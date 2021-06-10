Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ofidismo

Ofidismo, generalidades, manifestaciones clínicas, fisiopatología, diagnostico y manejo

Ofidismo

  1. 1. OFIDISM O
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO INTRODUCCIÓN 01 EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Y GENERALIDADES DE LOS OFIDIOS 02 SERPIENTES VENENOSAS EN PANAMÁ 03 FISIOPATOLOGÍA 04
  3. 3. TABLE OF CONTENTS MANIFESTACIONE S CLÍNICAS 05 MANEJO Y SUERO ANTI-OFÍDICO 06 COMPLICACIONES Y PREVENCIÓN 07 CONCLUSIONES 08
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN 01
  5. 5. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Y GENERALIDADES DE OFIDIOS 02
  6. 6. LAS SERPIENTES Pertenecientes a la clase Reptilia, subclase Lipidosauria, orden Squamata y suborden Ofidia, las serpientes aparecieron en el periodo cretácico de la Era Cenozoica hace aproximadamente 135 millones de años.
  7. 7. 1.2 y 5.5 millones de mordeduras OCURRENCIA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA GLOBAL 20,000 a 94,000 defunciones. DEFUNCIONES 421,000 a 1,841,000 envenenamientos ENVENENAMIENTO
  8. 8. 65 casos por 100,000 habitantes OCURRENCIA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA PANAMEÑA Veraguas, Chiriquí y Coclé REGIONES MÁS AFECTADAS Problema de salud pública IMPORTANCIA Meses lluviosos (Mayo a Noviembre) TIEMPO Mayormente personas en edad reproductiva POBLACIÓN
  9. 9. SERPIENTES VENENOSAS EN PANAMÁ 03
  10. 10. En Panamá , existen más de 25 especies venenosas, siendo las principales familias: Viperidae y Elapidae SERPIENTES VENENOSAS EN PANAMÁ
  11. 11. ● Rehuyen al contacto humano ● En Panamá existen 8 especies. ● Unicamente en Oceano Pacifico ● No cuenta con un SAO específico MICRURUS PELAMIS PLATURUS FAMILIA ELAPIDAE
  12. 12. ● Consideradas de mayor peligro ● NO rehuyen el contacto humano ● Representante más común en Panamá: Bothrops asper (Equis, terciopelo, barba amarilla o fer de lance) HERE IS THE SLIDE TITLE! FAMILIA VIPERIDAE
  13. 13. FISIOPATOLOGÍA 04
  14. 14. Características del Veneno ● Secreción exocrina de las glándulas salivales. ● Constituido por varios péptidos y proteínas tóxicas. ● Alto contenido de sólidos (25%), del cual 90% corresponde a proteínas y polipéptidos de alto peso molecular. ● De acuerdo a los distintos géneros de la serpiente, el veneno puede tener diversas acciones fisiopatológicas.
  15. 15. Maguiña-Vargas, C., Chincha-Lino, O., Vilcapoma-Balbín, P., & Morante, D. (2020). Actualización en clínica y terapia de mordedura de serpiente (ofidismo). Revista Medica Herediana, 31(1), 48-55.
  16. 16. Características del veneno ● Constituido por más de 50 sustancias entre ellas: ○ Hemorraginas ○ Miotoxinas ○ Fosfolipasa A2 ○ IECA ○ Calicreina ○ Metaloproteinasas ● La hipotensión es secundaria a la vasodilatación, sumado a la hipovolemia por tercer espacio y hemorragias. ● La nefrotoxicidad puede ser mediada por nefrotoxinas o agravada por otros factores. ● Una de sus complicaciones, es la activación desenfrenada del FX y FII, llevando a CID.
  17. 17. ● PLA2: ○ Componente más importante de los venenos de serpiente, responsable del efecto catalítico de la mionecrosis, neurotoxicidad, cardiotoxicidad, hemólisis y el efecto anticoagulante/antiagregante. ● Hemorraginas: ○ Son MP responsables de la lesión de la pared y el endotelio, digestión de la proteínas de la MEC y lámina basal. ○ Responsables de la hemorragia local y/o sistémica ● Neurotoxinas: ○ Ptosis palpebral, oftalmoplejía, diplopía, visión borrosa, sialorrea, parálisis de la deglución y de los músculos respiratorios. ● Miotoxinas: ○ Dolor y debilidad muscular, aumento de los niveles de CK, mioglobinuria, IRA e Hiperpotasemia. ● Sustancias Pro-inflamatorias ● Nefrotoxinas Mecanismos de acción del veneno
  18. 18. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS 05
  19. 19. Accidente Botrópico ● Producido por las serpientes del género Bothrops, Bothriopsis, Bothriechis y Bothrophias. ● En las primeras 3 horas: ○ Dolor local intenso, edema firme y eritema. ● Si la cantidad de veneno inoculado es mayor: ○ Hipotension, hipofibrinogenemia ● Luego de días o semanas: ○ Necrosis superficial o profunda de la zona afectada. Además el paciente puede presentarse con epistaxis, gingivorragia, hematuria, melena, hematemesis, hemoptisis etc…
