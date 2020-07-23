Etude bibliographique sur les algorithmes de compression sans perte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Républiqe Tunisienne Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur et de la Recherche Scientifiqe Université de Tunis El Manar Dép...
Table des matières Remerciements 6 Résumé 6 INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE 1 1 GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNÉES 3 1 INTROD...
2.4 Simulation de l’algorithme : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 2.5 Les avantages et les inconvén...
Liste des tableaux 2.1 Table de calcul d’occurrence de caractères . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.2 Tabl...
Table des figures 1.1 compression sans perte . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 1.2 com...
Liste des abréviations TIC : Technologies de l’Information et de Communication TGA : Truevision Graphics Adapter PCX : PiC...
Remerciements Nous tenons à remercier toutes les personnes qui nous ont aidée lors de la rédaction de ce rapport. Un spéci...
Résumé La compression des données est actuellement très attirée par le domaine de l’informatique pour trouver des solution...
INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE INTRODUCTION GENERALE Avec le progrès scientifique et technologique, la nécessité d’échanger et de t...
INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE Le deuxième chapitre est consacré à l’étude des différents algorithmes de compression sans perte en ...
Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES Chapitre 1 GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNÉES 1 INTRODUCTION : ...
Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 3.1 Compression sans perte : Les techniques de compression sans perte,...
Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 4 NOTIONS GÉNÉRALES : 4.1 Les critères d’un algorithme de compression ...
Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 5 CONCLUSION : La compression est un domaine très vaste qui possède pl...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Chapitre 2 LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS P...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE La construction de l’arbre se fait comme suit : 1. Construi...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Donc on a les codes des caractères suivants : e : 0 s : 10 ...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Figure 2.2 – fonction d’encodage de huffman Enfin, on dével...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE • Ce schéma de codage permet d’économiser beaucoup d’espace...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE MxN dont la moitié supérieure totalement blanc, et la moiti...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Figure 2.6 – compression d’un flux binaire 3.4 Algorithme d...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE –> Resultat de simulation : Figure 2.8 – simulation de l’al...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 4 LEMPEL-ZIV-WELCH : 4.1 Définition : L’algorithme LZW (Lem...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Exemple illustratif d’encodage de LZW : Soit la séquence su...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Alg.3.2 : algorithme de LZW de décompression : Données : • ...
Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 5 CONCLUSION : En conclusion, on pourrait dire que les comp...
CONCLUSION GÉNÉRALE CONCLUSION GENERALE La compression des données est appelée à prendre une position encore plus grande e...
Bibliographie [1] DICOM :Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine. The rle algorithm, 2013. http://dicom.nema.org/di...
[13] Meriem Hnida - Assil Smaili El Alaoui. "codes préfixes et arbres", décembre 2011. https://sites.google.com/site/portf...
ANNEXES 22
1 #include <stdio.h> 2 3 #define nb_lettres 26 4 5 #define LEFT 'L' 6 #define RIGHT 'R' 7 8 #define longeur_code 128 9 10 ...
79 } 80 } 81 } 82 if (lignefichier) 83 { 84 lignefichier= fgets(str, longeur_code, in) != NULL; 85 } 86 } 87 } 88 fclose(i...
158 } 159 160 fclose(in); 161 fclose(out); 162 163 printf("nla taille de fichier d'entré avec les characteres seulement: %...
235 { 236 strcat(code, "0"); 237 } 238 } 239 } 240 } 241 if (node->c >= 'A' && node->c <= 'Z') 242 { 243 strcpy(node->code...
312 */ 313 } 314 315 void interpret(char *str, int *index, arbre_binaire *tree) 316 { 317 int n = strlen(str); 318 if (tre...
1 #include <stdio.h> 2 #include <stdlib.h> 3 #include <string.h> 4 #define MAX_RLEN 50 5 6 7 char* encode(char* str) /*Ren...
Etude bibliographique sur les algorithmes de compression sans perte

Published on

projet de fin d'année de première année telecommunications à l'ENIT

Published in: Engineering
Etude bibliographique sur les algorithmes de compression sans perte

  1. 1. Républiqe Tunisienne Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur et de la Recherche Scientifiqe Université de Tunis El Manar Département Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication Projet de Fin d’Année Réalise par : Hamdi Ibtihej & Gam Chaima Intitulé : Etude bibliographique des algorithme de compression sans perte Encadré par : Mme.Aicha Guefrachi Année Universitaire : 2019/2020
  2. 2. Table des matières Remerciements 6 Résumé 6 INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE 1 1 GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNÉES 3 1 INTRODUCTION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2 DEFENITION D’UNE INFORMATION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 3 TYPES DE COMPRESSION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 3.1 Compression sans perte : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3.2 Compression avec perte : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 4 NOTIONS GÉNÉRALES : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4.1 Les critères d’un algorithme de compression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4.2 Le code préfixe : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4.3 Arbre binaire : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5 CONCLUSION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 2 LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 7 1 INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2 ALGORITHME DE HUFFMAN : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2.1 Définition : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2.2 PRINCIPE DE L’ALGORITHME DE HUFFMAN : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2.3 Algorithme de décompression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 1
  3. 3. 2.4 Simulation de l’algorithme : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 2.5 Les avantages et les inconvénients de HUFFMAN : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 2.6 Applications réelles de l’encodage de HUFFMAN : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 3 RUN-LENGTH ENCODING : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 3.1 DÉFINITION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 3.2 PRINCIPE DE RUN-LENGTH ENCODING : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 3.3 Algorithme de compression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 3.4 Algorithme de décompression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 3.5 Simulation de l’algorithme : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 3.6 Les avantages et les inconvénients de RLE : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 3.7 Applications réelles de l’encodage de RLE : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 4 LEMPEL-ZIV-WELCH : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 4.1 Définition : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 4.2 Algorithme de compression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 4.3 Algorithme de décompression : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 4.4 Les avantages et les inconvénients de LZW : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 5 CONCLUSION : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 CONCLUSION GÉNÉRALE 19 Bibliographie 20 Annexes 23 1 Implémentation de codage de HUFFMAN avec le langage C . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 2 Implémentation de codage de RLE avec le langage C . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 TABLE DES MATIÈRES page2
  4. 4. Liste des tableaux 2.1 Table de calcul d’occurrence de caractères . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.2 Table d’occurrence de caractères trié . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.3 Table des adresses des séquences de l’exemple de LZW . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 3
  5. 5. Table des figures 1.1 compression sans perte . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 1.2 compression avec perte . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 1.3 arbre binaire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 2.1 arbre de huffman de l’exemple . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.2 fonction d’encodage de huffman . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 2.3 fonction de décodage de huffman . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 2.4 simulation de l’algorithme de Huffman . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 2.5 exemple de RLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 2.6 compression d’un flux binaire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 2.7 fonction d’encodage de RLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 2.8 simulation de l’algorithme de RLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 4
  6. 6. Liste des abréviations TIC : Technologies de l’Information et de Communication TGA : Truevision Graphics Adapter PCX : PiCture eXchange ILBM : InterLeaved BitMap BMP : BitMaP ASCII : American Standard Code for Information Interchange GZIP : GNU zip ZIP : Zone Industrialo-Portuaire JPEG : Join Photographic Experts Group PNG : Portable Network Graphics MP3 : Moving Picture Experts Group Layer-3 Audio 1
  7. 7. Remerciements Nous tenons à remercier toutes les personnes qui nous ont aidée lors de la rédaction de ce rapport. Un spéciale remerciement pour notre encadreur qu’elle n’a pas lésiné sur nous avec des informations. Merci pour nos parents pour leur soutien constant et leur encouragement.
