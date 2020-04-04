Successfully reported this slideshow.
Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 0 CRONOGRAMA GANTT ACTUALIZADO CON AMPLIACION DE PLAZO N� 03 243...
Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 192 04.01.02.02 SURTIDOR PARA JABON LIQUIDO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 ...
Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 383 05.02 INSTALACION DEL SISTEMA DE PUESTA A TIERRA 3 d�as vie ...
Crong. actul. ampl. plazo 03

programación

Published in: Engineering
Crong. actul. ampl. plazo 03

Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 0 CRONOGRAMA GANTT ACTUALIZADO CON AMPLIACION DE PLAZO N� 03 243.85 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 15/03/20 1 01 OBRAS PROVISIONALES, TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES, SEGURIDAD Y SALUD 181 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 2 01.01 OBRAS PROVISIONALES 181 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 3 01.01.01 ALMACEN OFICINA Y CASETA DE GUARDIANIA 2 d�as mar 16/07/19 jue 18/07/19 5CC 4 01.01.02 CARTEL DE OBRA 240 X 3.60 1 d�a mar 16/07/19 mi� 17/07/19 5CC 5 01.01.03 CERCO PROVISIONAL DE TRIPLAY 3 d�as mar 16/07/19 vie 19/07/19 6 01.01.04 SERVICIOS HIGIENICOS PROVISIONALES 1 d�a mar 16/07/19 mi� 17/07/19 5CC 7 01.01.05 AGUA PARA CONSUMO 180 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 5CC 8 01.01.06 ENERGIA ELECTRICA PARA LA CONSTRUCCION 180 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 5CC 9 01.01.07 TRANSPORTE DE EQUIPOS Y MAQUINARIA 180 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 5CC 10 01.02 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES 60 d�as vie 19/07/19 lun 16/09/19 11 01.02.01 DESMONTAJES 11.04 d�as vie 19/07/19 mar 30/07/19 12 01.02.01.01 DESMONTAJE DE VANOS 2 d�as vie 26/07/19 dom 28/07/19 14 13 01.02.01.02 DESMONTAJE DE TECHOS DE ETERNIT 4 d�as vie 19/07/19 mar 23/07/19 5 14 01.02.01.03 DESMONTAJE DE VIGUETAS DE MADERA 3 d�as mar 23/07/19 vie 26/07/19 13 15 01.02.01.04 DESMONTAJE DE APARATOS SANITARIOS 2 d�as dom 28/07/19 mar 30/07/19 12 16 01.02.02 DEMOLICIONES 49 d�as mar 30/07/19 lun 16/09/19 17 01.02.02.01 DEMOLICION DE CIMIENTOS 2 d�as jue 08/08/19 s�b 10/08/19 18 18 01.02.02.02 DEMOLICION DE PISOS DE CONCRETO INCL FALSO PISO 2 d�as mar 06/08/19 jue 08/08/19 20 19 01.02.02.03 DEMOLICION DE VEREDAS Y LOSA DE PATIO 3 d�as mar 06/08/19 vie 09/08/19 18CC 20 01.02.02.04 DEMOLICION DE COLUMNAS Y VIGAS DE CONCRETO 3 d�as s�b 03/08/19 mar 06/08/19 24 21 01.02.02.05 DEMOLICION DE MUROS DE LADRILLO 3 d�as s�b 03/08/19 mar 06/08/19 20CC 22 01.02.02.06 DEMOLICION DE URINARIO 1 d�a s�b 03/08/19 dom 04/08/19 20CC 23 01.02.02.07 DEMOLICION DE ESTRUCTURAS DE CONCRETO 3 d�as s�b 03/08/19 mar 06/08/19 20CC 24 01.02.02.08 DEMOLICION DE LOSA ALIGERADA 4 d�as mar 30/07/19 s�b 03/08/19 15 25 01.02.02.09 CORTE DE MATERIAL SUELTO RENDIMIENTO 460 M/DIA 2 d�as s�b 10/08/19 lun 12/08/19 17 26 01.02.02.10 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL DEMOLIDO C/MAQUINA 2 d�as lun 12/08/19 mi� 14/08/19 25 27 01.02.02.11 NIVELACION, TRAZO Y REPLANTEO PRELIMINAR 4 d�as mi� 14/08/19 dom 18/08/19 26 28 01.02.02.12 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO DURANTE DE PROCESO 30 d�as dom 18/08/19 mar 17/09/19 27 29 01.03 SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN LA OBRA 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 13/10/19 30 01.03.01 ELABORACION, IMPLEMENTACION Y ADMINISTRACION DEL PLAN DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 31 01.03.02 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCION INDIVIDUALL 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 32 01.03.03 SE�ALIZACION TEMPORAL DE SEGURIDAD 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 33 01.03.04 CAPACITACION EN SEGURIDAD Y SALUD 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 34 01.03.05 RECURSOS PARA RESPUESTA ANTE EMERGENCIAS EN SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 35 01.03.06 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCION COLECTIVA 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 36 01.04 PLAN DE IMPLEMENTACION 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 13/10/19 37 01.04.01 PLAN DE CONTINGENCIA 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 38 01.04.02 CAPACITACION SOCIAL 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 39 01.04.03 MONITOREO ARQUEOLOGICO 90 d�as mar 16/07/19 lun 14/10/19 5CC 40 02 ESTRUCTURAS 122 d�as dom 18/08/19 mar 17/12/19 41 02.01 MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS 52 d�as dom 18/08/19 mar 08/10/19 42 02.01.01 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS Y ZAPATAS 4 d�as dom 18/08/19 jue 22/08/19 27 43 02.01.02 EXCAVACION PARA CISTERNA 2 d�as dom 18/08/19 mar 20/08/19 42CC 44 02.01.03 RELLENO COMPACTADO C/EQUIPO CON MATERIAL DE PRESTAMO 6 d�as s�b 21/09/19 vie 27/09/19 62FC+2 d�as 45 02.01.04 RELLENO COMPACTADO C/EQUIPO CON ARENILLA 3 d�as vie 27/09/19 lun 30/09/19 44 46 02.01.05 RELLENO COMPACTADO C/EQUIPO CON AFIRMADO 4 d�as vie 04/10/19 mar 08/10/19 53FC+2 d�as 47 02.01.06 ACARREO INTERNO DE MATERIAL PROCEDENTE DE LA EXCAVACION 3 d�as jue 22/08/19 dom 25/08/19 42 48 02.01.07 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL EXCEDENTE. 7 d�as dom 25/08/19 dom 01/09/19 47 49 02.02 OBRAS DE CONCRETO SIMPLE 49 d�as jue 22/08/19 mi� 09/10/19 50 02.02.01 SOLADO PARA ZAPATAS e=4", 1:12 CEM/HORM; CEMENTO TIPO V 2 d�as jue 22/08/19 s�b 24/08/19 42 51 02.02.02 CIMIENTO CORRIDO: CONCRETO f'c=140 kg/cm2 + 30% P.G.; CEMENTO TIPO V 8 d�as s�b 24/08/19 dom 01/09/19 52CC+1 d�a 52 02.02.03 CIMIENTO CORRIDO: ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 8 d�as s�b 24/08/19 dom 01/09/19 50 53 02.02.04 SOBRE-CIMIENTO CORRIDO: CONCRETO 175 kg/cm2 + 25% P.G.; CEMENTO TIPO V 1 d�a mar 01/10/19 mi� 02/10/19 54CC+1 d�a 54 02.02.05 SOBRE-CIMIENTO CORRIDO: ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 6 d�as lun 30/09/19 dom 06/10/19 45 55 02.02.06 FALSO PISO MEZCLA C:H 1:8 e=4"; CEMENTO TIPO MS 1 d�a mar 08/10/19 mi� 09/10/19 46 56 02.03 OBRAS DE CONCRETO ARMADO 121 d�as lun 19/08/19 mar 17/12/19 57 02.03.01 ZAPATAS 25 d�as vie 23/08/19 lun 16/09/19 58 02.03.01.01 ZAPATAS, CONCRETO f'c=280 kg/cm�; CEMENTO TIPO V 15 d�as s�b 24/08/19 lun 16/09/19 59CC+1 d�a 59 02.03.01.02 ZAPATAS, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 15 d�as s�b 24/08/19 dom 08/09/19 50 60 02.03.01.03 ZAPATAS, ACERO FY=4200 KG/CM2 4 d�as vie 23/08/19 mar 27/08/19 59CC-1 d�a 61 02.03.02 VIGA DE CIMENTACION 4 d�as dom 15/09/19 jue 19/09/19 62 02.03.02.01 VIGAS DE CIMENTACION, CONCRETO