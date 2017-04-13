III.-III.- ¿Qué textos¿Qué textos bíblicosbíblicos fundamentan lasfundamentan las principales ideasprincipales ideas de la...
Sobre laSobre la alegría de laalegría de la salvaciónsalvación Preanunciada Preanunciada en el A.T. en el A.T. Isaías «Tú ...
Sobre la alegríaSobre la alegría de la salvaciónde la salvación Invitada Invitada insistentemente insistentemente en el N....
que llena la vida … de los discípulos es una alegríaes una alegría misioneramisionera. Esa alegría es un signo de que el E...
Fiel al modelo del Fiel al modelo del Maestro, es vital que Maestro, es vital que hoy la Iglesia salga a hoy la Iglesia sa...
E.G. Cap I – Nº 48E.G. Cap I – Nº 48Si la Iglesia entera asume este dinamismo misionero, debe llegar a todos, sin excepcio...
Sobre laSobre la urgencia deurgencia de evangelizarevangelizar ««El amor deEl amor de Cristo nosCristo nos apremiaapremia»...
““Si bien esta misión nos reclama unaSi bien esta misión nos reclama una entrega generosa, sería un error entenderlaentreg...
“Tampoco deberíamos entender la novedad de esta misión como un desarraigo, como un olvido de la historia viva que nos acog...
E.G. Int – Nº 18E.G. Int – Nº 18 Sobre elSobre el estilo delestilo del evangelizadorevangelizador «Alegraos siempre en el ...
E.G. Cap I – Nº 19E.G. Cap I – Nº 19 “En estos versículos se presenta el momento en el cual el Resucitado envía a los suyo...
En la Palabra de Dios aparece permanentemente este dinamismo de «salida» que Dios quiere provocar en los creyentes. Sobre ...
La Iglesia en salida es la comunidad de discípulos misioneros que primereanprimerean, que se involucran, que acompañan, qu...
La Iglesia en salida es la comunidad de discípulos misioneros que primerean, que se involucranque se involucran, que acomp...
E.G. Cap I – Nº 49E.G. Cap I – Nº 49Salgamos, salgamos a ofrecer a todos la vida de Jesucristo … Más que el temor a equivo...
Repasemos … III. ¿Qué III. ¿Qué fundamentos fundamentos bíblicos usa el bíblicos usa el Papa sobre? Papa sobre? 1. La aleg...
“ AménAmén
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 4

32 views

Published on

Puntos para profundizar en el Tema 4

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 4

  1. 1. III.-III.- ¿Qué textos¿Qué textos bíblicosbíblicos fundamentan lasfundamentan las principales ideasprincipales ideas de la Introducciónde la Introducción y del Cap. I de lay del Cap. I de la Exhortación?Exhortación?
  2. 2. Sobre laSobre la alegría de laalegría de la salvaciónsalvación Preanunciada Preanunciada en el A.T. en el A.T. Isaías «Tú multiplicaste la alegría, acrecentaste el gozo» (9,2). «¡Dad gritos de gozo y de júbilo!» (12,6). «Súbete a un alto monte, alegre mensajero para Sión, clama con voz poderosa, alegre mensajero para Jerusalén» (40,9). «¡Aclamad, cielos, y exulta, tierra! ¡Prorrumpid, montes, en cantos de alegría! Porque el Señor ha consolado a su pueblo, y de sus pobres se ha compadecido» (49,13). «¡Exulta sin freno, Sión, grita de alegría, Jerusalén, que viene a ti tu Rey, justo y victorioso!» (9,9). E.G. Int – Nº 4E.G. Int – Nº 4 Zacarías «Tu Dios está en medio de ti, poderoso salvador. Él exulta de gozo por ti, te renueva con su amor, y baila por ti con gritos de júbilo» (3,17). Sofonías «Hijo, en la medida de tus posibilidades trátate bien […] No te prives de pasar un buen día» (14,11.14).Eclesiástico
  3. 3. Sobre la alegríaSobre la alegría de la salvaciónde la salvación Invitada Invitada insistentemente insistentemente en el N.T. en el N.T. En su canto María proclama: «Mi espíritu se estremece de alegría en Dios, mi salvador» (Lc 1,47). ¿Por qué no entrar también nosotros en ese río de alegría? «Alégrate» es el saludo del ángel a María (Lc 1,28). La visita de María a Isabel hace que Juan salte de alegría en el seno de su madre (cf. Lc 1,41). Un eunuco, apenas bautizado, «siguió gozoso su camino» (8,39), Cuando Jesús comienza su ministerio, Juan exclama: «Ésta es mi alegría, que ha llegado a su plenitud» (Jn 3,29). Jesús mismo «se llenó de alegría en el Espíritu Santo» (Lc 10,21). Su mensaje es fuente de gozo: «Os he dicho estas cosas para que mi alegría esté en vosotros, y vuestra alegría sea plena» (Jn 15,11). Nuestra alegría cristiana bebe de la fuente de su corazón rebosante. Él promete a los discípulos: «Estaréis tristes, pero vuestra tristeza se convertirá en alegría» (Jn 16,20). E insiste: «Volveré a veros y se alegrará vuestro corazón, y nadie os podrá quitar vuestra alegría» (Jn 16,22). Después ellos, al verlo resucitado, «se alegraron» (Jn 20,20). El libro de los Hechos de los Apóstoles cuenta que en la primera comunidad «tomaban el alimento con alegría» (2,46). Por donde los discípulos pasaban, había «una gran alegría» (8,8), y ellos, en medio d la persecución, «se llenaban de gozo» (13,52). y el carcelero «se alegró con toda su familia por haber creído en Dios» (16,34). E.G. Int – Nº 5E.G. Int – Nº 5
