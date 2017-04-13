I.-I.- ¿Qué dice el¿Qué dice el Papa sobre laPapa sobre la Palabra dePalabra de Dios?Dios?
““LaLa PalabraPalabra tiene en sí unatiene en sí una potencialidadpotencialidad que noque no podemospodemos predecir”prede...
“Ante todo hay que decir que en elen el anuncio del Evangelioanuncio del Evangelio eses necesario que hayanecesario que ha...
E.G. Cap I – Nº 142E.G. Cap I – Nº 142 TodaToda PalabraPalabra en laen la EscrituraEscritura eses primeroprimero dondon an...
no somosno somos «ni los dueños,«ni los dueños, ni los árbitros,ni los árbitros, sino los depositarios,sino los depositari...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 150E.G. Cap III – Nº 150 porque es una Palabraporque es una Palabra viva y eficazviva y eficaz, que como...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios Toda la evangelizaci ...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios Las Sagradas Escritur...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios La Palabra de DiosPal...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 175E.G. Cap III – Nº 175El estudio de las Sagradas Escrituras debe ser una puerta abierta a todos los cr...
“Es fundamental que laque la PalabraPalabra revelada fecundefecunde radicalmenteradicalmente la catequesis y todos lostodo...
E.G. Cap III – Nº 175E.G. Cap III – Nº 175 y esto exige a las diócesis, parroquias y a todas las agrupaciones católicas, p...
Repasemos … I. ¿Qué dice el I. ¿Qué dice el Papa sobre la Papa sobre la Palabra de Palabra de Dios? Dios? 1. Que tiene en ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 2

