Is solar energy the answer & solution to combat climate change

There is a substantial increase in the need for power due to social and economic growth. With the increase in demand and usage, there are challenges that have been brought upon the environment including rising sea levels, warming oceans, rising global temperature, carbon emissions & other harmful fume emissions.



Some of these changes have an immediate effect and are already evident. For example, glaciers have started melting, winter duration has reduced, weather patterns have changed, etc. Global warming has also resulted in the reduction of various species and even in some cases has caused extinction. This is a clear indication to bring in the change in order to sustain and survive in the future.



Effects of energy production on the environment



• Air Pollution

• Water Pollution

• Thermal Pollution

• Solid Waste Disposal



The challenges and effects that are imposed on the environment today could lead to a serious effect along with influencing the climate changes consistently for the future years to come.



How solar energy will contribute in overcoming climate change



• Reduces Air Pollution

• Reduces The Water Usage

• Eliminates The Use Of Non-Renewable Energy Sources

• Improves Humanity’s Health



Solar energy can also reap benefits in many other ways for homeowners and electricity boards like reduced costs, inexhaustible source, etc.



Check out this article to learn more - https://www4.enphase.com/en-in/stories/solar-energy-answer-and-solution-combat-climate-change