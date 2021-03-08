Ensayo criminologia TEMA 6 CONTROL SOCIAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Escuela de Derecho Barquisimeto – Estado Lara Estudiante: Ibrah...
IMPORTANCIA DEL CONTROL SOCIAL EN LA CRIMINOLOGIA El control social en la criminología se le denomina a la influencia que ...
significando una nueva visión donde la ponderación de estructuras y estrategias persigue la distribución no uniforme de lo...
La prevención del delito por su parte es el "conjunto de medidas e indicadores elaborados por el Estado, las organizacione...
mayor presencia de efectivos policiales no determinan enteramente la disminución de la delincuencia. FUNCION DE LOS ORGANO...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Escuela de Derecho Barquisimeto – Estado Lara Estudiante: Ibrahim Carmelo Saab Torres 29.881.186 Cátedra: Criminología Sección: Saia B Profesor: Andres Valderrama Marzo 2021 ENSAYO TEMA 6 U-II TEMA 6 CONTROL SOCIAL
  2. 2. IMPORTANCIA DEL CONTROL SOCIAL EN LA CRIMINOLOGIA El control social en la criminología se le denomina a la influencia que ejercen determinados elementos de una sociedad, en la forma de comportarse de sus asociados. Así por ejemplo, si un ser humano nace y crece en solitario, sin roce ni relaciones intergrupales, no tendrá controladores sociales, por lo que en relación a una cultura determinada, éste será desviado, pues no se comporta como el resto desasociado, pero un ser humano que nazca y se desarrolle en un ámbito familiar, obviamente adoptará como propias, las formas de comportamiento de los demás miembros de la familia y, si no las adopta en su totalidad, orientará su comportamiento al menos a comportarse de una forma determinada. Posteriormente a la familia, el siguiente controlador social lo encontramos en la escuela; la influencia que ejerce la forma como los niños son tratados, educados, orientará su comportamiento. De esta forma, es importante que los principales controles sociales que analiza la criminología como son la familia, la escuela, la iglesia y el gobierno, pero existen muchos más como la moda, la música, las series de televisión, entre otros tengan un control preventivo que permitan ejercer ese control social necesario para bajar los índices en la criminalidad. Por eso las Ciencias Sociales encargadas de estudiar la realidad delictiva tradicionalmente abordan su análisis a posiciones sectorizadas y condicionadas por sus sistemas de conocimientos, sin lograr la integración necesaria en los diversos enfoques reguladores del fenómeno criminal. Por ello, teniendo en cuenta la compleja problemática social propia de las manifestaciones criminales se impone la obtención de una madurez científica que propicie un enfoque totalizador y dialéctico en el tratamiento reactivo social ante el delito, cuestión que puede lograrse mediante la profundización en los estudios sobre el Control Social de la criminalidad. Es importante destacar que una de las virtudes de los análisis sobre el Control Social de la criminalidad se concreta en que los mismos suponen un enfoque de la reacción social ante el delito que trasciende la propia limitación inmediata del fenómeno delictivo mediante la recurrida represión del mismo;
  3. 3. significando una nueva visión donde la ponderación de estructuras y estrategias persigue la distribución no uniforme de los mecanismos del control, prestándole mayor ventaja a las estrategias reguladoras propias del Control Social Informal. Debemos entender el Control Social como un sistema global que tiene carácter de universalidad social, pues se encuentra presente en la generalidad del entramado social y posee una naturaleza disciplinaria integral que persigue el logro de la estabilidad y el orden social. El Control Social como proceso sistémico resulta abarcador del universo social, ostentando variadas estructuras y estrategias específicas aplicables al enfrentamiento racional a la criminalidad. ROL DEL ESTADO Para que la sociedad funcione bien, significa que debe ajustarse al plan preestablecido por quienes la gobiernan, basándose en sus propias propuestas, y en las características y valores culturales de la sociedad de que se trate. La prevención es una de las estrategias del control social, que no sólo está dirigida a evitar el delito, como comúnmente se le interpreta. Ésta se emplea en todos los ámbitos de la vida social. Es un concepto que tiene varias aplicaciones, en dependencia del objeto al cual esté dirigida. La prevención social es el proceso dirigido a garantizar la reproducción de relaciones sociales estables y armónicas, la cohesión e integración de proyectos individuales con los colectivos, con el fin último de articular el desarrollo social y económico sobre un consenso socio-ideológico. Cuando la comunidad se integra a este proceso y adquiere un papel protagónico, entonces se trata de "un proceso de organización, preparación y disposición de la comunidad (a través de sus estructuras organizativas) para identificar primero y revertir después sus problemas específicos, a partir, principalmente, de los recursos y potenciales comunitarios" Ésta va dirigida a reducir la vulnerabilidad social, reproducir la efectividad de relaciones sociales estables y armónicas y evitar los problemas sociales.
