  1. 1. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) Facultad de Estudios Superiores Cuautitlán (FESC) Licenciatura en Diseño y Comunicación Visual (DCV) Geometría I Iván Rodríguez Vega Unidad 5. Superficies regladas y desarrollables. Radiales Cilíndricos. AA3 Abril 16 de 2017.
  2. 2. Se inicia trazando una línea recta vertical de 11.5 cm de longitud. A los extremos de la recta se les denomina A y B. Haciendo centro en A y con radio de 4 cm se traza el círculo C1, haciendo centro en B y con radio 4 cm se traza el círculo C2. Problema 1. Construir un cilindro de radio 4 cm y altura de 3.5 cm.
  3. 3. Perpendiculares a la línea vertical y tangentes a las circunferencias C1 y C2 se trazan dos líneas paralelas y se prolongan en ambas direcciones. Después de calcular la circunferencia de C1 y C2 (25.1), se traslada esta medida a las líneas horizontales dejando en el centro de estas la línea vertical que une las dos circunferencias.
  4. 4. 4 Se traslada el trazo a la cartulina caple, se dibujan las pestañas para proceder al recorte y armado de la figura.
  5. 5. Plantilla del cilindro recortada previo armado de la figura.
  6. 6. Armado del cilindro. Figura terminada.
  7. 7. Problema 2. Construir un prisma de base dodecágona que cada una de sus caras mida 4 por 4 Se trazan doce cuadrados alineados de 4 por cuatro centímetros
  8. 8. Se divide 360 entre 12 para saber cuanto mide uno de los triángulos internos de los 12 triángulos que permitan encontrar el centro de la circunferencia en donde se inscribirá el dodecágono. Se traza el triángulo VAB en donde V es el vértice de 30 grados, en el cuadro que será la base. SE traza la circunferencia C1 haciendo centro en V y con radio VA.
  9. 9. Una vez trazados los dodecágonos en ambos lados, se dibujan las pestañas para proceder al recorte de la plantilla.
  10. 10. TRazo de ángulos con escuadras 10 Recorte de plantilla en cartulina caple..
  11. 11. Prisma terminado.
  12. 12. TRazo de ángulos con escuadras 14
  13. 13. TRazo de ángulos con escuadras 15
  14. 14. TRazo de ángulos con escuadras 16
  15. 15. TRazo de ángulos con escuadras 17
  16. 16. Una vez terminado el trazo y armado de los prismas cilindro y prisma de base dodecagonal, se muestran dos ejemplos de productos del mercado donde podemos encontrar las formas geométricas que estudiamos. Se tomaros elementos de envolturas de dos productos como nombre, marca, código de barras, tabla nutricional, etc. Es muy cierto que en la naturaleza es difícil encontrar directamente estas formas, sin embargo, el hombre utiliza mucho este tipo de elementos geométricos para darle uso en forma de envases o envolturas de ciertos productos.

