20200815 haccp-c-internal audit

C-1 第二單元 HACCP 內部稽核 HACCP 進階班 講師：江易原 本單元 A4 附件 1. 桃園衛生局 -107 年度食品製造加工業者 ghp 管理衛生分級評核表 2. 食藥署 - 食品安全管制系統自主管理表單 -HACCP 自檢表阿原...
C-2 前言—內部稽核可以吃嗎？ 稽核 (audit) 是個複雜的東西，高度違反台灣教育內涵及民族性 ( 愛耍小 聰明 / 不守法 / 表面功夫 / 人情義理 ) ，因此增加國人學習稽核的難度。 而阿原學了很久只有入門的程度，但是入門之後，進步...
C-3 不恰當的比喻。阿原分享各位在學內部稽核與各領域專業會遇到的 情況，系統與細節，兩者都很重要。 類型 系統 細節 武俠小說 內力、內功 拳法、劍法、大絕招、開外掛 棒球選手 體能、重訓、抗壓 傳球、打擊、跑壘、戰術演練 森林 森林與生態 ...
C-4 你們可以在網路上找到各類的內部稽核簡報，但，看不懂，就像各位正在 上 HACCP 進階班一樣，細節很多，好像不難，整個拼湊起來，又說不出 個所以然 ( 那種挫折感阿原也經歷過，所以編輯教材時，會以初學者的可 以理解的角度編教材 ) 。不...
C-5 參考資料 ( 未依照論文格式 ) 勞動部： TOSHMS 事業單位內部稽核員訓練 稽核之標準原則與技巧 (2009) www.sh168.org.tw/toshms/Data/2- 稽核原則及技巧 .pdf 經濟部標檢局 CNS 148...
C-6 認識稽核，從 ISO 19011/CNS 14809 開始 各位未來可能遇到各類的稽核情況 ( 或慘況 ) ，讀到不少稽核資料，阿原提醒， 回到源頭，從 ISO 19011/CNS 14809 開始讀。網路上可以搜尋到 ISO 1901...
C-7 來源： ISO 19011:2018 來源： ISO 19011:2011 來源： CNS 14809 (2011) ▼ 合理使用 fair use ▼ 合理使用 fair use ▼ 合理使用 fair use
C-8 第一者稽核 (first party audit) 1. 由組織內部發起 2. 可以由組織成員，或是委外、聘請外部人員進行 3. 依照法規或驗證要求，進行內稽。 4. 組織通常會先被告知 (announced) 外部稽核前，的適當時間，...
C-9 圖片擷取自 udn.com/news/story/7266/4670195?from=udn_ch2_menu_v2_main_index 在此主張合理使用 (fair use) 神秘客稽核 (mystery audit) 1. 若為組...
C-10 第二者稽核 (second party audit) 1. 根據 ISO 19011:2018 之定義，由外部供應商 (external providers) 及 外部利害相關者 (external interested partie...
C-11 外部供應商稽核： 例如某系友在團膳公司擔任衛管，跟阿原分享他們公司被稽核的經驗。 ( 供應餐食給某家食品廠，食品廠依內部規定，對外部供應商，包括員 工便當之來源，進行稽核 ) 。 例如阿原食品公司，向食材、包材、禮品 ( 如三節禮物 ...
C-12 知名的米其林指南 (Michelin Guides/ 法文 Guide Michelin) 則是以類似神秘客方式，在業者不知情的情況下進行評鑑。 可以視為第二者稽核， 圖片擷取自 zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/ 米其林指南
C-13 第三者稽核 (third party audit) 1. 由認證 / 驗證單位進行的稽核 2. 依法規法令進行的稽核 ( 如衛生 / 環保 / 勞動 / 消防等主管機關 之稽查 ) 來源： ISO 19011:2018 ▼ 合理使用 ...
C-14 農委會 產銷履歷 驗證機構 農場 認證 驗證 / 稽核TAF 財團法人 全國認證基金會 www.taftw.org.tw 評選 驗證機構 CB認證機構 AB 外國食品實體 ( 受驗證單位）認可 認證 稽核與驗證 美國食品藥物 管理署 ...
C-15 第三者稽核： b. 依法規法令執行之稽核 衛生稽查 食藥署啟動「 109 年度包裝冰品製造業稽查專案」 2020-06-22 https://www.fda.gov.tw/tc/newsContent.aspx?cid=4&id=t5...
C-16 3.1 稽核 (audit) 為獲得稽核證據 (3.3), 並對它作客觀地評估 , 以決定稽核準則 (3.2) 符合程度之系 統的、獨立的及文件化的過程。 [ 初學者可能看不懂這一句 ] 備註 1. 內部稽核有時被稱爲第一者稽核 , ...
C-17 3. 當兩項以上不同領域之管理系統 ( 例如品質、環境、職業安全衛生 ) 一起稽核 時 , 稱為合併稽核。 4. 當二個或二個以上稽核組織合作稽核單一被稽核者時 , 則為聯合稽核。 ---------------- 非食品的例子：台北...
C-18 阿原在參與校園午餐訪視或衛生輔導，也幫忙現場看職安與消防，幫忙看電器 有無接地，是否有漏電保護。提醒他們要注意，請諮詢職安、消防、電工專 家。 阿原呼籲，政府各單位之間可以加強連繫，稽查員可以多學不同的稽查專長， 一次到現場，把食品衛...
C-19資料來源： ( 政府開放資料 ) 台北市政府 https://www-ws.gov.taipei/Download.ashx? u=LzAwMS9VcGxvYWQvMjk3L3JlbGZpbGUvNDQxNjEvNzYyOTQyMi84...
C-20 3.2 稽核準則 (audit criteria) 政策、程序或要求之組合 , 使用作為與稽核證據 (3.3) 的比較參考。 備考 1 擷自 CNS 12680, 定義 3.9.3 。 備考 2 若稽核準則係法規 ( 包括法令或規章 ...
C-21 3.4 稽核發現或稽核觀察結果 (audit findings) 將所蒐集之稽核證據 (3.3) 對照稽核準則 (3.2) 進行評估的結果。 備考 1 稽核發現指出符合或不符合。 備考 2 稽核發現可引導鑑別改進的機會或記錄良好實務。...
C-22 3.13 稽核方案 (audit program) 針對特定時程內並具有特定目的 , 所規劃的一個或多個稽核 (3.1) 之組合 安排。 備考 擷自 ISO 9000:2005 , 定義 3.9.2 。 3.14 稽核範圍 (audi...
C-23 4. 稽核原則 (a) 廉節：專業素養的基礎 (b) 公平陳述：真實且正確地報告之義務 (c) 盡心旅行專業關注：在稽核時，善用敬業精神與判斷力 (d) 保密性：資訊安全維護 (e) 獨立性：稽核公正性與稽核結論客觀性之基礎 (f) ...