  8. 8. Résumé La compression des données est actuellement très attirée par le domaine de l’informatique pour trouver des solutions logicielles rapides et un bon marché permettant au matériel utilisé, qui atteint dans certains cas ses limites en termes de vitesse et de capacité mémoire, de gagner en efficacité et en rapidité. Plusieurs méthodes de compression ont été développées. La diversité du type de données visé (images, audio, vidéo, texte, etc.) donne lieu à cette variété de méthodes. Ce document traite la notion de la compression de données et ses différents algorithmes.
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE INTRODUCTION GENERALE Avec le progrès scientifique et technologique, la nécessité d’échanger et de transmettre les infor- mations devient plus en plus importante de façon qu’aujourd’hui, notre manière de communiquer a radicalement changé. En plus, l’apparition de nouveau principe : les "3A" (Anything Anytime Anywhere) [16], nous permet de communiquer numériquement et de viser à avoir une communi- cation efficace et sécurisée. Par conséquent, la recherche dans ce domaine est consacrée à l’amélio- ration de notre communication afin d’avoir des exigences plus fortes d’efficacité et de sécurité.[6] Cependant, aujourd’hui la puissance des machines (pc, smartphones,...) s’accroît plus vite que les capacités de stockage et la bande passante des réseaux, ce qui impose un grand problème de déséquilibre entre la quantité des données à traiter ou à stocker et sa transmission. En effet, ce problème encourageait les chercheurs dans le domaine de l’informatique de trouver une solution qui serve à réduire le volume des données; c’est la méthode de compression de données. Comprimer une donnée c’est supprimer simplement toute information inutile, c’est à dire, la di- minution de la répétition.[7] En fait, la répétition peut être issue de la non efficacité de la perception des donnés et son annu- lation dans ce cas n’évite pas la reconstitution des données grâce à des techniques de compression réversibles.[7] Ces techniques garantissent l’efficacité de transmettre de l’information, quelque soit le type de cet information (image,vidéo,texte...etc). Par ailleurs, il existe deux grands types de compression de don- nées : méthodes de compression sans perte (lossless) et autres avec perte (lossy). Les méthodes de compression avec perte impliquent la réduction de la taille d’un fichier, généra- lement en supprimant les petits détails qui nécessitent une grande quantité de données à stocker en toute fidélité, mais il est impossible de restaurer le fichier d’origine en raison de la suppression des données essentielles. La compression avec perte est le plus souvent utilisée pour stocker des don- nées d’image et audio, et bien qu’elle puisse atteindre des taux de compression très élevés grâce à la suppression des données, elle n’est pas traitée dans cet article. La compression de données sans perte est la réduction de la taille d’un fichier, de sorte qu’une fonction de décompression peut restaurer le fichier d’origine exactement sans perte de données. Elle est utilisée de manière omniprésente dans l’informatique, de l’économie d’espace sur votre ordinateur personnel à l’envoi de données sur le Web, à la communication via un shell sécurisé ou à l’affichage d’une image PNG ou GIF. Dans ce contexte, notre travail vise à étudier les principaux méthodes de compression et nous nous intéressons à la classe des algorithmes sans perte. Afin d’atteindre cet objectif, ce rapport est constitué de deux chapitres qui sont organisés comme suit : Le premier chapitre présente les principaux concepts de la compression de données. page1
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE Le deuxième chapitre est consacré à l’étude des différents algorithmes de compression sans perte en montrant leurs avantages et leurs inconvénients. page2
  11. 11. Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES Chapitre 1 GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNÉES 1 INTRODUCTION : La compression des données est aujourd’hui essentielle pour la communication numérique. Sans compression des données, nous n’aurions pas de téléviseurs numériques, de téléphones intelligents, de communications par satellite, d’Internet, etc. Alors, ce chapitre va nous permet de s’ouvrir sur le monde du compression des données et ses concepts généraux. 2 DEFENITION D’UNE INFORMATION : Pour bien comprendre la notion de compression de données, il faut tout d’abord connaître la définition de l’information. En réalité, l’information est une notion général et difficile à comprendre ou à préciser son être de matière ou d’énergie car il peut être appliqué dans tous les domaine[10]. Cependant, au contraire des êtres, l’information ne peut pas être isolée [10]. Par conséquent, elle ne peut pas être compris en dehors un système donné, puisque elle est un message de communication entre une source et un destinataire[10]. On peut déduire finalement que l’information n’est qu’une partie d’un système donné[10]. 3 TYPES DE COMPRESSION : Il existe deux types de compression des données : compression sans perte et avec perte. page3