f'c=280 kg/cm�; CEMENTO TIPO V 2 d�as mar 17/09/19 jue 19/09/19 63CC+1 d�a 63 02.03.02.02 VIGAS DE CIMENTACION, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 3 d�as lun 16/09/19 jue 19/09/19 58 64 02.03.02.03 VIGAS DE CIMENTACION, ACERO Fy=4,200 kg/cm� 2 d�as dom 15/09/19 mar 17/09/19 63CC-1 d�a 65 02.03.03 SOBRECIMIENTOS REFORZADOS 5 d�as s�b 31/08/19 jue 05/09/19 66 02.03.03.01 SOBRECIMIENTO REFORZADO, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm�; CEMENTO TIPO V 3 d�as lun 02/09/19 jue 05/09/19 67CC+1 d�a 67 02.03.03.02 SOBRECIMIENTO REFORZADO, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 4 d�as dom 01/09/19 jue 05/09/19 51 68 02.03.03.03 SOBRECIMIENTO REFORZADO, ACERO Fy=4,200 kg/cm� 2 d�as s�b 31/08/19 lun 02/09/19 67CC-1 d�a 69 02.03.04 COLUMNAS 36 d�as mar 22/10/19 mi� 27/11/19 70 02.03.04.01 COLUMNAS, CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm� 2 d�as jue 24/10/19 s�b 26/10/19 72CC+1 d�a 71 02.03.04.02 COLUMNAS, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm� 23 d�as jue 24/10/19 mi� 27/11/19 72CC+1 d�a 72 02.03.04.03 COLUMNAS, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO NORMAL 23 d�as mi� 23/10/19 vie 15/11/19 96CC+1 d�a 73 02.03.04.04 COLUMNAS, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm2 22 d�as mar 22/10/19 mi� 13/11/19 72CC-1 d�a 74 02.03.05 VIGAS 40 d�as jue 07/11/19 mar 17/12/19 75 02.03.05.01 VIGAS, CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm2 2 d�as lun 11/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 81CC 76 02.03.05.02 VIGAS, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm2 2 d�as lun 11/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 81CC 77 02.03.05.03 VIGAS, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 22 d�as vie 08/11/19 mi� 11/12/19 71CC+15 d�as 78 02.03.05.04 VIGAS, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm2 19 d�as jue 07/11/19 mar 26/11/19 77CC-1 d�a 79 02.03.05.05 GARGOLA DE CONCRETO TERMINADO S/DISE�O 5 d�as jue 12/12/19 mar 17/12/19 81 80 02.03.06 LOSAS ALIGERADAS 35 d�as s�b 09/11/19 s�b 14/12/19 81 02.03.06.01 LOSA ALIGERADA, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm2 17 d�as lun 11/11/19 jue 12/12/19 82CC+2 d�as,55 82 02.03.06.02 LOSA ALIGERADA, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO NORMAL 25 d�as s�b 09/11/19 s�b 14/12/19 77CC+1 d�a 83 02.03.06.03 LOSA ALIGERADA, ACERO Fy=4,200 kg/cm2 22 d�as s�b 09/11/19 dom 01/12/19 82CC 84 02.03.06.04 LOSA ALIGERADA, LADRILLO HUECO 15x30x30 17 d�as dom 10/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 82CC+1 d�a 85 02.03.07 ESCALERAS 20.06 d�as jue 07/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 86 02.03.07.01 ESCALERA, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm2 2 d�as s�b 09/11/19 lun 25/11/19 87CC+1 d�a 87 02.03.07.02 ESCALERA, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 8 d�as vie 08/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 77CC 88 02.03.07.03 ESCALERA, ACERO Fy=4,200 kg/cm2 4 d�as jue 07/11/19 dom 24/11/19 87CC-1 d�a 89 02.03.08 CISTERNA 25M3 5 d�as lun 19/08/19 s�b 24/08/19 90 02.03.08.01 CISTERNA, CONCRETO f'c=280 kg/cm�; CEMENTO TIPO V+ADIT. IMPERMEABILIZANTE 1 d�a mar 20/08/19 mi� 21/08/19 91CC+1 d�a 91 02.03.08.02 CISTERNA, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 4 d�as mar 20/08/19 s�b 24/08/19 43 92 02.03.08.03 CISTERNA, ACERO Fy=4,200 kg/cm2 2 d�as lun 19/08/19 mi� 21/08/19 91CC-1 d�a 93 02.03.08.04 JUNTA WATER STOP 8" 1 d�a mar 20/08/19 mi� 21/08/19 91CC 94 03 ARQUITECTURA 237 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 08/03/20 95 03.01 MUROS Y TABIQUES DE ALBA�ILERIA 23 d�as mar 22/10/19 jue 14/11/19 96 03.01.01 MURO DE LADRILLO KK TIPO IV CABEZA C:A:C, 1:1:4 e=1.5cm 12 d�as mar 22/10/19 jue 14/11/19 53FC+20 d�as 97 03.01.02 MURO DE LADRILLO KK TIPO IV SOGA C:A:C, 1:1:4 e=1.5cm 12 d�as dom 27/10/19 jue 14/11/19 53FC+25 d�as 98 03.01.03 MURO DE LADRILLO KK TIPO IV CANTO C:A:C, 1:1:4 e=1.5cm 14 d�as dom 27/10/19 jue 14/11/19 53FC+25 d�as 99 03.01.04 ALAMBRE # 8 - REFUERZO HORIZONTAL EN MUROS 5 d�as s�b 09/11/19 jue 14/11/19 98CC-1 d�a,87FC-19 d�as 100 03.02 REVOQUES, ENLUCIDOS Y MOLDURAS 5 d�as s�b 30/11/19 jue 05/12/19 101 03.02.01 TARRAJEO PRIMARIO PARA RECIBIR ENCHAPES 2 d�as s�b 30/11/19 lun 02/12/19 81FC-12 d�as,96FC-4 d�as,97,98,99 102 03.02.02 TARRAJEO EN MUROS: INTERIOR Y EXTERIOR 3 d�as lun 02/12/19 jue 05/12/19 101 103 03.02.03 TARRAJEO DE COLUMNAS 3 d�as s�b 30/11/19 mar 03/12/19 101CC 104 03.02.04 TARRAJEO DE VIGAS 3 d�as s�b 30/11/19 mar 03/12/19 101CC 105 03.02.05 VESTIDURA DE DERRAMES 1 d�a s�b 30/11/19 dom 01/12/19 101CC 106 03.02.06 BRU�AS DE 1 X 1 cm 1 d�a s�b 30/11/19 dom 01/12/19 101CC 107 03.03 CIELO RASOS 3 d�as jue 05/12/19 dom 08/12/19 108 03.03.01 CIELO RASO CON MEZCLA C:A 1:5 3 d�as jue 05/12/19 dom 08/12/19 102 109 03.04 PISOS Y PAVIMENTOS 91 d�as dom 08/12/19 dom 08/03/20 110 03.04.01 PISO PORCELANATO 60 x 60 2 d�as dom 08/12/19 mar 10/12/19 108 111 03.04.02 PISO PORCELANATO 60 x 60 - ALTO TRANSITO 2 d�as dom 08/12/19 mar 10/12/19 110CC 112 03.04.03 PISO DE CEMENTO PULIDO Y BRU�ADO S/COLOREAR 2 d�as dom 08/12/19 mar 10/12/19 110CC 113 03.04.04 CONTRAPISO DE 40 mm PARA RECIBIR PISO PORCELANATO 2 d�as mar 10/12/19 jue 12/12/19 112 114 03.04.05 VEREDA DE CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm2, ACABADO FRO. Y BRU., CEMENTO TIPO MS 38 d�as jue 12/12/19 dom 08/03/20 113 115 03.04.06 RAMPA DE CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm2, C/BRU�ADO S/DISE�O; C/CEM. TIPO MS 1 d�a jue 12/12/19 vie 13/12/19 114CC 116 03.04.07 PATIO CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm� e=5"; C/CEMENTO TIPO V 1 d�a vie 13/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 117 117 03.04.08 CANALETA (MEDIA CA�A) EN CIRCULACION 1 d�a jue 12/12/19 vie 13/12/19 114CC 118 03.04.09 CERAMICO NACIONAL PARA PISICNA COLOR CELESTE 30 x 30 1 d�a s�b 14/12/19 dom 15/12/19 116 119 03.05 CONTRAZOCALOS 2 d�as dom 15/12/19 mar 17/12/19 120 03.05.01 CONTRAZOCALO DE PORCELANATO, H=0.10 INT 2 d�as dom 15/12/19 mar 17/12/19 118 121 03.05.02 CONTRAZOCALO S/COLOREAR H=10cm MEZCLA C:A 1:2 e=1.5 cm 2 d�as dom 15/12/19 mar 17/12/19 120CC 122 03.05.03 CONTRAZOCALO S/COLOREAR H=20 cm MEZCLA C:A 1:2 e=1.5 cm 2 d�as dom 15/12/19 mar 17/12/19 120CC 123 03.06 ZOCALOS 2 d�as lun 16/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 124 03.06.01 ZOCALO DE CERAMICA DE 30 x 30 cm 2 d�as lun 16/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 122FC-1 d�a 125 03.07 REVESTIMIENTO DE GRADAS Y ESCALERAS 2 d�as lun 16/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 126 03.07.01 CANTONERA DE FIERRO EN ESCALERA 2 d�as lun 16/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 