C-24 各位會不會問，又是 ISO 19011 ，又是 CNS 14809 ，暈頭轉向。 但我們學的是台灣衛生單位的 HACCP ，法規對於有導入 HACCP 的 企業，其內部稽核的規定是？？ 多久內稽一次？ 怎麼做？ 什麼樣的成員可以參加？...
C-25 法規：食品安全管制系統準則 (2018-05-01 修正 ) 之內部稽核 https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=L0040116 第 10 條 管制小組應確認本系統執行之有...
C-26 CAS 內部稽核之相關條文 CAS 即食餐食項目驗證基準 (2017-10-30) http://cas.coa.gov.tw/Home/ViewAnnount/8b3d7dd8-8094-4c50-9e7c-421d8dbc78ce...
C-27 TQF 驗證系統中有關內部稽核之條文 (▼ fair use 合理使用 ) 附件 4-1-10 即食餐食工廠專則 2.0.pdf https://www.tqf.org.tw/downloads/ 台灣優良食品驗證方案 2.0 版 -...
C-28 ISO 22000:2018 之內部稽核 (▼ fair use 合理使用 ) 9.2 內部稽核 9.2.1 The organization shall conduct internal audits at planned inte...
C-29 阿原給年輕人的建議 1. 遇到稽核 ( 你們被稽核時 ) a. 內部稽核：有錯認錯，趕快改進。 個人問題？系統問題？ ---> 報修、請購、甩鍋。 有些是公司的問題，如何避免自己成為代罪羔羊？又不會得罪上級？ b. 外部： 長眼，隨機...
C-30 2. 執行稽核 ( 你們去稽核別人，包括內部與外部稽核 ) ，先弄清楚狀 況，不要會多少技能就想展現，而火力全開，除非得到正確且精準的指 示。下方情況，沒有標準答案，要隨機應變。 a. 內部稽核： * 要列缺失？還是建議？ ( 拿捏制...
C-31 b. 外部稽核：先弄清楚目的，學阿原，立志不當消波塊。 (1) 夢境：衛生單位火力全開 (2) 夢境：平安進去，平安出來 (3) 聽來的故事：關門、放狗 * 特例：請幫忙多記缺失，才能申請經費改善。 (4) 衛管暗指缺失要阿原去看 (...
C-32 簡單解說完整個森林及整棵樹，各位可能昏頭轉向， 我們接下來練習兩片樹葉，各位就容易理解。 以阿原摸索的經驗，給大家的建議學習順序如下： 1. 從食品衛生稽查開始學 2. HACCP 稽核 3. 驗證系統稽核 (TQF, CAS, IS...
C-33 1. 從食品衛生稽查開始學 ( 請看阿原的照片與表格 ) 各位未來到醫院進行營養師實習，這部份就可以派上用場。了解營養 師或衛生管理員如要求現場人員落實打掃等現場的衛生管理，各項紀 錄表單的填寫。而各位之後就業初期，很可能是被稽查的人...
C-34 2. HACCP 稽核： ( 稍後看看阿原的表格 ) 以 GHP 衛生檢查為基礎 ( 硬體、軟體、制度 ) ，加上 HACCP 的部份， 其特色：抽象 ( 這單元，衛生單位規劃時數很少， ) 如稽核員問：貴公司某一產品之製程，請問，如...
C-35 3. 驗證系統稽核 (TQF, CAS, ISO 22000, SQF, BRC 等 ) 這個難度高，阿原也只懂皮毛。光是為符合驗證需要的衛生條件的建廠程 本，就不是一般人可以想像的。 未來各位可能在公司內持續接觸食安驗證系統，持續學...
C-36 稍後看照片模擬衛生稽核 阿原提醒，稍後模擬演練的，接近 inspection, 不是 audit Inspection: 相對好學，熟讀法規，跟著老鳥演練 ( 或被稽核 ) 幾次， 可以學到一半。 Audit: 相對抽象不好學，一般要...
C-37 阿原進行衛生稽核 / 輔導之工具 -- 基礎工具 阿原拍攝，版權沒有
C-38 阿原進行衛生稽核 / 輔導之工具 -- 進階版 阿原拍攝，版權沒有
C-39 阿原輔導之工具 -- 場區篇 阿原拍攝，版權沒有 測量工具： 測距離、 測水平
C-40 演練 1 ：看照片模擬衛生稽核 各位是總公司內部稽核員，今天會前往某分公司，進行衛生稽核。 稽核，是系統化，使用客觀的方式，找出有落實法規或公司內規，也找 出缺失。 內部稽核不是去找碴，不是去罵人，而是換個人換個角度，避免我們工 作上...
C-41 食品衛生稽核 3.2 稽核準則 (audit criteria) 依照 GHP 或是公司內規 ( 內規只能比法規更嚴格，不能更寬鬆 ) 。 3.3 稽核證據 (audit evidence) 到了現場，從客觀事項與詢問中，收集證據。阿...
C-42 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 160315-N-KR961-069 版權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/1...
C-43 第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 373280...
C-44 美國海軍第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/384...
C-45 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源： https://ww...
C-46 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源 https://www...
C-47 正在指導工作人員如何進行衛生 檢查與管理 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/ navalsurfaceforce...
C-48 海軍陸戰隊下士 Nora Mendez 正在清潔及檢查兩棲突擊艦上廚房的旋轉鍋 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos...
C-49 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 2738219867/in/photostream/ 作者...
C-50 資料來源： 高雄市勞檢處，校園職安警訊 http://www.gen.nkfust.edu.tw/ ezfiles/3/1003/img/ 1756/158949812.pdf 您是總公司的稽核員，現場看人員錯誤使用切菜機，有受傷之可...
C-51 100 g 之 F 等級標準法碼 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 您是總公司的稽核員，如何請現場看人員示範 ( 或口頭解說 ) 儀器校 正？ 如何查看過去的校正紀錄？ 查檢表哪一項？ GHP 法規要求多久 校正一次？ 法規要求如何內校？...
C-52 自來水餘氯測定 ( 餘氯濃度低，可能小於 2 ppm) 您是總公司的稽核員，請現場看人員示範一次如何測定自來 水的餘氯，但是員工不懂如何執行？ 屬於哪項缺失？ 若阿原問這題，可看到多個項目，例如 1. 是否測定餘氯？ 人員教育訓練是否...
C-53 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 炸油總極性物質測定儀 (GHP 要求不超過 25%) 價格 ________ 炸油酸價試紙。酸價不是直接規範，但 與總極性物質有相關性 價格 ________ 您是總公司的稽核員，請現場看人員示範一次如何...