  20. 20. ● Causado por Lachesis muta muta ● En las primeras horas se observa: ○ Confusion mental ○ Palidez intensa ○ Sudoracion ○ Frialdad cutanea ○ Obnubilacion ● Posteriormente se puede desarrollar hipotensión e incluso muerte. Accidente Lachésico
  21. 21. ● Ocasionado por las serpientes del género Micrurus. ● En la primera hora: ○ No produce lesion cutanea importante, solo adormecimiento en la región lesionada. ○ Aparece la fascie neurotóxica: ■ Sialorrea, disfagia, disartria ○ Parálisis flácida ○ Alteración en la función miocárdica. ● De manera más tardía: ○ Alteraciones urinarias, hematuria, que puede progresar a IRA. Accidente Elapídico
  22. 22. MANEJO Y SUERO ANTI- OFÍDICO 06
  23. 23. Manejo y suero antiofídico TRATAMIENTO DE SOSTÉN 1. Apoyo respiratorio 2. Benzodiacepinas para la ansiedad y la sedación 3. Opiáceos para el dolor 4. Reemplazo de líquidos más vasopresores para el shock 5. Pueden requerirse transfusiones, adrenalina, traqueostomía. PRIMEROS AUXILIOS 1. Mover al paciente fuera del rango de la serpiente 2. evitar realizar esfuerzos y ser tranquilizado 3. deben retirarse los anillos, los relojes y cualquier ropa ajustada 4. inmovilizarse al nivel del corazón 5. aplicar presión de inmovilización 6. administrar oxígeno y establecer un acceso venoso
  24. 24. Manejo y suero antiofídico ANTIVENENO 1. Envenenamiento por crótalo: a. antiveneno FAb polivalente inmunitario contra crótalos derivado de ovinos b. La efectividad de éste antiveneno está relacionada con el tiempo y la dosis c. Una dosis de carga de 4 a 12 frascos ampolla de FAb polivalente diluidas en 250 mL de solución salina normal 2. envenenamiento por víbora de coral: a. antiveneno contra coral polivalente derivado de equinos a una dosis de 5 frascos ampolla para la sospecha de envenenamiento y 10 a 15 frascos ampollas adicionales si aparecen síntomas. CUIDADO DE LA HERIDA El área se limpia y cura cuidadosamente. Para las heridas de los miembros, la extremidad debe ferularse en una posición funcional y mantenerse elevada. Las heridas deben examinarse y limpiarse diariamente y cubrirse con vendajes estériles
  25. 25. COMPLICACIONES Y PREVENCIÓN 07
  26. 26. COMPLICACIONES Y PREVENCIÓN
  27. 27. Algunos consejos prácticos, útiles para minimizar las probabilidades de una mordedura son: 1. Utilice siempre calzado (por ejemplo, botas) preferiblemente hasta la altura de la rodilla, pueden ser de hule o de cuero. 2. No introduzca las manos ni los pies directamente en huecos de árboles, cuevas o debajo de piedras o ramas. 3. Utilice algún instrumento para remover escombros y malezas, debido a que las serpientes acostumbran esconderse en estos lugares. 4. Trate de ir siempre acompañado de otra persona, ya que si ocurre algún accidente esta le pueda auxiliar. 5. Si se encuentra una serpiente en el campo aléjese, no la moleste y no intente atraparla. 6. Controle poblaciones de roedores en bodegas, fincas y lotes baldíos COMPLICACIONES Y PREVENCIÓN
  28. 28. CONCLUSIONES 08
  29. 29. ● Las dos grandes familias de serpientes venenosas son Viperidae y Elapidae. ● Los venenos de las serpientes, son las secreciones más ricas en enzimas y toxinas de la naturaleza, compuesta por múltiples moléculas tóxicas responsables de los efectos fisiopatológicos, conocer los componentes del veneno y cómo actúa es importante para el tratamiento del ofidismo. ● En el campo, retire al afectado de distancia de ataque de la serpiente, organizar el transporte rápido, envolver el miembro mordido de manera laxa, inmovilizarlo en una posición a la altura del corazón, y quitar los dispositivos de constricción, como anillos y relojes; no incidir heridas por mordedura o aplicar torniquetes. ● Hay que Tratar las heridas y síntomas lo antes posible, y siempre consultar y recurrir al centro médico más cercano. ● Siempre hay que procurar administrar el antiveneno temprano y en dosis adecuadas, incluyendo las dosis para adultos completa para los niños.
  30. 30. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN PREGUNTAS?