124CC 127 03.08 CUBIERTAS 6 d�as mi� 18/12/19 mar 24/12/19 128 03.08.01 COBERTURA DE LADRILLO PASTELERO ASENTADO CON BARRO 2 d�as mi� 18/12/19 vie 20/12/19 126 129 03.08.02 IMPERMEABILIZACON DE TECHOS CON PINTURA ASFALTICA 2 d�as vie 20/12/19 dom 22/12/19 128 130 03.08.03 CUNETA DE MORTERO P/EVACUACION PLUVIAL EN TECHO A=0.10m. C/ADITIVO IMPERMEABILIZANTE 2 d�as dom 22/12/19 mar 24/12/19 129 131 03.08.04 JUNTA DE DILATACION EN COB.LAD.PAST.C/MORTERO ASFALTICO 1 d�a dom 22/12/19 lun 23/12/19 130CC 132 03.09 CARPINTERIA DE MADERA 40 d�as lun 23/12/19 s�b 01/02/20 133 03.09.01 PUERTA APANELADA MACIZA C/MIRILLA DE VIDRIO FIJO (15x60cm) 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 131 134 03.09.02 PUERTA APANELADA MACIZA 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 133CC 135 03.09.03 PUERTA MELAMINE e=18mm P/MUEBLE BAJO DE COCINA 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 133CC 136 03.09.04 PUERTA MELAMINE e=18mm CON ESTRUCTURA DE ALUMINIO EN SS.HH 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 133CC 137 03.09.05 VENTANA DE MADERA TIPO PERSIANA 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 133CC 138 03.09.06 TICERO DE MADERA BARNIZADO DE 3" x 4" de 4.20 mSECUENCIA DE FASES 1 d�a lun 23/12/19 mar 24/12/19 133CC 139 03.09.07 TABIQUE DIVISORIO DE MELAMINE DE 19 mm 1 d�a lun 23/12/19 mar 24/12/19 133CC 140 03.09.08 TAPASOL DE MADERA BARNIZADA 40.02 d�as lun 23/12/19 s�b 01/02/20 133CC 141 03.10 CARPINTERIA METALICA Y HERRERIA 30 d�as dom 22/12/19 mar 21/01/20 142 03.10.01 BARANDA TUBULAR DE ACERO INOXIDABLE DE � = 2" EN PARAPETO H=0.55 m 1 d�a dom 22/12/19 lun 23/12/19 140FC-41 d�as 143 03.10.02 BARANDA TUBULAR DE ACERO INOXIDABLE DE � = 1" EN PARAPETO H=0.55 m 1 d�a dom 22/12/19 lun 23/12/19 142CC 144 03.10.03 PUERTA DE FIERRO PARA CASETA DE GAS 30 d�as dom 22/12/19 mar 21/01/20 142CC 145 03.10.04 PUERTA INGRESO PRINCIPAL C/PERFILES 3/16" 30 d�as dom 22/12/19 mar 21/01/20 142CC 146 03.11 CERRAJERIA 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 147 03.11.01 BISAGRA METALICA CAPUCHINA DE 4" EN PUERTA 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 145FC-29 d�as 148 03.11.02 CERRADURA DE SOBREPONER 2 GOLPES 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 147CC 149 03.11.03 CERRADURA METALICA EN PISO 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 147CC 150 03.11.04 JALADERA TIPO PALANCA, ACABADO ACERO INOXIDABLE 30 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 147CC 151 03.12 VIDRIOS, CRISTALES Y SIMILARES 30 d�as mar 24/12/19 jue 23/01/20 152 03.12.01 ESPEJO BISELADO DE e=6 mm 30 d�as mar 24/12/19 jue 23/01/20 150FC-29 d�as 153 03.12.02 ESPEJO BISELADO DE e=6 mm 30 d�as mar 24/12/19 jue 23/01/20 152CC 154 03.13 PINTURA 60 d�as mar 24/12/19 s�b 22/02/20 155 03.13.01 PINTURA LATEX 2 MANOS EN CIELO RASO Y VIGAS 30 d�as mar 24/12/19 jue 23/01/20 153CC 156 03.13.02 PINTURA LATEX 2 MANOS EN MUROS Y COLUMNAS 14 d�as mi� 08/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 155FC-15 d�as 157 03.13.03 PINTURA BARNIZ EN CARPINTERIA DE MADERA 10 d�as mi� 22/01/20 s�b 01/02/20 156 158 03.13.04 PINTURA ESMALTE 2 MANOS EN CONTRAZOCALOS 12 d�as s�b 01/02/20 jue 13/02/20 157 159 03.13.05 PINT.ANTICOR.Y ESMALTE 2 MANOS-PTA METALICAS 5 d�as jue 13/02/20 mar 18/02/20 158 160 03.13.06 PINTURA DEMARCACION DE LOSA DEPORTIVA 3 d�as mar 18/02/20 vie 21/02/20 159 161 03.13.07 PINTURA DE TRAFICO PARA INDICAR ZONAS SEGURAS Y FLUJOS 1 d�a vie 21/02/20 s�b 22/02/20 160 162 03.14 VARIOS, LIMPIEZA Y JARDINERIA 211 d�as mar 16/07/19 mar 11/02/20 163 03.14.01 LIMPIEZA PERMANENTE DE LA OBRA 180 d�as mar 16/07/19 dom 12/01/20 5CC 164 03.14.02 LIMPIEZA FINAL DE LA OBRA 10 d�as dom 12/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 163 165 03.14.03 JUNTA DE DILATACION CON ESPUMA PLASTICA Y JEBE MICROPOROSO 2 d�as lun 28/10/19 mi� 30/10/19 98CC+1 d�a 166 03.14.04 JUNTA DE DILATACION EN PISO CON MORTERO ASFALTICO e=1" 2 d�as lun 28/10/19 mi� 30/10/19 98CC+1 d�a 167 03.14.05 TAPAJUNTA METALICA EN PISOS ENTRE MODULOS. 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 163 168 03.14.06 TAPAJUNTA MET�LICA ENTRE MODULOS, VERTICAL (EN PARED) 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 167CC 169 03.14.07 TAPAJUNTA METALICA ENTRE MODULOS, EN TECHO 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 167CC 170 03.14.08 PIZARRA DE PLANCHA MDF e=15 mm Y L�MINA ACRILICA DE 4.20 x 1.20 m 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 169CC 171 03.14.09 ASTA DE BANDERA TIPICO 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 172 03.14.10 MESA C.A. REVESTIDA C/CERAMICA DE 30x30 cm-Cocina 6 d�as dom 12/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 170CC 173 03.14.11 SUMINISTRO E INSTALACION DE GRASS NATURAL INC. TIERRA DE CHACRA 30 d�as dom 12/01/20 mar 11/02/20 172CC 174 03.14.12 SE�AL INDICATIVA Y ORIENTAIVA DE 40 x 60 cm 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 175 03.14.13 EXTINTOR DE POLVO QU�MICO SECO DE 6.0 kg 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 176 03.14.14 EXTINTOR DE CO-2 DE 2 a 5 kg 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 177 03.14.15 CERCO DE MALLA ELECTROSOLDADA 2x"2" C/PERFILES. cOLUMNAS DE F.G. STANDAR DE 3" 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 178 03.14.16 BANCAS 0.30x1.50 2 d�as dom 12/01/20 mar 14/01/20 173CC 179 03.14.17 BANCAS 0.40x2.30 2 d�as dom 12/01/20 mar 14/01/20 178CC 180 03.14.18 PLACA RECORDATORIA 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 181 03.14.19 ESTRADO DE CONCRETO SEGUN DETALLE 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 178CC 182 03.14.20 LETRAS METALICAS PARA PORTICO DE INGRESO 1 d�a dom 12/01/20 lun 13/01/20 170CC 183 04 INSTALACIONES SANITARIAS 104 d�as lun 02/12/19 dom 15/03/20 184 04.01 APARATOS SANITARIOS Y ACCESORIOS 23 d�as lun 02/12/19 mi� 25/12/19 185 04.01.01 SUMINISTRO DE APARATOS SANITARIOS 23 d�as lun 02/12/19 mi� 25/12/19 186 04.01.01.01 TAZA TOP PIECE FLUX, COLOR BLANCO INC. ACCESORIOS 2 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 25/12/19 133CC 187 04.01.01.02 LAVATORIO DE LOSA TIPO OVALIN C/GRIFIA TEMPORIZADA 2 d�as lun 02/12/19 mi� 04/12/19 101 188 04.01.01.03 URINARIO TREBOL CADET - BLANCO 3 d�as lun 02/12/19 jue 05/12/19 187CC 189 04.01.01.04 LAVADERO DE ACERO INOXIDABLE 21X25 2 d�as lun 02/12/19 mi� 04/12/19 188CC 190 04.01.02 SUMINISTRO DE ACCESORIOS SANITARIOS 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191 04.01.02.01 PAPELERA ADOSADA TIPO JUMBO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 201 16/07 18/07 16/07 17/07 16/07 19/07 16/07 17/07 16/07 12/01 16/07 12/01 16/07 12/01 26/07 28/07 19/07 23/07 23/07 26/07 28/07 30/07 08/08 10/08 06/08 08/08 