C-54 很多稽核員都是高手，使用開放性的問題，可以測出對方的程度，看出 是否落實衛生管理，而且一個問題，會有連鎖反應及多面相的情況。就 像阿原前方提到的例子，問一個測餘氯的問題，可以看到五、六個面 相。 相對來說，各位在這一塊沒有捷徑，只有苦...
C-55 若您是健康稽核員 / 健康顧問，看到阿原血壓是 161/99 ，您會如何建議阿 原？ 而講義截稿當天，阿原量體重， BMI 27.3, 依照國健署的定義，不只過重， 是輕度肥胖， (2020/08/13 的 BMI 26.9 ) 但是...
C-56 資料來源：國健署 高血壓防治學習手冊 https://www.hpa.gov.tw/File/Attach/6649/File_6236.pdf Inspection: 先確定阿 原是否正確操作血壓計 靜坐五分鐘、短袖衣物 還有，是否...
C-57 先確定不是測量上的問題。不然錯誤的方式，不準的儀器，不可能得 出正確的數據。 若排除方法與儀器的問題，可以檢視過去一段時間阿原血壓的變化
C-58 複習 檢查 (inspection) vs 稽核 (audit) 檢查 (inspection) ：看看阿原是否正確操作血壓計。兩種結果：及格或 警戒 ( 就像我們剛剛演練 GHP ，依照查檢表，白紙黑字，過與不過少有 模糊空間 ) ...
C-59 演練 2 ：模擬 HACCP 稽核 這次我們使用食藥署公開的範本 食品安全管制系統自主管理表單 ( 網址太長，請自行複製到搜尋引擎就可以找到 ) 原始表單有 21 頁，我們取其中 3 頁來練習，保證暈頭轉向。 等演練完這個抽象的單元，...
  1. 1. C-1 第二單元 HACCP 內部稽核 HACCP 進階班 講師：江易原 本單元 A4 附件 1. 桃園衛生局 -107 年度食品製造加工業者 ghp 管理衛生分級評核表 2. 食藥署 - 食品安全管制系統自主管理表單 -HACCP 自檢表阿原簡化版 及補充稽核工具照片
  2. 2. C-2 前言—內部稽核可以吃嗎？ 稽核 (audit) 是個複雜的東西，高度違反台灣教育內涵及民族性 ( 愛耍小 聰明 / 不守法 / 表面功夫 / 人情義理 ) ，因此增加國人學習稽核的難度。 而阿原學了很久只有入門的程度，但是入門之後，進步會比較快。除了自 行研讀多種中英文資料 ( 如 ISO 19011/CNS 14809) ，阿原上過的課程有 ISO 9001:2008 及 2015 品質驗證，內部稽核，兩天課程 ISO 22000:2005 及 2018 食品安全驗證，主導稽核，五天課程 ISO 45001:2018 職業安全驗證，內部稽核班，兩天課程 阿原持續在進步，每次聽 ISO ，都有不同的感受。就像蘇東坡見山不是山 的前後三個境界。系統就是系統，但人會進步會累積經驗，看到的就不 同，這種接近禪或哲學的境界，要各位自行體會。
  3. 3. C-3 不恰當的比喻。阿原分享各位在學內部稽核與各領域專業會遇到的 情況，系統與細節，兩者都很重要。 類型 系統 細節 武俠小說 內力、內功 拳法、劍法、大絕招、開外掛 棒球選手 體能、重訓、抗壓 傳球、打擊、跑壘、戰術演練 森林 森林與生態 樹葉的光合作用、日照與開花、禽 類、獸類、微生物互動 食安 進修 ISO 22000 稽核員課程 阿原研讀食品法規，進修 GHP, HACCP, 衛生講習、現場實作等 職安 進修 ISO 45001 稽核員課程 阿原研讀職安法規及進修證照：一 壓、丙毒、甲業、特化、防火人。
  4. 4. C-4 你們可以在網路上找到各類的內部稽核簡報，但，看不懂，就像各位正在 上 HACCP 進階班一樣，細節很多，好像不難，整個拼湊起來，又說不出 個所以然 ( 那種挫折感阿原也經歷過，所以編輯教材時，會以初學者的可 以理解的角度編教材 ) 。不用急，需要時間與現場經驗的累積，因為驗證 系統就像森林，而各位背誦胺基酸維他命就像樹葉 。專注在樹葉，是無法 理解根莖花、整顆樹、整個森林，因為那需要高度，是台灣教育的致命 傷，見葉不見林，不是各位大學生的問題，是制度的問題。 今天這個內部稽核單元只有兩節課 （一般 ISO 內稽課程是 7 ~ 14 小 時，主稽是 4 或 5 天），這可能是各位第一次遇到稽核課程的內容。阿 原儘量把簡報內容包含森林的簡易架構，現場演練兩片樹葉，讓各位對食 品系統內部稽核有個初步的認識，未來，可以回頭看簡報 ( 引用資料加上 網址，可以看到阿原讀的原始資料 ) 或阿原最新的資料。
  5. 5. C-5 參考資料 ( 未依照論文格式 ) 勞動部： TOSHMS 事業單位內部稽核員訓練 稽核之標準原則與技巧 (2009) www.sh168.org.tw/toshms/Data/2- 稽核原則及技巧 .pdf 經濟部標檢局 CNS 14809 (ISO 19011:2011) 財團法人安全衛生技術中心 – ISO 19011:2011/CNS 14809 管理系統稽核指導綱要 https://www.google.com.tw/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj3iu3N9ufmAhVVyYsBHa73AOoQFjAAegQIAhAC&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toshms.org.tw %2FgetDownloadFile.ashx%3Fid%3D27&usg=AOvVaw3GWm7PtG0pUO-x5GMLz_4o – 職安衛管理系統內部稽核人員訓練 內部稽核相關要求解析 https://www.google.com.tw/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjs95rx8OfmAhWKyYsBHeXUCsUQFjAAegQIBRAB&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sahtech.org %2Fcontent%2Fch%2Fact%2FAct1Detail.aspx%3Fid%3D5587&usg=AOvVaw266eB7OABd81PnLlEeAGMz ISO 19011:2018 ( 英文條文 ) www.academia.edu/37956236/ISO_19011_2018_Guidelines_for_auditing_management_systems 食藥署 食品製造業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引 -- 內部稽核作業程序書 ( 範例 )(.docx) https://www.fda.gov.tw/TC/siteList.aspx?sid=10842
