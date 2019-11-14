16 web async_development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WWW.ITEA.UA Python. Advanced Course Web async development IT Education Academy
Contents www.itea.ua ▪ Web framework classification ▪ MVC ▪ Python web frameworks ▪ Flask
Asyncio www.itea.ua • Asynchronous IO (async IO): a language-agnostic paradigm (model) that has implementations across a h...
Parallelism www.itea.ua Parallelism consists of performing multiple operations at the same time. Multiprocessing is a mean...
Parallelism www.itea.ua async IO is a single-threaded, single-process design: it uses cooperative multitasking
Coroutine www.itea.ua Це послідовність інструкцій або функція для вирішення певної задачі. Відмінність від звичайної ф...
Coroutine www.itea.ua import asyncio async def compute(x, y): print("Compute %s + %s ..." % (x, y)) await asyncio.sleep(1....
Coroutine www.itea.ua
Event loop www.itea.ua
IO www.itea.ua
aio-libs www.itea.ua
aio-libs www.itea.ua async-sync-async-calls-in-one-python-event-loop >>> Come on! It makes you change all your project bec...
Async www.itea.ua Asynchronous may consist of two properties: • Asynchronous routines are able to “pause” while waiting on...
Async www.itea.ua Async IO shines when you have multiple IO-bound tasks where the tasks would otherwise be dominated by bl...
Python Version Specifics www.itea.ua Async IO in Python has evolved swiftly, and it can be hard to keep track of what came...
Python async web frameworks www.itea.ua Name Type Tornado Micro aiohttp Micro Sanic Micro Vibora Micro, beta
Python async web frameworks www.itea.ua Awesome Sanic Awesome asyncio
Additional resources www.itea.ua ▪ async io python
ITEA вул. Машинобудівна, 41, ЖК «Smart House», Київ вул. Срібнокільська, 1, офіс 269, Київ пр. Академіка Глушкова, 1, ко...