06/08 09/08 03/08 06/08 03/08 06/08 03/08 04/08 03/08 06/08 30/07 03/08 10/08 12/08 12/08 14/08 14/08 18/08 18/08 17/09 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 16/07 14/10 18/08 22/08 18/08 20/08 21/09 27/09 27/09 30/09 04/10 08/10 22/08 25/08 25/08 01/09 22/08 24/08 24/08 01/09 24/08 01/09 01/10 02/10 30/09 06/10 08/10 09/10 24/08 16/09 24/08 08/09 23/08 27/08 17/09 19/09 16/09 19/09 15/09 17/09 02/09 05/09 01/09 05/09 31/08 02/09 24/10 26/10 24/10 27/11 23/10 15/11 22/10 13/11 11/11 27/11 11/11 27/11 08/11 11/12 07/11 26/11 12/12 17/12 11/11 12/12 09/11 14/12 09/11 01/12 10/11 27/11 09/11 25/11 08/11 27/11 07/11 24/11 20/08 21/08 20/08 24/08 19/08 21/08 20/08 21/08 22/10 14/11 27/10 14/11 27/10 14/11 09/11 14/11 30/11 02/12 02/12 05/12 30/11 03/12 30/11 03/12 30/11 01/12 30/11 01/12 05/12 08/12 08/12 10/12 08/12 10/12 08/12 10/12 10/12 12/12 12/12 08/03 12/12 13/12 13/12 14/12 12/12 13/12 14/12 15/12 15/12 17/12 15/12 17/12 15/12 17/12 16/12 18/12 16/12 18/12 18/12 20/12 20/12 22/12 22/12 24/12 22/12 23/12 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 24/12 23/12 24/12 23/12 01/02 22/12 23/12 22/12 23/12 22/12 21/01 22/12 21/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 23/12 22/01 24/12 23/01 24/12 23/01 24/12 23/01 08/01 22/01 22/01 01/02 01/02 13/02 13/02 18/02 18/02 21/02 21/02 22/02 16/07 12/01 12/01 22/01 28/10 30/10 28/10 30/10 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 18/01 12/01 11/02 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 14/01 12/01 14/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 12/01 13/01 23/12 25/12 02/12 04/12 02/12 05/12 02/12 04/12 07/12 09/12 jun jul ago sep oct nov dic ene feb mar abr tri 3, 2019 tri 4, 2019 tri 1, 2020 tri 2, 2020 Tarea Divisi�n Hito Resumen Tareas cr�ticas Divisi�n cr�tica OBRA: "MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO EDUCATIVO EN LA I.E. N� 10017 DISTRITO DE SANTA ROSA, PROVINCIA DE CHICLAYO, DEPARTAMENTO LAMBAYEQUE" (CRONOGRAMA GANTT ACTUALIZADO CON AMPLIACION DE PLAZO N� 03) P�gina 1 CONSORCIO & SANTA ROSA
Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 192 04.01.02.02 SURTIDOR PARA JABON LIQUIDO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 193 04.01.02.03 JABONERA LOSA BLANCA 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 194 04.01.02.04 DUCHA TELEFONO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 195 04.01.02.05 GRIFERIA MEZCLADORA PARA DUCHA 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 196 04.01.02.06 GRIFO DE RIEGO DE 1/2" PARA BOTADERO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 197 04.01.02.07 GRIFERIA SIMPLE PARA LAVADERO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 198 04.01.02.08 SECADORA DE MANO 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 199 04.01.02.09 PUNTO DE GAS CON UNA SALIDA - COBRE 2 d�as s�b 07/12/19 lun 09/12/19 191CC 200 04.01.03 INSTALACIONES DE APARATOS SANITARIOS 3 d�as mi� 04/12/19 s�b 07/12/19 201 04.01.03.01 COLOCACION DE APARATOS SANITARIOS 3 d�as mi� 04/12/19 s�b 07/12/19 189 202 04.01.04 INSTALACIONES DE ACCESORIOS SANITARIOS 2 d�as lun 09/12/19 mi� 11/12/19 203 04.01.04.01 COLOCACION DE ACCESORIOS SANITARIOS 2 d�as lun 09/12/19 mi� 11/12/19 199 204 04.02 SISTEMA DE AGUA FRIA 27 d�as mi� 11/12/19 mar 07/01/20 205 04.02.01 SALIDA DE AGUA FRIA 3 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 206 04.02.01.01 SALIDA DE AGUA FRIA �1/2" 3 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 203 207 04.02.01.02 SALIDA DE AGUA FRIA �1 3 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 206CC 208 04.02.01.03 SALIDA DE AGUA FRIAS �1 1/4" 3 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 206CC 209 04.02.01.04 SALIDA GRIFO DE RIEGO �1/2" INC. VALVULAS, TUBERIAS Y ACCESORIOS 3 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 206CC 210 04.02.02 REDES DE DISTRIBUCION AGUA FRIA 15 d�as s�b 14/12/19 dom 29/12/19 211 04.02.02.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES REDES DE DISTRIBUCION 4 d�as s�b 14/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 209 212 04.02.02.02 TUBERIAS REDES DE DISTRIBUCION AGUA FRIA 11 d�as mi� 18/12/19 dom 29/12/19 213 04.02.02.02.01 TUBERIA �1/2" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 211 214 04.02.02.02.02 TUBERIA �3/4" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 213CC 215 04.02.02.02.03 TUBERIA �1" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 213CC 216 04.02.02.02.04 TUBERIA �1 1/4" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 213CC 217 04.02.02.02.05 TUBERIA �1 1/2" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 213CC 218 04.02.02.02.06 TUBERIA �2" PVC SAP C-10 5 d�as mi� 18/12/19 lun 23/12/19 213CC 219 04.02.02.02.07 PRUEBA HIDRAULICA + DESINFECCION REDES DE DISTRIBUCION 6 d�as lun 23/12/19 dom 29/12/19 218 220 04.02.03 REDES DE ALIMENTACION AGUA FRIA 9 d�as dom 29/12/19 mar 07/01/20 221 04.02.03.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES REDES DE ALIMENTACION 6 d�as dom 29/12/19 s�b 04/01/20 222 04.02.03.01.01 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO REDES DE ALIMENTACION 3 d�as dom 29/12/19 mi� 01/01/20 219 223 04.02.03.01.02 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS REDES DE ALIMENTACION 3 d�as mi� 01/01/20 s�b 04/01/20 222 224 04.02.03.02 TUBERIAS REDES DE ALIMENTACION 6 d�as mi� 01/01/20 mar 07/01/20 225 04.02.03.02.01 TUBERIA � 2 1/2 " PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 223CC 226 04.02.03.02.02 TUBERIA �2" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 227 04.02.03.02.03 TUBERIA �1 1/2" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 228 04.02.03.02.04 TUBERIA �1 1/4" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 229 04.02.03.02.05 TUBERIA �1" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 230 04.02.03.02.06 TUBERIA �1/2" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 231 04.02.03.02.07 TUBERIA �3/4" PVC SAP C-10 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 225CC 232 04.02.03.02.08 EMPALME A CONEXION DE AGUA EXISTENTE 1 d�a vie 03/01/20 s�b 04/01/20 231 233 04.02.03.02.09 PRUEBA HIDRAULICA + DESINFECCION REDES DE ALIMENTACION 1 d�a lun 06/01/20 mar 07/01/20 243 234 04.02.03.03 VALVULAS Y LLAVES SISTEMA AGUA FRIA 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 235 04.02.03.03.01 VALVULA COMPUERTA DE BRONCE DE 1/2" 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 232 236 04.02.03.03.02 VALVULA COMPUERTA DE BRONCE DE 3/4" 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 235CC 237 04.02.03.03.03 VALVULA COMPUERTA DE BRONCE DE 1" 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 235CC 238 04.02.03.03.04 VALVULA COMPUERTA DE BRONCE DE 1 1/4" 