  4. 4. que llena la vida … de los discípulos es una alegríaes una alegría misioneramisionera. Esa alegría es un signo de que el Evangelio ha sido anunciado y está dando fruto. Pero siempre tiene la dinámica del éxodo y del don, del salir de sí, del caminar y sembrar siempre de nuevo, siempre más allá. E.G. Cap I – Nº 21E.G. Cap I – Nº 21 La experimentan los setenta y dos discípulos, que regresan de la misión llenos de gozo (cf. Lc 10,17). La vive Jesús, que se estremece de gozo en el Espíritu Santo y alaba al Padre porque su revelación alcanza a los pobres y pequeñitos (cf. Lc 10,21). La sienten llenos de admiración los primeros que se convierten al escuchar predicar a los Apóstoles «cada uno en su propia lengua» (Hch 2,6) en Pentecostés. Sobre laSobre la alegría del alegría del Evangelio Evangelio
  5. 5. Fiel al modelo del Fiel al modelo del Maestro, es vital que Maestro, es vital que hoy la Iglesia salga a hoy la Iglesia salga a anunciar el Evangelio anunciar el Evangelio a todos a todos,, en todos los en todos los lugares lugares,, en todas las en todas las ocasiones ocasiones, sin, sin demoras, sin asco y demoras, sin asco y sin miedo. La alegría sin miedo. La alegría del Evangelio es para del Evangelio es para todo el pueblo, no todo el pueblo, no puede excluir a nadie. puede excluir a nadie. E.G. Cap I – Nº 23E.G. Cap I – Nº 23 Sobre los Sobre los destinatarios destinatarios de lade la alegría del Evangelio alegría del Evangelio Así se lo anuncia el ángel a los pastores de Belén: «No temáis, porque os No temáis, porque os traigo una Buena Noticia, traigo una Buena Noticia, una gran alegría una gran alegría parapara todotodo el pueblo el pueblo» (Lc 2,10). El Apocalipsis se refiere a «una Buena Noticia,una Buena Noticia, la eterna, la que él debía anunciar la eterna, la que él debía anunciar a los habitantes de la tierra, a a los habitantes de la tierra, a todatoda nación, familia, lengua y pueblo nación, familia, lengua y pueblo» (Ap 14,6).
  6. 6. E.G. Cap I – Nº 48E.G. Cap I – Nº 48Si la Iglesia entera asume este dinamismo misionero, debe llegar a todos, sin excepciones. Pero ¿a quiénes debería privilegiar? Pero ¿a quiénes debería privilegiar? Cuando uno lee el Evangelio, se encuentra con una orientaciónuna orientación contundentecontundente: no tanto a los amigos y vecinos ricos sino sobre todo a los pobres y enfermos, a esos que suelen ser despreciados y olvidados, a Hoy y siempre,Hoy y siempre, «los pobres«los pobres son losson los destinatariosdestinatarios privilegiadosprivilegiados del Evangelio»del Evangelio» (Benedicto XVI) y lay la evangelizaciónevangelización dirigidadirigida gratuitamente agratuitamente a ellos es signoellos es signo del Reino quedel Reino que Jesús vino aJesús vino a traer.traer.Hay que decir sin vueltas que existe unHay que decir sin vueltas que existe un vínculo inseparable entre nuestra fe y losvínculo inseparable entre nuestra fe y los pobres. Nunca los dejemos solos.pobres. Nunca los dejemos solos. aquellos que «no aquellos que «no tienen con qué tienen con qué recompensarte» recompensarte» (Lc 14,14)
  7. 7. Sobre laSobre la urgencia deurgencia de evangelizarevangelizar ««El amor deEl amor de Cristo nosCristo nos apremiaapremia» (» (2Co2Co 5,14); «5,14); «¡Ay de mí¡Ay de mí si no anunciara elsi no anunciara el Evangelio!Evangelio!»» ((1Co1Co 9,16).9,16). E.G. Int – Nº 9E.G. Int – Nº 9
