Soft Skills Difficult to measure, soft skills deliver hard benefits
Ian's soft skills presentation

  1. 1. Soft Skills Difficult to measure, soft skills deliver hard benefits
  2. 2. Nelson Mandela • A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination. • It always seems impossible until its done. • It is wise to persuade people to do things and make them think it was their own idea.
  3. 3. General George S. Patton, Jr. • Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity. • An army is a team. It lives, eats, sleeps, fights as a team. This individuality stuff is a bunch of bullshit. • If a man does his best, what else is there? • If everyone is thinking alike, someone isn't thinking.
  4. 4. Aristotle • We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act but a habit.
  5. 5. Ralph Waldo Emerson • Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm. • Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.
  6. 6. General Douglas MacArthur • A general is just as good or just as bad as the troops under his command make him. • It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it.
  7. 7. Gary Player • The harder you work, the luckier you get. • We create success or failure on the course primarily by our thoughts.
  8. 8. Henry Miller • The real leader has no need to lead - he is content to point the way. • Confusion is a word we have invented for an order which is not understood.
  9. 9. Wayne Gretzky • You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
  10. 10. Thomas Jefferson • Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.
  11. 11. Vince Lombardi • Winning isn't everything, but wanting to win is. • The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual. • People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defences, or the problems of modern society.
  12. 12. Yogi Berra • If you don't know where you are going, you'll end up someplace else. • It ain't over till it's over. • If you ask me anything I don't know, I'm not going to answer.
  13. 13. Henry Ford • There is no happiness except in the realization that we have accomplished something. • If you think you can do a thing or think you can't do a thing, you're right. • Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.
  14. 14. Sir Alex Ferguson • David Beckham is Britain’s finest striker of a football not because of God-given talent but because he practises with a relentless application that the vast majority of less gifted players wouldn’t contemplate.
  15. 15. Sir Winston Churchill • If you're going through hell, keep going. • Continuous effort - not strength or intelligence - is the key to unlocking our potential. • Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. • A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.
  16. 16. Sir Winston Churchill • Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. • Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. • To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often. • Difficulties mastered are opportunities won.

