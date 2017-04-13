II.-II.- ¿Cómo nos¿Cómo nos aconseja elaconseja el PapaPapa “acercarnos” a“acercarnos” a la Palabra dela Palabra de Dios?D...
  1. 1. II.-II.- ¿Cómo nos¿Cómo nos aconseja elaconseja el PapaPapa “acercarnos” a“acercarnos” a la Palabra dela Palabra de Dios?Dios?
  2. 2. E.G. Cap III – Nº 146E.G. Cap III – Nº 146 ““El primer paso …El primer paso … invocar al Espírituinvocar al Espíritu Santo”Santo” Luego “Luego “prestar toda laprestar toda la atención alatención al textotexto bíblicobíblico... Cuando uno... Cuando uno se detiene ase detiene a tratar detratar de comprender cuál es elcomprender cuál es el mensaje de un textomensaje de un texto,, ejercita el «culto a laejercita el «culto a la verdad»”verdad»” (EN 71)
  3. 3. “Para poder interpretar un texto bíblico hace falta pacienciapaciencia, abandonar toda ansiedad y darle tiempodarle tiempo, interésinterés y dedicacióndedicación gratuitagratuita. E.G. Cap III – Nº 146E.G. Cap III – Nº 146 Por eso, esta preparación … requiere amorrequiere amor. Uno sólo le dedica un tiempo gratuito y sin prisa a las cosas o a las personas que ama; y aquí se trata de amar a Dios que ha querido hablar”. Hay que dejar de lado cualquier preocupación que nos domine para entrar en otro ámbito de serena atención. NoNo vale la pena dedicarse a leer un textovale la pena dedicarse a leer un texto bíblico si uno quiere obtener resultadosbíblico si uno quiere obtener resultados rápidos, fáciles o inmediatosrápidos, fáciles o inmediatos.
  4. 4. E.G. Cap III – Nº 146E.G. Cap III – Nº 146 A partir de ese amor, uno puede detenerseA partir de ese amor, uno puede detenerse todo el tiempo que sea necesario, con unatodo el tiempo que sea necesario, con una actitud de discípuloactitud de discípulo:: «Habla, Señor, que tu siervo escucha» (1 S 3,9).
  5. 5. “Conviene estar seguros de comprender adecuadamente elcomprender adecuadamente el significado de lassignificado de las palabraspalabras que leemos”. E.G. Cap III – Nº 147E.G. Cap III – Nº 147 ““Quiero insistir en algo queQuiero insistir en algo que parece evidente pero que noparece evidente pero que no siempre es tenido en cuenta:siempre es tenido en cuenta: el texto bíblico queel texto bíblico que estudiamosestudiamos tiene dos mil otiene dos mil o tres mil añostres mil años, su, su lenguaje eslenguaje es muy distinto del quemuy distinto del que utilizamos ahorautilizamos ahora. Por más. Por más que nos parezca entender lasque nos parezca entender las palabras, que estánpalabras, que están traducidas a nuestra lengua,traducidas a nuestra lengua, eso no significa queeso no significa que comprendemoscomprendemos correctamente cuanto queríacorrectamente cuanto quería expresar el escritorexpresar el escritor sagrado”.sagrado”.
  6. 6. “Son conocidos los diversos recursos que ofrece el análisis literario: • prestar atención a las palabraspalabras que se repiten o se destacan, • reconocer la estructuraestructura y el dinamismo propio de un texto, • considerar el lugar que ocupan los personajespersonajes, etc. Pero la tarea no apunta a entender todos los pequeños detalles de un texto, lo más importante es • descubrir cuál es el mensaje principalmensaje principal, el que estructura el texto y le da unidad” E.G. Cap III – Nº 147E.G. Cap III – Nº 147
  7. 7. “El mensaje centralmensaje central eses aquello que elaquello que el autor en primer lugar ha queridoautor en primer lugar ha querido transmitirtransmitir, lo cual implica no sólo reconocer una ideaidea, sino también el efectoefecto que ese autor ha querido producir”. E.G. Cap III – Nº 147E.G. Cap III – Nº 147 • “Si un texto fue escrito para consolar, no debería ser utilizado para corregir errores; • si fue escrito para exhortar, no debería ser utilizado para adoctrinar; • si fue escrito para enseñar algo sobre Dios, no debería ser utilizado para explicar diversas opiniones teológicas; • si fue escrito para motivar la alabanza o la tarea misionera, no lo utilicemos para informar acerca de las últimas noticias”.
  8. 8. ““El predicador «debe serEl predicador «debe ser el primero en tener unael primero en tener una gran familiaridadgran familiaridad personal con la Palabrapersonal con la Palabra de Dios: no le bastade Dios: no le basta conocer su aspectoconocer su aspecto lingüístico o exegético,lingüístico o exegético, que es tambiénque es también necesario;necesario; necesitanecesita acercarse a la Palabraacercarse a la Palabra con un corazón dócil ycon un corazón dócil y oranteorante, para que ella, para que ella penetre a fondo en suspenetre a fondo en sus pensamientos ypensamientos y sentimientos y engendresentimientos y engendre dentro de sí unadentro de sí una mentalidad nueva»” …mentalidad nueva»” … E.G. Cap III – Nº 149E.G. Cap III – Nº 149La personalización de la Palabra Como dice san Pablo, «predicamos no buscando agradar a los hombres, sino a Dios, que examina nuestros corazones» (1 Ts 2,4). Si está vivo este deseo de escuchar primero nosotros la Palabra que tenemos que predicar, ésta se transmitirá de una manera u otra al Pueblo fiel de Dios: «de la abundancia del corazón habla la boca» (Mt 12,34).
