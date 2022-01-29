Successfully reported this slideshow.
Measurement equipment | measurement trainer - sap engineers

Jan. 29, 2022
Business

Sap engineer is best measurement trainer kit and measurement equipment supplier in India. We supply best price of measurement trainer kit. It is the best measurement trainer kit manufacturer, exporter in India. For more information call us: 9422088946, 9552475082

Measurement equipment | measurement trainer - sap engineers

  1. 1. https://www.sapengineers.co.in/
  2. 2. Legally certified as a Proprietorship Firm, based in Pune, we SAP Engineers and Consultants are one of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing and supplying of educational training systems in the electrical & instrumentation field. In addition, we also provide consultancy and turnkey solutions for instrumentation and electrical systems training to our clients. Ever since our inception in the year 2000, we have always endeavored to offer a quality range to our client. To ascertain that our clients are rendered with quality range, we have employed a team of professionals who have proven their expertise in their concerned domain. They are capable of executing innovative ideas with minimal time. Capitalizing on their industrious and meticulous efforts we are able to provide tailor made range to our clients. https://www.sapengineers.co.in/
  3. 3. https://www.sapengineers.co.in/ Further, our warehouse follows scientific methods that allow easy storage and retrieval of educational training systems. Thus, the bulk storage of our range along with timely delivery helps us to draw complete client satisfaction. Our company is also in the process of acquiring the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certification which a testimonial of our superior quality products and services. SAP Engineers & Consultants offer operator training system, Fluid Mechanics, Electrical Drives Trainers, Control System Components Process Control Trainers, Hydraulic Trainers, Pneumatic Trainers, Control Engineering Trainer PLC Trainer, process control system trainer, flow control system trainer, level control system trainer, air pressure control system trainer and heat exchanger temperature control module trainer.
  4. 4.  We are a leading Manufacturer & Exporter of Sensor Trainers such as Pressure Sensor Trainer, Temperature Sensor Trainer, Pressure Transmitter Trainer, Level Sensor Trainer and Flow Sensor Trainer from India. https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  5. 5. Item Code: SAP-58 The set up gives an idea regarding the Operation of Pressure sensors. System Components • Bourdon Gauge, Bellows, Diaphragm Sensors. • Pressure Vessel and test points for Pressure. Range Of Experiments • Study of pressure sensor and transducer. • Auxiliary experiments. Services Required • Clean, compressed, dry air supply at 4 Kg/cm². • 230 VAC 50 Hz Single Phase Supply. System Dimensions 1.5 Ft. (L) X 2 Ft. (W) X 2 Ft. (H) https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  6. 6. We are offering Measurement Equipments & Trainer. Item Code: SAP-41 I/P & P/I Converter Trainer give an idea regarding the operation of Electric to Pneumatic & Pneumatic to Electric conversion. MEASUREMENT TRAINERS Product Features • Compact Ergonomic Design. • User friendly. Self explanatory system. • Robust Construction. • MS Powder coated frame. • Training manual for operation ease https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  7. 7. We are offering Control System Components Item Code: SAP-36 The setup is useful for study of different Switches & Relays used in an Industrial Applications. System Specifications •Switches & Relays mounted on a PVC/ACRYLIC /MS Support structure board. •Different type of switches with operations. •Different type of Relays & its operations. •Types of switches: Limit, Proximity, Inductive, Capacitive, Optical, Temperature switch (Thermostat), Toggle, Rocker, Rotary, Solenoid switches, Reed, Push-button & contractors etc. •Types of relays: Panel mounting type, PCB mounting type, Single changeover, two changeover, etc. •Lamp Indication for switches & relay I/P & O/P. CONTROL SYSTEM COMPONENTS https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  8. 8. ELECTRICAL DRIVES TRAINERS We are offering Control System Experimental Trainers Item Code: SAP-64A The SERVOMOTOR POSITION AND SPEED CONTROL TRAINER (SAP – 64A) gives an idea regarding the construction, operation and application of Servomotor. PRODUCT FEATURES • Compact Ergonomic design. • User Friendly, Self Explanatory Systems. • Enhanced Electrical Safety Considerations • Training Manual for Operation Ease. • M.S. powder coated cubical plant with standard Instrument Mountings. • Inbuilt Safety Measures to avoid improper usage. SERVICES REQUIRED Electric Supply of 1Φ 230 VAC motor https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  9. 9. Mr. Pravin Deode (Proprietor) Shop No. 26-27, Srushti Survey No. 82, Near Guru Ganesh Nagar, Eklavya College Road, D. P. Road, Kothrud Pune - 411 038, Maharashtra, India Email sales@sapengineers.com sapengineerspune@gmail.com Mobile +(91)-9422088946/ 9552475082 Telephone +(91)-(20)-25384737 Fax +(91)-(20)-25383544 Contact us https://www.sapengineers.co.in
  10. 10. https://www.sapengineers.co.in

