ROTURA DEL LIGAMENTO CRUZADO ANTERIOR
Se da en la articulación más grande del cuerpo 4 ligamentos Uniendo 2 articulaciones nos da movilidad de extensión y flexi...
Esguince grado 3 Que es ? Ruptura del ligamento Por que? Estiramiento mas allá de la capacidad
Causas Paradas Repentinas Uno o varios cambios de dirección
Paradas repentinas •Ir al máximo de velocidad y parar bruscamente. •El ligamento no soporta y se rompe.
Uno o varios cambios de dirección •Ir al máximo de velocidad, parar bruscamente y cambiar de dirección. •Cargas excesivas ...
Tratamientos Pre operación: Dejar quieta la rodilla Pre operación: Poner hielo Pre operación: Desinflamar Operación (impor...
1er Mes •se coloca una férula(4sem), se usará muletas •Ejercicios suaves de movilización 2do Mes •Caminar •Ejercicios de m...
¿EN CUANTO TIEMPO SE PODRA REROTRNAR AL DEPORTE? 85% de fuerza alta deportiva 8vo o 9no mes
Rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior
Health & Medicine
May. 15, 2021

Rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior

Rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior
por: jhon cadena 2021 gg

Rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior

  1. 1. ROTURA DEL LIGAMENTO CRUZADO ANTERIOR
  2. 2. Se da en la articulación más grande del cuerpo 4 ligamentos Uniendo 2 articulaciones nos da movilidad de extensión y flexión limitar el movimiento de las articulaciones
  3. 3. Esguince grado 3 Que es ? Ruptura del ligamento Por que? Estiramiento mas allá de la capacidad
  4. 4. Causas Paradas Repentinas Uno o varios cambios de dirección
  5. 5. Paradas repentinas •Ir al máximo de velocidad y parar bruscamente. •El ligamento no soporta y se rompe.
  6. 6. Uno o varios cambios de dirección •Ir al máximo de velocidad, parar bruscamente y cambiar de dirección. •Cargas excesivas en el ligamento.
  7. 7. Tratamientos Pre operación: Dejar quieta la rodilla Pre operación: Poner hielo Pre operación: Desinflamar Operación (importante)
  8. 8. 1er Mes •se coloca una férula(4sem), se usará muletas •Ejercicios suaves de movilización 2do Mes •Caminar •Ejercicios de movilidad con una carga suave de peso 3er a 4to Mes •Aumento de carga de peso •Gimnasio •Ejercicios de fortalecimiento muscular intenso. POST OPERATORIO 4to a 6to Mes •Sentadilla •trote en línea recta, ejercicios de fortalecimiento 6to a 7moMes •correr en línea recta • correr en zigzag
  9. 9. ¿EN CUANTO TIEMPO SE PODRA REROTRNAR AL DEPORTE? 85% de fuerza alta deportiva 8vo o 9no mes

