Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
For Internal Circulation Only COVID-19- Impacts on Indian Agriculture & Food Security – Part -I India’s ongoing lockdown t...
For Internal Circulation Only harvest nor is there a buyer. The main concern is that these are perishable items and if not...
For Internal Circulation Only In the first 3-4 days (of the shutdown), there was a panic sale and our sale increased by 15...
For Internal Circulation Only rice and wheat, and the restrictions imposed by different countries on food exports. For ins...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Covid 19 impact on agriculture in india

5 views

Published on

Covid 19 impact on agriculture in india

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Covid 19 impact on agriculture in india

  1. 1. For Internal Circulation Only COVID-19- Impacts on Indian Agriculture & Food Security – Part -I India’s ongoing lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus is threatening the agriculture sector as it overlaps with the time of harvest. The lockdown has derailed harvest preparation and lack of agricultural labour to help in harvest and restrictions on transportation of produce despite being given waivers as essential services. Another major concern of farmers right now is the lack of storage spaces. Immediate challenges of current lockdown is harvesting, taking produce to agriculture markets and getting agricultural labour. The next critical impact would be seed availability to forthcoming kharif season as most of the seed production happens in the ongoing rabi season. In the last few days, we have seen so many examples of farmers throwing away their produce due to crash in the prices – tomatoes in Madhya Pradesh, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, milk in some areas and even watermelons. Two farmers, who were unable to sell their produce, have committed suicide in the first week of lockdown (one each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka). It is a grim situation for both farmers as well as agricultural labour. Agriculture faces acute labour problem. Immediate impact on current rabi season - Absence of agricultural labour holds up harvesting. The months of March and April in India are the time rabi crops like Wheat, Bengal gram, Lentil, Mustard, Safflower, Linseed, Barley etc. are ready for harvest. Rabi crops include crops that are sown in the winter season. Following an unpredictable monsoon last year in many parts of India, which included untimely rains in some and drought in other parts, the lockdown soon after is another blow to India’s farmers. Ongoing lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus is threatening the agriculture sector as it overlaps with the time of harvest. The lockdown has derailed harvest preparation and lack of agricultural labour to help in harvest and restrictions on transportation of produce despite being given waivers as essential services. The return of many migrant workers to their homes has meant that harvest operations are not taking place smoothly, and many farmers are being forced to leave the crop in the field. Losses to farmers will be the highest in such cases. While mechanical harvesters can be used, lockdown regulations disrupt their free movement. Further, in some places, a shortage of drivers/operators for these harvesters has also been reported. As machine repair shops are closed and mechanics become unavailable for work, spare parts are not easily available, leading to many machines being left unused. According to the government’s data, around 263 million people are involved in the agriculture sector and, of them, more than half of them are part of agricultural labour who do not own farmland but work on others for wages, harvest the crops and support the sale of the crops at the mandis. Incidents over the lockdown period provide evidence to such concerns by experts. For instance, on March 30, farmers in Mysuru (Karnataka) dumped tomatoes following a price crash. Similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the country as well. In Gujarat, fruits like banana, Sapota, watermelon and vegetables are ready for harvest. But neither there is labour to help in
  2. 2. For Internal Circulation Only harvest nor is there a buyer. The main concern is that these are perishable items and if not harvested in time they will become unusable. Impact on the forthcoming kharif season – Seed availability will critically impact kharif sowing. The lockdown is set to have a major impact on the upcoming kharif season and could result in a severe food shortage in the country. Since lockdown there is a break down in operations of seed processing plants and transportation. In general, seed companies undertake largest volume of seed production in the ongoing rabi season. Next two months are critical for backend processing to supply seeds in time for the kharif season in June. Example, Telangana alone needs 30000 trucks in next two months to transport seeds before monsoon arrives. According to industry reports, the country needs nearly 250 lakh quintals of seeds for the Kharif season, whose preparation happens between March and May. But due to the lockdown delays the supply of seeds as the complete seed production ecosystem is compound and requires collective efforts of allied sectors such as transport, testing labs and the packaging industry. After the lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24, thousands of people left cities to return to their villages – some in fear while some were forced as they were not in a position to earn their livelihood or pay rent to their landlords. This included many farm labourers. Example, now it is difficult for agriculture labour, which comes primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to come to states like Haryana and Punjab for kharif season sowing due to the lockdown. “For