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 235CC 239 04.02.03.03.05 VALVULA COMPUERTA DE BRONCE DE 1 1/2" 1 d�a s�b 04/01/20 dom 05/01/20 235CC 240 04.02.03.04 VARIOS 1 d�a dom 05/01/20 lun 06/01/20 241 04.02.03.04.01 CAJA PARA VALVULA EN PARED, NICHO DE MAYOLICA Y TAPA METALICA 1 d�a dom 05/01/20 lun 06/01/20 239 242 04.02.03.04.02 CAJA BY-PASS SEG/DETALLE INC. VALVULAS Y ACCESORIOS 1 d�a dom 05/01/20 lun 06/01/20 241CC 243 04.02.03.04.03 PASE TUB. SCH-40 �2" (L=0.30M) 1 d�a dom 05/01/20 lun 06/01/20 241CC 244 04.02.04 ALMACENAMIENTO DE AGUA 5 d�as mi� 11/12/19 lun 16/12/19 245 04.02.04.01 SUM. E INST. LINEA DE INGRESO �1", INCLUYE VALVULAS Y ACCESORIOS 1 d�a mi� 11/12/19 jue 12/12/19 203 246 04.02.04.02 SUM. E INST. EQUIPO DE BOMBEO PRESION CTE. Y VEL. VAR. 03 ELECTROBOMBAS (Q=2.0lps, HDT=22m, POT.APROX=2HP) 1 d�a mi� 11/12/19 jue 12/12/19 245CC 247 04.02.04.03 SUM. E INST. DE LINEA DE SUCCION �2.1/2", INCLUYE VALVULAS Y ACCESORIOSAPROX=2HP) 2 d�as jue 12/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 246 248 04.02.04.04 SUM. E INST. DE LINEA DE SUCCION �2.1/2", INCLUYE VALVULAS Y ACCESORIOSAPROX=2HP) 2 d�as jue 12/12/19 s�b 14/12/19 247CC 249 04.02.04.05 SUM. E INST. DE LINEA DE REBOSE �4" DE CISTERNA 2 d�as s�b 14/12/19 lun 16/12/19 248 250 04.02.04.06 CAJA DE CONCRETO CON REJILLA METALICA PARA REBOSE 0.30x0.50x0.50M 1 d�a s�b 14/12/19 dom 15/12/19 249CC 251 04.02.04.07 TUBO BASTON PARA VENTILACION DE CISTERNA ACERO SCH-40 4" 1 d�a s�b 14/12/19 dom 15/12/19 249CC 252 04.02.04.08 SOPORTE METALICO 1 d�a s�b 14/12/19 dom 15/12/19 249CC 253 04.02.04.09 MARCO Y TAPA DE FIERRO .80x.80m P/TQUE CISTERNA APOYADO 25 M3 1 d�a s�b 14/12/19 dom 15/12/19 249CC 254 04.02.05 CAMARA DE INSPECCION 1 d�a dom 15/12/19 lun 16/12/19 255 04.02.05.01 CAJA DE REGISTRO CIEGO DE CONCRETO 12" x 24" (0.30x0.60) C/ TAPA CONCRETO REFORZADO 1 d�a dom 15/12/19 lun 16/12/19 253 256 04.03 SISTEMA DE DRENAJE PLUVIAL 94 d�as mi� 11/12/19 s�b 14/03/20 257 04.03.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES DREBAJE PLUVIAL 9 d�as mi� 11/12/19 vie 20/12/19 258 04.03.01.01 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as mi� 11/12/19 vie 13/12/19 209CC 259 04.03.01.02 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as mi� 11/12/19 vie 13/12/19 258CC 260 04.03.01.03 CAMA DE APOYO PARA TUBERIAS DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as mi� 11/12/19 vie 13/12/19 259CC 261 04.03.01.04 RELLENO CON MATERIAL PROPIO SELECCIONADO DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as lun 16/12/19 mi� 18/12/19 267 262 04.03.01.05 ACARREO INTERNO DE MATERIAL PROCEDENTE DE EXCAVACIONES DRENAJE PLUVIAL 1 d�a mi� 18/12/19 jue 19/12/19 261 263 04.03.01.06 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL EXCEDENTE ACARREADO C/EQUIPO D=10km DRENAJE PLUVIAL 1 d�a jue 19/12/19 vie 20/12/19 262 264 04.03.02 TUBERIAS DRENAJE PLUVIAL 3 d�as vie 13/12/19 lun 16/12/19 265 04.03.02.01 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �6" DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as vie 13/12/19 dom 15/12/19 260 266 04.03.02.02 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �4" DRENAJE PLUVIAL 2 d�as vie 13/12/19 dom 15/12/19 265CC 267 04.03.02.03 PRUEBA HIDRAULICA DE ESTANQUEIDAD Y ESCORRENTIA DRENAJE PLUVIAL 1 d�a dom 15/12/19 lun 16/12/19 266 268 04.03.03 ACCESORIOS DRENAJE PLUVIAL 87 d�as mi� 18/12/19 s�b 14/03/20 269 04.03.03.01 GARGOLA DE CONCRETO SEG/DETALLE 3 d�as mi� 18/12/19 s�b 21/12/19 261 270 04.03.03.02 CANALETA PLUVIAL C/REJILLA SEG/DETALLE 10 d�as mi� 18/12/19 dom 15/03/20 269CC,114FC-90 d�as 271 04.04 SISTEMA DE DESAGUE Y VENTILACION 51 d�as mi� 18/12/19 vie 07/02/20 272 04.04.01 SALIDAS DE DESAGUE 3 d�as s�b 21/12/19 mar 24/12/19 273 04.04.01.01 SALIDA DESAGUE PVC-SAP �4" 3 d�as s�b 21/12/19 mar 24/12/19 269 274 04.04.01.02 SALIDA DESAGUE PVC-SAP �3" 3 d�as s�b 21/12/19 mar 24/12/19 273CC 275 04.04.01.03 SALIDA DESAGUE PVC-SAP �2" 3 d�as s�b 21/12/19 mar 24/12/19 274CC 276 04.04.01.04 SALIDA VENTILACION PVC-SAP �2" 2 d�as s�b 21/12/19 lun 23/12/19 275CC 277 04.04.02 REDES DE DERIVACION DESAGUE 7 d�as lun 23/12/19 lun 30/12/19 278 04.04.02.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES REDES DE DERIVACION DESAGUE 2 d�as lun 23/12/19 mi� 25/12/19 276 279 04.04.02.02 TUBERIAS REDES DE DERIVACION 5 d�as mi� 25/12/19 lun 30/12/19 280 04.04.02.02.01 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �4" 2 d�as mi� 25/12/19 vie 27/12/19 278 281 04.04.02.02.02 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �3" 2 d�as mi� 25/12/19 vie 27/12/19 280CC 282 04.04.02.02.03 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �2" 2 d�as mi� 25/12/19 vie 27/12/19 280CC 283 04.04.02.02.04 MONTANTE DESAGUE EN FALSA COLUMNA 2 d�as vie 27/12/19 dom 29/12/19 282 284 04.04.02.02.05 MONTANTE VENTILACION EN FALSA COLUMNA 2 d�as vie 27/12/19 dom 29/12/19 283CC 285 04.04.02.02.06 PRUEBA HIDRAULICA DE ESTANQUEIDAD Y ESCORRENTIA REDES DE DERIVACION 1 d�a dom 29/12/19 lun 30/12/19 284 286 04.04.03 REDES COLECTORAS DESAGUA 41 d�as mi� 18/12/19 mar 28/01/20 287 04.04.03.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES DESAGUE 34 d�as jue 19/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 288 04.04.03.01.01 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO REDES COLECTORAS 22 d�as lun 30/12/19 mar 21/01/20 285 289 04.04.03.01.02 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS REDES COLECTORAS 22 d�as lun 30/12/19 mar 21/01/20 288CC 290 04.04.03.01.03 REFINE Y NIVELACION DE ZANJAS REDES COLECTORAS 22 d�as mar 31/12/19 mi� 22/01/20 289FC-21 d�as 291 04.04.03.01.04 CAMA DE APOYO PARA TUBERIAS REDES COLECTORAS 2 d�as mi� 01/01/20 vie 03/01/20 290FC-21 d�as 292 04.04.03.01.05 RELLENO CON MATERIAL PROPIO SELECCIONADO REDES COLECTORAS 2 d�as jue 19/12/19 s�b 21/12/19 299 293 04.04.03.01.06 ACARREO INTERNO DE MATERIAL PROCEDENTE DE EXCAVACIONES REDES COLECTORAS DE DESAGUE 2 d�as s�b 21/12/19 lun 23/12/19 292 294 04.04.03.02 TUBERIAS COLECTORAS DESAGUE 41 d�as mi� 18/12/19 mar 28/01/20 295 04.04.03.02.01 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �6" DESAGUE 23 d�as vie 03/01/20 dom 26/01/20 291 296 04.04.03.02.02 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �4" DESAGUE 23 d�as vie 03/01/20 dom 26/01/20 295CC 297 04.04.03.02.03 TUBERIA PVC-SAP �2" DESAGUE 23 d�as vie 03/01/20 dom 26/01/20 295CC 298 04.04.03.02.04 EMPALME A CONEXION DE DESAGUE EXISTENTE 23 d�as dom 05/01/20 mar 28/01/20 297FC-21 d�as 299 04.04.03.02.05 PRUEBA HIDRAULICA DE ESTANQUEIDAD Y ESCORRENTIA REDES COLECTORAS DESAGUE 1 d�a mi� 18/12/19 jue 19/12/19 308FC-21 d�as 300 04.04.03.03 ACCESORIOS REDES COLECTORAS DE DESAGUE 4 d�as mar 07/01/20 s�b 11/01/20 301 04.04.03.03.01 