Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tabla de contenido ...........¡Error! Marcador no definido. Introducción.....................................................
Introducción La leucemia es un cáncer de los glóbulos blancos. Los glóbulos blancos ayudan a su organismo a combatir las i...
Descripción general La leucemia es el cáncer de los tejidos que forman la sangre en el organismo, incluso la médula ósea y...
Síntomas Los síntomas de la leucemia varían según el tipo. Los signos y síntomas frecuentes de la leucemia son los siguien...
Causas Los científicos no comprenden con exactitud cuáles son las causas de la leucemia. Al parecer, se genera a partir de...
Cómo se clasifica la leucemia Los médicos clasifican la leucemia en función de la velocidad de evolución y de los tipos de...
Tipos de leucemia Estos son los principales tipos de leucemia:  Leucemia linfocítica aguda. Este es el tipo más frecuente...
Factores de riesgo Los factores que pueden aumentar los riesgos de manifestar algunos tipos de leucemia son:  Tratamiento...
Diagnostico Los médicos pueden descubrir la leucemia crónica en un análisis de sangre de rutina antes de que comiencen los...
Tratamiento El tratamiento para la leucemia depende de muchos factores. El médico determina tus opciones de tratamiento pa...
• Trasplante de células madre. Un trasplante de células madre es un procedimiento para reemplazar la médula ósea enferma p...
La leucemia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La leucemia