  4. 4. La prevención del delito por su parte es el "conjunto de medidas e indicadores elaborados por el Estado, las organizaciones políticas y de masas y organismos o entidades estatales para minorizar el delito, sus causas y consecuencias, neutralizando sus efectos. Abarca un complejo sistema o red de medidas cuyo contenido varía en dependencia de la esfera social hacia la que van dirigidas y de acuerdo con su volumen". Para ejercer el control social pueden usarse medios persuasivos como la propaganda, a través de los medios de comunicación masivos; o de adoctrinamiento, a través de instituciones, como escuelas o iglesias; o coactivos, a través de leyes o normas jurídicas; que castigan a través del Estado, que monopoliza la fuerza, aquellas conductas que violen las normas impuestas, que desvíen a la sociedad de sus cauces fijados, que pueden variar de una a otra. Por ejemplo en las sociedades musulmanas existe un mayor control social sobre la fidelidad de la mujer, que en el mundo occidental, con medios muy represivos. Esta prevención debe estar dirigida primero a evitar las causas del delito y las oportunidades de riesgo para delinquir, también entonces así se encaminará a evitar la conducta delictiva y la victimización como uno de sus resultados. La prevención tiene dos objetivos fundamentales, el primero consiste en determinar los factores criminógenos que se manifiestan y reforzar los que se les contraponen y el segundo es, precisamente, la eliminación de los factores que propician el delito, con la finalidad de evitar que hechos de esta naturaleza ocurran o se reiteren y así contribuir a la disminución de la criminalidad, mediante la ejecución de medidas preventivas elaboradas con carácter racional al objeto de que puedan ser llevadas a cabo y alcancen a todas las esferas sociales a las que van dirigidas. Estas medidas, ante todo, deberán tener un fin educativo, por cuyo intermedio se genera un sentimiento de respeto y acatamiento al ordenamiento jurídico penal vigente y a las normas morales de la sociedad, pues sabido es que la promulgación de leyes más severas, aplicación de sanciones más altas y una
  5. 5. mayor presencia de efectivos policiales no determinan enteramente la disminución de la delincuencia. FUNCION DE LOS ORGANOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE JUSTICIA DENTRO DE LA CRIMINOLOGIA La política criminal o criminológica queda a disposición de la correcta aplicación por parte de los jueces de la ley vigente, clara y coherente. La trascendental potestad que se le confiere al juez a la hora de individualizar la sanción y el control de la ejecución, convierte a este en una instancia político- criminal por excelencia, el cual tiene que actuar dentro del marco de la legalidad, conforme a las reglas de la argumentación jurídica, sometida a las reglas de la tutela judicial efectiva, y no se puede permitir una interpretación extensiva de la ley porque irrumpiría en detrimento de la seguridad ciudadana. Las normas penales no se crean para ser modificadas constantemente, sino que son pensadas y configuradas con una idea de durabilidad, de ahí su difícil confección, pero al ser la dinámica social más rica que lo establecido en ley, el juez debe obedecer también a la Política penal que se siga en cuanto a su función, ya que esta es el cordón umbilical entre el saber empírico y el normativo. Las consecuencias del delito implican para la política criminal, atemperarse a las actuales teorías que prevén el uso de instrumentos no penales, en particular conciliatorios. La búsqueda de salidas alternativas al proceso penal, mecanismos de mediación, conciliación y oportunidad reglada, hoy son más que proyectos, son soluciones incorporadas en algunas legislaciones que a su vez permiten otra valoración en la aplicación y ejecución de la pena. Son vías adecuadas para evitar las consecuencias desocializadoras de la sanción y en ese sentido contribuyen a la socialización. En general son, de las instituciones con relevancia sancionadora las que menos perjudican o laceran el ámbito personal de autonomía del autor.