  9. 9. “Quien quiera predicar, primero debe estardebe estar dispuesto adispuesto a dejarsedejarse conmover por laconmover por la Palabra y aPalabra y a hacerla carne enhacerla carne en su existenciasu existencia concretaconcreta. De esta manera, la predicación consistirá en esa actividad tan intensa y fecunda que es «comunicar acomunicar a otros lo que unootros lo que uno ha contempladoha contemplado»” E.G. Cap III – Nº 150E.G. Cap III – Nº 150 “Esto tiene un valor pastoralvalor pastoral. También en esta época la gente prefierela gente prefiere escuchar a los testigosescuchar a los testigos: «tiene sed de autenticidad […] Exige a losExige a los evangelizadores que le hablen de unevangelizadores que le hablen de un Dios a quien ellos conocen y tratanDios a quien ellos conocen y tratan familiarmente como si lo estuvieranfamiliarmente como si lo estuvieran viendoviendo»” (EN 68)
  10. 10. El Espíritu SantoEspíritu Santo, que inspiró la Palabra, es quien «hoy, igual que en los comienzos de la Iglesia, actúa en cada evangelizador queactúa en cada evangelizador que se deja poseer y conducir por Élse deja poseer y conducir por Él, y pone en sus labios las palabras que por sí solo no podría hallar» (EN 75) E.G. Cap III – Nº 151E.G. Cap III – Nº 151“No se nos pide que seamos inmaculados, pero sí que estemos siempreque estemos siempre en crecimientoen crecimiento, que vivamos el deseo profundo de crecer en el camino del Evangelio, y no bajemos los brazosno bajemos los brazos. Lo indispensable es que el predicador tenga la seguridadtenga la seguridad de que Dios loDios lo amaama, de que Jesucristo lo ha salvadoJesucristo lo ha salvado, de que su amor tiene siempre lasu amor tiene siempre la última palabraúltima palabra. “Si noSi no se detiene a escuchar esaescuchar esa PalabraPalabra con apertura sincera, si no deja que toque su propia vida, que le reclame, que lo exhorte, que lo movilice, si no dedica un tiempo para orar con esa Palabra, entonces sí será un falsoserá un falso profeta, unprofeta, un estafador o unestafador o un charlatán vacíocharlatán vacío. El Señor quiere usarnos comoEl Señor quiere usarnos como seres vivos, libres y creativos,seres vivos, libres y creativos, que se dejan penetrar por suque se dejan penetrar por su Palabra antes de transmitirlaPalabra antes de transmitirla; su mensaje debe pasar realmente a través del predicador, pero no sólo por su razón, sino tomando posesión de todo su ser.
  11. 11. “Hay una forma concreta de escucharHay una forma concreta de escuchar lo que el Señor nos quiere decirlo que el Señor nos quiere decir en su Palabra y de dejarnosen su Palabra y de dejarnos transformar por el Espíritutransformar por el Espíritu. Es lo que llamamos La lectura espiritual E.G. Cap III – Nº 152E.G. Cap III – Nº 152 “Consiste en la lectura de la Palabra de Dios en un momento de oración para permitirle que nos ilumine y nos renueve”. Oración
  12. 12. “Esta lectura orante de la Biblia no está separada del estudio … al contrario, debe partir de allí, para tratar de descubrir qué le dice ese mismo mensaje a la propia vida”. “La lectura espiritual de un texto debe partir de su sentido literal”. E.G. Cap III – Nº 152E.G. Cap III – Nº 152 “Nunca hay que olvidar que a veces «el mismoel mismo Satanás se disfraza deSatanás se disfraza de ángel de luzángel de luz»” (2 Co 11,14). “De otra manera, uno fácilmente le hará decir a ese texto lo que le conviene, lo que le sirva para confirmar sus propias decisiones, lo que se adapta a sus propios esquemas mentales”.
  13. 13. E.G. Cap III – Nº 153E.G. Cap III – Nº 153 En la presencia de Dios, en una lectura reposada del texto, es bueno preguntarpreguntar, por ejemplo: Señor, ¿qué meSeñor, ¿qué me dicedice a mía mí esteeste texto?texto? ¿Qué quieres¿Qué quieres cambiar de micambiar de mi vida con estevida con este mensaje?mensaje? ¿Qué me molesta¿Qué me molesta en este texto?en este texto? ¿Por qué esto no me¿Por qué esto no me interesa?interesa? ¿Qué me agrada? o bien: ¿Qué me estimula de esta Palabra? ¿Qué me atrae? ¿Por qué me atrae?
  14. 14. Cuando uno intenta escuchar al Señor, suele haber tentacionestentaciones E.G. Cap III – Nº 153E.G. Cap III – Nº 153 “Simplemente quiere que miremos con sinceridad la propia existencia y la presentemos sin mentiras ante sus ojos, que estemos dispuestos a seguir creciendo, y que le pidamos a Él lo que todavía no podemos lograr”. ““Esto lleva a muchasEsto lleva a muchas personas apersonas a perder el gozoperder el gozo en su encuentro con laen su encuentro con la PalabraPalabra, pero sería olvidar, pero sería olvidar que nadie es más pacienteque nadie es más paciente que el Padre Dios, queque el Padre Dios, que nadie comprende y esperanadie comprende y espera como Él. Invita siempre acomo Él. Invita siempre a dar un paso más, pero nodar un paso más, pero no exige una respuesta plenaexige una respuesta plena si todavía no hemossi todavía no hemos recorrido el camino que larecorrido el camino que la hace posible”.hace posible”. 1) Sentirse molesto o abrumado y cerrarse; 2) Comenzar a pensar lo que el texto dice a otros, para evitar aplicarlo a la propia vida. 3) Comenzar a buscar excusas que le permitan diluir el mensaje específico de un texto. 4) Pensar que Dios nos exige una decisión demasiado grande, que no estamos todavía en condiciones de tomar.