  6. 6. C-6 認識稽核，從 ISO 19011/CNS 14809 開始 各位未來可能遇到各類的稽核情況 ( 或慘況 ) ，讀到不少稽核資料，阿原提醒， 回到源頭，從 ISO 19011/CNS 14809 開始讀。網路上可以搜尋到 ISO 19011:2018 的英文全文。而經濟部標檢局 CNS 網站 www.cnsonline.com.tw 可以看到低解析度 CNS 14809 ( 舊版， ISO 19011:2011) 之全文翻譯，也可以找 到全文的簡報。 經濟部標檢局 CNS 網頁可以查到多項 ISO 標準對應成 CNS 標準的中 文條文 CNS 12681(ISO 9001 品質驗證 ) CNS 14001 (ISO 14001 環境驗證 ) CNS 22000 (ISO 22000 食安驗證 )
  7. 7. C-7 來源： ISO 19011:2018 來源： ISO 19011:2011 來源： CNS 14809 (2011) ▼ 合理使用 fair use ▼ 合理使用 fair use ▼ 合理使用 fair use
  8. 8. C-8 第一者稽核 (first party audit) 1. 由組織內部發起 2. 可以由組織成員，或是委外、聘請外部人員進行 3. 依照法規或驗證要求，進行內稽。 4. 組織通常會先被告知 (announced) 外部稽核前，的適當時間，內部先 進行內稽。 例如 1. 阿原食品公司依法導入 HACCP ，每年至少進行一次內稽。接到通知， 衛生單位將在 O 月 O 日前來稽核。公司會議決定，由品保部門 / 稽核部 門 進行規劃，先進行內部稽核。 2. 阿原食品公司部份產品出口到美國，今日接到訊息，美國 FDA 將在三 個月後派員來查廠。主管會議決定，請外部專家協助輔導場區衛生、同仁 應對方式、英文問答技巧，同時進行內稽。 ( 也可以放棄美美國市場 )
  9. 9. C-9 圖片擷取自 udn.com/news/story/7266/4670195?from=udn_ch2_menu_v2_main_index 在此主張合理使用 (fair use) 神秘客稽核 (mystery audit) 1. 若為組織所發起，則屬於內部稽核的一種。 2. 通常以評鑑服務或菜色，不屬於對場區與人員衛生、食材來源等進行 有系統的評鑑，與我們今天的 HACCP/GHP 稽核內容不同。
  10. 10. C-10 第二者稽核 (second party audit) 1. 根據 ISO 19011:2018 之定義，由外部供應商 (external providers) 及 外部利害相關者 (external interested parties) 所發起的稽核。 各位同學們聽到可能一頭霧水，外部供應商好理解， A 向 B 買東西 / 服 務， A 付錢給 B ，付錢的是 A 老大 ..... 不，付錢的要注意提供產品者之品 質 ( 甚至勞動環境等，後方說明 ) 而外部利害關係者，這在台灣法規沒有直接提到，但是在 ISO 等驗證條文 卻是處處可見，尤其在 Annex SL/L ，就是 ISO 9001 在 2015 年新版之後 適用 Annex L 高階架構的 ISO 條文，其第四章組織背景及第五章領導管 理階層，談的就是這些。 ( 這些 ISO 的東西各位現在不需要懂，也無法 懂，阿原只懂皮毛。今天有個印象，日後緣份或壓力到了，你們會知道 的。
  11. 11. C-11 外部供應商稽核： 例如某系友在團膳公司擔任衛管，跟阿原分享他們公司被稽核的經驗。 ( 供應餐食給某家食品廠，食品廠依內部規定，對外部供應商，包括員 工便當之來源，進行稽核 ) 。 例如阿原食品公司，向食材、包材、禮品 ( 如三節禮物 ) 等供應商進行 稽核。 [ 現實是這樣，當採購規模不夠大，沒有人甩你 ] 外部利害相關者之稽核： 股東、員工、債權人等，某個程度可以歸為內部利害相關者。 外部利害相關者包括供應商、客戶、社會或社區 ( 政府機關算到後 方 ) 。食品廠除了提供就業，也可能對當地的環保 ( 廢水、廢氣、噪音 等 ) 或交通 ( 車輛出入影響居民 ) 有影響，廣義來說，這些受到影響的 人也是外部利害相關者。有可能在雙方同意情況下，發起稽核 ( 例如檢 查環保處理方式 ) 。
  12. 12. C-12 知名的米其林指南 (Michelin Guides/ 法文 Guide Michelin) 則是以類似神秘客方式，在業者不知情的情況下進行評鑑。 可以視為第二者稽核， 圖片擷取自 zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/ 米其林指南
  13. 13. C-13 第三者稽核 (third party audit) 1. 由認證 / 驗證單位進行的稽核 2. 依法規法令進行的稽核 ( 如衛生 / 環保 / 勞動 / 消防等主管機關 之稽查 ) 來源： ISO 19011:2018 ▼ 合理使用 fair use
  14. 14. C-14 農委會 產銷履歷 驗證機構 農場 認證 驗證 / 稽核TAF 財團法人 全國認證基金會 www.taftw.org.tw 評選 驗證機構 CB認證機構 AB 外國食品實體 ( 受驗證單位）認可 認證 稽核與驗證 美國食品藥物 管理署 第三者稽核 : a. 認證或驗證之稽核 驗證：依照適用的法規或 驗證條文進行稽核 認證：依照適用的條文進行 稽核如 ISO 17021 管 理 系 統 驗 證 機 構認 證 規 範 等
  15. 15. C-15 第三者稽核： b. 依法規法令執行之稽核 衛生稽查 食藥署啟動「 109 年度包裝冰品製造業稽查專案」 2020-06-22 https://www.fda.gov.tw/tc/newsContent.aspx?cid=4&id=t589621 環保稽查 OOO 大社廠排放黑煙，環保局火速稽查告發 2020-04-13 https://ksepb.kcg.gov.tw/ActivitiesDetailC001100.aspx?Cond=46c6111e-31aa-4a3c-9a00-c047aa2f665d 勞動檢查 陳信瑜局長夜間率隊突擊檢查，宣示勞工夜間作業安全不打折！ https://lio.gov.taipei/News_Content.aspx?n=89BD434B04CA74DD&sms=78D644F2755ACCAA&s=51AB9EAF35DC17D3 稽核、稽查、檢查等名詞定義與差異，稍後說明。
  16. 16. C-16 3.1 稽核 (audit) 為獲得稽核證據 (3.3), 並對它作客觀地評估 , 以決定稽核準則 (3.2) 符合程度之系 統的、獨立的及文件化的過程。 [ 初學者可能看不懂這一句 ] 備註 1. 內部稽核有時被稱爲第一者稽核 , 是由組織本身或其代表者為內部目的所 執行 , 並可作為組織的自我符合聲明之基礎。許多情況下 , 尤其是小型組織為展 現獨立性可藉由與受稽核的活動無責任關係。 [ 總公司可以派員稽核分公司，也 是內部稽核 ][ 內部稽核可以是內部成員，可以是外部成員 ][ 總公司派出神祕客到 各分店，請問，神祕客稽核算不算稽核？若是，算不算內部稽核？ ] 2. 外部稽核包括第二者與第三者稽核。第二者稽核係由與組織有利害關係的團體 所執行 , 諸如顧客 , 或由其代表顧客的人員。第三者稽核係由獨立的稽核組織所 執行 , 諸如主管機關或提供驗證者。 [ 第二者，例如大賣場向上游業者進行稽 核。請問，學校家長會到供應營養午餐的團膳公司督導，這樣算是第二者稽核 嗎？ ] 資料來源： CNS 14809 及職安署 TOSHMS
