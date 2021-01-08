Informe Interdisciplinario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I.E.F MIGUEL DE SATIAGO Biología Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Añ...
ME AYUDO EN BUSCAR LA IMAGEN EN BUSCAR EL DISEÑO Y UNA MEJOR ORGANIZACIÓN
EDUCACIÓN FISICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: t...
COLLAGE Me ayudo en el diseño en encontrar las imágenes
EDUCACIÓN PARA LA CIUDADANIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” ...
LINEA DE TIEMPO Me ayudo en poner las figuras y las imágenes
ELECTRONICA DIGITAL I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Me ayudo con las figuras y a ponerle color
ELECTRONICA GENERAL I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Me ayudo con las figuras y con decoraciones
EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Tema: Cuentas Contables Curso...
COMIC Me ayudo en las imágenes en los diseños en los colores y en las decoraciones
FILOSOFIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico ...
RUEDA DE ATRIBUTOS ME AYUDO CON LAS FIGURAS CON LA DECORACION
I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1B2 Profesión: Técnico Tema: Past co...
INFOGRAFIA ME AYUDO CON EL CONCEPTO Y CON LA DECORACIÓN
FÍSICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tem...
LINEA DE TIEMPÓ ME AYUDO CON LA DECORACION Y CON LAS FIGURAS
I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema: Ruid...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO CON EL DISEÑO
HISTORIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico T...
RUEDA DE ATRIBUTOS ME AYUDO EN LAS GRAFICAS Y EN LOS DISEÑOS
INSTALACIONES BÁSICAS I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesi...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO EN LAS FIGURAS Y TAMBIEN ME AYUDO CON LA DECORACION
LENGUAJE Y LITERATURA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesi...
LÍNEA DE TIEMPO ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES CON LOS DISEÑOS Y LAS FIGURAS
MATEMÁTICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES CON LOS DISEÑOS Y LAS FIGURAS
QUIMICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Te...
POSTAL ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES Y CON LAS DECORACIONES
EDUCACIÓN ARTISTICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión...
MEMORIA
Me ayudo en las gráficas y a ordenar mejor mis ideas
Informe Interdisciplinario
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe Interdisciplinario

12 views

Published on

Guía de recursos digitales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informe Interdisciplinario

  1. 1. I.E.F MIGUEL DE SATIAGO Biología Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Año lectivo: 2020/2021 Tema: Función de biomoléculas – proyecto N°4
  2. 2. ME AYUDO EN BUSCAR LA IMAGEN EN BUSCAR EL DISEÑO Y UNA MEJOR ORGANIZACIÓN
  3. 3. EDUCACIÓN FISICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico Tema: Acondicionamiento físico – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  4. 4. COLLAGE Me ayudo en el diseño en encontrar las imágenes
  5. 5. EDUCACIÓN PARA LA CIUDADANIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico Tema: Democracia en el Ecuador– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  6. 6. LINEA DE TIEMPO Me ayudo en poner las figuras y las imágenes
  7. 7. ELECTRONICA DIGITAL I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico Tema: Diferentes compuertas lógicas digitales– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  8. 8. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Me ayudo con las figuras y a ponerle color
  9. 9. ELECTRONICA GENERAL I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico Tema: Diodos y Polarización– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  10. 10. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Me ayudo con las figuras y con decoraciones
  11. 11. EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Tema: Cuentas Contables Curso / paralelo: 1B2 Profesión: Técnico Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  12. 12. COMIC Me ayudo en las imágenes en los diseños en los colores y en las decoraciones
  13. 13. FILOSOFIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: técnico Tema: Moral y valores en la filosofía – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  14. 14. RUEDA DE ATRIBUTOS ME AYUDO CON LAS FIGURAS CON LA DECORACION
  15. 15. I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1B2 Profesión: Técnico Tema: Past continous and Simple Past – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  16. 16. INFOGRAFIA ME AYUDO CON EL CONCEPTO Y CON LA DECORACIÓN
  17. 17. FÍSICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema: Leyes de Kepler – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  18. 18. LINEA DE TIEMPÓ ME AYUDO CON LA DECORACION Y CON LAS FIGURAS
  19. 19. I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema: Ruido en lugar de trabajo– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  20. 20. MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO CON EL DISEÑO
  21. 21. HISTORIA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema:El rol de la mujer desde la perspectiva del pensamiento judeocristiano– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  22. 22. RUEDA DE ATRIBUTOS ME AYUDO EN LAS GRAFICAS Y EN LOS DISEÑOS
  23. 23. INSTALACIONES BÁSICAS I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema: Magnitudes eléctricas – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  24. 24. MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO EN LAS FIGURAS Y TAMBIEN ME AYUDO CON LA DECORACION
  25. 25. LENGUAJE Y LITERATURA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema: Genero Épico – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  26. 26. LÍNEA DE TIEMPO ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES CON LOS DISEÑOS Y LAS FIGURAS
  27. 27. MATEMÁTICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema:Ecuaciones de la recta y la posición relativa entre dos rectas– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  28. 28. MAPA CONCEPTUAL ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES CON LOS DISEÑOS Y LAS FIGURAS
  29. 29. QUIMICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema:Formación y nomenclatura de los hidróxidos. – Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  30. 30. POSTAL ME AYUDO CON LAS IMÁGENES Y CON LAS DECORACIONES
  31. 31. EDUCACIÓN ARTISTICA I.E.F MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO Nombre: Iann Zurita Tutora: Lic. Luz Reina Curso / paralelo: 1 “B2” Profesión: Técnico Tema:Mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador– Proyecto N°4 Año lectivo: 2020/2021
  32. 32. MEMORIA
  33. 33. Me ayudo en las gráficas y a ordenar mejor mis ideas

×