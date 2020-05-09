Successfully reported this slideshow.
My five minutes bell IVONNE COLLAZO
Disrupt chaos Propose a structure Change to process
◦ All emotions have a time and a rhythm. Happiness and connection are slow and there are emotions like hostility and defen...
◦ The leader must offer a meeting structure that ensures listening, that each participant has to explain their position in...
◦ Calling attention to what is happening: "We are not achieving the objectives", "We are not here for this", "We are losin...