  8. 8. ““Si bien esta misión nos reclama unaSi bien esta misión nos reclama una entrega generosa, sería un error entenderlaentrega generosa, sería un error entenderla como una heroica tarea personal, ya que lacomo una heroica tarea personal, ya que la obra es ante todo de Él, más allá de lo queobra es ante todo de Él, más allá de lo que podamos descubrir y entender”.podamos descubrir y entender”. “En toda la vida de la Iglesia debe manifestarse siempre que la iniciativa es de Dios, que «Él nosÉl nos amó primeroamó primero» (1 Jn 4,19) y que «es Dioses Dios quien hace crecerquien hace crecer»” (1Co 3,7) E.G. Int – Nº 12E.G. Int – Nº 12 Sobre elSobre el “lugar” de “lugar” de Dios en la Dios en la misiónmisión ““Esta convicción nosEsta convicción nos permite conservar lapermite conservar la alegría en medio de unaalegría en medio de una tarea tan exigente ytarea tan exigente y desafiante que tomadesafiante que toma nuestra vida por entero.nuestra vida por entero. Nos pide todo, pero alNos pide todo, pero al mismo tiempo nos ofrecemismo tiempo nos ofrece todo”.todo”. ““En cualquier forma de evangelización elEn cualquier forma de evangelización el primado es siempre de Dios, que quisoprimado es siempre de Dios, que quiso llamarnos a colaborar con Él e impulsarnos conllamarnos a colaborar con Él e impulsarnos con la fuerza de su Espíritu”.la fuerza de su Espíritu”.
  9. 9. “Tampoco deberíamos entender la novedad de esta misión como un desarraigo, como un olvido de la historia viva que nos acoge y nos lanza hacia adelante. La memoria es una dimensión de nuestra fe … La alegría evangelizadoraLa alegría evangelizadora siempre brilla sobre el trasfondo de lasiempre brilla sobre el trasfondo de la memoria agradecidamemoria agradecida: es una gracia que necesitamos pedir”. E.G. Int – Nº 13E.G. Int – Nº 13 Los Apóstoles jamás olvidaron el momento en que JesúsJesús les tocó el corazón: «Era alrededor de lasEra alrededor de las cuatro de la tardecuatro de la tarde» (Jn 1,39). Entre ellos, se destacan algunasalgunas personaspersonas queque incidieronincidieron de manera especial para hacer brotar nuestro gozo creyente: «Acordaos deAcordaos de aquellosaquellos dirigentes que osdirigentes que os anunciaron laanunciaron la Palabra de DiosPalabra de Dios» (Hb 13,7). Sobre laSobre la “memoria“memoria agradecida”agradecida” Junto con Jesús, la memoria nos hace presente «una verdadera nubeuna verdadera nube de testigosde testigos» (Hb 12,1). A veces se trata de personas sencillas ypersonas sencillas y cercanas que noscercanas que nos iniciaroniniciaron en la vida de la fe: «Tengo presente laTengo presente la sinceridad de tu fe, esa fesinceridad de tu fe, esa fe que tuvieron tu abuelaque tuvieron tu abuela Loide y tu madre EuniceLoide y tu madre Eunice» (2 Tm 1,5).
  10. 10. E.G. Int – Nº 18E.G. Int – Nº 18 Sobre elSobre el estilo delestilo del evangelizadorevangelizador «Alegraos siempre en el «Alegraos siempre en el Señor. Os lo repito, Señor. Os lo repito, ¡alegraos!» ( ¡alegraos!» (FlpFlp 4,4)4,4) En cualquier actividad que se realice, los invito a asumir un determinadoun determinado estilo Evangelizador.estilo Evangelizador. Y así, de esta manera, podamos acoger, en medio de nuestro compromiso diario, la exhortación de la Palabra de Dios: “Un evangelizador no debería tener permanentemente cara de funeral”
  11. 11. E.G. Cap I – Nº 19E.G. Cap I – Nº 19 “En estos versículos se presenta el momento en el cual el Resucitado envía a los suyos a predicar el Evangelio en todoen todo tiempotiempo y por todaspor todas partespartes, de manera que la fe en Él se difunda en cada rincón de la tierra”. La evangelización obedece al mandato misionero de Jesús Sobre elSobre el mandatomandato misionero misionero
  12. 12. En la Palabra de Dios aparece permanentemente este dinamismo de «salida» que Dios quiere provocar en los creyentes. Sobre el Sobre el dinamismo dinamismo de “salida” de “salida” Hoy, en este «id» de Jesús, están presentes los escenarios y los desafíos siempre nuevos de la misión evangelizadora de la Iglesia, y todostodos somos llamados a estasomos llamados a esta nueva «salida» misioneranueva «salida» misionera. E.G. Cap I – Nº 20E.G. Cap I – Nº 20 AbrahamAbraham aceptó elaceptó el llamado a salirllamado a salir hacia unahacia una tierra nuevatierra nueva (cf.(cf. GnGn 12,1-3).12,1-3). Cada cristiano y cada comunidad discernirádiscernirá cuál es el camino que elcuál es el camino que el Señor le pide,Señor le pide, pero todos somos invitados a aceptar este llamado: salir de la propiasalir de la propia comodidad y atreversecomodidad y atreverse a llegar a todas lasa llegar a todas las periferias que necesitanperiferias que necesitan la luz del Evangeliola luz del Evangelio.. MoisésMoisés escuchó el llamado de Dios: «Ve, yo te envío» (Ex 3,10), e hizo salir al pueblo hacia la tierra de la promesa (cf. Ex 3,17). A JeremíasJeremías le dijo: «Adondequiera que yo te envíe irás» (Jr 1,7).
