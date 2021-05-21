Successfully reported this slideshow.
OUTDOOR activiteiten OUTDOOR BRABANT VerschillendeoutdooractiviteitenbijDe Hooghei! HTTPS://HOOGHEI.NL/
Outdoor Brabant Veel Pret Voor Het Juiste Budget 71 • 5258 SX Berlicum (Noord Brabant) DE HOOGHEI https://hooghei.nl/outdo...
Verschillende outdoor activiteiten bij De Hooghei! Bij De Hooghei in het Brabantse Berlicum bent u aan het goede adres als...
Voor u organiseren wij verschillende outdoor activiteiten, zoals paintball, paintball by night, een klimtoren, mountainbik...
OUTDOORACTIVIT EITEN BRABANT
Outdoor Activiteiten DE HOOGHEI WWW.HOOGHEI.NL
Outdoor Den Bosch
Contact us Outdoor activiteiten is ook iedere dag geopend op reservering info@dehooghei.nl 71 • 5258 SX Berlicum (Noord Br...
H O O G H E I . N L Thank you!
Outdoor activiteiten

Bij De Hooghei in het Brabantse Berlicum bent u aan het goede adres als u op zoek bent naar een locatie voor outdoor activiteiten!

  1. 1. OUTDOOR activiteiten OUTDOOR BRABANT VerschillendeoutdooractiviteitenbijDe Hooghei! HTTPS://HOOGHEI.NL/
  2. 2. Outdoor Brabant Veel Pret Voor Het Juiste Budget 71 • 5258 SX Berlicum (Noord Brabant) DE HOOGHEI https://hooghei.nl/outdoor/
  3. 3. Verschillende outdoor activiteiten bij De Hooghei! Bij De Hooghei in het Brabantse Berlicum bent u aan het goede adres als u op zoek bent naar een locatie voor outdoor activiteiten! Als u een dagje uit wilt met het personeel, de familie of een vriendengroep om de teamgeest te versterken, is De Hooghei een perfecte keuze. Wij hebben verschillende arrangementen voor u samengesteld om aan de hand van sportactiviteiten uw uitjes nu eens echt toegevoegde waarde te geven!
  4. 4. Voor u organiseren wij verschillende outdoor activiteiten, zoals paintball, paintball by night, een klimtoren, mountainbiken, survivaltochten en stormbaan en vlotten bouwen. Wilt u het liever iets rustiger houden, maar bent u wel graag bezig in de natuur? Kies dan voor een ritje op een ouderwetse Solex, om zo de prachtige Brabantse omgeving te verkennen. Of ga voor ene hilarisch potje boerengolf, waarbij uw golfclub bestaat uit een stok met een klompje eraan. BENT U EEN ECHTE SPORTIEVELING?
  5. 5. OUTDOORACTIVIT EITEN BRABANT
  6. 6. Outdoor Activiteiten DE HOOGHEI WWW.HOOGHEI.NL
  7. 7. Outdoor Den Bosch
  8. 8. Contact us Outdoor activiteiten is ook iedere dag geopend op reservering info@dehooghei.nl 71 • 5258 SX Berlicum (Noord Brabant) 073 – 503 12 41 hooghei.nl Email Address: Address: Phone Number: Website:
  9. 9. H O O G H E I . N L Thank you!