  12. 12. Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 3.1 Compression sans perte : Les techniques de compression sans perte, comme leur nom l’indique, n’impliquent aucune perte d’informations. Si les données ont été compressées sans perte, les données d’origine peuvent être récupérées exactement à partir des données compressées après un cycle de compression / expansion. Elle est généralement utilisée pour les données dites "discrètes", telles que les enregistrements de base de données, les feuilles de calcul, les fichiers de traitement de texte et même certains types d’informations d’image et vidéo[12]. Figure 1.1 – compression sans perte 3.2 Compression avec perte : Les techniques de compression avec perte impliquent une certaine perte d’informations, et les données qui ont été compressées à l’aide de techniques avec perte ne peuvent généralement pas être récupérées ou reconstruites exactement. En contrepartie d’accepter cette distorsion dans la recons- truction, nous pouvons généralement obtenir des taux de compression beaucoup plus élevés que ce qui est possible avec ce type de compression[12]. Dans de nombreuses applications, ce manque de reconstruction exacte n’est pas un problème. Par exemple, lors du stockage ou de la transmission de la parole, la valeur exacte de chaque échantillon de parole n’est pas nécessaire[12]. Figure 1.2 – compression avec perte page4
  13. 13. Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 4 NOTIONS GÉNÉRALES : 4.1 Les critères d’un algorithme de compression : Pour choisir le meilleur algorithme qui peut satisfaire le besoin de l’utilisateur, il faut le choisir en fonction de : • Taux de compression : le quotient de la taille du fichier compressé par celle du fichier initial[5] T=taille compressé/taille original • Quantité de compression (dans le cas de compression avec perte, il faut savoir la pourcentage de perte de données)[5] • Vitesse de compression et de décompression [5] 4.2 Le code préfixe : On dit qu’un code (ensemble des mots non vide) est préfixe si et seulement si il n’existe aucun mot de ce code est préfixe d’un autre dans le code.[13] Exemple : Soit le code suivant : "11.100.0.101"=> il est un code préfixe, c’est à dire, ici il n’y a pas un mot qui commence par 11 ou 0. Ce code doit être représenté par un arbre binaire ou on l’appel aussi arbre de codage. 4.3 Arbre binaire : Les feuilles de l’arbre sont étiquetés par les symboles qui construisent l’information à compresser et ses branches sont indiquées par 0 ou 1 (bit).[4] Exemple : Figure 1.3 – arbre binaire page5
  14. 14. Chapitre1.GENERALITE SUR LA COMPRESSION DES DONNEES 5 CONCLUSION : La compression est un domaine très vaste qui possède plusieurs concepts à connaître. Cepen- dant, ce document est essentiellement fait pour étudier les principaux algorithmes de compression sans perte puisque ce type de compression est très utilisable dans le domaine des Technologies de l’Information et de la Communication (TIC). Pour cela, le chapitre suivant va parler sur ces algorithmes. page6
  15. 15. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Chapitre 2 LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 1 INTRODUCTION Des nombreuses techniques sont utilisées pour compresser les données. La plupart des techniques de compression ne peuvent pas fonctionner seules, mais doivent être combinées ensemble pour for- mer un algorithme de compression. Ils entrent dans la catégorie des codeurs entropiques (algorithme de Huffman), mais il y en a d’autres telles que l’encodage en longueur et LZW(algorithme qui utilise les dictionnaire).[8] Dans ce chapitre, on a la chance de découvrir ces différents algorithmes. 2 ALGORITHME DE HUFFMAN : 2.1 Définition : L’algorithme de Huffman est un algorithme découvert par le mathématicien américain DAVID ALBERT HUFFMAN. Il appartient à une famille d’algorithmes avec une longueur de mot de code variable. Cela signifie que les symboles individuels (caractères dans un fichier textuel à titre d’exemple) sont remplacés par des séquences de bits qui ont une longueur distincte. Ainsi, les symboles qui se produisent souvent dans un fichier reçoivent une courte séquence tandis que d’autres qui sont uti- lisés obtiennent rarement une séquence de bits plus longue[11]. 2.2 PRINCIPE DE L’ALGORITHME DE HUFFMAN : L’algorithme de Huffman se base essentiellement sur la construction d’un arbre binaire dont la définition a été présentée dans le premier chapitre). Il faut tout d’abord calculer la probabilités de l’apparence des symboles dans le fichier à compresser et les trier par ordre décroissant selon leur fréquence puis on crée l’arbre de codage. page7
  16. 16. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE La construction de l’arbre se fait comme suit : 1. Construire des sous-arbres, chacun est formé par une feuille contient l’alternance d’un sym- bole de fichier à compresser. 2. Coupler deux à deux les sous-arbres dont l’alternance est minimale => obtention d’un arbre qui possède comme valeur de l’alternance la somme des alternances des deux sous-arbres. 3. On s’arrête lorsqu’il ne reste qu’un seul arbre => l’arbre de HUFFMAN. Exemple illustratif d’encodage de Huffman : On prend cette phrase :‘’ bonjour mes dames et messieurs ” • Calcul de fréquences des caractères : caractères b o n j u r m e s d a t i Espace fréquences 1 2 1 1 2 2 3 5 5 1 1 1 1 4 Table 2.1 – Table de calcul d’occurrence de caractères • Trie de fréquences : caractères e s Espace m u r o b n d a t i j fréquences 5 5 4 3 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Table 2.2 – Table d’occurrence de caractères trié • Construction de l’arbre : Figure 2.1 – arbre de huffman de l’exemple page8