SOMBRERO DE VENTILACION PVC-SAL �2" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 298FC-21 d�as 302 04.04.03.03.02 REGISTRO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �4" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 303 04.04.03.03.03 REGISTRO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �3" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 304 04.04.03.03.04 REGISTRO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �2" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 305 04.04.03.03.05 CAJA SUMIDERO (0.20x0.20) C/ TAPA REJILLA 4 d�as mar 07/01/20 s�b 11/01/20 301CC 306 04.04.03.03.06 SUMIDERO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �3" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 307 04.04.03.03.07 SUMIDERO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �2" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 308 04.04.03.03.08 TRAMPA DE GRASA TAPAS, TUBERIA Y ACCESORIOS DE PVC-CP DESAGUE 3" 1 d�a mar 07/01/20 mi� 08/01/20 301CC 309 04.04.04 CAMARA DE INSPECCION 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 310 04.04.04.01 CAJAS DE REGISTRO 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 311 04.04.04.01.01 CAJA DE REGISTRO 12"x24" DE CONCRETO f'c=175kg/cm2 C/TAPA CONCRETO 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 308 312 04.04.04.01.02 CAJA DE REGISTRO 24"x24" DE CONCRETO f'c=175kg/cm2 C/TAPA CONCRETO 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 311CC 313 04.04.04.01.03 CAJA DE REGISTRO 24"x24" DE CONCRETO f'c=175kg/cm2 C/TAPA CONCRETO ANTIRETORN O 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 311CC 314 04.04.04.01.04 BUZON ANTIRETORNO DE CONCRETO f'c=175kg/cm2 C/TAPA CONCRETO 30 d�as mi� 08/01/20 vie 07/02/20 313CC 315 05 INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS Y MECANICAS 34 d�as vie 10/01/20 jue 13/02/20 316 05.01 SALIDAS PARA ALUMBRADO, TOMACORRIENTES, FUERZAS Y SE�ALES DEBILES 34 d�as vie 10/01/20 jue 13/02/20 317 05.01.01 SALIDAS 9 d�as mar 04/02/20 jue 13/02/20 318 05.01.01.01 SALIDAS PARA ALUMBRADO 3 d�as mar 04/02/20 vie 07/02/20 319 05.01.01.01.01 CONEXION A RED EXISTENTE 3 d�as mar 04/02/20 vie 07/02/20 393 320 05.01.01.01.02 SALIDA ALUMBRADO EN TECHO (CENTRO DE LUZ) 2 d�as mar 04/02/20 jue 06/02/20 319CC 321 05.01.01.01.03 SALIDA PARA BRAQUETE EN PARED 2 d�as mar 04/02/20 jue 06/02/20 319CC 322 05.01.01.01.04 SALIDA PARA LUZ DE EMERGENCIA EN TECHO 2 d�as mar 04/02/20 jue 06/02/20 319CC 323 05.01.01.02 SALIDAS PARA TOMACORRIENTES 2 d�as vie 07/02/20 dom 09/02/20 324 05.01.01.02.01 SALIDA TOMACORRIENTE BIPOLAR CON PUESTA A TIERRA (H=0.4m) 2 d�as vie 07/02/20 dom 09/02/20 319 325 05.01.01.02.02 SALIDA TOMACORRIENTE BIPOLAR CON PUESTA A TIERRA (H=1.10m) 1 d�a vie 07/02/20 s�b 08/02/20 324CC 326 05.01.01.02.03 SALIDA TOMACORRIENTE BIPOLAR CON PUESTA A TIERRA (H=1.80m) 1 d�a vie 07/02/20 s�b 08/02/20 324CC 327 05.01.01.02.04 SALIDA TOMACORRIENTE BIPOLAR CON PUESTA A TIERRA EN TECHO 1 d�a vie 07/02/20 s�b 08/02/20 324CC 328 05.01.01.02.05 SALIDA PARA TOMACORRIENTE TRIFASICO DOBLE C/LINEA TIERRA NORMAL A PRUEBA DE AGUA 1 d�a vie 07/02/20 s�b 08/02/20 324CC 329 05.01.01.02.06 SALIDA TOMACORRIENTE BIPOLAR ESTABILIZADA CON PUESTA A TIERRA EN PISO 2 d�as vie 07/02/20 dom 09/02/20 324CC 330 05.01.01.03 SALIDAS PARA INTERRUPTORES 1 d�a dom 09/02/20 lun 10/02/20 331 05.01.01.03.01 SALIDA PARA INTERRUPTOR SIMPLE 1 d�a dom 09/02/20 lun 10/02/20 329 332 05.01.01.03.02 SALIDA PARA INTERRUPTOR DOBLE 1 d�a dom 09/02/20 lun 10/02/20 331CC 333 05.01.01.03.03 SALIDA PARA INTERRUPTOR DE CONMUTACION 1 d�a dom 09/02/20 lun 10/02/20 332CC 334 05.01.01.04 SALIDAS PARA FUERZAS Y OTROS 1 d�a lun 10/02/20 mar 11/02/20 335 05.01.01.04.01 SALIDA DE FUERZA ELECTROBOMBA 1 d�a lun 10/02/20 mar 11/02/20 333 336 05.01.01.04.02 SALIDA PARA REFLECTORES 1 d�a lun 10/02/20 mar 11/02/20 335CC 337 05.01.01.05 CAJAS DE PASE 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 338 05.01.01.05.01 CAJA DE PASE DE 100X100X55 mm 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 336 339 05.01.01.05.02 CAJA DE PASE DE 150X150X75 mm 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 338CC 340 05.01.01.05.03 CAJA DE PASE DE 250X250X100 mm 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 338CC 341 05.01.01.05.04 CAJA DE PASE DE 300X300X150 mm 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 338CC 342 05.01.01.05.05 CAJA DE PASE OCTOGONAL DE 100X100X40MM 2 d�as mar 11/02/20 jue 13/02/20 338CC 343 05.01.02 CANALIZACIONES, CONDUCTOS Y TUBERIAS 11 d�as vie 10/01/20 mar 21/01/20 344 05.01.02.01 MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS 11 d�as vie 10/01/20 mar 21/01/20 345 05.01.02.01.01 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS INTALACIONES ELECTRICAS CORTE A-A (0.30X0.50m) 3 d�as vie 10/01/20 lun 13/01/20 314FC-28 d�as 346 05.01.02.01.02 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS INTALACIONES ELECTRICAS CORTE B-B (0.40X0.50m) 3 d�as vie 10/01/20 lun 13/01/20 345CC 347 05.01.02.01.03 RELLENO COMPACTADO DE ZANJAS INBSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS CORTE A-A (0.3X0.50m) 3 d�as s�b 18/01/20 mar 21/01/20 362 348 05.01.02.01.04 RELLENO COMPACTADO DE ZANJAS INBSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS CORTE B-B (0.4X0.50m) 3 d�as s�b 18/01/20 mar 21/01/20 347CC 349 05.01.02.02 tuberias y/o ductos 3 d�as lun 13/01/20 jue 16/01/20 350 05.01.02.02.01 TUBERIA PVC-P 20MM 3 d�as lun 13/01/20 jue 16/01/20 346 351 05.01.02.02.02 TUBERIA PVC-P 35MM 3 d�as lun 13/01/20 jue 16/01/20 350CC 352 05.01.02.02.03 TUBERIA PVC-P 75MM 3 d�as lun 13/01/20 jue 16/01/20 350CC 353 05.01.03 CONDUCTORES Y CABLES DE ENERGIA 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 354 05.01.03.01 CABLES ALIMENTADORES 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355 05.01.03.01.01 ALIMENTADOR CABLE N2XOH 4-1X16mm2 (3F+N)+10mm2 (T) 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 352 356 05.01.03.01.02 ALIMENTADOR CABLE N2XOH 4-1X10mm2 (3F+N)+1X6mm2 (T) 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 357 05.01.03.01.03 ALIMENTADOR CABLE N2XOH 4-1X25mm2 (3F+N)+1X16mm2 (T) 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 358 05.01.03.01.04 ALIMENTADOR CABLE N2XOH 4-1X4mm2 (3F+N)+1X4mm2 (T) 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 359 05.01.03.01.05 ALIMENTADOR CABLE N2XOH 3X1X35mm2 + 1X35mm2+1X25mm2 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 360 05.01.03.01.06 ALIMENTADOR CABLE 2-1x4mm2 (F+N)(NH-80)+2.5mm2 (NH+80)/T 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 361 05.01.03.01.07 ALIMENTADOR CABLE 2-1x2.5mm2 (F+N)(NH-80)+2.5mm2 (NH+80)/T 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 362 