  17. 17. C-17 3. 當兩項以上不同領域之管理系統 ( 例如品質、環境、職業安全衛生 ) 一起稽核 時 , 稱為合併稽核。 4. 當二個或二個以上稽核組織合作稽核單一被稽核者時 , 則為聯合稽核。 ---------------- 非食品的例子：台北市對八大行業的聯合稽查。 食品界真實事件：新北市對團膳公司的無預警六局聯合稽查 政府應該建立橫向連繫，避免短時間內不同單位重複稽查同一項目 例如阿原親自遇到：某一年黑心油風暴之後，政府關心廢油回收，理論上是環保 局的業務，阿原參加衛生局委辦計畫。 業者 ( 發脾氣 ) ：上週環保局來查廢油，前天衛生局來查廢油，你們這些老師今 天也來看廢油，啊 ~~ 不能一次解決嗎？ ( 事實上我們是第三方進行衛生稽查， 廢油只是查核項目之一。 ) 資料來源： CNS 14809 及職安署 TOSHMS
  18. 18. C-18 阿原在參與校園午餐訪視或衛生輔導，也幫忙現場看職安與消防，幫忙看電器 有無接地，是否有漏電保護。提醒他們要注意，請諮詢職安、消防、電工專 家。 阿原呼籲，政府各單位之間可以加強連繫，稽查員可以多學不同的稽查專長， 一次到現場，把食品衛生、職安、勞動 ( 加班與休假、性別平等 ) 、消防、都 發、建築等，一次搞定。通過稽查的單位，公開其資料，鼓勵民眾優先到這些 單位消費或採購。 我們面臨的窘境：稽查無法提升業者的業績，因此業者多數以應付的心態面 對。若能把通過稽查 ( 食安、職安、勞動、消防、都發等 ) 轉成業績，才是 台灣下一步可以有效提升品質的策略，這需要結合開放資料與打破傳統思維、 本位主義 2019 年起，阿原訪廠時會使用這非接觸式驗電 筆，提醒現場人員注意感電。我們落實食安， 是下游消費者不會拉肚子，但是誰來為現場工 作人員的職業安全把關？ ( 請看這驗電筆的影 片， 20191212 桃園高鐵站 )
  19. 19. C-19資料來源： ( 政府開放資料 ) 台北市政府 https://www-ws.gov.taipei/Download.ashx? u=LzAwMS9VcGxvYWQvMjk3L3JlbGZpbGUvNDQxNjEvNzYyOTQyMi84ZDA0NWM5OC00MGFiLTRkM2QtYjdhMy0yNjA0ZGNiYmFiZWMucGRm&n=6Ie65YyX5biC5pS %2F5bqc5YWs5YWx5a6J5YWo6IGv5ZCI56i95p%2Bl5bCP57WE5L2c5qWt6KaP56%2BEKDEwMzEwMDPniYgpLnBkZg%3D%3D&icon=.pdf
  20. 20. C-20 3.2 稽核準則 (audit criteria) 政策、程序或要求之組合 , 使用作為與稽核證據 (3.3) 的比較參考。 備考 1 擷自 CNS 12680, 定義 3.9.3 。 備考 2 若稽核準則係法規 ( 包括法令或規章 ) 要求 , 則通常在稽核發現 (3.4) 中使 用「符 合」或「不符合」名詞。 [ISO 用詞：不符合。我們習慣口語：缺失 ] 3.3 稽核證據 (audit evidence) 與稽核準則 (3.2) 有關 , 且可查證之紀錄、事實陳述或其他資訊。 備考 稽核證據可為定性的或定量的。 [ISO 9000:2005, 定義 3.9.4] 資料來源： CNS 14809 及職安署 TOSHMS
  21. 21. C-21 3.4 稽核發現或稽核觀察結果 (audit findings) 將所蒐集之稽核證據 (3.3) 對照稽核準則 (3.2) 進行評估的結果。 備考 1 稽核發現指出符合或不符合。 備考 2 稽核發現可引導鑑別改進的機會或記錄良好實務。 備考 3 若稽核準則係自法規或其他要求所選出 , 稽核發現被稱為符合或不符合。 備考 4 擷自 ISO 9000:2005, 定義 3.9.5 。 3.5 稽核結論 (audit conclusion) 考量稽核目標與所有稽核發現 (3.4) 後 , 所提出之稽核 (3.1) 結果。 備考 擷自 ISO 9000:2005 , 定義 3.9.6 。 資料來源： CNS 14809 及職安署 TOSHMS
  22. 22. C-22 3.13 稽核方案 (audit program) 針對特定時程內並具有特定目的 , 所規劃的一個或多個稽核 (3.1) 之組合 安排。 備考 擷自 ISO 9000:2005 , 定義 3.9.2 。 3.14 稽核範圍 (audit scope) 稽核 (3.1) 之程度與界限。 備考 稽核範圍通常包括實體位置、組織單位、活動及過程 , 以及所 涵蓋時程之敘述。 [ISO 9000:2005, 定義 3.9.13] 3.15 稽核計畫 (audit plan) 敘述稽核 (3.1) 之活動與安排。 例如阿原稽核化工原料行販售食品添加物，看到環保職安項目違法 ( 確定 違法 ) ，但不是當天的稽核範圍。 資料來源： CNS 14809 及職安署 TOSHMS
  23. 23. C-23 4. 稽核原則 (a) 廉節：專業素養的基礎 (b) 公平陳述：真實且正確地報告之義務 (c) 盡心旅行專業關注：在稽核時，善用敬業精神與判斷力 (d) 保密性：資訊安全維護 (e) 獨立性：稽核公正性與稽核結論客觀性之基礎 (f) 證據為憑之方式：在有系統的稽核過程中，達成可信賴與可再現 的稽核結論之合理方法 稍後補充阿原建議年輕人的稽核原則 資料來源： CNS 14809 ▼ 合理使用 fair use
  24. 24. C-24 各位會不會問，又是 ISO 19011 ，又是 CNS 14809 ，暈頭轉向。 但我們學的是台灣衛生單位的 HACCP ，法規對於有導入 HACCP 的 企業，其內部稽核的規定是？？ 多久內稽一次？ 怎麼做？ 什麼樣的成員可以參加？ 成員要受過什麼訓練？ 要不要做成紀錄？
  25. 25. C-25 法規：食品安全管制系統準則 (2018-05-01 修正 ) 之內部稽核 https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=L0040116 第 10 條 管制小組應確認本系統執行之有效性，每年至少進行一次內部 稽核。 ---------------------- 沒了，不用懷疑，法規對強制導入 HACCP 產業，需要進行內稽的規 定，就這一條。 多久內稽一次？ --- 每年至少一次 怎麼做？ --- 沒說 什麼樣的成員可以參加？ -- 管制小組 成員要受過什麼訓練？ -- 沒說 要不要做成紀錄？ -- 沒說，但，貴公司敢不留下內稽的紀錄嗎？
  26. 26. C-26 CAS 內部稽核之相關條文 CAS 即食餐食項目驗證基準 (2017-10-30) http://cas.coa.gov.tw/Home/ViewAnnount/8b3d7dd8-8094-4c50-9e7c-421d8dbc78ce?type=03&outside=True 第一部分 評審規定 九、管理制度之建立與稽核 : ( 二 ) 工廠應建立內部稽核制度 , 以定期或不定期之方式 , 藉由 各級管理階層實施查核 , 以發掘工廠潛在之問題並加以合理之解決、 矯正與追蹤。 ( 三 ) 擔任內部稽核之人員 , 須經適當之訓練並作成紀錄。