  13. 13. La Iglesia en salida es la comunidad de discípulos misioneros que primereanprimerean, que se involucran, que acompañan, que fructifican y festejan. La comunidad evangelizadora experimenta que el Señor tomó la iniciativa, la ha primereado en el amor (cf. 1 Jn 4,10: “EnEn esto consiste el amor:esto consiste el amor: no en que nosotrosno en que nosotros hayamos amado ahayamos amado a Dios, sino en que élDios, sino en que él nos amónos amó y nos envió a su Hijo como propiciación por nuestros pecados”); y, por eso, ella sabe adelantarse, tomar la iniciativa sin miedo, salir al encuentro, buscar a los lejanos y llegar a los cruces de los caminos para invitar a los excluidos... E.G. Cap I – Nº 24E.G. Cap I – Nº 24 ¡Atrevámonos un ¡Atrevámonos un poco más a poco más a primerear! primerear!
  14. 14. La Iglesia en salida es la comunidad de discípulos misioneros que primerean, que se involucranque se involucran, que acompañan, que fructifican y festejan. E.G. Cap I – Nº 24E.G. Cap I – Nº 24 Como consecuencia, la Iglesia sabe «involucrarse». Jesús lavó los pies a susJesús lavó los pies a sus discípulosdiscípulos. El Señor se involucra e involucra a los suyos, poniéndose de rodillas ante los demás para lavarlos. Pero luego dice a los discípulos: «Seréis felices si hacéis estoSeréis felices si hacéis esto» (Jn 13,17). La comunidad evangelizadora se mete con obras y gestos en la vida cotidiana de los demás, achica distancias, se abaja hasta la humillación si es necesario, y asume la vida humana, tocando la carne sufriente de Cristo en el pueblo. Los evangelizadoresLos evangelizadores tienen así «tienen así «olor a ovejaolor a oveja» y éstas» y éstas escuchan su vozescuchan su voz.
  15. 15. E.G. Cap I – Nº 49E.G. Cap I – Nº 49Salgamos, salgamos a ofrecer a todos la vida de Jesucristo … Más que el temor a equivocarnos, espero que nos mueva el temor a encerrarnos en las estructuras que nos dan una falsa contención, en las normas que nos vuelven jueces implacables, en las costumbres donde nos sentimos tranquilos, mientras afuera hay una multitud hambrienta y Jesús nos repite sin cansarse: Prefiero una IglesiaPrefiero una Iglesia accidentada, herida yaccidentada, herida y manchada por salir amanchada por salir a la calle, antes quela calle, antes que una Iglesia enfermauna Iglesia enferma por el encierro y lapor el encierro y la comodidad decomodidad de aferrarse a lasaferrarse a las propias seguridadespropias seguridades. No quiero una Iglesia preocupada por ser el centro y que termine clausurada en una maraña de obsesiones y procedimientos... «¡Dadles vosotros de comer!» (Mc 6,37). Sobre el Sobre el modelo de modelo de IglesiaIglesia
  16. 16. Repasemos … III. ¿Qué III. ¿Qué fundamentos fundamentos bíblicos usa el bíblicos usa el Papa sobre? Papa sobre? 1. La alegría de la Salvación 2. La alegría del Evangelio 3. Destinatarios de la alegría del Evangelio 4. Los privilegiados de la misión 5. La urgencia deevangelizar 6. El lugar de Dios en la misión 7. La memoria agradecida 8. El estilo del evangelizador 9. El mandato misionero 10. El dinamismo “de salida” 10. El modelo de Iglesia
  17. 17. “ AménAmén

×