05.01.03.01.08 CABLE DE COBRE DESNUDO 1X95mm2 2 d�as jue 16/01/20 s�b 18/01/20 355CC 363 05.01.04 SISTEMA DE CONDUCTOS 23 d�as s�b 18/01/20 lun 10/02/20 364 05.01.04.01 BUZONES DE CONCRETO 23 d�as s�b 18/01/20 lun 10/02/20 365 05.01.04.01.01 BUZON DE CONCREO 0.80X0.80X0.80 M 23 d�as s�b 18/01/20 lun 10/02/20 362 366 05.01.05 TABLERO PRINCIPAL 20 d�as s�b 18/01/20 vie 07/02/20 367 05.01.05.01 TABLERO GENERAL (TG) 3X160A 25 KA 20 d�as s�b 18/01/20 vie 07/02/20 365CC 368 05.01.06 TABLEROS DE DISTRIBUCION 3 d�as dom 19/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 369 05.01.06.01 TABLERO (TG-01) 1 d�a dom 19/01/20 lun 20/01/20 367FC-19 d�as 370 05.01.06.02 TABLERO (TG-01-A) 3X20A 25KA 1 d�a dom 19/01/20 lun 20/01/20 369CC 371 05.01.06.03 TABLERO (TG-02) 3X40A 25KA 1 d�a dom 19/01/20 lun 20/01/20 369CC 372 05.01.06.04 TABLERO (TG-02-A) 3X20A 25KA 1 d�a dom 19/01/20 lun 20/01/20 369CC 373 05.01.06.05 TABLERO (TG-03) 3X40A KA 1 d�a lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 372 374 05.01.06.06 TABLERO (TG-04) 3X32A KA 1 d�a lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 373CC 375 05.01.06.07 TABLERO (TG-04-A) 1 d�a lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 373CC 376 05.01.06.08 TABLERO (TG-05) 3X25A KA 1 d�a lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 373CC 377 05.01.06.09 TABLERO (TG-06) 3X25A KA 1 d�a mar 21/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 376 378 05.01.06.10 TABLERO (TG-07) 3X25A KA 1 d�a mar 21/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 377CC 379 05.01.06.11 TABLERO (TG-03-A) 3X20A 25KA 1 d�a mar 21/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 377CC 380 05.01.06.12 TABLERO (TG-08) 1 d�a mar 21/01/20 mi� 22/01/20 377CC 381 05.01.07 DISPOSITIVOS DE MANIOBRA Y PROTECCION 2 d�as mi� 22/01/20 vie 24/01/20 382 05.01.07.01 TABLERO DE CONTROL AUTOMATICO DE ELECTROBOMBAS 2.00 HP 2 d�as mi� 22/01/20 vie 24/01/20 380 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 07/12 09/12 04/12 07/12 09/12 11/12 11/12 14/12 11/12 14/12 11/12 14/12 11/12 14/12 14/12 18/12 18/12 23/12 18/12 23/12 18/12 23/12 18/12 23/12 18/12 23/12 18/12 23/12 23/12 29/12 29/12 01/01 01/01 04/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 01/01 03/01 03/01 04/01 06/01 07/01 04/01 05/01 04/01 05/01 04/01 05/01 04/01 05/01 04/01 05/01 05/01 06/01 05/01 06/01 05/01 06/01 11/12 12/12 11/12 12/12 12/12 14/12 12/12 14/12 14/12 16/12 14/12 15/12 14/12 15/12 14/12 15/12 14/12 15/12 15/12 16/12 11/12 13/12 11/12 13/12 11/12 13/12 16/12 18/12 18/12 19/12 19/12 20/12 13/12 15/12 13/12 15/12 15/12 16/12 18/12 21/12 18/12 15/03 21/12 24/12 21/12 24/12 21/12 24/12 21/12 23/12 23/12 25/12 25/12 27/12 25/12 27/12 25/12 27/12 27/12 29/12 27/12 29/12 29/12 30/12 30/12 21/01 30/12 21/01 31/12 22/01 01/01 03/01 19/12 21/12 21/12 23/12 03/01 26/01 03/01 26/01 03/01 26/01 05/01 28/01 18/12 19/12 07/01 08/01 07/01 08/01 07/01 08/01 07/01 08/01 07/01 11/01 07/01 08/01 07/01 08/01 07/01 08/01 08/01 07/02 08/01 07/02 08/01 07/02 08/01 07/02 04/02 07/02 04/02 06/02 04/02 06/02 04/02 06/02 07/02 09/02 07/02 08/02 07/02 08/02 07/02 08/02 07/02 08/02 07/02 09/02 09/02 10/02 09/02 10/02 09/02 10/02 10/02 11/02 10/02 11/02 11/02 13/02 11/02 13/02 11/02 13/02 11/02 13/02 11/02 13/02 10/01 13/01 10/01 13/01 18/01 21/01 18/01 21/01 13/01 16/01 13/01 16/01 13/01 16/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 16/01 18/01 18/01 10/02 18/01 07/02 19/01 20/01 19/01 20/01 19/01 20/01 19/01 20/01 20/01 21/01 20/01 21/01 20/01 21/01 20/01 21/01 21/01 22/01 21/01 22/01 21/01 22/01 21/01 22/01 22/01 24/01 jun jul ago sep oct nov dic ene feb mar abr tri 3, 2019 tri 4, 2019 tri 1, 2020 tri 2, 2020 Tarea Divisi�n Hito Resumen Tareas cr�ticas Divisi�n cr�tica OBRA: "MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO EDUCATIVO EN LA I.E. N� 10017 DISTRITO DE SANTA ROSA, PROVINCIA DE CHICLAYO, DEPARTAMENTO LAMBAYEQUE" (CRONOGRAMA GANTT ACTUALIZADO CON AMPLIACION DE PLAZO N� 03) P�gina 2 CONSORCIO & SANTA ROSA
Id EDT Nombre de tarea Duraci�n Comienzo Fin Predecesoras 383 05.02 INSTALACION DEL SISTEMA DE PUESTA A TIERRA 3 d�as vie 24/01/20 lun 27/01/20 384 05.02.02 POZO PUESTA A TIERRA R<= 5 OHM 3 d�as vie 24/01/20 lun 27/01/20 382 385 05.03 ARTEFACTOS 8 d�as lun 27/01/20 mar 04/02/20 386 05.03.03 LAMPARAS 7 d�as lun 27/01/20 lun 03/02/20 387 05.03.03.03 ARTEFACTO DE ILUMINACION DE EMERGENCIA CON 2 LAMPARA DE 20W CON DOS HORAS DE AUTONOMIA 1 d�a lun 27/01/20 mar 28/01/20 384 388 05.03.03.04 FAROLA JP 250 LAMPARA HG 70W) 7 d�as lun 27/01/20 lun 03/02/20 387CC 389 05.03.04 REFLECTORES 8 d�as lun 27/01/20 mar 04/02/20 390 05.03.04.03 REFLECTOR CON LAMP. 250W HALOGENO ASIMETRICO SIMILAR AL PROYECTOR RL 40HL 8 d�as lun 27/01/20 mar 04/02/20 387CC 391 05.03.04.04 SUMINISTRO Y MONTAJE DE POSTES DE CONCRETO CENTRIFUGO 9/2000/150 Y ACCESORIOS 4 d�as mar 28/01/20 s�b 01/02/20 390FC-7 d�as 392 05.04 OTROS 3 d�as s�b 01/02/20 mar 04/02/20 393 05.04.04 MURETE DE CONCRETO PARA ACOMETIDA ELECTRICA Y PORTAMEDIDOR 3 d�as s�b 01/02/20 mar 04/02/20 391 394 06 INSTALACIONES DE COMUNICACIONES 9 d�as lun 10/02/20 mi� 19/02/20 395 06.01 SALIDAS PARA COMUNICACIONES 6 d�as lun 10/02/20 dom 16/02/20 396 06.01.01 SALIDA PARA RED DATA 2 d�as lun 10/02/20 mi� 12/02/20 342FC-3 d�as 397 06.01.02 SALIDA PARA TELEFONO EXTERNO 2 d�as lun 10/02/20 mi� 12/02/20 396CC 398 06.01.03 SALIDA PARA PULSADOR DE TIMBRE 2 d�as lun 10/02/20 mi� 12/02/20 396CC 399 06.01.04 SALIDA PARA TRANSFORMADOR DE 380/25 CAMPANILLA 2 d�as mi� 12/02/20 vie 14/02/20 398 400 06.01.05 SALIDA PARA PARLANTE 2 d�as mi� 12/02/20 vie 14/02/20 399CC 401 06.01.06 SALIDA PARA VIDEO VIGILANCIA (INCLUYE CABLEADO Y EQUIPOS) 2 d�as mi� 12/02/20 vie 14/02/20 399CC 402 06.01.07 SALIDA PARA DETECTOR DE HUMO 2 d�as vie 14/02/20 dom 16/02/20 401 403 06.01.08 SALIDA PARA SIRENA DE ALARMA CONTRAINCENDIO 2 d�as vie 14/02/20 dom 16/02/20 402CC 404 06.01.09 SALIDA PARA TV CABLE 2 d�as vie 14/02/20 dom 16/02/20 402CC 405 06.02 CAJAS DE PASE COMUNICACIONES 3 d�as dom 16/02/20 mi� 19/02/20 406 06.02.01 CAJA DE PASE DE 150X150X75 mm 1 d�a dom 16/02/20 lun 17/02/20 404 407 06.02.02 CAJA DE PASE DE 250X250X100 mm 1 d�a lun 17/02/20 mar 18/02/20 406 408 06.02.03 CAJA DE PASE DE 300X300X150 mm 1 d�a mar 18/02/20 mi� 19/02/20 407 409 07 MOBILIARIO 60 d�as lun 23/12/19 vie 21/02/20 410 07.01 MOBILIARIO 60 d�as lun 23/12/19 vie 21/02/20 152CC-1 d�a 411 08 ADICIONAL DE OBRA N�01 200 d�as mar 27/08/19 vie 13/03/20 412 08.01 OBRAS PROVISIONALES, TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES, SEGURIDAD Y SALUD 2 d�as lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 413 08.01.01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES 2 d�as lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 414 08.01.01.01 DEMOLICION 2 d�as lun 20/01/20 mar 21/01/20 415 08.01.01.01.01 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL DEMOLIDO C/MAQUINA 1 d�a mar 21/01/20 mar 21/01/20 416 416 08.01.01.01.02 DEMOLICION DE PARAPETO MODULO EXISTENTE 1 d�a lun 20/01/20 lun 20/01/20 417 08.02 ESTRUCTURAS 190 d�as mar 27/08/19 mar 03/03/20 418 08.02.01 OBRAS DE CONCRETO SIMPLE 1 d�a dom 01/03/20 lun 02/03/20 419 08.02.01.01 FALSO PISO MEZCLA C:H 1:8 e=4"; CEMENTO TIPO MS 1 d�a dom 01/03/20 lun 02/03/20 55,440 420 08.02.02 OBRAS DE CONCRETO ARMADO 189 d�as mar 27/08/19 lun 02/03/20 421 08.02.02.01 ZAPATAS 1 d�a mar 27/08/19 mar 27/08/19 422 08.02.02.01.01 ZAPATAS, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm�. 