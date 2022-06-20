Successfully reported this slideshow.

Is solar energy the answer & solution to combat climate change

Jun. 20, 2022
Is solar energy the answer & solution to combat climate change

Science

There is a substantial increase in the need for power due to social and economic growth. With the increase in demand and usage, there are challenges that have been brought upon the environment including rising sea levels, warming oceans, rising global temperature, carbon emissions & other harmful fume emissions.

Some of these changes have an immediate effect and are already evident. For example, glaciers have started melting, winter duration has reduced, weather patterns have changed, etc. Global warming has also resulted in the reduction of various species and even in some cases has caused extinction. This is a clear indication to bring in the change in order to sustain and survive in the future.

Effects of energy production on the environment

• Air Pollution
• Water Pollution
• Thermal Pollution
• Solid Waste Disposal

The challenges and effects that are imposed on the environment today could lead to a serious effect along with influencing the climate changes consistently for the future years to come.

How solar energy will contribute in overcoming climate change

• Reduces Air Pollution
• Reduces The Water Usage
• Eliminates The Use Of Non-Renewable Energy Sources
• Improves Humanity’s Health

Solar energy can also reap benefits in many other ways for homeowners and electricity boards like reduced costs, inexhaustible source, etc.

Check out this article to learn more - https://www4.enphase.com/en-in/stories/solar-energy-answer-and-solution-combat-climate-change

Is solar energy the answer & solution to combat climate change

  1. 1. Is solar energy the answer & solution to combat climatechange
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION There is a substantial increase in the need for power due to social and economic growth. With the increase in demand and usage, there are challenges that have been brought upon the environment including rising sea levels, warming oceans, rising global temperature, carbon emissions & other harmful fume emissions. Some of these changes have an immediate effect and are already evident. For example, ​​glaciers have started melting, winter duration has reduced, weather patterns have changed, etc. Global warming has also resulted in the reduction of various species and even in some cases has caused extinction. This is a clear indication to bring in the change in order to sustain and survive in the future.
  3. 3. EFFECTSOFENERGY PRODUCTION ONENVIRONMENT • Air Pollution • Water Pollution • Thermal Pollution • Solid Waste Disposal The challenges and effects that are imposed on the environment today could lead to a serious effect along with influencing the climate changes consistently for the future years to come.
  4. 4. HOW SOLARENERGY HELPS? • Reduces air pollution • Reduces the water usage • Eliminates The Use Of Non-Renewable Energy Sources • Improves Humanity’s Health The challenges and effects that are imposed on the environment today could lead to a serious effect along with influencing the climate changes consistently for the future years to come.
  5. 5. CONCLUSION Solar energy can also reap benefits in many other ways for homeowners and electricity boards like reduced costs, inexhaustible source, etc. Check out this article to learn more - https://www4.enphase.com/en-in/stories/solar-energy-answer-and-solution- combat-climate-change If you are looking for a solution to enable solar powered homes, Enphase might be a viable option for you. Schedule a call with our in-house expert to understand more about our solutions and services. www.enphase.com

×