Nombre: ………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………. 1. Marta tiene 90 céntimos. Compra un lapicero de 50 céntimos y un taj...
6. Un ciclista tarda 12 minutos en dar una vuelta a un circuito. ¿Cuántos minutos tarda en completar una carrera de 10 vue...
TAREA PARA LA CASA
Problemas mixtos

Ejercicios básicos para tercero de primaria

  1. 1. Nombre: ………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………. 1. Marta tiene 90 céntimos. Compra un lapicero de 50 céntimos y un tajador de 30 céntimos. ¿Cuánto dinero le queda? Datos Operaciones Resultado A Marta le quedan……….. Céntimos. 2. Pedro tiene un sol. Se gasta 60 céntimos en una bolsa de papitas y después se encuentra con una moneda de 20 céntimos. ¿Cuánto dinero tiene ahora? Datos Operaciones Resultado Pedro tiene……. céntimos. 3. Amaya tiene 72 taps más que María. Si María tiene 314 taps, ¿Cuántos taps tienen entre las dos? Datos Operaciones Resultado Tienen …….. taps. 4. Rodrigo tiene 8 monedas de 10 céntimos y 5 monedas de 20 céntimos. ¿Puede pagar una gaseosa que vale un sol con cincuenta céntimos? Datos Operaciones Resultado …… puede pagar la gaseosa. 5. Rita compra 57 kg de naranjas y 98 kg de fresas. ¿Cuánto debe pagar porsu compra si tiene los siguientes precios? Naranjas: 4 soles el kg Fresas: 3 soles el kg Datos Operaciones Resultado
  2. 2. 6. Un ciclista tarda 12 minutos en dar una vuelta a un circuito. ¿Cuántos minutos tarda en completar una carrera de 10 vueltas? ¿A cuántas horas equivalen los minutos que se tomó en recorrer en el circuito? Datos Operaciones Resultado 7. Pedro tiene 13 años menos que Marta, y Marta 11 años menos que Ramón. Si Ramón tiene 45 años, ¿cuántos años tiene Pedro? Datos Operaciones Resultado 1. Pablo compró 78 cajas de bombones. Cada caja contiene 6 bombones y cada uno vale dos soles. ¿Cuánto pagó por los bombones? Datos Operaciones Resultado 1. Sara reparte una bolsa de 200 caramelos entre sus 4 amigas. ¿Cuántos caramelos le tocan a cada una? Datos Operaciones Resultado 2. Roberto ha repartido una bolsa de chocolates entre sus 12 primos. A cada uno le ha tocado 85 bombones, ¿cuántos chocolates había en la bolsa? Datos Operaciones Resultado 8. Si yo tengo nueve años, mi padre 33 y mi abuela el doble de mi padre. ¿Cuántos años tenemos entre los tres? Datos Operaciones Resultado
  3. 3. TAREA PARA LA CASA

