Iara martin 4to soc- nticx - bloque 2 - web

INTERNET: La red de redes Nosotros somos la web Iara Martin 4to sociales NTICx Instituto nuestra señora de la merced
Gracias Iara Martin Iaramartin2402gmail.com Instituto Ntra. Sra. De la Mercer 4to sociales
  1. 1. INTERNET: La red de redes Nosotros somos la web Iara Martin 4to sociales NTICx Instituto nuestra señora de la merced
  2. 2. Introduzca su logotipo o su nombre aquí Origen de Internet El siglo XX fue testigo de una de las mayores revoluciones de la sociedad moderna: la llegada de Internet. inicios de Internet nos remontan a los años 60. En plena guerra fría, Estados Unidos crea una red exclusivamente militar, con el objetivo de que, en el hipotético caso de un ataque ruso, se pudiera tener acceso a la información militar desde cualquier punto del país. Esta red se creó en 1969 y se llamó ARPANET. 2
  3. 3. Introduzca su logotipo o su nombre aquí Impactos y aportes de Internet en la vida del ser humano Comunicación Logró que comunicarnos sea más fácil desde cualquier parte del mundo Investigaciones Nuevas investigaciones su pudieron desarrollar gracias al uso de las tecnologías Transporte El internet permitió la creación y uso de transportes. Educación Es de mucha ayuda para los estudiantes y estudios confirman que mejoran los resultados académicos Trabajo No solo ayudan facilitar el trabajo si no que también crea nuevas posibilidades de trabajo 3
  4. 4. Introduzca su logotipo o su nombre aquí La Web Nacimiento • La World Wide Web (la Web) nació en el CERN, el Centro Europeo de Física Nuclear, en Ginebra (Suiza), de la mano del ingeniero y físico británico Tim Berners-Lee. • Se creo como un sistema de intercambio de datos entre los 10.000 científicos que trabajaban en la institución. Funcionamiento • El navegador envía un mensaje de petición HTTP al servidor, pidiéndole que envíe una copia de la página web para el cliente. Este mensaje y todos los datos enviados entre el cliente y el servidor, se envían a través de tu conexión a Internet usando TCP/IP. 4
  5. 5. Introduzca su logotipo o su nombre aquí Evolución Web 1.0 (1990-2000  Web es de solo lectura.  Pocos productores de contenidos.  Código HTML.  Con nula interacción del usuario Web 2.0 (2000-2010) • Más fácilmente interoperables. • Llamada web social por el enfoque colaborativo y de construcción social. • Información en permanente cambio. Web 3.0 (2010-2020) • Se basa en una Internet más "inteligente” • El sistema será predictivo en base a análisis lógicos. • Su uso será útil en compañías 5
  6. 6. Introduzca su logotipo o su nombre aquí La brecha digital Es la desigualdad entre las personas que pueden tener acceso o conocimiento en relación a las nuevas tecnologías y las que no. Esto fue algo muy notorio en esta situación de pandemia ya que todo se movió al medio tecnológico. 6
  7. 7. Gracias Iara Martin Iaramartin2402gmail.com Instituto Ntra. Sra. De la Mercer 4to sociales

