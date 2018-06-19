Successfully reported this slideshow.
The following tests are provided to demonstrate, the effectiveness of any added preservatives, during the shelf lives of t...
The test consists of 1.Challenging the preparation in its final container with a prescribed inoculum of suitable micro-org...
The organisms specified for use in the tests are intended to be representative of those that might be expected to be found...
Test organisms The following test organisms are used in the test Candida albicans ATCC 10231 Aspergillus niger ATCC 1640...
From a recently grown stock culture of each of the test organisms, subculture on the surface of a suitable volume of the a...
Alternatively, the stock culture organisms may be grown in a suitable liquid medium, and the cells may be harvested by cen...
Inoculate each original product container or product tube (when original container is not suitable for inoculation with a ...
The preservative is effective in the product examined if (a)the concentration of viable bacteria are not more than 0.1 per...
For testing purposes, the USP has divided test articles into four separate categories: Category 1 – Injections, other pare...
12 IP 2007
13 IP 2007
14 IP 2007
15 IP 2007
USP EP JP Type of Product Organism Time Viable Count Reduced by Time Viable Count Reduced by Time Viable Count Reduced by ...
  1. 1. EVALUATION OF EFFICACY OF ANTIMICOBIAL PRESERVATIVE SAURAV BHANDARI ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPT. OF QUALITY ASSURANCE ISF COLLEGE OF PHARMACY WEBSITE: - WWW.ISFCP.ORG EMAIL: BHANDARISAURAV89@GMAIL.COM ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga Ghal Kalan, GT Road, Moga- 142001, Punjab, INDIA Internal Quality Assurance Cell - (IQAC) 1
  2. 2. The efficacy of antimicrobial preservation of a pharmaceutical preparation on its own or, if necessary, with the addition of a suitable preservative has to be ascertained during the development of the product. The primary purpose of adding antimicrobial preservatives to dosage forms is to prevent adverse effects arising from contamination by micro-organisms that may be introduced inadvertently during or subsequent to the manufacturing process. However, antimicrobial agents should not be used solely to reduce the viable microbial count as a substitute for good manufacturing procedures. There may be situations where a preservative system may have to be used to minimise proliferation of micro-organisms in preparations that are not required to be sterile. GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS 2
  3. 3. The following tests are provided to demonstrate, the effectiveness of any added preservatives, during the shelf lives of the preparations to ensure that the antimicrobial activity has not been impaired by storage in multiple dose products made with aqueous bases or vehicles,. parenteral, otic, nasal, ophthalmic, oral and Topical The tests apply only to the product in the original, unopened container in which it was supplied by the manufacturer. 3 GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
  4. 4. The test consists of 1.Challenging the preparation in its final container with a prescribed inoculum of suitable micro-organisms, 2.Storing the inoculated product at a prescribed temperature, 3.Withdrawing samples from the container at specified intervals of time and counting the organisms in the samples removed. The preservative properties of the product are considered adequate if, 1.In the conditions of the test, there is a significant fall or 2.No increase in the number of micro-organisms in the inoculated preparation after storage for the times and at the temperatures prescribed. 4 GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
  5. 5. The organisms specified for use in the tests are intended to be representative of those that might be expected to be found in the environment in which the preparation is manufactured, stored and used. Precautions Challenge tests should be conducted under conditions that prevent accidental contamination of the product during the test but the precautions taken to prevent contamination should not affect the survival of organisms in the product being examined. 5 GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
  6. 6. Test organisms The following test organisms are used in the test Candida albicans ATCC 10231 Aspergillus niger ATCC 16404 Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 9027 Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 Media For the initial cultivation of the test organism, use Soyabean Casein Digest Agar Medium for bacterial cultures and Sabouraud-dextrose agar for C albicans and A. niger, or any other media not less nutritive than the said media. 6 REQUIREMENTS FOR TEST
  7. 7. From a recently grown stock culture of each of the test organisms, subculture on the surface of a suitable volume of the above stated media. Incubate the bacterial cultures at 30° to 35° for 18 to 24 hours and incubate the cultures of C. albicans and A. niger at 20° to 25°C for 48 hours and 7 days respectively. Using sterile saline solution, harvest the bacterial and C. albicans cultures and dilute suitably with the sterile saline solution to bring the count to about 1 x 108 per ml. Similarly harvest A. niger culture with sterile saline solution containing 0.05 per cent w/v of polysorbate 80 and adjust the spore count to about 1 x 108 per ml with sterile saline solution. 7PREPARATION OF INOCULUM
  8. 8. Alternatively, the stock culture organisms may be grown in a suitable liquid medium, and the cells may be harvested by centrifugation, washed and resuspended in sterile saline solution to give the required microbial or spore count. Determine the number of colony-forming units (CFU) per ml in each suspension. This value serves to determine the size of inoculum to be used in the test. If the standardised suspensions are not used within 2 hours, it should be stored in a refrigerator. Periodically monitor the stored suspensions by the plate-count method to determine any loss of viability. 8PROCEDURE
  9. 9. Inoculate each original product container or product tube (when original container is not suitable for inoculation with a sterile syringe fitted with needle, transfer 20 ml per capped bacterial tube) with one of the standard microbial suspensions using a ratio equivalent to 0.1 ml of inoculum suspension to 20 ml of product and mix. The final concentration should be between 1 x 105 and 1 x 106 micro-organisms per ml of the product. Determine the number of viable micro-organisms by the plate count method in each inoculum suspension and from there calculate the initial concentration of micro- organisms per ml of product being examined. Incubate the inoculated containers or tubes at 20° to 25°. Determine the viable count (by the plate count method) at 7, 14, 21 and 28 days subsequent to inoculation. Record also any change observed in the appearance. 9PROCEDURE
  10. 10. The preservative is effective in the product examined if (a)the concentration of viable bacteria are not more than 0.1 per cent of the initial concentrations by the 14th day, (b)the concentrations of viable yeasts and moulds remain at or below the initial concentration during the first 14 days and, (c)the concentration of each test micro-organism remains at or below these designated levels during the remainder of the 28-day test period. 10INTERPRETATION
  11. 11. For testing purposes, the USP has divided test articles into four separate categories: Category 1 – Injections, other parenterals including emulsions, otic, sterile nasal products made with aqueous bases or vehicles. Category 2 – Topically used products made with aqueous bases or vehicles, non-sterile nasal products, and emulsions, including those applied to mucous membranes. Category 3 – Oral products other than antacids made with aqueous bases or vehicles. Category 4 – Antacids made with an aqueous base. 11 PRODUCT CATEGORIES
  12. 12. 12 IP 2007
  13. 13. 13 IP 2007
  14. 14. 14 IP 2007
  15. 15. 15 IP 2007
  16. 16. USP EP JP Type of Product Organism Time Viable Count Reduced by Time Viable Count Reduced by Time Viable Count Reduced by Parenterals (multidose and ophthalmics) Bacteria 7 d 101 6 h 102 14 d 103 14 d 103 24 h 103 28 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NR Fungi 7 d NI 7 d 102 14 d NI 14 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI Oral (liquid products only) Bacteria 14 d 101 14 d 103 14 d 101 28 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI Fungi 14 d NI 14 d 101 14 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI Topical Bacteria 14 d 102 2 d 102 14 d 102 preparations 28 d NI 7 d 103 28 d NI 28 d NI Fungi 14 d NI 14 d 102 14 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI 28 d NI 16