1 d�a mar 27/08/19 mar 27/08/19 60 423 08.02.02.02 VIGAS DE CIMENTACION 1 d�a mar 17/09/19 mi� 18/09/19 424 08.02.02.02.01 VIGAS DE CIMENTACION, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm�. 1 d�a mar 17/09/19 mi� 18/09/19 64 425 08.02.02.03 COLUMNAS 15 d�as mi� 13/11/19 jue 28/11/19 426 08.02.02.03.01 COLUMNAS, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm� 1 d�a mi� 27/11/19 jue 28/11/19 71 427 08.02.02.03.02 COLUMNAS, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm� 1 d�a mi� 13/11/19 jue 14/11/19 73 428 08.02.02.04 VIGAS 16 d�as mar 26/11/19 jue 12/12/19 429 08.02.02.04.01 VIGAS, CONCRETO f'c=175 kg/cm� 1 d�a mi� 27/11/19 jue 28/11/19 75 430 08.02.02.04.02 VIGAS, CONCRETO f'c=210 kg/cm� 1 d�a mi� 27/11/19 jue 28/11/19 76 431 08.02.02.04.03 VIGAS, ENCOFRADO Y DESENCOFRADO 1 d�a mi� 11/12/19 jue 12/12/19 77 432 08.02.02.04.04 VIGAS, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm� 1 d�a mar 26/11/19 mi� 27/11/19 78 433 08.02.02.05 MESA CORRIDA 2 d�as s�b 29/02/20 dom 01/03/20 434 08.02.02.05.01 MESA CORRIDA, ACERO Fy=4200 kg/cm� 2 d�as s�b 29/02/20 dom 01/03/20 437 435 08.03 ARQUITECTURA 103 d�as dom 01/12/19 vie 13/03/20 436 08.03.01 MUROS Y TABIQUES DE ALBA�ILERIA 2 d�as jue 27/02/20 vie 28/02/20 437 08.03.01.01 MURO DE LADRILLO KK TIPO IV SOGA C:A:C, 1:1:4 e=1.5cm 2 d�as jue 27/02/20 vie 28/02/20 438 08.03.02 REVOQUES, ENLUCIDOS Y MOLADURAS 92 d�as dom 01/12/19 lun 02/03/20 439 08.03.02.01 TARRAJEO PRIMARIO PARA RECIBIR ENCHAPES 1 d�a mi� 26/02/20 mi� 26/02/20 440 08.03.02.02 TARRAJEO EN MUROS: INTERIOR Y EXTERIOR 3 d�as vie 28/02/20 dom 01/03/20 444 441 08.03.02.03 TARRAJEO DE COLUMNAS 1 d�a mar 03/12/19 mi� 04/12/19 103 442 08.03.02.04 TARRAJEO DE VIGAS 1 d�a mar 03/12/19 mi� 04/12/19 104 443 08.03.02.05 VESTIDURA DE DERRAMES 1 d�a dom 01/12/19 lun 02/12/19 105 444 08.03.02.06 TARRAJEO DE FONDO DE ESCALERA 2 d�as mi� 26/02/20 jue 27/02/20 445 08.03.03 PISOS Y PAVIMENTOS 2 d�as lun 02/03/20 mi� 04/03/20 446 08.03.03.01 PISO DE CEMENTO PULIDO Y BRU�ADO S/COLOREAR 2 d�as lun 02/03/20 mi� 04/03/20 419 447 08.03.04 CONTRAZOCALOS 2 d�as mi� 04/03/20 vie 06/03/20 448 08.03.04.01 CONTRAZOCALO S/COLOREAR H=10cm MEZCLA C:A 1:2 e=1.5 cm 2 d�as mi� 04/03/20 vie 06/03/20 446 449 08.03.05 CARPINTERIA DE MADERA 4 d�as vie 06/03/20 mar 10/03/20 450 08.03.05.01 PUERTA APANELADA MACIZA 2 d�as vie 06/03/20 dom 08/03/20 448 451 08.03.05.02 VENTANA DE MADERA TIPO PERSIANA 2 d�as dom 08/03/20 mar 10/03/20 450 452 08.03.06 VIDRIOS, CRISTALES Y SIMILARES 2 d�as mar 10/03/20 jue 12/03/20 453 08.03.06.01 VIDRIO SEMIDOBLE (6 mm.) 2 d�as mar 10/03/20 jue 12/03/20 451 454 08.03.07 PINTURAS 5 d�as mi� 04/03/20 lun 09/03/20 455 08.03.07.01 PINTURA LATEX 2 MANOS EN CIELO RASO Y VIGAS 1 d�a mi� 04/03/20 jue 05/03/20 155,446 456 08.03.07.02 PINTURA LATEX 2 MANOS EN MUROS Y COLUMNAS 1 d�a mi� 04/03/20 jue 05/03/20 156,445 457 08.03.07.03 PINTURA BARNIZ EN CARPINTERIA DE MADERA 1 d�a dom 08/03/20 lun 09/03/20 157,450 458 08.03.08 ACABADO DE MESA CORRIDA 6 d�as dom 01/03/20 s�b 07/03/20 459 08.03.08.01 ACABADO DE MESA CORRIDA EN CERAMICO DE 30 x 30 cm 6 d�as dom 01/03/20 s�b 07/03/20 434 460 08.04 INSTALACIONES SANITARIAS 1 d�a lun 09/03/20 lun 09/03/20 461 08.04.01 SISTEMA DE DESAGUE Y VENTILACION 1 d�a lun 09/03/20 lun 09/03/20 462 08.04.01.01 REDES COLECTORAS DESAGUE 1 d�a lun 09/03/20 lun 09/03/20 463 08.04.01.01.01 ACCESORIOS EN REDES COLECTORAS DESAGUE 1 d�a lun 09/03/20 lun 09/03/20 464 08.04.01.01.01.01 REGISTRO ROSCADO DE BRONCE �4" 1 d�a lun 09/03/20 lun 09/03/20 465 08.05 INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS Y MECANICAS 3 d�as dom 01/03/20 mar 03/03/20 466 08.05.01 SALIDA PAARA ALUMNBRADO, TOMACORRINTES, FUERZAS Y SE�ALES DEBILES 3 d�as dom 01/03/20 mar 03/03/20 467 08.05.01.01 SISTEMA DE CONDUCTOS 3 d�as dom 01/03/20 mar 03/03/20 468 08.05.01.01.01 BUZONES DE CONCRETO 3 d�as dom 01/03/20 mar 03/03/20 469 08.05.01.01.01.01 BUZON DE CONCRETO 0.80 X 0.80 X 0.80 M 3 d�as dom 01/03/20 mar 03/03/20 472 470 08.06 INSTALACION PARA COMUNICACIONES 11 d�as vie 28/02/20 lun 09/03/20 471 08.06.01 SISTEMA DE DATA 11 d�as vie 28/02/20 lun 09/03/20 472 08.06.01.01 EXCAVACION DE ZANJAS PARA TUBERIA Y BOZONES DE DATA 2 d�as vie 28/02/20 s�b 29/02/20 473 08.06.01.02 CAMA DE APOYO PARA TUBERIAS REDES DE DATA H=0.10m 1 d�a mar 03/03/20 mi� 04/03/20 469 474 08.06.01.03 RELLENO CON MATERIAL PROPIO SELECCIONADO REDES DE DATA 1 d�a vie 06/03/20 s�b 07/03/20 478 475 08.06.01.04 ACARREO INTERNO DE MATERIAL PROCEDENTE DE EXCAVACIONES RED DE DATA 1 d�a s�b 07/03/20 dom 08/03/20 474 476 08.06.01.05 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL EXCEDENTE ACARREADO C/EQUIPO D=10km RED DE DATA 1 d�a dom 08/03/20 lun 09/03/20 475 477 08.06.02 TUBERIAS Y/O DUCTOS 2 d�as mi� 04/03/20 vie 06/03/20 478 08.06.02.01 TUBERIA PVC - P �4'' 2 d�as mi� 04/03/20 vie 06/03/20 473 24/01 27/01 27/01 28/01 27/01 03/02 27/01 04/02 28/01 01/02 01/02 04/02 10/02 12/02 10/02 12/02 10/02 12/02 12/02 14/02 12/02 14/02 12/02 14/02 14/02 16/02 14/02 16/02 14/02 16/02 16/02 17/02 17/02 18/02 18/02 19/02 23/12 21/02 21/01 21/01 20/01 20/01 01/03 02/03 27/08 27/08 17/09 18/09 27/11 28/11 13/11 14/11 27/11 28/11 27/11 28/11 11/12 12/12 26/11 27/11 29/02 01/03 27/02 28/02 26/02 26/02 28/02 01/03 03/12 04/12 03/12 04/12 01/12 02/12 26/02 27/02 02/03 04/03 04/03 06/03 06/03 08/03 08/03 10/03 10/03 12/03 04/03 05/03 04/03 05/03 08/03 09/03 01/03 07/03 09/03 09/03 01/03 03/03 28/02 29/02 03/03 04/03 06/03 07/03 07/03 08/03 08/03 09/03 04/03 06/03 jun jul ago sep oct nov dic ene feb mar abr tri 3, 2019 tri 4, 2019 tri 1, 2020 tri 2, 2020 Tarea Divisi�n Hito Resumen Tareas cr�ticas Divisi�n cr�tica OBRA: "MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO EDUCATIVO EN LA I.E. N� 10017 DISTRITO DE SANTA ROSA, PROVINCIA DE CHICLAYO, DEPARTAMENTO LAMBAYEQUE" (CRONOGRAMA GANTT ACTUALIZADO CON AMPLIACION DE PLAZO N� 03) P�gina 3 CONSORCIO & SANTA ROSA