  27. 27. C-27 TQF 驗證系統中有關內部稽核之條文 (▼ fair use 合理使用 ) 附件 4-1-10 即食餐食工廠專則 2.0.pdf https://www.tqf.org.tw/downloads/ 台灣優良食品驗證方案 2.0 版 - 附件 4-1/10 即食餐食工廠專則 2.0.pdf 15 管理制度之建立與稽核 15.1 食品工廠應建立整體有效之食品 TQF 管理制度，對組織及推動制度之設 計及管理應具有整體性與協調性。 15.2 管理制度之稽核 15.2.1 食品工廠應建立有效之內部稽核制度，以定期或不定期之方式，藉由各 級管理階層實施查核食品安全管制系統 ( 包含 HACCP 計畫 ) ，以發掘食品工 廠潛在之問題並加以合理之解決、矯正與追蹤。 15.2.2 擔任內部稽核之人員，須經適當之訓練，並作成紀錄。 15.2.3 食品工廠應建立有效之內部稽核計畫，並詳訂稽核頻率（所有驗證範圍 與驗證方案應每年至少完整稽核一次或分次完成），確實執行並作成紀錄。
  28. 28. C-28 ISO 22000:2018 之內部稽核 (▼ fair use 合理使用 ) 9.2 內部稽核 9.2.1 The organization shall conduct internal audits at planned intervals to provide information on whether the FSMS: a) conforms to: 1) the organization’s own requirements for its FSMS; 2) the requirements of this document; b) is effectively implemented and maintained. 9.2.2 The organization shall: a) plan, establish, implement and maintain (an) audit program(s), including the frequency, methods, responsibilities, planning requirements and reporting, which shall take into consideration the importance of the processes concerned, changes in the FSMS, and the results of monitoring, measurement and previous audits; b) define the audit criteria and scope for each audit; c) select competent auditors and conduct audits to ensure objectivity and the impartiality of the audit process; d) ensure that the results of the audits are reported to the food safety team and relevant management; e) retain documented information as evidence of the implementation of the audit program and the audit results; f) make the necessary correction and take the necessary corrective action within the agreed time frame; g) determine if the FSMS meets the intent of the food safety policy (see 5.2) and objectives of the FSMS (see 6.2). Follow-up activities by the organization shall include the verification of the actions taken and the reporting of the verification results. NOTE ISO 19011 provides guidelines for auditing management systems.
  29. 29. C-29 阿原給年輕人的建議 1. 遇到稽核 ( 你們被稽核時 ) a. 內部稽核：有錯認錯，趕快改進。 個人問題？系統問題？ ---> 報修、請購、甩鍋。 有些是公司的問題，如何避免自己成為代罪羔羊？又不會得罪上級？ b. 外部： 長眼，隨機應變。 答話技巧。 誠實面對，委婉處理。 能立即改善的缺失，馬上處理，報告稽核稽查人員，也許可以刪去。 ( 阿原看到過期奶粉的故事。看到空個菜籃不潔 )
  30. 30. C-30 2. 執行稽核 ( 你們去稽核別人，包括內部與外部稽核 ) ，先弄清楚狀 況，不要會多少技能就想展現，而火力全開，除非得到正確且精準的指 示。下方情況，沒有標準答案，要隨機應變。 a. 內部稽核： * 要列缺失？還是建議？ ( 拿捏制度、人情世故、資深同事 ) * 被稽核者的情況。 * 長官的要求。 人情世故：另外的故事—品保發現某產品的生菌數偏高或超標，該如何處 理？ a. 下令生產與倉管停止出貨？ b. 報告主管？ c. 其他
  31. 31. C-31 b. 外部稽核：先弄清楚目的，學阿原，立志不當消波塊。 (1) 夢境：衛生單位火力全開 (2) 夢境：平安進去，平安出來 (3) 聽來的故事：關門、放狗 * 特例：請幫忙多記缺失，才能申請經費改善。 (4) 衛管暗指缺失要阿原去看 ( 各位的未來可能遇到 ) (5) 阿原幫 A 業者，向供應商 B 業者進行稽核 --> 知己知彼，百戰不 殆。稽核、鼓勵、引導、稱讚，四者交叉應用。 (6) 工程領域的故事： A 公司與 B 公司已經談好 ...... 找不知情的 C 進行 供應商稽核。 C 依照規定來，挖出不適合曝光的東西， A 與 B 都傻眼、 尷尬。
  32. 32. C-32 簡單解說完整個森林及整棵樹，各位可能昏頭轉向， 我們接下來練習兩片樹葉，各位就容易理解。 以阿原摸索的經驗，給大家的建議學習順序如下： 1. 從食品衛生稽查開始學 2. HACCP 稽核 3. 驗證系統稽核 (TQF, CAS, ISO 22000 等 ) 阿原之名詞用法 稽核 (audit) ：一般透過系統化方式，是否受測試測是否符合特定驗證要 求，特別是有時間縱深 [ 巨觀，看整個系統 ] 稽查 (inspection/audit) ：政府主管機關稽查員執行任務 ( 如衛生稽 查 ) ，對照現場與查簡表 [ 微觀，緊盯細節 ] 事實上兩者有些重疊。
