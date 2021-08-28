Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intención de la educación como bien publico Y gratuito.
Desde hace mucho tiempo se viene observando que la educación es un...
4. En cuanto a tratados de derechos humanos de las Naciones Unidas y organizaciones de la sociedad civil se han referido a...
La privatización ha adquirido un protagonismo desde finales del decenio de 1970 y principios de 1980. donde , la tendencia...
A pesar de las tendencias al alza en cuanto a la privatización de la enseñanza, el Estado mantiene un papel fundamental en...
Bibliografía. http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0185-26982018000400178 https://www.mineducacion....
Aug. 28, 2021
Resumen de maestria materia 3

Aug. 28, 2021
resumen de normatividad de la educación como bien público

Resumen de maestria materia 3

  1. 1. Intención de la educación como bien publico Y gratuito. U N IV ERSIDA DM ETROPOLITA N ADEEDU C A C IÓN , C IEN C IAYTEC N OLOGÍA “U M EC IT” M A ESTRÍAENA DM IN ISTRA C IÓNYPLA N IFIC A C IÓNEDU C A TIV A FU N DA M EN TOSDELA EDU C A TIV A Estudiante: Ingris A cendra Redondo C .C44.157.008 Tutora: EDU A RDO C OLALOEZ
  2. 2. Intención de la educación como bien publico Y gratuito. Desde hace mucho tiempo se viene observando que la educación es un bien publico por las característica que desarrolla en toda su formas, mas aun existe la duda por el hecho de que no incluye a todos los miembros de las comunidades de cada región por la connotaciones de publico y privado, competencia, desigualdad social, aportes estatales etc. Por la anterior afirmación se mostrara a continuación el proceso a través de los tiempos que la educación a tratado de reconocerse como un bien publico. También se ha hecho referencia a ese principio en varios enfoques que prevalecían en el discurso del desarrollo del decenio de 1990. estos se han hecho asi: 1. En varios informes del Relator Especial de las Naciones Unidas sobre el derecho a la educación. 2. (desde 2000) se ha aludido a la educación como bien público para justificar la necesidad de salvaguardar el interés general. 3. 2016, El principio de la educación como bien público también se ha utilizado como referencia al abogar por una financiación pública adecuada para procurar una enseñanza de calidad y al reafirmar la función del Estado como el principal encargado de garantizar el derecho a la educación para todos.
  3. 3. 4. En cuanto a tratados de derechos humanos de las Naciones Unidas y organizaciones de la sociedad civil se han referido a esta idea con el fin de rechazar “los llamamientos en pro del aumento de la privatización o la comercialización de la educación”. El concepción analítico de los bienes públicos se ha ampliado desde la década de 1950, dando lugar a interpretaciones diversas entre los economistas. Este proceso ha dado lugar a la multiplicación de las características de bienes públicos “con el fin de describir los problemas que no pueden analizarse plenamente mediante el concepto de bien privado” como se mencionaba anteriormente este sentido privado deja en algunas ocasiones sea una desventaja para el reconocimiento de la educación como bien publico. Estas categorías distinguen, por ejemplo, entre los bienes públicos puros (que reúnen las dos características de ausencia de rivalidad y no excluibilidad) e impuros (que poseen las dos características en diferentes medidas), como los recursos de uso común y los bienes de círculos restringidos. La compleja clasificación de los bienes públicos, y la falta de consenso entre los economistas para determinar su naturaleza, se han asociado a un debate sobre el papel del Estado en la financiación y la provisión de dichos bienes.
  4. 4. La privatización ha adquirido un protagonismo desde finales del decenio de 1970 y principios de 1980. donde , la tendencia a la privatización de la educación, entendida “como el proceso por el que pasan de manos del Estado o de las instituciones públicas a individuos y organismos privados las actividades, los haberes, la gestión, las funciones y las responsabilidades propias de la educación.” El complejo fenómeno de la privatización no sólo se refiere al creciente porcentaje de matriculaciones en instituciones privadas a todos los niveles, sino que engloba asimismo a una amplia gama de políticas y actividades, como los programas de bonos, la externalización de servicios educativos y las asociaciones de entidades públicas y privadas. Por otro lado, la contribución de las familias al gasto educativo también puede considerarse una forma de privatización (2014, 2013). Por esta, algunos autores utilizan el término plural privatizaciones para ilustrar la “amplia variedad de tipos y formas de privatización, entre las que figuran diferentes regímenes financieros y relaciones entre financiadores, proveedores de servicios y clientes” ( 2007).
  5. 5. A pesar de las tendencias al alza en cuanto a la privatización de la enseñanza, el Estado mantiene un papel fundamental en lo que atañe al principio normativo de la educación como bien público. Las instituciones públicas siguen desempeñando una función importante en la financiación y la provisión de oportunidades educativas, especialmente en el nivel obligatorio. En cuanto a las normatividades sobre la educación como bien publico encontramos: ARTICULO 1o. Objeto de la ley. La educación es un proceso de formación permanente, personal, cultural y social que se fundamenta en una concepción integral de la persona humana, de su dignidad, de sus derechos y de sus deberes. La presente Ley señala las normas generales para regular el Servicio Público de la Educación que cumple una función social acorde con las necesidades e intereses de las personas, de la familia y de la sociedad.
  6. 6. Bibliografía. http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0185-26982018000400178 https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1621/articles-85906_Archivo_pdf1.pdf https://www.google.com/search?q=que+es+bien+ublico&oq=que+es+bien+ublico&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i22 i30l9.5370j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

resumen de normatividad de la educación como bien público

