Turning Podcast Audio Into a Video Guide

A quick and easy guide for turning a podcast into a video guide for all sorts of social media. Enjoy!

  1. 1. Turning Podcasts Into Video Guides Ian Mendenhall Addie Digital
  2. 2. Getting Started Podcasts are huge right now, but video is the content king. Today i'll teach you how to turn your podcast audio into a banger video guide in a few easy steps. Lets go!
  3. 3. Choosing Audio A video guide should encompass the general idea of your podcast, here’s some things to keep in mind. ● Pick clips that do not require podcast context to make sense ● Pick clips that are interesting but leave some room so that people want to come back and see the full thing
  4. 4. Video Tips Using Filmora (free video editing) and Canva(free graphic generation) you can easily grab audio clips and add graphics, to start you can upload your audio file to Filmora and use the cut feature to isolate the audio you want to use or re record new audio for each specific section. Keep these ideal video lengths in mind for which site you’re uploading to: Facebook- 1 min, Insta- 30 sec, Twitter- 45 sec , YouTube- 2 min
  5. 5. Creating a Cool Graphic Now that you know optimal video lengths and have your audio clipped/recorded, Canva will make making graphics a breeze. You can easily create a colorful background, upload images or choose from thousands of stock photos, add text, and gradients, and more. The next slide will be an example of a photo that could go over the start of a video guide.
  6. 6. Know Your Resolutions! Much like different sites having different prefered video lengths they also have different resolutions, here’s a few: FaceBook: 1200×630 Twitter: Minimum 440×220 (to be expanded, 2:1 ratio) Instagram: 1080×1080 square: Vertical Stories: 1920×1080 LinkedIn: 1104×736, Pinterest: Some 2:3 or 1:3.5 aspect ratio YouTube: AT LEAST 1280×720 to be full HD
  7. 7. Putting it all Together Now that you have the graphics, know what platforms you’re uploading to, and the audio, the rest is quite cake! Simply upload the graphics to Filmora and drag them across the sections they pertain to in the guide. Then upload to the site the fits the resolution! If you want to upload to multiple sites, keep this in mind.
  8. 8. Wrapping Up Voila, your audio has been rebirthed as a video guide and your content has begun the slow crawl through the internet! Always keep repurposing in the back of your mind and create content with repurposing in mind, the more you can advertise through one content piece the better! You can even turn this video guide, for example, into a new graphic with a good quote that came out of it. The possibilities are nearly endless!
  9. 9. My Website for More like this! https://wordpress.com/block- editor/page/repurposingsolutions.wordpress.com/6