  17. 17. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Donc on a les codes des caractères suivants : e : 0 s : 10 espace : 110 m :1110 u :11110 r :111110 o :1111110 b :11111110 n :111111110 d :1111111110 a :11111111110 t :111111111110 i :1111111111110 j :1111111111111 => On obtient le code binaire suivant : 0111111101111110111111111111111111111011111101111011111 011 0111001 0111111111011111111110111001 011 0011111111111 011 011100101011111111111100111101111101 => On a 151 bits au lieu de 240 bits 2.3 Algorithme de décompression : Pour décoder les données encodées, nous avons besoin de l’arbre de Huffman. Nous parcourons les données codées binaires. [9] Pour trouver le caractère correspondant aux bits actuels, nous utilisons les étapes simples sui- vantes : 1. Nous partons de la racine et suivons jusqu’à ce qu’une feuille soit trouvée. 2. Si le bit actuel est 0, nous passons au nœud gauche de l’arbre. 3. Si le bit est 1, on se déplace vers le nœud droit de l’arbre. 4. Si pendant la traversée, nous rencontrons un nœud feuille, nous imprimons le caractère de ce nœud feuille particulier puis continuons à nouveau l’itération des données codées à partir de l’étape 1. 2.4 Simulation de l’algorithme : On a essayé de créer un programme d’algorithme de Huffman à l’aide de langage "C" sur la plat- forme "Code-Blocks" (voir annexe). Dans un premier lieu, on a crée une structure de l’arbre de huffman puis on a fait une fonction pour lire la fréquence des symboles dans le fichier à compresser. On choisit comme un fichier à compresser "in.txt" et "out.txt" comme un fichier de sortie contenant la séquence binaire de fichier d’entré. Dans un second lieu, on écrit une fonction s’appelle encode ,qui prend comme paramètres une arbre binaire, un caractère, un entier et une chaîne de caractères, permettant de transformer une chaîne de caractères en une séquence binaire : page9
  18. 18. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Figure 2.2 – fonction d’encodage de huffman Enfin, on développe une fonction s’appelle interpret ,qui prend comme paramètres une chaine de caracteres ,un entier et un arbre binaire, permettant de faire le travail inverse de la fonction encode, c’est à dire, de transformer une séquence binaire en une chaîne de caractères : Figure 2.3 – fonction de décodage de huffman –> Resultat de simulation : Figure 2.4 – simulation de l’algorithme de Huffman Le fichier "in.txt" contient la chaîne suivante : je suis un ingenieur et le fichier "out.txt" contient la séquence binaire suivante : 00111011000111010001111110111001010111111010101000 2.5 Les avantages et les inconvénients de HUFFMAN : Avantages : page10
  19. 19. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE • Ce schéma de codage permet d’économiser beaucoup d’espace de stockage, car les codes bi- naires générés sont de longueur variable. • Il génère des codes binaires plus courts pour coder les symboles / caractères qui apparaissent plus fréquemment dans la chaîne d’entrée. • Les codes binaires générés sont sans préfixe. Inconvénients : • Les schémas de codage de données sans perte, comme le codage Huffman, permettent d’obte- nir un taux de compression inférieur par rapport au codage avec perte. Ainsi, les techniques d’encodage sans perte comme le codage Huffman ne conviennent que pour le codage de fi- chiers texte et programme et il ne convient pas pour l’encodage d’images numériques. • L’encodage Huffman est un processus relativement plus lent car il utilise deux passes : une pour construire le modèle statistique et une autre pour l’encodage. • Comme la longueur de tous les codes binaires est différente, il devient difficile pour le logi- ciel de décodage de détecter si les données codés sont corrompues. Cela peut entraîner un décodage incorrect et, par conséquent, une sortie incorrecte. 2.6 Applications réelles de l’encodage de HUFFMAN : • L’encodage Huffman est largement utilisé dans les formats de compression comme GZIP, PK- ZIP (winzip) et BZIP2. • Les codecs multimédias comme JPEG, PNG et MP3 utilisent l’encodage Huffman (pour être plus précis les codes préfixes). • Le codage Huffman domine toujours l’industrie de la compression, car les nouveaux schémas de codage arithmétique et de plage sont évités en raison de leurs problèmes de brevet. 3 RUN-LENGTH ENCODING : 3.1 DÉFINITION : RLE est un très simple procédé de compression de données sans perte qui s’exécute sur des sé- quences ayant la même valeur se produisant plusieurs fois de suite et il code la séquence pour ne stocker qu’une seule valeur et son nombre[15]. 3.2 PRINCIPE DE RUN-LENGTH ENCODING : Le principe RLE de base est que la suite de caractères est remplacée par le nombre des mêmes caractères et un seul caractère. Considérons l’exemple dans lequel nous avons représenté une image page11
  20. 20. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE MxN dont la moitié supérieure totalement blanc, et la moitié inférieure est totalement noire. Cet exemple était une tentative primitive pour coder l’image à l’aide de RLE. Le principe du RLE est d’exploiter la répétition valeurs dans une source. L’algorithme compte le nombre de répétitions consécutives d’un et utilise cette valeur pour représenter la course. Ce principe simple fonctionne mieux sur certains types de source dans lesquels les valeurs de données répétées sont significatives. Noir blanc les images de documents, les images de dessins animés, etc. En fait, RLE peut être utilisé sur tout type de source quel que soit son contenu, mais son efficacité change considérablement en fonction des types de données qui peuvent être utilisés ou non. Comme autre application adaptée à RLE, nous pouvons mentionner les fichiers texte qui contiennent plusieurs espaces pour l’indentation et la mise en forme des paragraphes, tableaux et graphiques. 