  33. 33. C-33 1. 從食品衛生稽查開始學 ( 請看阿原的照片與表格 ) 各位未來到醫院進行營養師實習，這部份就可以派上用場。了解營養 師或衛生管理員如要求現場人員落實打掃等現場的衛生管理，各項紀 錄表單的填寫。而各位之後就業初期，很可能是被稽查的人員。 衛生稽查 ( 檢查 / 查核 / 稽核 ) 的特色： 起步難，但因具體可見、形象化，所以容易學。 對初學者來說，細節很多，每一項對要對應到 GHP 或其他相關法 規。而法規寫的很籠統 ( 各國食品法規都一樣，都是原則性的規 範 ) ，所以執行細節才要寫在 GHP 標準作業程序書。 另外，這部份若能配合現場練習，則會更有心得。 預期成果：就知道所以的稽查稽核，都是以法規或驗證條文為主，
  34. 34. C-34 2. HACCP 稽核： ( 稍後看看阿原的表格 ) 以 GHP 衛生檢查為基礎 ( 硬體、軟體、制度 ) ，加上 HACCP 的部份， 其特色：抽象 ( 這單元，衛生單位規劃時數很少， ) 如稽核員問：貴公司某一產品之製程，請問，如何做驗效 (validation) ？ ( 如果拿不出證據或說不出來，這部份可能無法符合此項條文，記缺失，這 應該是重大缺失 ) 業者常會請顧問或是延攬有經驗的人為公司進行此項任務，但是阿原看很 多情況是，其餘成員程度沒有跟上來、應付心態，或是流動快，對維護 HACCP 系統不是好事。 各位就業一段時間後，可能會參與管制小組，這時候需要的是自己實力的 提升，有了實務經驗，加上持續進修，會現在，大家讀到暈頭轉向，但是 凡事起頭難，多年後你們在來看這段，會不一樣。
  35. 35. C-35 3. 驗證系統稽核 (TQF, CAS, ISO 22000, SQF, BRC 等 ) 這個難度高，阿原也只懂皮毛。光是為符合驗證需要的衛生條件的建廠程 本，就不是一般人可以想像的。 未來各位可能在公司內持續接觸食安驗證系統，持續學習與進步，會有機會 參與公司導入驗證或是維護、更新驗證等工作，都是很棒的機會 網路上可以找到 CAS 的資料，部份 CAS 驗證項目有包括 HACCP 系統。 TQF 網站上也有驗證的資料，及各項檢驗的標準，而且 TQF 把多項法規 都納入，如食品成份標示、追蹤追溯等，也有查檢表，很適合初學者參考， 非常完整。相反的，若企業到導入 HACCP ，就兩個主要法規：「食品良好 衛生規範準則」及「食品安全管制系統準則」，其他法規請業者自行去找。 所以阿原很鼓勵初學者以 TQF 的驗證條文當作學習的範本。
  36. 36. C-36 稍後看照片模擬衛生稽核 阿原提醒，稍後模擬演練的，接近 inspection, 不是 audit Inspection: 相對好學，熟讀法規，跟著老鳥演練 ( 或被稽核 ) 幾次， 可以學到一半。 Audit: 相對抽象不好學，一般要先熟悉 inspection 技巧後，需要腦 力、努力、悟性，不能只有熟悉法規，對驗證條文，尤其數種驗證條文 (TQF, CAS, ISO 22000 ，網路上都可以找到中文全文 ) ，要理解。
  37. 37. C-37 阿原進行衛生稽核 / 輔導之工具 -- 基礎工具 阿原拍攝，版權沒有
  38. 38. C-38 阿原進行衛生稽核 / 輔導之工具 -- 進階版 阿原拍攝，版權沒有
  39. 39. C-39 阿原輔導之工具 -- 場區篇 阿原拍攝，版權沒有 測量工具： 測距離、 測水平
  40. 40. C-40 演練 1 ：看照片模擬衛生稽核 各位是總公司內部稽核員，今天會前往某分公司，進行衛生稽核。 稽核，是系統化，使用客觀的方式，找出有落實法規或公司內規，也找 出缺失。 內部稽核不是去找碴，不是去罵人，而是換個人換個角度，避免我們工 作上的盲點。 我們使用桃園市衛生局 食品製造業者 GHP 衛生分級稽查表 ( 共四頁， 20180328 修訂 ) ，對照後續簡報上的照片，我們來演練 ( 網址過長，請讀者自行複製到搜尋引擎，就可以找到 pdf 檔 ) ** 請先翻到本單元後方的 GHP 稽查表，請用幾分鐘的時間瀏覽過，稍 後我們看照片，對照稽查表開缺失。 ( 以後各位可能就是這樣被稽核， 甚至被刁難，一切有所本，就是依照 GHP 法規與稽查表 )
  41. 41. C-41 食品衛生稽核 3.2 稽核準則 (audit criteria) 依照 GHP 或是公司內規 ( 內規只能比法規更嚴格，不能更寬鬆 ) 。 3.3 稽核證據 (audit evidence) 到了現場，從客觀事項與詢問中，收集證據。阿原多次看到設備沒有接 地，緊急照明燈不亮，該怎麼算？ 3.4 稽核發現或稽核觀察結果 (audit findings) 備考 1 稽核發現指出符合或不符合。 寫在查檢表 3.5 稽核結論 (audit conclusion) 最後計算多少缺失或不符合，對照預先設定的評分表。加註建議。 3.14 稽核範圍 (audit scope) 分店的生產部門，或是整個分店 4. 稽核原則 (a) 廉節 (b) 公平陳述 (c) 盡心旅行專業關注 (d) 保密性 (e) 獨立性 (f) 證據為憑之方式 相信大家會秉持這六原則進行，我們開始稽核
  42. 42. C-42 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 160315-N-KR961-069 版權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/18166922980/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 接下來您怎麼做？
  43. 43. C-43 第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 37328044352/in/photostream/ 進洗碗機前，先沖掉殘餘物 -----> 還有無關食品衛生，但是極為重要的問題 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 37357665231/in/photostream/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 什麼缺失？ 在查檢表哪一欄？ ( 洗碗機之稽核重點：硬體、人員、化學 )
  44. 44. C-44 美國海軍第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/38436900700/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 什麼缺失？ 在查檢表哪一欄？ 此外，現場亮度可能不足，您怎麼提出客觀證據之後記下這項缺失？
  45. 45. C-45 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/22764457009/in/photostream/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 什麼缺失？ 在查檢表哪一欄？ ( 若依台灣衛生法規，明顯缺失，無法反駁 )