9 views

Published on

La leucemia o cáncer a la sangre

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La leucemia

  1. 1. Tabla de contenido ...........¡Error! Marcador no definido. Introducción.........................................................................................................3 Descripción general..............................................................................................4 Síntomas...............................................................................................................5 Cuándo consultar al médico.................................................................................5 Causas ..................................................................................................................6 Cómo se forma la leucemia..................................................................................6 Cómo se clasifica la leucemia ...............................................................................7 Tipos de leucemia.................................................................................................8 Factores de riesgo ................................................................................................9 Diagnostico.........................................................................................................10 Tratamiento .......................................................................................................11 Webgrafia...........................................................................................................12
  2. 2. Introducción La leucemia es un cáncer de los glóbulos blancos. Los glóbulos blancos ayudan a su organismo a combatir las infecciones. Las células sanguíneas se forman en la médula ósea. Sin embargo, en la leucemia la médula ósea produce glóbulos blancos anormales. Estas células reemplazan a las células sanguíneas sanas y dificultan que la sangre cumpla su función. Hay diversos tipos de leucemia, incluyendo: Leucemia linfocítica aguda Leucemia mielógena aguda Leucemia linfocítica crónica Leucemia mielógena crónica La leucemia puede desarrollarse rápida o lentamente. La leucemia crónica crece lentamente. En la leucemia aguda las células son muy anormales y su número aumenta rápidamente. Los adultos pueden tener cualquiera de estos tipos; los niños con leucemia, generalmente, sufren del tipo agudo. Algunas leucemias, con frecuencia, puede curarse. Otras, son difíciles de tratar pero pueden controlarse. Los tratamientos pueden incluir quimioterapia, radioterapia y trasplante de células madre. Aún si los síntomas desaparecen, usted podría necesitar tratamiento para prevenir una recaída.
  3. 3. Descripción general La leucemia es el cáncer de los tejidos que forman la sangre en el organismo, incluso la médula ósea y el sistema linfático. Existen muchos tipos de leucemia. Algunas formas de leucemia son más frecuentes en niños. Otras tienen lugar, principalmente, en adultos. La leucemia, por lo general, involucra a los glóbulos blancos. Los glóbulos blancos son poderosos combatientes de infecciones; por lo general, crecen y se dividen de manera organizada, a medida que el cuerpo los necesita. Pero en las personas que tienen leucemia, la médula ósea produce glóbulos blancos anormales que no funcionan correctamente. El tratamiento para la leucemia puede ser complejo, según el tipo de leucemia y según otros factores. Pero existen estrategias y recursos que pueden ayudar a hacer que el tratamiento sea exitoso.
  4. 4. Síntomas Los síntomas de la leucemia varían según el tipo. Los signos y síntomas frecuentes de la leucemia son los siguientes:  Fiebre o escalofríos  Fatiga persistente, debilidad  Infecciones frecuentes o graves  Pérdida de peso sin proponértelo  Ganglios linfáticos inflamados, agrandamiento del hígado o del bazo  Tendencia al sangrado y a la formación de moretones  Sangrados nasales recurrentes  Pequeñas manchas rojas en la piel (petequia)  Sudoración excesiva, sobre todo por la noche  Dolor o sensibilidad en los huesos Cuándo consultar al médico Pide una consulta con el médico si tienes síntomas o signos persistentes que te preocupen. Los síntomas de la leucemia suelen ser vagos y poco específicos. Es posible que pases por alto los síntomas tempranos de la leucemia porque se parecen a los de la influenza y de otras enfermedades frecuentes. En raras ocasiones, la leucemia se puede descubrir en los análisis de sangre que se piden para otra enfermedad.
  5. 5. Causas Los científicos no comprenden con exactitud cuáles son las causas de la leucemia. Al parecer, se genera a partir de una combinación de factores genéticos y ambientales. Cómo se forma la leucemia En general, se cree que la leucemia aparece cuando algunas células sanguíneas adquieren mutaciones en el ADN (la información que se encuentra dentro de cada célula y que dirige su función). Puede haber otros cambios en las células que todavía no se comprenden cabalmente y que podrían contribuir a provocar la leucemia. Algunas anomalías hacen que la célula crezca y se divida con mayor rapidez, y que siga viviendo cuando las células normales ya murieron. Con el tiempo, esas células anormales pueden desplazar a las células sanguíneas sanas de la médula ósea, lo que disminuye la cantidad de plaquetas, glóbulos blancos y glóbulos rojos sanos, y causa los signos y síntomas de la leucemia.
  6. 6. Cómo se clasifica la leucemia Los médicos clasifican la leucemia en función de la velocidad de evolución y de los tipos de células involucrados. El primer tipo de clasificación se centra en la velocidad de evolución de la leucemia:  Leucemia aguda. En la leucemia aguda, las células sanguíneas anormales son células sanguíneas inmaduras (blastos). No pueden cumplir sus funciones normales y se multiplican rápido; por lo tanto, la enfermedad empeora con rapidez. La leucemia aguda exige un tratamiento oportuno y agresivo.  Leucemia crónica. Existen muchos tipos de leucemias crónicas. Algunas producen demasiadas células y otras, muy pocas. La leucemia crónica comprende células sanguíneas más maduras. Esas células sanguíneas se replican y acumulan muy lentamente, y pueden funcionar con normalidad durante un tiempo. Algunas formas de leucemia crónica, al principio, no producen síntomas tempranos, por lo que pueden pasar desapercibidas o no diagnosticarse durante años. El segundo tipo de clasificación tiene en cuenta el tipo de glóbulo blanco afectado:  Leucemia linfocítica. Este tipo de leucemia afecta las células linfoides (linfocitos) que forman el tejido linfoide o linfático. El tejido linfático forma el sistema inmunitario.  Leucemia mielógena. Este tipo de leucemia afecta las células mieloides. Estas originan los glóbulos rojos, los glóbulos blancos y las células que producen plaquetas.