3.3 Algorithme de compression : RLE fonctionne en réduisant la taille physique d’une chaîne de caractères répétitive. Cette chaîne extensible, appelée exécution, est généralement codée sur deux octets. Le premier octet représente le nombre de caractères dans l’exécution et est appelé le nombre d’exécutions. En pratique, une exécu- tion codée peut contenir de 1 à 128 ou 256 caractères; le nombre d’exécutions contient généralement le nombre de caractères moins un (une valeur comprise entre 0 et 127 ou 255). Le deuxième octet est la valeur du caractère dans l’exécution, qui est dans la plage de 0 à 255, et est appelée la valeur d’exécution. Exemple illustratif d’encodage de RLE : Soit le texte suivant : ” wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwbwwwwwwwwwwwwwwbbbbb wwwwwwwwwwwwwwbbwwwwwwwwwwwwww ” Avec un algorithme de compression de données RLE (encodage de longueur d’exécution) appliqué à la ligne de balayage hypothétique ci-dessus, il peut être rendu comme suit : 20w1b14w5b14w2b12w L’idée est d’exécuter un balayage linéaire sur la chaîne et pour chaque caractère distinct, nous ajoutons le caractère et son occurrence consécutive dans la chaîne de sortie. Notez que dans le pire des cas, la taille de sortie sera juste le double de la taille d’entrée, donc l’algorithme ne peut pas s’exécuter sur place abcd-> a1b1c1d1 Figure 2.5 – exemple de RLE Chaque série de zéros est remplacée par deux caractères dans le fichier compressé : un zéro pour indiquer que la compression est en cours, suivi du nombre de zéros dans l’exécution page12
  21. 21. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Figure 2.6 – compression d’un flux binaire 3.4 Algorithme de décompression : L’algorithme de décompression de RLE est présenté comme suit :[1] Alg : algorithme de RLE de décompression : Boucle répéter jusqu’à ce que le nombre d’octets de sortie soit égal à la taille de segment non compressé Lire l’octet source suivant dans n Si (n> = 0 et n <= 127) alors produire les n + 1 octets suivants littéralement Sinon si ( n = - 128 ) alors rien à sortir Sinon n <= - 1 et n> = -127 puis afficher l’octet suivant -n + 1 fois Fin si Fin de boucle. 3.5 Simulation de l’algorithme : On a développé une fonction s’appelle encode qui prend comme paramètre une chaîne de carac- tères à compresser et retourne une chaîne de caractères contenant la séquence compressée : Figure 2.7 – fonction d’encodage de RLE page13
  22. 22. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE –> Resultat de simulation : Figure 2.8 – simulation de l’algorithme de RLE 3.6 Les avantages et les inconvénients de RLE : Avantages : • C’est un algorithme très facile à implémenter et ne nécessite pas beaucoup de puissance CPU. • Il peut être utilisé sur n’importe quel type de fichier. Inconvénients : La compression RLE n’est efficace qu’avec des fichiers contenant de nombreuses données répéti- tives. En effet, pour éliminer cet inconvénient, l’algorithme Rle doit être précédé d’une transforma- tion qu’elle va reclasser le fichier dans le but d’élever la chance pour avoir plus de caractères. 3.7 Applications réelles de l’encodage de RLE : Les formats courants pour les données encodées de longueur d’exécution incluent Truevision TGA, PackBits, PCX et ILBM. L’union internationale des télécommunications décrit également une norme pour coder la longueur de couleur des télécopieurs, connue sous le nom de T.45. La norme, qui est combinée avec d’autres techniques dans le codage Huffman modifié, [citation nécessaire] est relativement efficace car la plupart des documents faxés sont généralement des espaces blancs, avec des interruptions occasionnelles de noir. • Le format BMP de Windows et OS/2 permet d’utiliser la compression RLE pour les images en 1, 4 et 8 bits/pixel ou bien noir et blanc, ou 16 couleurs et 256 couleurs. • Le format PCX de principe également à RLE pour les images en 8 et 24 bits/pixel. Dans le cas des images en 24 bits/pixel, l’image découpée en trois plans (rouge, vert et bleu) où chaque plan est encodé comme une image en 8 bits/pixel page14
  23. 23. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 4 LEMPEL-ZIV-WELCH : 4.1 Définition : L’algorithme LZW (Lempel-Ziv-Welch) est un algorithme de compression sans perte. Cet algo- rithme est le fruit d’un travail collectif des trois professeurs : Abraham Lampel, Jacob Ziv et Terry Welch[2]. Il a pour but de minimiser la taille des mots qui se répètent fréquemment dans un mes- sage transmis. Il est une méthode de type dictionnaire car au cours de la compression de données, il utilises les dictionnaires. 4.2 Algorithme de compression : L’algorithme crée une table de traduction des chaînes à partir du texte compressé. Cette table construit des codes de longueur fixe (généralement 12 bits) aux chaînes et elle est initialisée avec toutes les chaînes à un seul caractère (256 entrées dans le cas de caractères 8 bits). Au fur et à mesure que le compresseur examine le texte en série, il stocke chaque chaîne unique de deux caractères dans la table sous forme de concaténation de code/caractère, avec le mappage de code sur le premier caractère correspondant. Lorsque chaque chaîne de deux caractères est stockée, le premier caractère est émis. Chaque fois qu’une chaîne précédemment rencontrée est lue à partir de l’entrée, la plus longue chaîne précédemment rencontrée est déterminée, puis le code de cette chaîne concaténée avec le caractère d’extension est stocké dans la table.[14] Cette table est un dictionnaire de taille variable, dont ses premières adresses contiennent les codes ASCII et les chaînes ont des adresses supérieurs à 255. Alg.3.1 : algorithme de LZW de compression : Données : • Le dictionnaire des caractères rencontrés : D • Le fichier à compresser : F Résultat : fichier compressé. Début O=premier octet de fichier tant que (F n’atteint pas sa fin) faire : p=octet suivant r=concaténation de O et p si ( r appartient à D) alors O=r sinon ajouter r à D puis écrire l’adresse de O puis O=p fin si. fin tant que. écrire l’adresse de O Fin page15