instance, around 250,000- 300,000 migrated labour works in Punjab alone. Economic Impact on Agriculture The economic shock will likely be much more severe for India, for two reasons. First, pre-COVID- 19, the economy was already slowing down, compounding existing problems of unemployment, low incomes, rural distress, malnutrition, and widespread inequality. Second, India’s large informal sector is particularly vulnerable. India’s food grain output is projected to be at 292 million tonnes in 2019-20, up by 2.4 per cent from 2018-19. According to reports, the stocks of wheat and rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), as on March 1, 2020, was 77.6 MMT. This quantity is more than three times the specified minimum operational buffer-cum-strategic stock of 21.04 MMT. With the Rabi wheat harvest, which should come in by April 2020, the situation is expected to ease further. Similarly, for pulses, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is reported to have stocks of 2.25 MT as on March 19, 2020. Here again, the inflow of Rabi pulses into the market in April 2020 is expected to ease the situation further. Agriculture and supply chains COVID-19 is disrupting some activities in agriculture and supply chains. There are disruptions in supply chains because of transportation problems and other issues. Prices have declined for wheat, vegetables, and other crops, yet consumers are often paying more. Media reports show that the closure of hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, and tea shops during the lockdown is already depressing milk sales. Meanwhile, poultry farmers have been badly hit due to misinformation, particularly on social media.
  3. 3. For Internal Circulation Only In the first 3-4 days (of the shutdown), there was a panic sale and our sale increased by 15% or 20% as people started buying more. And after that, around Thursday, sales declined by 30%. The reason is very simple that people had done the panic buying and the second reason for the reduction in sales is the closure of hotels, restaurants, tea shops, etc. started feeling the impact of migration of workers from the big cities to rural India. Then average sales will be 10-12% lower than the normal. Prices of agricultural commodities drop 20% post COVID-19 outbreak: Prices of agricultural commodities such as perishable vegetables, grapes and sugar have fallen 15-20% as bulk demand from hotels and restaurants has reduced and there is uncertainty over exports. Various industry bodies, including those representing textile and poultry, have started approaching the government, seeking loan restructuring and financial incentives to survive. As the lockdown proceeds, these prices can be expected to rise, just as in the Western economies, the rise driven by panic buying and supply bottlenecks. Despite such price rises, farmers are unlikely to be the beneficiaries; most benefits are expected to flow to wholesale and retail traders as well as other middlemen. The shortage of livestock feed and their availability is raising the costs of production in many animal husbandry units. This is despite the fact that poultry has been declared as an essential item. This is leading to the death of many birds at the farm, or farmers undertaking panic selling at very low prices. Government initiatives on farming operations On March 27, the government exempted farming operations, farm workers, custom hiring centres of farm harvesters and implements as well as mandis and procurement agencies from the lockdown rules. The government has allowed fertiliser shops to function and even manufacturing and packaging of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds have been permitted during the lockdown period. Inter and intra movement of farm machinery related to sowing and harvesting is also exempted from the lockdown rules. The government has taken several measures to safeguard farmers from any adverse impact of the ongoing lockdown and the farm sector is expected to report a growth of little more than three per cent in the just-ended financial year, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand. Economic Impact on Agriculture: World Globally, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) expects shifts in the supply of and demand for food. It warns of a world “food crisis” if countries do not protect vulnerable people from hunger and malnourishment, and declog food supply chains. Similarly, the United Nations has warned that the Covid-19 crisis could trigger “food shortages” around the world. The World Food programme (WFP) has noted that the Covid-19 crisis is “threatening to affect millions of people already made vulnerable by food insecurity and malnutrition.” The Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone (2014-16) led to a major rise in hunger and malnutrition. World agricultural prices show signs of a rise from the third week of March 2020. The increases are marked for rice and wheat. One reason for this rise has been the stockpiling by households of
  4. 4. For Internal Circulation Only rice and wheat, and the restrictions imposed by different countries on food exports. For instance, Vietnam, the world’s third largest rice exporter, has stopped exports, which may reduce the global rice exports by 15 per cent. If India and Thailand too ban exports, world rice prices may rise sharply soon. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter and the largest wheat supplier to North Africa, is expected to restrict its exports. Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest sources of wheat flour, has already banned its exports. Similar trends are noted in other crops too. Serbia, to cite an example, has stopped the export of its sunflower oil. Bhanuprakash HR Roby Mathew Mahavishnan K Farmers are out in field working for you, You stay at home, Be safe & Take Care Part II – Next Week End

×