  7. 7. Tipos de leucemia Estos son los principales tipos de leucemia:  Leucemia linfocítica aguda. Este es el tipo más frecuente de leucemia en niños jóvenes. La leucemia linfocítica aguda también puede afectar a los adultos.  Leucemia mielógena aguda. La leucemia mielógena aguda es un tipo de leucemia frecuente. Afecta a niños y a adultos. La leucemia mielógena aguda es el tipo más frecuente de leucemia aguda en adultos.  Leucemia linfocítica crónica. Si tienes leucemia linfocítica crónica, la leucemia crónica más frecuente en adultos, es posible que te sientas bien durante años sin necesitar tratamiento.  Leucemia mielógena crónica. Este tipo de leucemia afecta principalmente a los adultos. Una persona que padece leucemia mielógena crónica tiene pocos síntomas o ninguno durante meses o años antes de ingresar a una fase en la que las células de la leucemia crecen más rápido. Otros tipos de leucemia. Existen otros tipos de leucemia poco frecuentes, como la leucemia de células pilosas, los síndromes mielodisplásicos y los trastornos mieloproliferativos.
  8. 8. Factores de riesgo Los factores que pueden aumentar los riesgos de manifestar algunos tipos de leucemia son:  Tratamientos oncológicos previos. Las personas que se sometieron a determinados tipos de quimioterapia y radioterapia por otros tipos de cáncer corren un mayor riesgo de manifestar ciertos tipos de leucemia.  Trastornos genéticos. Las anomalías genéticas parecen estar relacionadas con la leucemia. Ciertos trastornos genéticos, como el síndrome de Down, están asociados con un mayor riesgo de padecer leucemia.  Exposición a ciertas sustancias químicas. La exposición a ciertas sustancias químicas, como el benceno — que se encuentra en la gasolina y se utiliza en la industria química—, está relacionada con un mayor riesgo de padecer algunos tipos de leucemia.  Fumar. Fumar cigarrillos aumenta el riesgo de padecer leucemia mielógena aguda.  Antecedentes familiares de leucemia. Si a algún miembro de tu familia se le ha diagnosticado leucemia, tal vez corras un mayor riesgo de padecer la enfermedad.  Sin embargo, la mayoría de las personas que presentan factores de riesgo conocidos no padecen leucemia. Y muchas personas con leucemia no presentan ninguno de estos factores de riesgo.
  9. 9. Diagnostico Los médicos pueden descubrir la leucemia crónica en un análisis de sangre de rutina antes de que comiencen los síntomas. Si eso sucede o si tienes signos o síntomas que indican leucemia, pueden hacerte los siguientes exámenes de diagnóstico:  Exploración física. El médico buscará signos físicos de leucemia, como palidez de la piel por la anemia, ganglios linfáticos inflamados y agrandamiento del hígado y del bazo.  Análisis de sangre. Al observar una muestra de sangre, el médico puede determinar si tienes niveles anormales de glóbulos rojos, blancos o plaquetas, lo que puede indicar que tienes leucemia.  Análisis de médula ósea. Tu médico puede recomendarte que te sometas a un procedimiento para extraer una muestra de médula ósea del hueso de la cadera. La médula ósea se extrae con una aguja delgada y larga. La muestra se envía a un laboratorio para que investiguen la presencia de células de leucemia. Las pruebas especializadas de las células de leucemia pueden revelar algunas características que se usan para determinar las opciones de tratamiento.
  10. 10. Tratamiento El tratamiento para la leucemia depende de muchos factores. El médico determina tus opciones de tratamiento para la leucemia en función de tu edad y tu salud general, del tipo de leucemia que padezcas y de si se ha extendido a otras partes del cuerpo, incluido el sistema nervioso central. Los tratamientos frecuentes que se usan para combatir la leucemia son: • Quimioterapia. La quimioterapia es la principal forma de tratamiento para la leucemia. Este tratamiento con medicamentos usa sustancias químicas para matar las células de leucemia. Según el tipo que padezcas, es posible que recibas un único medicamento o una combinación de varios. Estos pueden venir en forma de pastilla o pueden inyectarse directamente en una vena. • Terapia biológica. La terapia biológica funciona mediante tratamientos que ayudan a tu sistema inmunitario a reconocer y atacar las células de leucemia. • Terapia dirigida. La terapia dirigida usa medicamentos que atacan vulnerabilidades específicas de las células cancerosas. Por ejemplo, el medicamento imatinib (Gleevec) detiene la acción de una proteína de las células de leucemia de las personas con leucemia mielógena crónica. Esto puede ayudar a controlar la enfermedad. • Radioterapia. La radioterapia usa rayos X u otros haces de alta energía para dañar las células de leucemia y detener su crecimiento. Durante la radioterapia, te recuestas sobre una camilla mientras una máquina grande se mueve a tu alrededor y dirige la radiación a puntos específicos del cuerpo. Puedes recibir radiación en una zona específica del cuerpo donde haya una acumulación de células de leucemia, o puedes recibir radiación en todo el cuerpo. La radioterapia puede utilizarse como preparación para un trasplante de células madre.
  11. 11. • Trasplante de células madre. Un trasplante de células madre es un procedimiento para reemplazar la médula ósea enferma por médula ósea sana. Antes de un trasplante de células madre, recibirás dosis altas de quimioterapia o de radioterapia para destruir la médula ósea enferma. Luego, recibirás una infusión de células madre formadoras de sangre que ayudan a reconstruir la médula ósea. Puedes recibir células madre de un donante o, en algunos casos, se pueden usar tus propias células madre. Un trasplante de células madre es muy similar a un trasplante de médula ósea. Webgrafia https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/diseases-conditions/leukemia/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20374378 https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/001299.htm#:~:text=El%20t%C3%A9rmino%20leucemia% 20significa%20sangre,infecciones%20y%20otras%20sustancias%20extra%C3%B1as. https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/leukemia.html https://cuidateplus.marca.com/enfermedades/cancer/leucemia.html

×