  24. 24. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Exemple illustratif d’encodage de LZW : Soit la séquence suivante :"isis!et?sisi"; donc le premier octet est ’i’ => O=i, puis on a l’octet suivant ’s’, alors on obtient r=O+p="is", comme la chaîne obtenue ne fait pas partie du dictionnaire, on l’ajoute dans le dictionnaire. Cette séquence va obtenir l’adresse 256, car les 255 premières adresses sont conservées pour les codes ASCII. Finalement, on affecte à ’i’ une adresse dans le fichier qui est sa valeur ASCII (105). On complète avec ce processus pour le caractère suivant. Lorsque on rencontre une paire encore une fois (comme ’is’ par exemple), qui existe déjà dans notre dictionnaire, on émet l’adresse de la séquence ’is’ et non pas l’adresse de séquence de i et de s, on ajou- tera la séquence qui contient 3 caractères dans le dictionnaire (comme ’isi’ dans notre exemple).[3] En résumant : phase 1 phase 2 phase 3 phase 4 phase 5 phase 6 phase 7 Valeur de O i s i is ! e t Valeur de p s i s ! e t ? Valeur de r is si is is! !e et t? r appartient au D? non non oui non non non non ajout dans D is si is! !e et t? l’adresse de i est 105 s est 115 is est 256 ! est 33 e est 101 t est 116 phase 8 phase 9 phase 10 phase 11 phase 12 Valeur de O ? s si s si Valeur de p s i s i Valeur de r ?s si sis si r appartient au D? non oui non oui ajout dans D ?s sis l’adresse de ? est 63 si est 257 si est 257 Table 2.3 – Table des adresses des séquences de l’exemple de LZW => A la fin, on obtient la suite d’adresse existée dans le fichier compressé : 105.115.256.33.101.116.63.257.257 4.3 Algorithme de décompression : Il adopte presque le même processus de l’algorithme de compression.[3] page16
  25. 25. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE Alg.3.2 : algorithme de LZW de décompression : Données : • Le dictionnaire des caractères rencontrés : D • Le fichier à décompresser : F Résultat : fichier décompressé. Début k=séquence de la première adresse existé dans le fichier écrire k tant que (F n’atteint pas sa fin) faire : L=adresse suivante si ( L appartient à D) : S=séquence (L) sinon S=k+L fin si. écrire la chaîne S p=S[0] ajouter la concaténation (Séquence(k)+p) dans D k=L fin tant que. Fin 4.4 Les avantages et les inconvénients de LZW : Avantages : • LZW ne nécessite aucune information préalable sur le flux de données d’entrée. • LZW peut compresser le flux d’entrée en un seul passage. • Sa simplicité, il permet une exécution rapide. Inconvénients : • LZW est un peu lent. En effet, la recherche dans le dictionnaire prend beaucoup de temps. • LZW pénètre quelques éléments qui peuvent ne pas être utilisés. page17
  26. 26. Chapitre2.LES ALGORITHMES DE COMPRESSION DE DONNEES SANS PERTE 5 CONCLUSION : En conclusion, on pourrait dire que les compressions sans perte avaient un taux maximum de compression proche de 50 pourcents. Nous avons également pu dire que ces algorithmes sont sus- ceptibles de traiter toutes sortes de données mais que les performances y sont directement liées. Hormis les algorithmes typographiques (Huffman), les autres algorithmes sont toujours sensible- ment les mêmes : ils sont basés sur la suppression de la redondance. Aussi, nous avons également constaté que la taille des fichiers à compresser affectait considérablement les performances. Ainsi, la chose la plus importante lors de l’utilisation d’un algorithme de compression est de comprendre le type de données et leur taille. C’est à dire qu’en fonction du type de données traitées, il est facile de faire le bon choix et de ne pas utiliser d’algorithmes très compliqués pour des types de données qui pourraient être compressés par des algorithmes assez simples. page18
  27. 27. CONCLUSION GÉNÉRALE CONCLUSION GENERALE La compression des données est appelée à prendre une position encore plus grande en raison de la mise en réseau et de la croissance multimédia. Son intérêt est due principalement à la latence entre les possibilités matérielles des appareils que nous utilisons (vitesse Internet, sur Numeris et les différents câbles, capacité de la mémoire... ) et les exigences articulées par les utilisateurs (visiophonie, vidéo plein écran, transfert des quantités de connaissances sur des périodes toujours plus courtes)[3]. Les méthodes actuellement utilisées sont puissants et très perfectionnées (Huffman, LZW, JPEG) et utilisent des théories très compliqués. Il y a des méthodes naissants qui sont favorables, mais on est très loin d’épuiser toutes les stades d’étude. Les méthodes pour l’avenir s’adapteront probablement à la nature des données à compresser et utiliseront l’intelligence artificielle, mais on peut se demander, la compression est-elle utile à l’avenir, alors que les contraintes de ressources deviennent de moins en moins importantes?[3]. page19
