friendly. • Ada tombol call to action dan contact form untuk konversi • Dapat terintegrasi dengan mail client untuk otomasi digital marketing. 28 Kiosmaya.com
  29. 29. Akun Sosmed • Fanpage di FB untuk Awareness dan mendapatkan panggilan telepon / WA, serta mendapakan pengunjung website. • Instagram untuk membuat pemirsa tertarik • Twitter untuk tetap terhubung dengan pelanggan dan monitoring brand. • LinkedIn company pages untuk edukasi pelanggan B2B. 29 Kiosmaya.com
  30. 30. E-Mail broadcaster • Untuk tetap terhubung dengan pelanggan • Dapat terhubung dengan website dan akun sosial media Anda • Untuk segmentasi loyalitas pelanggan. 30 Kiosmaya.com
  31. 31. Iklan Berbayar 31 Kiosmaya.com
  32. 32. Kinerja Digital Marketing 32 Kiosmaya.com
  33. 33. Cara ukur kinerja digital marketing Ads 33 Kiosmaya.com
  34. 34. Google Analytics • Awareness: – Jumlah pengunjung • Desire – Page views per user – Durasi kunjungan • Conversion – Web event – Leads 34 Kiosmaya.com
  35. 35. Facebook Insight 35 Kiosmaya.com
  36. 36. Kinerja iklan berbayar 36 Kiosmaya.com
  37. 37. Contoh kasus • Tujuan Bisnis: Bisnis Kuliner / Katering • Hasil / Goal: Omset Rp. 10 juta per bulan • Strategi: – Produk kuliner yang enak, ada ciri khas tersendiri dan dengan harga terjangkau Rata-rata Rp. 50.000 – Jual 200 paket per bulan • Taktik: – Promosi di Facebook / Instagram – Mendapatkan testimonial dari pelanggan – Meningkatkan loyalitas pelanggan dengan berbagai program – Jangkau pasar lebih luas dengan membuat website dan promosi berbayar di Google / FB / Instagram. 37 Kiosmaya.com
  38. 38. Jual Produk Tenda • Tujuan: Mempopulerkan Brand Bisnis • Masalah: Persaingan di Google sangat ketat • Solusi: Meningkatkan kebergunaan website. • Strategi: Revam web, jalankan program SEM. • Hasil: – Dalam 4 bulan, menempati posisi atas di halaman pertama google untuk beberapa kata kunci potensial dan sangat bersaing. • Kesimpulan: Keberhasilan keyword tersebut karena didukung: – Content SEO – Penyebaran content – Iklan berbayar (Google Ads) 38 Kiosmaya.com
  39. 39. Omahsimbok Resto • Tujuan: Stabilkan omset • Masalah: Hari kerja omset sangat kecil • Solusi: Menjual tempat M.I.C.E gratis • Strategi: Revamp Website, iklan FB, IG dan Google Ads Search. • Hasil: Dalam 1 bulan ramai dikunjngi para Event Organizer untuk survey. 39 Kiosmaya.com
  40. 40. Diskusi dan konsultasi Silahkan isi permasalahan dan rencana digital marketing Anda disini. 40 Kiosmaya.com
  41. 41. Rangkuman Digital marketing merupakan teknik pemasaran melalui saluran digital yang seluruh proses mengadaptasikan dengan pola perilaku konsumen online. Dengan memahami buyer persona dan pola perilaku konsumen, maka Anda dapat mulai membuat strategi digital marketing. Pengukuran kinerja pada setiap goal atau stage inbound sangat penting untuk memastikan kegiatan digital marketing Anda efektif atau tidak. Assesement Buatlah strategi digital marketing Anda dan kirimkan ke rigenz@gmail.com untuk mendapatkan penilaian atas sertifikat yang akan di kirim melalui Pos ke Alamat Anda. 41 Kiosmaya.com