  46. 46. C-46 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源 https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/23132384755/in/photostream/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 工作檯面上有一瓶殺蟲劑？ 何種缺失？ 在查檢表哪一欄？ ( 請看阿原手上的三瓶化學品 ) 提示：眼見為憑，但 是還是要再次確認， 熟記法規，累積經 驗，讓被稽查的人心 服口服。 不確定就問，以免鬧 笑話。
  47. 47. C-47 正在指導工作人員如何進行衛生 檢查與管理 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/ navalsurfaceforces/9349682839/in/photostream/ 您是總公司的稽核員，在現場看到 ( 如照片 ) 何種缺失？ 在查檢表哪一欄？
  48. 48. C-48 海軍陸戰隊下士 Nora Mendez 正在清潔及檢查兩棲突擊艦上廚房的旋轉鍋 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/39907977083/ 有獎徵答 ( 與食品衛生無關 ) ：各位未來到醫院實習，或是食品廠或 團膳公司上班，會看到蒸氣旋轉鍋，該有哪些注意事項與證照？
  49. 49. C-49 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 2738219867/in/photostream/ 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 3132365475/in/photostream/ 您是總公司的稽核員 ... 您看到可能有問題，但，不敢確定，該 如何進行稽核？
  50. 50. C-50 資料來源： 高雄市勞檢處，校園職安警訊 http://www.gen.nkfust.edu.tw/ ezfiles/3/1003/img/ 1756/158949812.pdf 您是總公司的稽核員，現場看人員錯誤使用切菜機，有受傷之可能， ( 可以問員工如何操作，受過怎樣的教育訓練 ) 但，今日是衛生稽核，不是職安稽核，您該怎麼做？
  51. 51. C-51 100 g 之 F 等級標準法碼 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 您是總公司的稽核員，如何請現場看人員示範 ( 或口頭解說 ) 儀器校 正？ 如何查看過去的校正紀錄？ 查檢表哪一項？ GHP 法規要求多久 校正一次？ 法規要求如何內校？如何外校？
  52. 52. C-52 自來水餘氯測定 ( 餘氯濃度低，可能小於 2 ppm) 您是總公司的稽核員，請現場看人員示範一次如何測定自來 水的餘氯，但是員工不懂如何執行？ 屬於哪項缺失？ 若阿原問這題，可看到多個項目，例如 1. 是否測定餘氯？ 人員教育訓練是否落實 2. 化學品是否三專管理，也就是對方若不是在廠區的實驗 室內進行，我就會特別盯著看，有沒有落實三專管理 3. 化學廢棄物處理
  53. 53. C-53 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 炸油總極性物質測定儀 (GHP 要求不超過 25%) 價格 ________ 炸油酸價試紙。酸價不是直接規範，但 與總極性物質有相關性 價格 ________ 您是總公司的稽核員，請現場看人員示範一次如何測定炸油總極性物質， 但員工不懂如何執行？ 屬於哪項缺失？ 檢查 (inspection): 員工不會做，缺失。 稽核 (audit): 查看過去一段時間的紀錄，反應的事情不同。若完全沒紀 錄 ( 系統的大問題 ) ，或有完成且紀錄數據正常，對當下這個員工不懂操 作 ( 小問題 ) 。
  54. 54. C-54 很多稽核員都是高手，使用開放性的問題，可以測出對方的程度，看出 是否落實衛生管理，而且一個問題，會有連鎖反應及多面相的情況。就 像阿原前方提到的例子，問一個測餘氯的問題，可以看到五、六個面 相。 相對來說，各位在這一塊沒有捷徑，只有苦功。 阿原強力推薦一個簡報， 2017 食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 政府公開資料 ) 。最棒的地方，抽象的法規之後 就是現場照片，對初學者很適合。 https://www.fda.gov.tw/upload/133/2017021317391956526.pdf
  55. 55. C-55 若您是健康稽核員 / 健康顧問，看到阿原血壓是 161/99 ，您會如何建議阿 原？ 而講義截稿當天，阿原量體重， BMI 27.3, 依照國健署的定義，不只過重， 是輕度肥胖， (2020/08/13 的 BMI 26.9 ) 但是阿原當天腰圍 79 cm, 體脂 率 23% ，各位怎麼看？ 阿原拍照，版權沒有
  56. 56. C-56 資料來源：國健署 高血壓防治學習手冊 https://www.hpa.gov.tw/File/Attach/6649/File_6236.pdf Inspection: 先確定阿 原是否正確操作血壓計 靜坐五分鐘、短袖衣物 還有，是否對準 vein Audit: 詢問平時情況 早起與睡前 不在運動後 不在飲酒、服藥、咖啡 之後 Audit: 何種血壓計？ 血壓計是否定期校正 不用急，稽核員 / 顧問先收集足夠的資訊，才下判斷 / 給建議 ( 稽核員點出問題，但不能給建議 )
  57. 57. C-57 先確定不是測量上的問題。不然錯誤的方式，不準的儀器，不可能得 出正確的數據。 若排除方法與儀器的問題，可以檢視過去一段時間阿原血壓的變化
  58. 58. C-58 複習 檢查 (inspection) vs 稽核 (audit) 檢查 (inspection) ：看看阿原是否正確操作血壓計。兩種結果：及格或 警戒 ( 就像我們剛剛演練 GHP ，依照查檢表，白紙黑字，過與不過少有 模糊空間 ) 稽核 (audit) ：看看血壓計 a. 購買時間 b. 是否有許可證字號之產品， 如衛部醫器製字第 XXXXXX 號、衛部醫器輸字第 XXXXXX 號或衛部醫器 陸輸字第 XXXXXX 號等。 c. 是否有定期校正 d. 是否摔過、泡水等。 也從紀錄，看過去一段時間血壓變化，詢問阿原的生活型態、壓力等 阿原一直搞不懂這兩者的定義，在 2019-04 聽過張正明老師的演講，就 懂了。 現在，我們帶著愉快的心情，看看 HACCP 稽核，請看下一頁。
  59. 59. C-59 演練 2 ：模擬 HACCP 稽核 這次我們使用食藥署公開的範本 食品安全管制系統自主管理表單 ( 網址太長，請自行複製到搜尋引擎就可以找到 ) 原始表單有 21 頁，我們取其中 3 頁來練習，保證暈頭轉向。 等演練完這個抽象的單元，各位一定會痛不欲生，就可體會到阿原說 的，衛生稽查很具體，可見，好學。 不是各位的問題，若有機會，我們到實際的公司，用個三天，從頭到 尾稽核一次，各位就知道細節。但是食藥署與一般開課單位執行上有 困難。

×