  28. 28. Bibliographie [1] DICOM :Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine. The rle algorithm, 2013. http://dicom.nema.org/dicom/2013/output/chtml/part05/sect_ G.3.html. [2] ETHW. "milestones :lempel-ziv data compression algorithm, 1977". https://ethw.org/Milestones:Lempel-Ziv_Data_Compression_ Algorithm,_1977, september 2004. [3] PEREIRA Vincent - LEPRETTE Franck - HACAULT Vincent. "Compression de don- nées". PhD thesis, Décembre 2004. Exposé. [4] Stéphane Grandcolas. "Huffman". PhD thesis, Faculté des sciences : Aix Marseille Université, 2011-2012. [5] BENOIT Christophe - DUSSON Alexandre. "tipe sur la compression de données infor- matiques" . http://mp01.free.fr/comp/comp.htm. [6] Bruno Carpentieri. "efficient compression and encryption for digital data transmis- sion". https://www.hindawi.com/journals/scn/2018/9591768/, 2018. [7] Chérif TAOUCHE. "Implémentation d’un Environnement Parallèle pour la Compres- sion d’Images à l’aide des Fractales". PhD thesis, Université Mentouri Constantine- Faculté des Sciences de l’Ingénieur, 2005. Exposé. [8] ETHW. "history of lossless data compression algorithms ". https://ethw.org/History_of_Lossless_Data_Compression_ Algorithms, janvier 2019. [9] Harshit Sidhwa. "huffman decoding". GeeksforGeeks : A computer science portal for geeks, 2017. https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/huffman-decoding/. [10] Jean Zin. "le monde de l’information". article, 2004. [11] Karthikeya Boyini. "huffman coding algorithm", juillet 2018. https://www.tutorialspoint.com/Huffman-Coding-Algorithm. [12] Khalid Sayood. "Introduction to Data Compression". Elsevier Inc., 2006. 20
  29. 29. [13] Meriem Hnida - Assil Smaili El Alaoui. "codes préfixes et arbres", décembre 2011. https://sites.google.com/site/portfolioassilmeriem/ parallelprocessing/travaux-de-recherche/heap-monceau/ utilisations/administration-systemes/travaux-pratiques. [14] MohitBansal3 - KewalShah. "lzw (lempel–ziv–welch) compression technique". https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/lzw-lempel-ziv-welch-compression-tech [15] Techie Delight. "run length encoding (rle) data compression algorithm", 2018. [16] Pierre Jouvelot. "Compression de données texte, son, image". PhD thesis, Centre de recherche en informatique, Ecole des mines de Paris, 2006. page21
  30. 30. ANNEXES 22
  31. 31. 1 #include <stdio.h> 2 3 #define nb_lettres 26 4 5 #define LEFT 'L' 6 #define RIGHT 'R' 7 8 #define longeur_code 128 9 10 #define TYPED_ALLOC(type) (type *) malloc( sizeof(type) ) 11 #define BYTE_SIZE 8 12 13 14 typedef struct arbre_binaire 15 { 16 int frequence; 17 char c; 18 char code[longeur_code]; 19 struct arbre_binaire *left; 20 struct arbre_binaire *right; 21 } arbre_binaire ; 22 23 arbre_binaire *arr[nb_lettres], *letters[nb_lettres]; 24 25 26 27 int main() 28 { 29 char str[longeur_code]; 30 int lignefichier; 31 int i, j, k, index, n; 32 float min, secondMin; 33 int minIndex, secondMinIndex; 34 int nb_charactere = 0; 35 arbre_binaire *tree; 36 FILE *in = fopen("in.txt", "r"); 37 FILE *out; 38 if ( in == NULL ) 39 { 40 printf("nFile not found"); 41 return 0; 42 } 43 else 44 { 45 /* 46 * debut: initialisation du tablesu 47 */ 48 for (i = 'A'; i <= 'Z'; i++) 49 { 50 index = i - 'A'; 51 arr[index] = NULL; 52 } 53 /* 54 * fin de l'initialisation 55 */ 56 nb_charactere = 0; 57 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, in) != NULL; 58 while(!feof(in) || lignefichier) 59 { 60 n = strlen(str); 61 printf("n%s", str); 62 for (i = 0; i < n ; i ++ ) 63 { 64 str[i] = toupper(str[i]); 65 if (str[i] >= 'A' && str[i] <= 'Z') 66 { 67 nb_charactere ++; 68 index = str[i] - 'A'; 69 if (arr[index] == NULL) 70 { 71 arr[index] = TYPED_ALLOC(arbre_binaire );// malloc(sizeof(arbre_binaire)); 72 arr[index]->c = str[i]; 73 arr[index]->frequence = 1; 74 arr[index]->left = arr[index]->right = NULL; 75} 76 else 77 { 78 arr[index]->frequence += 1; Annexes 1 Implémentation de codage de HUFFMAN avec le langage C page23
  32. 32. 79 } 80 } 81 } 82 if (lignefichier) 83 { 84 lignefichier= fgets(str, longeur_code, in) != NULL; 85 } 86 } 87 } 88 fclose(in); 89 90 for ( i = 0, n = 0 ; i < nb_lettres ; i ++ ) 91 { 92 letters[i] = arr[i]; 93 if (arr[i] != NULL) 94 { 95 arr[i]->frequence ; // compter la frequence des characteres 96 n ++; 97 } 98 } 99 100 j = 1; 101 do 102 { 103 findMinAndSecondMin(arr, &min, &minIndex, &secondMin, &secondMinIndex); 104 105 if (minIndex != -1 && secondMinIndex != -1 && minIndex != secondMinIndex) 106 { 107 arbre_binaire *temp; 108 tree = TYPED_ALLOC(arbre_binaire );// malloc(sizeof(arbre_binaire )); 109 tree->frequence= arr[minIndex]->frequence + arr[secondMinIndex]->frequence; 110 tree->c = j; 111 tree->left = arr[minIndex]; 112 temp = TYPED_ALLOC(arbre_binaire );// malloc(sizeof(arbre_binaire )); 113 temp->c = arr[secondMinIndex]->c; 114 temp->frequence = arr[secondMinIndex]->frequence; 115 temp->left = arr[secondMinIndex]->left; 116 temp->right = arr[secondMinIndex]->right; 117 tree->right = temp; 118 119 arr[minIndex] = tree; 120 121 arr[secondMinIndex] = NULL; 122 } 123 j ++; 124 } 125 while( j < n ); 126 127 for ( i = 0 ; i < nb_lettres ; i ++ ) 128 { 129 if (arr[i] != NULL) 130 { 131 char code[longeur_code]; 132 strcpy(code, ""); 133 encode(tree = arr[i], letters, 0, 0, code); 134 puts("nSuccessful encoding"); 135 printTree(arr[i]); 136 break; 137 } 138 } 139 in = fopen("in.txt", "r"); 140 out = fopen("out.txt", "w"); 141 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, in) != NULL; 142 while(!feof(in) || lignefichier) 143 { 144 n = strlen(str); 145 for (i = 0; i < n ; i ++ ) 146 { 147 str[i] = toupper(str[i]); 148 if (str[i] >= 'A' && str[i] <= 'Z') 149 { 150 index = str[i] - 'A'; 151 fputs(letters[index]->code, out); 152 } 153 } 154 if (lignefichier) 155 { 156 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, in) != NULL; 157 }
