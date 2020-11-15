present simple guide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. USE We use the Present Simple to talk about habits, routines and regular actions.
  2. 2. FORMS
  3. 3. AFFIRMATIVE I, you, we,they play football He, she, it goes to school SUBJECT + VERB + COMPLEMENTS s
  4. 4. NEGATIVE I, you, we, they don’t play football. He, she doesn’t go to school it SUBJECT + don’t/doesn’t + VERB + COMPLEMENTS
  5. 5. QUESTIONS Do you play football? Does he go to school? SHORT ANSWERS Y Yes, I do No, I don’t Yes, he does No, he doesn’t Do/Doesn’t + SUBJECT + VERB+ COMPLEMENTS + ? YES, SUBJECT+ do/does NO, SUBJECT+ don’t/doesn’t
  6. 6. TIME EXPRESSIONS - Always, usually, often, sometimes, never - Everyday, every week, in the morning, on Mondays…
  7. 7. 1.General rule: +s Read-reads 2. Verbs ending in ch, s, sh, o, x add – es • watch – watches •finish – finishes • go – goes • do- does 3. Verbs ending in a consonant +Y change y to ies study – studies carry – carries Fly – flies 4. Irregular verbs: be- is Have- has

