Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLÉGIO ESTADUAL TANCREDO NEVES Rua ArminSchvarcz, s/nº. F.: (55) 3212-9619–Santa Maria –RS. Professora: Iara R. Oliveira ...
Para realizar a próxima atividade você deve lembrar esta tarefa: U=UNIDADE D=DEZENA C=CENTENA UM= UNIDADE DE MILHAR a) UM=...
Santa Maria, 07 de abril de 2020. Capriche na letra! Se precisar pratique caligrafia
Santa Maria, 08 de Abril de 2020. Matemática Vamos revisar a Adição : Resolva: Lembre! Adição dá a ideia de: Juntar; Somar...
Vamos revisar a Subtração: Subtração dá a ideia de: Tirar; Descontar; Diferença; Subtrair; Comparar Subtração simples: 125...
Santa Maria, 09 de Abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura e interpretação
Atenção! Coloque o sinal corretamente!!!
Santa Maria, 10 de abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura, interpretação, sílaba tônica e cálculos de adição e subtração.
Santa Maria, 13 de abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura, interpretação, classificação de palavras quanto a sílaba tônica e...
Matemática Leia com atenção e resolva os probleminhas:
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto

36 views

Published on

Atividades programadas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividades programadas 06 abril a 13 abril prof_iara_oliveira - correto

  1. 1. COLÉGIO ESTADUAL TANCREDO NEVES Rua ArminSchvarcz, s/nº. F.: (55) 3212-9619–Santa Maria –RS. Professora: Iara R. Oliveira Diretora: Marines Muscope Vice-Diretora: Karoline Menin Coordenadora: Zuleyka Duarte 4º Ano/ Turma: 42 Santa Maria, 06 de abril de 2020. Relembre os números até mil que você aprendeu no ano passado. Atenção com a escrita correta:
  2. 2. Para realizar a próxima atividade você deve lembrar esta tarefa: U=UNIDADE D=DEZENA C=CENTENA UM= UNIDADE DE MILHAR a) UM= 1 b) ONZE = 11 c) CENTO E UM=101 d) CENTO E ONZE=111 e) MIL E UM=1001 f) MIL E DEZ=1010 g) MIL E CEM=1100 h) MIL CENTO E ONZE=1111 Quadro valor de lugar (Q.V.L.): UM C D U UM C D U a) 1 b) 1 1 c) 1 0 1 d) 1 1 1 e) 1. 0 0 1 f) 1. 0 1 0 g) 1. 1 0 0 h) 1. 1 1 1
  3. 3. Santa Maria, 07 de abril de 2020. Capriche na letra! Se precisar pratique caligrafia
  4. 4. Santa Maria, 08 de Abril de 2020. Matemática Vamos revisar a Adição : Resolva: Lembre! Adição dá a ideia de: Juntar; Somar; Acrescentar; Adicionar
  5. 5. Vamos revisar a Subtração: Subtração dá a ideia de: Tirar; Descontar; Diferença; Subtrair; Comparar Subtração simples: 125-15 - C D U 1 2 5 1 5 1 1 0 Subtração com reserva (Pedir emprestado) 357 – 139= Lembre! O número maior vai sempre em cima!
  6. 6. Santa Maria, 09 de Abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura e interpretação
  7. 7. Atenção! Coloque o sinal corretamente!!!
  8. 8. Santa Maria, 10 de abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura, interpretação, sílaba tônica e cálculos de adição e subtração.
  9. 9. Santa Maria, 13 de abril de 2020. Atividades de leitura, interpretação, classificação de palavras quanto a sílaba tônica e probleminhas matemáticos.
  10. 10. Matemática Leia com atenção e resolva os probleminhas:

×