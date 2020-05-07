Improve sale increase pay

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRO
TIPS • BE SURE THE PRODUCT YOU’RE MARKETING/SELLING IS WORTH THE TIME OF YOUR PROSPECTIVE CUSTOMERS • BE SURE THE PRODUCT ...
PRIOR TO THE MAIN CONVERSATION • BE SURE THE CUSTOMER HAVE THE TIME YOU ARE ASKING FOR TO CONVENIENTLY SHARE, OTHERWISE RE...
MEETING AGENDA • THIS SHOULD CONTAIN NOT MORE THAN 7 QUESTIONS, SO THAT YOU WOULDN’T SCARE THE POTENTIAL CUSTOMER • THE QU...
FACE TO FACE WITH CUSTOMER • GREET THE POTENTIAL CUSTOMER WELL, CONSCIOUSLY ASK ABOUT THEIR WELL BEING & THEIR FAMILY’S • ...
THE DISCUSSION • TELL THEM WHAT THE PRODUCT CAN DO FOR THEM (THE PROBLEMS IT CAN SOLVE), TALK MORE ON THE SOLUTIONS • CARE...
CLOSING THE SALE THIS IS THE CLIMAX OF IT ALL, DON’T SKILL THIS FOR TIME SAKE OR ANY OTHER REASON, DON’T RUSH IT TOO; THIS...
THE MORE TURN DOWNS, THE BETTER • IF YOU GET A NO, DON’T SHOW SIGN OF DISCOURAGEMENT, SMILE, PAUSE, THEN TRY TO KNOW THE R...
POST SALES • KEEP GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CUSTOMERS AS THEY MAY WILLFULLY TELL OTHERS ABOUT YOUR PRODUCT • ASK AFTER T...
BROUGHT TO YOU BY INSPIRATE SOLUTIONS SERVICES  Website dev.  App/Software dev  Graphics designs  Videos creation/edit...