  33. 33. 158 } 159 160 fclose(in); 161 fclose(out); 162 163 printf("nla taille de fichier d'entré avec les characteres seulement: %d bits", nb_charactere * BYTE_SIZE); 164 165 out = fopen("out.txt", "r"); 166 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, out) != NULL; 167 nb_charactere = 0; 168 while(!feof(out) || lignefichier) 169 { 170 nb_charactere += strlen(str); 171 if (lignefichier) 172 { 173 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, out) != NULL; 174 } 175 } 176 177 fclose(out); 178 179 printf("nla taille du fichier compressé: %d bits", nb_charactere); 180 printf("nInterprétation du fichier compressé:n"); 181 out = fopen("out.txt", "r"); 182 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, out) != NULL; 183 while(!feof(out) || lignefichier) 184 { 185 n = strlen(str); 186 i = 0 ; 187 while(i < n) 188 { 189 interpret(str, &i, tree); 190 } 191 if (lignefichier) 192 { 193 lignefichier = fgets(str, longeur_code, out) != NULL; 194 } 195 } 196 fclose(out); 197 198 puts("n"); 199 return 0; 200 } 201 /* 202 * 203 */ 204 205 void encode(arbre_binaire *node, arbre_binaire **letters, char direction, char* code) { short level, 206 int n; 207 if ( node != NULL ) 208 { 209 if ((n = strlen(code)) < level) 210 { 211 if (direction == RIGHT) 212 { 213 strcat(code, "1"); 214 } 215 else 216 { 217 if (direction == LEFT) 218 { 219 strcat(code, "0"); 220 } 221 } 222 } 223 else 224 { 225 if (n >= level) 226 { 227 code[n - (n - level) - 1] = 0; 228 if (direction == RIGHT) 229 { 230 strcat(code, "1"); 231 } 232 else 233 { 234 if (direction == LEFT)
  34. 34. 235 { 236 strcat(code, "0"); 237 } 238 } 239 } 240 } 241 if (node->c >= 'A' && node->c <= 'Z') 242 { 243 strcpy(node->code, code); 244 strcpy(letters[node->c - 'A']->code, code); 245 } 246 encode(node->left, letters, LEFT, level + 1, code); 247 encode(node->right, letters, RIGHT, level + 1, code); 248 } 249 } 250 251 void printTree(arbre_binaire *node) 252 { 253 int n; 254 if ( node != NULL ) 255 { 256 if (node->c >= 'A' && node->c <= 'Z') 257 { 258 printf("t%c - frequence: %itencoding: %sn", node->c, node->frequence, node->code); 259 } 260 printTree(node->left); 261 printTree(node->right); 262 } 263 } 264 265 /* 266 * Begin: Minimum and second minimum 267 */ 268 269 void findMinAndSecondMin(arbre_binaire *arr[], float *min, int *minIndex, float *secondMi n, int *secondMinIndex) { 270 int i, k; 271 k = 0; 272 *minIndex = -1; 273 /* 274 * Skipping all the NULL elements. 275 */ 276 while (k < nb_lettres && arr[k] == NULL) k++; 277 278 *minIndex = k; 279 *min = arr[k]->frequence; 280 281 for ( i = k ; i < nb_lettres; i ++ ) 282 { 283 if ( arr[i] != NULL && arr[i]->frequence < *min ) 284 { 285 *min = arr[i]->frequence; 286 *minIndex = i; 287 } 288 } 289 290 k = 0; 291 *secondMinIndex = -1; 292 /* 293 * Skipping all the NULL elements. 294 */ 295 while ((k < nb_lettres && arr[k] == NULL) || (k == *minIndex && arr[k] != NULL)) k++; 296 297 *secondMin = arr[k]->frequence; 298 *secondMinIndex = k; 299 300 if (k == *minIndex) k ++; 301 302 for ( i = k ; i < nb_lettres; i ++ ) 303 { 304 if ( arr[i] != NULL && arr[i]->frequence < *secondMin && i != *minIndex ) 305 { 306 *secondMin = arr[i]->frequence; 307 *secondMinIndex = i; 308 } 309 } 310 /* 311 * End: Minimum and second minimum
  35. 35. 312 */ 313 } 314 315 void interpret(char *str, int *index, arbre_binaire *tree) 316 { 317 int n = strlen(str); 318 if (tree->c >= 'A' && tree->c <= 'Z') 319 { 320 printf("%c ", tree->c); 321 return ; 322 } 323 else 324 { 325 if ( *index < n ) 326 { 327 if (str[*index] == '0') 328 { 329 (*index) ++; 330 interpret(str, index, tree->left); 331 } 332 else 333 { 334 if (str[*index] == '1') 335 { 336 (*index) ++; 337 interpret(str, index, tree->right); 338 } 339 } 340 } 341 } 342 } 343
  36. 36. 1 #include <stdio.h> 2 #include <stdlib.h> 3 #include <string.h> 4 #define MAX_RLEN 50 5 6 7 char* encode(char* str) /*Renvoie la chaîne Run Length Encodé pour le chaîne source str*/ 8 { 9 int rLen; 10 char count[MAX_RLEN]; 11 int len = strlen(str); 12 13 /* Si tous les caractères de la chaîne source sont différents, 14 alors la taille de la chaîne de destination serait le double de la chaîne d'entrée. 15 Par exemple, si le str est "abcd", alors dest serait "a1b1c1d1" 16 Pour les autres entrées, la taille serait inférieure à deux fois. */ 17 char* dest = (char*)malloc(sizeof(char) * (len * 2 + 1)); 18 19 int i, j = 0, k; 20 21 /* traverser la chaîne d'entrée une par une */ 22 for (i = 0; i < len; i++) 23 { 24 25 /* Copiez la première occurrence du nouveau caractère */ 26 dest[j++] = str[i]; 27 28 /* Comptez le nombre d'occurrences du nouveau personnage */ 29 rLen = 1; 30 while (i + 1 < len && str[i] == str[i + 1]) 31 { 32 rLen++; 33 i++; 34 } 35 36 /* Stocker rLen dans un nombre de tableaux de caractères [] */ 37 sprintf(count, "%d", rLen); 38 39 /* Copiez count[] vers la destination */ 40 for (k = 0; *(count + k); k++, j++) 41 { 42 dest[j] = count[k]; 43 } 44 } 45 46 /*terminer la chaîne de destination */ 47 dest[j] = '0'; 48 return dest; 49 } 50 51 52 int main() 53 { 54 char str[] = "gam chaima"; 55 char* res = encode(str); 56 printf("la chaine a compresser est: "); 57 printf("%s",str); 58 printf("nla chaine compressé est: "); 59 printf("%s", res); 60 getchar(); 61 return 0; 62 } 63 Annexes 2 Implémentation de codage de RLE avec le langage C page28

