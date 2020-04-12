Natural Synergy System

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Relaxation, Healing and Peace With Elemental Healing By Amardeep Anand | Submitted On August 01, 2016 For more information on Natural Healing For 2020 Click Below bit.ly/2XdAIUkNaturalHealing Holy and ancient scriptures speak of body as created with 5 natural elements, with which the whole universe was created- Fire, Water, Land, Sky and Ether. Those who do not believe in religion, but have their interests in spiritual world, they also say that we are a part of the Paramatma- the supreme conscious and conscience. Those who are atheists and believe only in science, they also probably know about what the Big Bang Theory says. It says that the whole universe was made up of different "Elements" which were separated with an explosion, and the vibrations created life and brought rest of the parts in order. It is a known fact among all the religious believers and saints that "God created humans in His own identity" which means- Since God is the creator, the same we are; and if He can destroy, the same we can do. And the whole point of saying this was that we have the whole control over our body system; we can create positivity and destroy any kind of disease in our body naturally This simply proves the fact that our body comprises of all the 5 elements as stated above. Those believing in spirituality tell us that we have 7 Chakras in our body and each chakra has an element associated with it. 1. Root Chakra (Mooladhar) - it is called the base of life and is made of
  2. 2. the Earth element. All our spiritual powers and potential is enclosed in this base chakra. It is very important to heal this chakra in order to maintain a balance in life. If you have any spine related problems, get your mooladhar chakra healed. The core of the earth is considered to be associated with it. 2. Sacral Chakra (Swadhishthaan) - this chakra is considered to be having all our animal impulses. Our sexual desires are all driven by the sacral chakra. If you are suffering from any uterus or reproductive problems, get your swadhishthan chakra healed. It is made up of the Fire element. Lower levels of the element lead to slowing down of the digestive process, and too much of it leads to unnecessary agitation because of piled up heat energy. 3. Naval Chakra (Manipur) - functioning of two of the vital organs- liver and kidneys and the pancreas are all associated with the naval chakra. This chakra is composed of the Fire element too. Interference of any other element leads to a major imbalance and shows that the liver or the kidneys have been damaged. For example, Ascites- accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity, showing that the liver is struck with some major disease like cirrhosis, and hence needs proper attention. So there is an interference of the water element with the fire element, which causes trouble in the body. 4. Heart Chakra (Anaahat) - this is the center of all our feelings and emotion. This chakra needs to be full of light because the soul is considered to be located in the area of this chakra. It controls the respiratory tract, heart and blood flow in the body along-with regulation of our emotions and feelings. It is the center of unconditional love. We need to activate and heal it in order to live a joyous and healthy life. This chakra is considered to be composed of Air element. 5. Throat Chakra (Vishuddhi) - it is said by all the saints that if you are able to make your vishuddhi chakra strong, then you will have "Vaak Siddhhi" i.e. whatever you say would turn out to be true. It is like being a prophet with heavenly powers of declaring and decreeing words which would get materialized in real world. It does the work of a detoxifier. The name itself says that it is The Purifier. All the unhealthy air that we breathe in or any kind of poison in the body can be
  3. 3. annulled by the vishuddhi chakra. It is said that Lord Shiva held the poison borne out of the saagar manthan, with his vishuddhi Chakra. It controls the salivary glands and the Thyroid gland too. In order to get rid of any skin disease, thyroid or cancers, you must opt for healing of the Vishuddhhi chakra. 6. Third Eye Chakra (Aagya Chakra) - It is the center of all the conscious, sub conscious, and ages old unconscious experiences. Our third eye chakra lets us have a strong memory, builds up our spatial intelligence, and gives us a control over our life. On its correct activation, our conscience gets very sensitive and then it constantly guides us into what to do, where to go, whom to follow etc. It gives us wisdom and controls our visual, nasal (Olfactory) and hearing systems. This chakra is made of Ether element, which is the Space. 7. Crown Chakra (Sahasraar) - the most important of all is the sahasraar chakra which comprises of the pituitary gland- the master gland. On its activation, we get to experience the Supreme Conscious. It controls all the bodily functions, since it controls the brain which is the control processing unit of the whole body. We receive Enlightenment when this chakra is filled with the right amount of energy. It is composed of the Ether element. These are some of the spiritual facts which can be very useful for relaxation of our body and its healing. We are said to have a physical body and an etheric body. The ethric body is our spiritual body, which is directly proportionate to our physical health. Since we all cannot meditate for long hours every day, the most viable solution to our healing would be to take some recreating spa services like aroma therapy and Asian Body Massages. Aroma therapy activates all the senses and the Chakras get healed automatically. Asian massages are very helpful because the oils that they use and the strokes which are used are applied with acupressure techniques. There is a naturopathic treatment called Panchkarma, in which they give body massages of different types, acupressure, shirodhara, steam baths, and a strictly regulated diet. Visiting any of the best spas around your place would help you have a healthy mind and body. Spiritual science says that there is no disease which we cannot cure our own self. All we need to do is have a balance in all the
  4. 4. elements of our body which can be attained through Elemental healing and Chakra Healing. You can reach a blissful and peaceful state once you are in professional masseurs' hands who know exactly how to energize your body. Relaxation, Elemental Healing and Peace- all three things happen simultaneously, just with a right choice. We often tend to ignore the early symptoms of any disease, causing discomfort in our body. Rather we should take a quick step to visit a good diagnostic center to get the real version of what exactly is wrong. And after that, the first step that we should take should be to opt for a natural treatment along with the doctor's medicines. Also opt for a good spa, if not on everyday basis, at-least on alternate basis. [http://www.pulladeal.com/] offers great online deals on best diagnostic centers and Best spas and salons in Delhi/NCR. There is a lot more that you can check on the website. Article Source: Credit- https://EzineArticles.com/expert/Amardeep_Anand/2230467