35 views

Published on

Puntos a profundizar en el tema 2

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 2

  1. 1. I.-I.- ¿Qué dice el¿Qué dice el Papa sobre laPapa sobre la Palabra dePalabra de Dios?Dios?
  2. 2. ““LaLa PalabraPalabra tiene en sí unatiene en sí una potencialidadpotencialidad que noque no podemospodemos predecir”predecir” E.G. Cap I – Nº 22E.G. Cap I – Nº 22 ““El Evangelio habla de una semillaEl Evangelio habla de una semilla que, una vez sembrada, crece porque, una vez sembrada, crece por sí sola también cuando elsí sola también cuando el agricultor duerme (cf.agricultor duerme (cf. McMc 4,26-29)”4,26-29)” “La Iglesia debe aceptar esa libertad inaferrable de la Palabra, que es eficaz a su manera, y de formas muy diversas que suelen superar nuestras previsiones y romper nuestros esquemas”. «El Reino de Dios es como un hombre que echa la semilla en la tierra: sea que duerma o se levante, de noche y de día, la semilla germina y va creciendo, sin que él sepa cómo. La tierra por sí misma produce primero un tallo, luego una espiga, y al fin grano abundante en la espiga. Cuando el fruto está a punto, él aplica en seguida la hoz, porque ha llegado el tiempo de la cosecha».
  3. 3. “Ante todo hay que decir que en elen el anuncio del Evangelioanuncio del Evangelio eses necesario que hayanecesario que haya una adecuadauna adecuada proporciónproporción. Por ejemplo, si un párroco a lo largo dePor ejemplo, si un párroco a lo largo de un año litúrgico habla diez veces sobreun año litúrgico habla diez veces sobre la templanza y sólo dos o tres vecesla templanza y sólo dos o tres veces sobre la caridad o la justicia, sesobre la caridad o la justicia, se produce una desproporción donde lasproduce una desproporción donde las que se ensombrecen son precisamenteque se ensombrecen son precisamente aquellas virtudes que deberían estaraquellas virtudes que deberían estar más presentes en la predicación y en lamás presentes en la predicación y en la catequesis.catequesis. Lo mismo sucede cuandoLo mismo sucede cuando se hablase habla más de la ley que de la gracia,más de la ley que de la gracia, más de la Iglesia que de Jesucristo,más de la Iglesia que de Jesucristo, más del Papa que de lamás del Papa que de la PalabraPalabra de Diosde Dios”.”. E.G. Cap I – Nº 38E.G. Cap I – Nº 38 Ésta se advierte en laÉsta se advierte en la frecuencia con la cualfrecuencia con la cual se mencionanse mencionan algunos temas y enalgunos temas y en los acentos que selos acentos que se ponenponen
  4. 4. E.G. Cap I – Nº 142E.G. Cap I – Nº 142 TodaToda PalabraPalabra en laen la EscrituraEscritura eses primeroprimero dondon antes queantes que exigencia.exigencia. La predicación puramente moralista o adoctrinadora, y también la que se convierte en una clase de exégesis, reducen esa comunicación entre corazones que se da en la homilía y que tiene que tener un carácter cuasi sacramental: «La fe viene de la«La fe viene de la predicación,predicación, y la predicación, pory la predicación, por la Palabra de Cristo»la Palabra de Cristo» (Rm 10,17).
  5. 5. no somosno somos «ni los dueños,«ni los dueños, ni los árbitros,ni los árbitros, sino los depositarios,sino los depositarios, los heraldos,los heraldos, los servidores» (E.N. 71)”los servidores» (E.N. 71)” E.G. Cap III – Nº 146E.G. Cap III – Nº 146 ““La PalabraLa Palabra siempre nossiempre nos trasciende,trasciende, “Esa actitud de humilde y asombrada veneración de la Palabra se expresa deteniéndose a estudiarla con sumo cuidado y con un santo temor de manipularla”.
  6. 6. E.G. Cap III – Nº 150E.G. Cap III – Nº 150 porque es una Palabraporque es una Palabra viva y eficazviva y eficaz, que como una espada, «penetra hasta lapenetra hasta la división del alma y eldivisión del alma y el espíritu, articulaciones yespíritu, articulaciones y médulas, y escruta losmédulas, y escruta los sentimientos y pensamientossentimientos y pensamientos del corazóndel corazón»” (Hb 4,12) “Antes de preparar concretamente lo que uno va a decir … primero tiene que aceptar ser heridoaceptar ser herido por esa Palabrapor esa Palabra que herirá a los demás,
  7. 7. E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios Toda la evangelizaci ón está fundada sobre la Palabra de Dios, escuchada, meditada, vivida, celebrada y testimoniada.
  8. 8. E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios Las Sagradas Escrituras son fuente de la evangelización. Por lo tanto, hace falta formarseformarse continuamente en lacontinuamente en la escuchaescucha de la Palabra. La Iglesia no evangeliza si no se deja continuament e evangelizar. Es indispensable que la Palabra de Dios «sea cada vez más el corazón de toda actividad eclesial» (V.D. 1)
  9. 9. E.G. Cap III – Nº 174E.G. Cap III – Nº 174En torno a la Palabra de DiosEn torno a la Palabra de Dios La Palabra de DiosPalabra de Dios escuchada y celebrada, sobre todo en la Eucaristía, alimenta y refuerzaalimenta y refuerza interiormente a losinteriormente a los cristianoscristianos y losy los vuelve capaces de unvuelve capaces de un auténtico testimonioauténtico testimonio evangélico en la vidaevangélico en la vida cotidianacotidiana. Ya hemos superado aquella vieja contraposición entre Palabra y Sacramento. La Palabra proclamada, viva y eficaz, prepara la recepción del Sacramento, y en el Sacramento esa Palabra alcanza su máxima eficacia.
  10. 10. E.G. Cap III – Nº 175E.G. Cap III – Nº 175El estudio de las Sagradas Escrituras debe ser una puerta abierta a todos los creyentes. Nosotros no buscamos a tientas ni necesitamos esperar que Dios nos dirija la palabra, porque realmente «Dios ha hablado, ya no es el«Dios ha hablado, ya no es el gran desconocido sino que se hagran desconocido sino que se ha mostrado»mostrado» (Benedicto XVI).(Benedicto XVI). AcojamosAcojamos el sublimeel sublime tesoro detesoro de la Palabrala Palabra revelada.revelada.
  11. 11. “Es fundamental que laque la PalabraPalabra revelada fecundefecunde radicalmenteradicalmente la catequesis y todos lostodos los esfuerzosesfuerzos por transmitirpor transmitir la fela fe” (DV 21-22) E.G. Cap III – Nº 175E.G. Cap III – Nº 175
  12. 12. E.G. Cap III – Nº 175E.G. Cap III – Nº 175 y esto exige a las diócesis, parroquias y a todas las agrupaciones católicas, proponer un estudioproponer un estudio serio y perseveranteserio y perseverante de la Bibliade la Biblia, así como promover su lecturapromover su lectura oranteorante personal y comunitaria (VD 86-87)” “La evangelización requiere la familiaridadfamiliaridad con la Palabra de Dios
  13. 13. Repasemos … I. ¿Qué dice el I. ¿Qué dice el Papa sobre la Papa sobre la Palabra de Palabra de Dios? Dios? 1. Que tiene en sí una potencialidad impredecible 2. Que es más importante que la palabra del Papa 3. Que es primero don antes que exigencia 4. Que siempre nos trasciende: somos sus servidores 5. Que comoespada, es viva yeficaz: tenemosque dejarnos “herir”por Ella 6. Que es el fundamento de toda evangelización y el corazón de toda actividad eclesial 7. Que alimenta y refuerza interiormente a los cristianos 8. Que es un sublime tesoro 9. Que fecunda todo esfuerzo por transmitir la fe 10. Que es necesario familiarizarnos con Ella

×